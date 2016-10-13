ลูกค้าเอไอเอสและดีแทคพร้อม สัมผัสประสบการณ์ใหม่ร่วมกันได้แล้ว ด้วย VoLTE (Voice over LTE) ข้ามเครือข่ายเป็นครั้งแรกในไทยและอาเซียน หลังผู้ให้บริการเอไอเอสและดีแทคจับมือเปิดให้บริการร่วมกัน เพื่อยกระดับคุณภาพการโทรไปอีกขั้น บนเครือข่าย 4G และมอบเป็นสิทธิประโยชน์ของลูกค้าร่วมกัน ซึ่งลูกค้าทั้งสองค่าย สามารถใช้งาน VoLTE (Voice over LTE) ข้ามเครือข่ายได้ทุกพื้นที่บนเครือข่าย 4G ทั่วไทย ด้วยคุณภาพที่เหนือกว่าจากเสียงคมชัดระดับ HD เชื่อมต่อเร็วกว่าเดิม เพิ่มเติมด้วย HD วิดีโอคอลล์ โดยคิดค่าบริการเหมือนการโทรปกติ ตามแพ็กเกจที่ลูกค้าใช้บริการ ทั้งระบบเติมเงินและรายเดือน นายฐิติพงศ์ เขียวไพศาล ผู้ช่วยกรรมการผู้อำนวยการ อาวุโส บริษัท แอดวานซ์ อินโฟร์ เซอร์วิส จำกัด (มหาชน) หรือ เอไอเอส และ นายสิทธิโชค นพชินบุตร รองประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร กลุ่มการตลาด บริษัท โทเทิ่ล แอ็คเซ็ส คอมมูนิเคชั่น จำกัด (มหาชน) หรือดีแทค ร่วมกันกล่าวว่า “นี่คือปรากฏการณ์ครั้งสำคัญของผู้นำในการให้บริการ 4G ครั้งแรกของไทยและภูมิภาคอาเซียน โดยเอไอเอสและดีแทคได้ร่วมกันนำบริการ VoLTE (Voice over LTE) ที่ได้เปิดให้บริการกับลูกค้าในเครือข่ายของตน มาสู่การใช้งาน VoLTE (Voice over LTE) ระหว่างเครือข่ายร่วมกันเป็นผลสำเร็จ ซึ่งผู้ใช้บริการ 4G VoLTE HD Voice ของเอไอเอส และ 4G Calling ของดีแทค จะสัมผัสได้ถึงประสบการณ์อันเป็นมาตรฐานใหม่บนเครือข่าย 4G จากการใช้งานดาต้า มาเป็นการใช้งานโทร VoLTE (Voice over LTE) ที่ไม่ได้จำกัดการใช้งานในเครือข่ายตัวเองเท่านั้น เพราะลูกค้าเอไอเอสและดีแทคสามารถสื่อสารบน VoLTE ข้ามค่ายได้แล้วอย่างสะดวกสบาย ระหว่างเอไอเอสโทรมาดีแทค หรือดีแทคโทรไปเอไอเอส” “วันนี้ ทั้งสองบริษัทมีความยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งที่ได้ร่วมกัน สร้างไมล์สโตนใหม่ของ 4G ให้กับอุตสาหกรรมโทรคมนาคมของประเทศ และที่สำคัญคือ เรามีความตั้งใจอย่างยิ่งที่จะให้ลูกค้าได้สัมผัสสุดยอดประสบการณ์จากเทคโนโลยี 4G อย่างครบถ้วนทุกรูปแบบ ซึ่งเป็นสิทธิประโยชน์ของผู้ใช้งานทั้งสองเครือข่าย ที่สามารถโทรบนเครือข่ายคุณภาพสูง 4G ทั่วประเทศ ด้วยเสียงคุณภาพคมชัด แบบ HD ซึ่งเป็นเทคโนโลยีที่คุณภาพสูงกว่าการโทรแบบเดิม และยังทำให้โทรไปยังหมายเลขปลายทางเชื่อมต่อคู่สาย หรือ Call Setup รวดเร็วกว่าเดิม และเพิ่มประสบการณ์ใหม่ด้วยวิดีโอคอลล์คุณภาพคมชัดแบบ HD ซึ่งสามารถโทรพร้อมเห็นภาพคู่สนทนาผ่านหน้าจอสมาร์ทโฟน* และสามารถใช้งานอินเทอร์เน็ตผ่านแอปพลิเคชันต่างๆ หรือแชร์ไฟล์ภาพและวิดีโอจากสมาร์ทโฟนระหว่างใช้งานโทรสนทนาด้วยกัน โดยไม่ต้องหยุดหรือวางสายแต่อย่างใด” “นับเป็นการยืนยันถึงความตั้งใจในฐานะผู้ให้บริการเครือข่าย ว่าจะร่วมกันนำเทคโนโลยีล่าสุด ระดับสากลอย่าง 4G มามอบให้แก่ผู้บริโภคชาวไทยได้ใช้ประโยชน์อย่างครบถ้วน ทั้งเสียง, ข้อมูลและวีดีโอ สอดคล้องกับเจตนารมณ์ของภาครัฐที่มุ่งหวังให้เอกชนนำทรัพยากรคลื่นความถี่มาก่อให้เกิดประโยชน์สูงสุดแก่คนไทย” ทั้งนี้ ลูกค้าเอไอเอสและดีแทค สามารถดูรายละเอียดเกี่ยวกับบริการ VoLTE และสมาร์ทโฟนรุ่นที่รองรับ VoLTE ได้บนเว็บไซต์ของทั้งสองบริษัท ได้ที่ http://www.ais.co.th/4g/volte/ สำหรับลูกค้าเอไอเอสและ http://www.dtac.co.th/network/4g-volte.html สำหรับลูกค้าดีแทค +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ AIS and dtac launch first cross-network VoLTE service in Thailand and ASEAN offering new lifestyle and experience with HD-quality voice and video calling as special privilege to customers of both networks October 13, 2016 : AIS and dtac customers can get ready for a big smile as the two telco giants announce their collaboration in Voice over LTE (VoLTE) across two networks for the first time in Thailand and ASEAN. Customers of both mobile operators calling each other via VoLTE from anywhere in the country where 4G is available will experience a premier quality of voice and video call. Previously, such calls would have to be converted to 3G when connecting to the other operator. Voice over LTE will offer HD audio and HD video call with faster connection for the same price as a regular phone call available for both prepaid and contracted customers. Mr. Titipong Khiewpaisal, Senior Vice President in Consumer Marketing and Sales at Advanced Info Service PLC or AIS, and Mr. Sitthichoke Nopchinabutr, Chief Marketing Officer, Total Access Communication PLC or dtac, delivered this message together, “This announcement marks a significant collaboration in 4G service between two telecom leaders first time in Thailand and ASEAN. After the success in individual VoLTE launches, AIS and dtac mutually agree to expand VoLTE service across the two networks. AIS customers who subscribe 4G VoLTE HD Voice and dtac customers who apply for 4G Calling will benefit from the new experience of using Voice over LTE (VoLTE) with faster connection and clearer sound quality across the two networks.” “Today, both companies are very pleased to work together and set a new milestone for 4G service in Thailand’s telecom industry. Moreover, it is our common goal to bring the highest quality in 4G to customers of both mobile operators. Experience high-definition sound quality from a phone call and video call* which is superior to ordinary 4G phone call. Phone connection becomes faster between AIS and dtac as well as internet access. File sharing including photo and video among smartphones can be achieved without interrupting the phone conversation.” “This collaboration affirms our determination from AIS and dtac to bring world-class 4G technology to customers in Thailand including superior voice, video and data. Both companies comply with Thai government in urging mobile operators to utilize telecom spectrums for the best benefits of Thais." Both AIS and dtac customers can get more details on VoLTE service and compatible smartphones from the companies' websites: For AIS customers, please visit http://www.ais.co.th/4g/volte/ For dtac customers, please visit http://www.dtac.co.th/en/network/4g-volte.html