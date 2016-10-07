Forgot your password? Create an account
  • Increase font size
  • Default font size
  • Decrease font size
News
Rabbit LINE Pay จับมือ SCB จัดโปรโมชั่นแรง » Rabbit LINE Pay แพลตฟอร์มการชำระเงินทางออนไลน์และออฟไลน์ชั้นนำในประเทศไทยภายใต้การร่วมทุนระหว่าง LIN...
มิตซูบิชิ ฟูโซ่ เดินหน้าอย่างแข็งแกร่งต่อไปในอนาคต » บริษัท มิตซูบิชิ ฟูโซ่ ทรัค แอนด์ บัส คอร์ปอเรชั่น (MFTBC) หนึ่งในผู้ผลิตรถยนต์เพื่อการพาณิชย์ชั้นนำ...
EXIM BANK จ่ายค่าสินไหมประกันการส่งออก สยาม ไดมาสเตอร์ » นายพิศิษฐ์ เสรีวิวัฒนา กรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารเพื่อการส่งออกและนำเข้าแห่งประเทศไทย (EXIM BANK) มอบสิ...
ออมสิน ออก“เงินฝากเผื่อเรียกพิเศษ4เดือน”ดอกเบี้ย 1.15% » ธนาคารออมสิน ออกเงินฝาก “เผื่อเรียกพิเศษ 4 เดือน” ดอกเบี้ยร้อยละ 1.15 ต่อปี ไม่เสียภาษี เปิดรับฝากตั...
กสิกรไทยจับมือวีแชท ล้ำด้วยระบบชำระเงินผ่านคิวอาร์โค้ด » กสิกรไทย ตอกย้ำเบอร์หนึ่งระบบชำระเงินข้ามพรมแดน จับมือ วีแชท (WeChat) เพิ่มศักยภาพเครื่องอีดีซี กว่า...
ก.ล.ต.มุ่งยกระดับบรรษัทภิบาลสู่การสร้างความสามารถการแข่งขัน » ก.ล.ต. เสริมสร้างความเชื่อมั่นและความสามารถในการแข่งขันของบริษัทจดทะเบียน (บจ.) ให้อยู่ร่วมกับสังคมไ...
BRRจ่อรับอานิสงค์ราคาน้ำตาลพุ่งชี้แนวโน้มยังขาดแคลน » BRR เตรียมรับอานิสงค์ราคาน้ำตาลทะยานสูงสุดรอบ 4 ปี เชื่อแนวโน้มราคาน้ำตาลยังพุ่งต่อเนื่อง หลังเกิดเห...
ฟอร์ดเปิดสายการผลิตเรนเจอร์ ณ โรงงานเอฟทีเอ็ม ระยอง » ·         ฟอร์ดได้เพิ่มการลงทุนจำนวน 186 ล้านเหรียญสหรัฐ หรื...
จับตาโค้งสุดท้ายการเลือกตั้งประธานาธิบดี » ศูนย์วิจัยเศรษฐกิจและธุรกิจ ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ (อีไอซี) ออกบทวิเคราะห์ เรื่อง จับตาโค้งสุดท้ายการเลือก...
ก.ล.ต.เผยกรรมการNMG8รายขาดความน่าไว้วางใจเป็นกรรมการและผู้บริหาร » ก.ล.ต. แจ้งบุคคลที่มีลักษณะขาดความน่าไว้วางใจในการเป็นกรรมการและผู้บริหารของบริษัท เนชั่น มัลติมีเดี...
AIRA ผนึก Kenedix Asia ต่อยอดธุรกิจด้านอสังหาฯ » บมจ.ไอร่า แคปปิตอล (AIRA) ผนึกความร่วมมือทางธุรกิจ กับ Kenedix Asia Pte.Ltd บริษัทพัฒนาอสังหาริมทรัพ...
SENA ขนโครงการทำเลสุดเจ๋ง! ร่วมงานบ้านและคอนโดฯ » บมจ.เสนาดีเวลลอปเม้นท์ ( SENA ) ส่งสุดยอดโครงการบนทำเลที่มีศักยภาพมูลค่ากว่า 200 ล้านบาท ร่วมงานมหกร...
บลจ.กรุงไทยขายตราสารหนี้3เดือนชูผลตอบแทน1.45% » นางชวินดา หาญรัตนกูล กรรมการผู้จัดการ บริษัทหลักทรัพย์จัดการกองทุน กรุงไทย จำกัด (มหาชน) เปิดเผยว่า ...
เงินบาทปิดที่ระดับ34.85/87บาท/ดอลลาร์ » นักบริหารเงินจากธนาคารกรุงเทพ เปิดเผยว่า เงินบาทปิดตลาดที่ระดับ 34.85/87 บาท/ดอลลาร์ อ่อนค่าจากตอนเช...
ดัชนีตลาดหุ้นไทยปิดเพิ่มขึ้น3.94จุด » บรรยากาศการซื้อขายหลักทรัพย์ไทยในวันนี้ (06 ต.ค.2559) ดัชนีปิดที่ระดับ 1,513.86 จุด เพิ่มขึ้น 3.94 จ...
ดัชนีฮั่งเส็งฮ่องกงปิดเพิ่มขึ้น164.19จุด » ดัชนีฮั่งเส็งตลาดหุ้นฮ่องกงปิดวันนี้ปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้น 164.19 จุด หรือ 0.69% ปิดวันนี้ที่ 23,952.50 จุ...
ดัชนีคอมโพสิตเกาหลีใต้ปิดเพิ่มขึ้น12.30จุด » ดัชนีคอมโพสิตตลาดหุ้นเกาหลีใต้ (KOSPI) ปิดในวันนี้ เพิ่มขึ้น 12.30 จุด หรือ +0.60% ปิดที่ 2,065.30 จ...
ดัชนีนิกเกอิปิดเพิ่มขึ้น79.86จุด » ดัชนีนิกเกอิตลาดหุ้นโตเกียวปิดในวันนี้  เพิ่มขึ้น 79.86 จุด หรือ 0.47% แตะที่ 16,899.10 จุด โดย...
“คิง เพาเวอร์” จัดซูเปอร์เซล Delights & Surprises » สัมผัสประสบการณ์ช้อปแห่งปี ที่ คิง เพาเวอร์ ฉลองครบรอบ 27 ปี เซอร์ไพรส์สายช้อปดิวตี้ฟรี  &...
ไปรษณีย์ชูคอนเซ็ปต์ “ไปรษณีย์ไทยร่วมคิด ...เพื่อเศรษฐกิจดิจิทัล” » บริษัท ไปรษณีย์ไทย จำกัด (ปณท) เดินหน้าจัดงานที่ระลึกวันไปรษณี ย์โลก 9 ตุลาคม ภายใต้แนวคิด “ไปรษณีย์...

