กสิกรไทยให้กู้สินเชื่อบุคคลดอกต่ำสุด0.76% ต่อเดือนนาน5ปี
Monday, 26 September 2016 23:49

กสิกรไทยเจาะกลุ่มมนุษย์เงินเดือน ปล่อยกู้สินเชื่อบุคคลดอกเบี้ยต่ำสุด 0.76% ต่อเดือน วงเงิน 1.5 ล้านบาท ผ่อนยาวถึง 5 ปีไม่ต้องใช้หลักทรัพย์หรือคนค้ำประกันไม่เก็บค่าธรรมเนียมกู้สมัครภายในปีนี้รับของกำนัล “เท็ดดี้เฮ้าส์ลิมิเต็ดเอดิชั่น”พร้อมตั้งเป้าเติบโตอย่างมีคุณภาพ คาดปี 59 สินเชื่อบุคคลโตใกล้เคียงกับภาพรวมตลาด

 นางนพวรรณ เจิมหรรษา รองกรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เปิดเผยว่า ในช่วงปลายปีจะเข้าสู่ฤดูท่องเที่ยว มีทั้งเทศกาลสำคัญ งานมงคลการเปิดภาคเรียน ทำให้คนไทยมีความต้องการใช้เงินเพื่อการจับจ่ายเพิ่มขึ้น ซึ่งธนาคารกสิกรไทยได้พัฒนาบริการสินเชื่อบุคคลกสิกรไทย เพื่อให้สอดคล้องกับความต้องการของลูกค้า โดยเฉพาะกลุ่มลูกค้าที่รับเงินเดือนผ่านธนาคารกสิกรไทยและกลุ่มพนักงานประจำที่มีรายได้ตั้งแต่ 15,000 บาทขึ้นไปที่มีความต้องการเงินก้อนเพื่อนำไปใช้จ่ายที่จำเป็น โดยสินเชื่อบุคคลกสิกรไทยจะมีจุดเด่นคือ อัตราดอกเบี้ยพิเศษต่ำสุดที่ 0.76% ต่อเดือนให้วงเงินกู้สูงสุด 5 เท่าของรายได้ หรือสูงสุดถึง 1.5 ล้านบาท ผ่อนชำระนาน 5 ปีโดยไม่ต้องใช้หลักทรัพย์หรือบุคคลค้ำประกัน ไม่มีค่าธรรมเนียมจัดการให้กู้ และเมื่อได้รับอนุมัติวงเงินตามที่กำหนดจะได้รับของกำนัล “เท็ดดี้เฮ้าส์ลิมิเต็ดเอดิชั่น”จำนวนจำกัดสำหรับผู้สมัครใช้บริการตั้งแต่วันนี้ถึง 31 ธ.ค. 59

ธนาคารกสิกรไทยเห็นความสำคัญในการให้บริการสินเชื่อบุคคล เพื่อให้บริการแก่ลูกค้าบุคคลที่ต้องการใช้เงินก้อนเพื่อการจับจ่ายที่จำเป็นนอกเหนือจากการใช้จ่ายประจำวันทั่วไป อย่างไรก็ตามธนาคารยังตระหนักถึงการขยายขอบเขตการปล่อยสินเชื่อ โดยจะเน้นการขยายตลาดอย่างระมัดระวัง มุ่งเจาะกลุ่มลูกค้าที่มีคุณภาพ ความเสี่ยงต่ำซึ่งธนาคารได้ตั้งเป้าการเติบโตของสินเชื่อบุคคลในปี 2559 ใกล้เคียงกับภาพรวมของตลาดที่

สำหรับภาพรวมและทิศทางการดำเนินงานของผู้ประกอบการสินเชื่อบุคคล โดยเฉพาะธนาคารพาณิชย์ยังคงดำเนินนโยบายสินเชื่อที่ระมัดระวัง คัดกรองลูกค้าใหม่และขยายฐานลูกค้าอย่างเข้มงวด ขณะที่กลุ่มนอนแบงก์บางรายจะเริ่มมุ่งเน้นการขยายฐานลูกค้าสู่พื้นที่ต่างจังหวัดที่มีการเติบโตทางเศรษฐกิจสูงอย่างต่อเนื่อง เพื่อเพิ่มรายได้ลดการกระจุกตัวและการแข่งขันของกลุ่มลูกค้าในเขตกรุงเทพฯ และปริมณฑล

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

KBank introduces K-Personal Loan with special monthly interest rate at0.76% and 5-year installment plan

KBank recently launched theK-Personal Loan program, targeting salaried employees.It offers special monthly interest rateat 0.76 percent, up to a 5-year installment plan and a maximum credit limit of THB1.5 million withoutcollateral ora personal guarantorand fee requirements.Loan applications approved within 2016 will get Limited Edition gifts from Teddy House.KBank is targeting K-Personal Loan growth atnear parity with the overall marketexpansion.

Ms. NoppawanJermhansa, Executive Vice President of KASIKORNBANK,said that since spending by Thai consumers for travel, special occasions and school tuition fees for children typically increases towards the yearend, KBankhas improved our personal loan services to meet such needs, focusing primarily onsalaried employees enrolled in the KBank payroll service and those with monthly incomesof at least THB15,000 and higher.Outstanding features of the K-Personal Loan program include special monthly interest rate at0.76 percent, a maximum credit lineof 5 timesone’s monthly income, or up to THB1.5 million and 5-year installment plan withoutcollateral,a personal guarantor or fee required. Loan applications approved by December 31, 2016, will get Limited Edition gifts from Teddy House.

KBank recognizes the importance of personal loan services for retail consumers needing additional funds for necessary payments above their regular expenditures. However,KBankcontinues to exercise caution towards loan growth; thus,we are expandingour market presence in a prudent manner, focusing only on quality, low-risk customers.KBank is targeting personal loan growth almost at parity with the overall market expansion.

With regard to the overall outlook and operational directions of personal loan lenders in the market, it is expected that commercial banks, in particular, will remain cautious towards loan policies and use stringent criteria in new customer screening. Meanwhile, some non-banks will begin to expand their customer bases upcountry – where the economy has been growing steadily – to increase their earnings and avoid the intense competition in Greater Bangkok.

