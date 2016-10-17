นางสาวขัตติยา อินทรวิชัย กรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เปิดเผยว่าธนาคารกสิกรไทยประกาศผลการดำเนินงานสำหรับงวด 9 เดือน ปี 2559 โดยธนาคารและบริษัทย่อยมีกำไรสุทธิจำนวน 29,930 ล้านบาท ลดลงจากงวดเดียวกันของปีก่อน 11.96% ผลการดำเนินงานสำหรับงวด 9 เดือน ปี 2559 เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับงวดเดียวกันของปี 2558ธนาคารและบริษัทย่อยมีกำไรสุทธิจำนวน 29,930 ล้านบาท ลดลงจากงวดเดียวกันของปีก่อนจำนวน 4,067 ล้านบาท หรือ 11.96% ส่วนใหญ่เกิดจากธนาคารมีการตั้งสำรองค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสัยจะสูญเพิ่มขึ้นเพื่อเตรียมความพร้อมสำหรับความไม่แน่นอนในเรื่องของภาวะเศรษฐกิจที่ยังคงชะลอตัว อย่างไรก็ตาม ธนาคารและบริษัทย่อยมีกำไรจากการดำเนินงานก่อนหักหนี้สูญและหนี้สงสัยจะสูญและภาษีเงินได้จำนวน 68,997 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้นจากงวดเดียวกันของปีก่อน 4,661 ล้านบาท หรือ 7.24% เนื่องจากรายได้ดอกเบี้ยสุทธิเพิ่มขึ้นจำนวน 3,486 ล้านบาทหรือ 5.52% โดยอัตราผลตอบแทนสินทรัพย์ที่ก่อให้เกิดรายได้สุทธิ (Net interest margin: NIM) อยู่ที่ระดับ 3.55% รวมถึงรายได้ที่มิใช่ดอกเบี้ยเพิ่มขึ้นจำนวน 599 ล้านบาท หรือ 1.25% โดยส่วนใหญ่เป็นผลมาจากค่าธรรมเนียมและบริการสุทธิ และรายได้จากผลิตภัณฑ์ตลาดทุนที่เพิ่มขึ้นในขณะที่รายได้สุทธิจากการรับประกันภัยลดลง นอกจากนี้ ค่าใช้จ่ายจากการดำเนินงานอื่น ๆ ลดลงจำนวน 576 ล้านบาท หรือ 1.23% ส่งผลให้อัตราส่วนค่าใช้จ่ายจากการดำเนินงานอื่น ๆ ต่อรายได้จากการดำเนินงานสุทธิ (Cost to income ratio) อยู่ที่ระดับ 40.13% ผลการดำเนินงานสำหรับไตรมาส 3 ปี 2559 เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับไตรมาส 2 ปี 2559 ธนาคารและบริษัทย่อยมีกำไรสุทธิจำนวน 10,856 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้นจากไตรมาสก่อนจำนวน 1,428 ล้านบาท หรือ 15.16% เนื่องจากธนาคารมีการตั้งสำรองค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสัยจะสูญลดลงจากไตรมาสก่อน ผลการดำเนินงานสำหรับไตรมาส 3 ปี 2559 เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับไตรมาส 3 ปี 2558 ธนาคารและบริษัทย่อยมีกำไรสุทธิจำนวน 10,856 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้นจากไตรมาสเดียวกันของปีก่อนจำนวน 739 ล้านบาท หรือ 7.31% ณ วันที่ 30 กันยายน 2559 ธนาคารและบริษัทย่อย มีสินทรัพย์รวมจำนวน 2,742,207 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้นจากสิ้นปี 2558 จำนวน 186,902 ล้านบาท หรือ 7.31% ส่วนใหญ่เป็นการเพิ่มขึ้นของเงินลงทุนสุทธิ สำหรับเงินให้สินเชื่อด้อยคุณภาพต่อเงินให้สินเชื่อ (% NPL gross) ณ วันที่ 30 กันยายน 2559 อยู่ที่ระดับ 3.35% ขณะที่สิ้นปี 2558 อยู่ที่ระดับ 2.70% อัตราส่วนค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสัยจะสูญต่อเงินให้สินเชื่อด้อยคุณภาพ (Coverage ratio) ณ วันที่ 30 กันยายน 2559 อยู่ที่ระดับ 127.27% โดยสิ้นปี 2558 อยู่ที่ระดับ 129.96% สำหรับอัตราส่วนเงินกองทุนทั้งสิ้นต่อสินทรัพย์เสี่ยงของกลุ่มธุรกิจทางการเงินธนาคารกสิกรไทยตามหลักเกณฑ์ Basel III ณ วันที่ 30 กันยายน 2559อยู่ที่ 19.46% โดยมีอัตราส่วนเงินกองทุนชั้นที่ 1 อยู่ที่ 15.69% ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ KASIKORNBANK announces thenine-month of 2016 net profit of Baht 29,930 Million Ms. Kattiya Indaravijaya, President of KASIKORNBANK, said KASIKORNBANK announced net profit for the nine-month period of 2016 of Baht 29,930 Million, a decrease of 11.96% over the same period of 2015. Operating performance for the nine-month period of 2016 compared with the same period of 2015, KBank and its subsidiaries reported net profit of Baht 29,930 Million, a decrease of Baht 4,067 Million or 11.96% over the same period of 2015 mostly because KBank has set aside higher allowance for impairment loss on loans to reserve for uncertainty from economic slowdown. However, there was Baht 68,997 Million of operating profit before provision expense and income tax expense, an increase of Baht 4,661 Million or 7.24% over the same period of 2015 because net interest income increased by Baht 3,486 Million or 5.52%. NIM stood at 3.55%. Non-interest income also increased by Baht 599 Million or 1.25% mainly due to an increase in net fees and service income and revenue from capital market products, while net insurance premiums decreased. Moreover, other operating expenses decreased by Baht 576 Million or 1.23%, resulting in the cost to income ratio that stood at 40.13%. Operating performance for the third quarter of 2016 compared with the second quarter of 2016, KBank and its subsidiaries reported net profit of Baht 10,856 Million, an increase of Baht 1,428 Million or 15.16% over the previous quarter because KBank has set lower allowance for impairment loss on loans. Operating performance for the third quarter of 2016 compared with the third quarter of 2015, KBank and its subsidiaries reported net profit of Baht 10,856 Million, an increase of Baht 739 Million or 7.31% over the same quarter of 2015. As of 30 September 2016, KBank and its subsidiaries’ total assets were Baht 2,742,207 Million, rising Baht 186,902 Million or 7.31% over the end of 2015. The majority came from an increase in investment – net. NPL gross to total loans stood at 3.35% as of 30 September 2016, while at the end of 2015 this stood at 2.70%. Coverage ratio as of 30 September 2016 stood at 127.27%, while at the end of 2015 this stood at 129.96%. In addition, as of 30 September 2016, KASIKORNBANK FINANCIALCONGLOMERATE’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) according to the Basel III Accord was 19.46%, with a Tier-1 Capital ratio of 15.69%. Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ < Prev Next >