Stockwave Online กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ หุ้น หลักทรัพย์ การเงิน ข่าวเศรษฐกิจ

Home Hot News เอไอเอสเริ่มวางจำหน่าย iPhone 7 และ iPhone 7 Plus
เอไอเอสเริ่มวางจำหน่าย iPhone 7 และ iPhone 7 Plus PDF Print E-mail
Friday, 07 October 2016 05:30

เอไอเอสจะเริ่มวางจำหน่าย iPhone 7 และ iPhone 7 Plus ซึ่งเป็น iPhone ที่ดีที่สุดและล้ำหน้าที่สุดเท่าที่เคยมีมา มาพร้อมระบบกล้องใหม่สุดล้ำ แบตเตอรี่ที่ใช้งานได้นานที่สุดเท่าที่เคยมีมาบน iPhone และความสามารถในการทนน้ำและฝุ่น ในวันศุกร์ที่ 21 ตุลาคม 2559 ผู้ที่สนใจสามารถลงทะเบียนแสดงความสนใจได้ในระหว่างวันที่ 7 - 11 ตุลาคม 2559 ผ่านทางเว็บไซต์ www.ais.co.th/iphone7 และสามารถสั่งจองเครื่องได้ตั้งแต่วันที่ 14 ตุลาคม 2559 ผ่านทางเว็บไซต์ www.ais.co.th/iphone7 ดูข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับ iPhone ได้ที่ www.apple.com/th/iphone

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Press release

AIS will offer iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the best, most advanced iPhone ever, featuring new advanced camera systems, the best battery life ever on an iPhone and water and dust resistance, beginning on Friday, 21 October 2016. Customers can pre-register for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus during 7 - 11 October 2016 at www.ais.co.th/iphone7, with pre-orders on 14 October 2016 at www.ais.co.th/iphone7. For more information on iPhone, please visit:  www.apple.com/th/iphone.

Comments

B
i
u
Quote
Code
List
List item
URL
Name *
Code   
ChronoComments by Joomla Professional Solutions
Submit Comment
Next >
 
 

Login

Forgot your password? Create an account

Financial Series

Main Menu

mod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_counter
mod_vvisit_counterToday250
mod_vvisit_counterAll days250
We have: 250 guests online
Your IP: 54.224.77.253
 , 
Today: Oct 07, 2016

5001184