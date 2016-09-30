Forgot your password? Create an account
กสิกรไทยเสนอขายหุ้นกู้400ล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐ
Friday, 30 September 2016 21:36

ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เสนอขายหุ้นกู้สกุลเงินดอลลาร์ สหรัฐฯ แบบไม่มีหลักประกันไม่ด้อยสิทธิ (Senior Unsecured Notes) จำนวน 400 ล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ อายุ 5 ปี 6 เดือน อัตราดอกเบี้ย 2.375% ต่อปี จ่ายดอกเบี้ยทุก 6 เดือน ครบกำหนดไถ่ถอนปี 2565 โดยมีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อรองรั บการเติบโตของสินเชื่อสกุลเงิ นตราต่างประเทศ และเสริมสร้างเสถียรภาพด้ านสภาพคล่องสกุลเงินตราต่ างประเทศของธนาคารให้แข็งแกร่ งอย่างต่อเนื่อง ซึ่งเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของกลยุทธ์ ในการเพิ่มขี ดความสามารถในการแข่งขันให้กั บธนาคารอย่างยั่งยืน

สำหรับหุ้นกู้ดังกล่ าวเสนอขายให้แก่นักลงทุนสถาบั นในต่างประเทศ นับเป็นการต่อยอดความสำเร็จหลั งจากที่มีการเสนอขายหุ้นกู้ครั้ งล่าสุดในปี 2557 ซึ่งในครั้งนี้ยังคงได้รั บการตอบรับจากผู้ลงทุนสถาบั นในต่างประเทศเป็นอย่างดีเช่ นเดิม โดยมียอดจองสูงกว่ายอดที่จั ดสรรถึงประมาณ 3 เท่า แสดงให้เห็นว่านักลงทุนสถาบั นในต่างประเทศมีความเชื่อถื อในความมั่นคงของธนาคารเป็นอย่ างมากเฉกเช่นที่เคยเป็นมา

นายปรีดี ดาวฉาย กรรมการผู้จัดการธนาคารกสิกรไทย กล่าวว่า “การออกหุ้นกู้ในครั้งนี้ถือเป็ น   กลยุทธ์ที่สำคัญในการบริหารจั ดการโครงสร้างเงินทุน และเป็นส่วนหนึ่งในการพัฒนาขี ดความสามารถทางการแข่งขั นในตลาดการเงิน และทำให้มีต้นทุนทางการเงินที่ เหมาะสมในภาพรวมในระยะยาว”

ทั้งนี้ หุ้นกู้ดังกล่าวได้รับการจัดอั นดับความน่าเชื่อถือที่ระดับ Baa1 โดยสถาบันจัดอันดับความน่าเชื่ อถือมูดี้ส์ อินเวสเตอร์ เซอร์วิส (Moody’s Investors Service), และ BBB+ โดยสถาบันจัดอันดับความน่าเชื่ อถือสแตนดาร์ด แอนด์ พัวร์ (Standard & Poor’s) และสถาบันจัดอันดับความน่าเชื่ อถือฟิทช์ เรทติ้งส์ (Fitch Ratings)

KBank to offer USD400 million in debentures to expand foreign institution customer base

 

KASIKORNBANK is offering USD-denominated senior unsubordinated and unsecured debentures, worth 400 million US Dollars. The tenor period is five years and six months, with 2.375-percent interest paid every six months. Due in 2022, the debentures are being issued in response to the recent growth in foreign currency-denominated debts, and as part of KBank’s strategy to sustain its competitive advantage by boosting the liquidity of its foreign assets.

Following the success of the Bank’s last debenture issuance in 2014, this new offer has again been well-received by foreign financial institutions, with subscription triple the available amount. This well-proves that foreign institution investors continue to show trust in KBank’s products. According to Mr. Predee Daochai, President of KBank, “The Bank considers the roll-out of debentures as a vital funding structure management strategy and a means to raise our competitiveness in financial markets, which will also help the Bank maintain appropriate financial costs in the long run”.

The debentures have a credit rating of “Baa1” from Moody’s Investors Service and “BBB+” from Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings.

5015040