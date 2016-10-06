ธนาคารกสิกรไทย ร่วมกับกรุงเทพดุสิตเวชการหรือ Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) เพิ่มความแข็งแกร่งการให้บริการรับกระแสยอดรูดใช้จ่ายด้านสุขภาพที่เติบโตกว่า 10%ปรับรูปลักษณ์ใหม่ บัตรเครดิตร่วมกรุงเทพดุสิตเวชการ–กสิกรไทยชูเป็นบัตรเครดิตด้านสุขภาพที่มีเครือข่ายโรงพยาบาลชั้นนำมากที่สุดในไทยจาก 5เครือโรงพยาบาลของเครือ BDMS ได้แก่ โรงพยาบาลกรุงเทพ โรงพยาบาลสมิติเวช โรงพยาบาลบีเอ็นเอช โรงพยาบาลพญาไท โรงพยาบาลเปาโล ตั้งเป้า 5 ปีมีฐานบัตรรวม 2.2 แสนใบยอดใช้จ่ายรวมกว่า 2.6 หมื่นล้านบาท นายปรีดี ดาวฉาย กรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เปิดเผยว่า ปัจจุบันคนไทยดูแลใส่ใจสุขภาพด้วยการตรวจสุขภาพและรักษาอาการเจ็บป่วยในโรงพยาบายที่ทันสมัยมากขึ้น จึงต้องการความคล่องตัวและสะดวกในการจัดการค่าใช้จ่ายในการดูแลรักษาสุขภาพในโรงพยาบาลชั้นนำที่ใช้บริการ ดังนั้นธนาคารกสิกรไทย จึงร่วมกับกรุงเทพดุสิตเวชการหรือ Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS)ขยายบริการบัตรเครดิตร่วมกรุงเทพดุสิตเวชการ – กสิกรไทยเพื่อมอบสิทธิพิเศษด้านการรักษาพยาบาลจาก5 กลุ่มโรงพยาบาลของเครือ BDMS ได้แก่ โรงพยาบาลกรุงเทพ โรงพยาบาลสมิติเวช โรงพยาบาลบีเอ็นเอช และขยายบริการเพิ่มอีก 2 กลุ่ม คือ โรงพยาบาลพญาไท โรงพยาบาลเปาโล แก่ผู้ถือบัตรอาทิค่าห้อง ค่ายา ทันตกรรม ค่าวัคซีน บริการอัพเกรดห้องพัก บริการรถพยาบาลฉุกเฉิน รวมถึงบริการทางการเงินจากธนาคาร อาทิ เงินฝากดอกเบี้ยพิเศษ ส่วนลดดอกเบี้ยสินเชื่อบ้านกสิกรไทย ส่วนลดดอกเบี้ยสินเชื่อเช่าซื้อรถยนต์กสิกรไทย นายปรีดี กล่าวว่า ธนาคารได้ร่วมออกบัตรเครดิตร่วมกรุงเทพดุสิตเวชการ – กสิกรไทย กับเครือ BDMSมาตั้งแต่ 5 ปีที่แล้ว ปัจจุบันมีผู้ถือบัตรกว่า 130,000 ใบสำหรับความร่วมมือเพื่อปรับรูปลักษณ์ใหม่ของบัตรในครั้งนี้ เป็นการตอกย้ำความเป็นพันธมิตรทางธุรกิจกับเครือ BDMS โดยธนาคารเห็นว่า ด้วยเครือข่ายการให้บริการของเครือ BDMS ที่มีโรงพยาบาลชั้นนำครอบคลุมมากที่สุดในประเทศไทยถึง 35แห่ง ร่วมกับเครือข่ายของธนาคารกว่า 1,121 สาขา จะเป็นโอกาสในการเข้าถึงลูกค้ากลุ่มเป้าหมายและตอบสนองต่อความต้องการของลูกค้าทั่วประเทศ ซึ่งความร่วมมือในครั้งนี้ จะเป็นความร่วมมือทางด้านสุขภาพและด้านการเงินที่สมบูรณ์ที่สุด เพื่อให้คนไทยสามารถเข้าถึงการรักษาพยาบาลที่มีคุณภาพจากโรงพยาบาลระดับแนวหน้าของประเทศไทย และได้รับสิทธิประโยชน์ทางการเงินจากธนาคารธนาคารตั้งเป้า 5 ปีข้างหน้ามีฐานบัตรเครดิตร่วมฯ รวม 220,000 ใบมียอดใช้จ่ายผ่านบัตรกว่า26,000 ล้านบาท โดยยอดการใช้จ่ายด้านสุขภาพผ่านบัตรมีการเติบโตประมาณ 10% ต่อปี ด้านนายแพทย์ชาตรี ดวงเนตร กรรมการรองกรรมการผู้อำนวยการใหญ่ และประธานเจ้าหน้าที่ปฏิบัติการ-การแพทย์ บริษัท กรุงเทพดุสิตเวชการ จำกัด (มหาชน)กล่าวว่า การรักษาพยาบาลและการดูแลสุขภาพ เป็นค่าใช้จ่ายที่มีความจำเป็นของคนไทย ดังนั้น การร่วมมือกับธนาคารกสิกรไทยจะช่วยลดภาระค่าใช้จ่ายและส่งเสริมให้ผู้ถือบัตรฯ ได้รับการดูแลด้านสุขภาพที่มีคุณภาพ ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความตั้งใจของเครือ BDMS ที่ต้องการพัฒนาการให้บริการ เพื่อให้ผู้มาใช้บริการได้รับความพึงพอใจสูงสุด ด้วยประสบการณ์การให้บริการและการรักษาพยาบาลมาตรฐานระดับสากล ความร่วมมือในครั้งนี้ คือ การขยายเครือข่ายการให้บริการทางแพทย์ที่ครอบคลุมมากที่สุด และมีความสามารถในการรักษาพยาบาลทั้งในระดับทุติยภูมิ ไปจนถึงระดับตติยภูมิ หรือในระดับที่มีความซับซ้อนของโรคมากขึ้น พร้อมกันนี้ยังได้มอบสิทธิประโยชน์ใน 5 เครือโรงพยาบาลของเครือ BDMS ได้แก่ โรงพยาบาลกรุงเทพ โรงพยาบาลสมิติเวช โรงพยาบาลบีเอ็นเอช และเพิ่มอีก 2 กลุ่มโรงพยาบาล คือ โรงพยาบาลพญาไท เครือโรงพยาบาลเปาโล รวม 35 โรงพยาบาลทั่วประเทศ* สามารถรองรับผู้ป่วยนอกได้ 25,500 คนต่อวัน และผู้ป่วยในประมาณ 3,400 คนต่อวัน หรือมากกว่า 10 ล้านคนต่อปี +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ KBank joining hands with BDMS Group to extend service network in response to healthcare spending that has grown over 10 percent To capitalize on the health-conscious trend as evidenced by healthcare spending which has surged more than 10 percent, KBank, in collaboration with Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) has