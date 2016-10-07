เอไอเอสจะเริ่มวางจำหน่าย iPhone 7 และ iPhone 7 Plus ซึ่งเป็น iPhone ที่ดีที่สุดและล้ำหน้าที่สุดเท่าที่เคยมีมา มาพร้อมระบบกล้องใหม่สุดล้ำ แบตเตอรี่ที่ใช้งานได้นานที่สุดเท่าที่เคยมีมาบน iPhone และความสามารถในการทนน้ำและฝุ่น ในวันศุกร์ที่ 21 ตุลาคม 2559 ผู้ที่สนใจสามารถลงทะเบียนแสดงความสนใจได้ในระหว่างวันที่ 7 - 11 ตุลาคม 2559 ผ่านทางเว็บไซต์ www.ais.co.th/iphone7 และสามารถสั่งจองเครื่องได้ตั้งแต่วันที่ 14 ตุลาคม 2559 ผ่านทางเว็บไซต์ www.ais.co.th/iphone7 ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับ iPhone ได้ที่ www.apple.com/th/iphone +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Press release AIS will offer iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the best, most advanced iPhone ever, featuring new advanced camera systems, the best battery life ever on an iPhone and water and dust resistance, beginning on Friday, 21 October 2016. Customers can pre-register for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus during 7 - 11 October 2016 at www.ais.co.th/iphone7, with pre-orders on 14 October 2016 at www.ais.co.th/iphone7. For more information on iPhone, please visit: www.apple.com/th/iphone. Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ Next >