extended services under the BDMS-KBank Co-Branded Credit Card, highlighting it as a healthcare credit card with the largest network of leading hospitals in Thailand. KBank partners include five hospital groups under Bangkok Hospital, Samitivej Hospital, BNH Hospital, Phyathai Hospital and Paolo Hospital. Within five years, KBank aims to have issued 220,000 of the co-branded credit cards, with total spending of over 26 billion Baht. Mr. Predee Daochai, KASIKORNBANK President, said that Thai people have become more health-conscious and are more often going to hospitals with state-of-the-art technology. They therefore need greater convenience when it comes to payment of medical bills at leading hospitals. To meet these needs, KBank, partnering with BDMS, has extended our services via the BDMS-KBank Co-Branded Credit Card to offer special privileges for medical treatment of five leading hospital groups, i.e., Bangkok Hospital Group, Samitivej Hospital Group, and BNH Hospital, together with two new members of our partnership, Phyathai Hospital Group and Paolo Hospital Group. Cardholders will be entitled to multiple privileges from participating hospitals such as patient rooms, medication, dental treatment, vaccinations, room upgrades, emergency ambulance service as well as KBank financial services, especially special rate of deposit, and reduced interest rates for K-Home Loan and K-Auto Finance. Mr. Predee said that KBank and BDMS Group launched this co-branded credit card five years ago. Currently, there are more than 130,000 holders of the BDMS-KBank Co-Branded Credit Card. The latest cooperative effort aims to reinforce our business partnership with BDMS. With the nation’s largest healthcare service network of BDMS, comprising 35 leading hospitals nationwide, plus more than 1,121 KBank branches, we will better access our target customers and satisfy their needs. The move will be the most comprehensive collaboration between healthcare and financial services, allowing cardholders to access quality medical services from leading hospitals under BDMS Group and superior financial services from KBank. In five years’ time, KBank expects to have 220,000 BDMS-KBank Co-Branded Credit Cards in circulation, with spending greater than 26 billion Baht. Healthcare-related card spending now enjoys growth of around 10 percent each year. Mr. Chatree Duangnet, M.D. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating officer of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl. (BDMS), notes that medical expenses and health-related spending are necessities. This collaborative effort with KBank will help lessen the expense burden of cardholders while also encouraging them to use quality medical services in alignment with BDMS’s mission to provide the highest customer satisfaction via world-class healthcare services. The broad coverage of the service network will enhance the level of medical care, including secondary and tertiary levels; complicated illnesses are also included. Aside from privileges previously received from the Bangkok Hospital Group, Samitivej Hospital Group and BNH Hospital , cardholders are now eligible to receive benefits of other hospitals under the Phyathai and Paolo Hospital groups, which have just joined this partnership. Therefore, the total of 35 participating hospitals countrywide can accommodate 25,500 outpatients and around 3,400 inpatients a day, or more than 10 million per year. *Non-participating hospitals under the BDMS-KBank Co-Branded Credit Card program are Royal Phnom Penh Hospital and Royal Angkor International Hospital in Cambodia, and certain hospitals located in other provinces including Mueang Phet Hospital, Muangraj Hospital, Thepakorn Hospital, Sri Rayong Hospital, Dibuk Hospital, Siriroj Hospital.