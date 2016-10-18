Forgot your password? Create an account
  • Increase font size
  • Default font size
  • Decrease font size
News
TFG เซ็นเอ็มโอยู ให้ทุนหนุนวิจัยเทคโนโลยีผลิตอาหารสัตว์-เนื้อสัตว์ » “ไทยฟู้ดส์ กรุ๊ป” (TFG) จรดปากกาเซ็นเอ็มโอยูร่วมกั บคณะอุตสาหกรรมเกษตร มหาวิทยาลัยเกษตรศาสตร์ วิทยาเ...
ไทยพาณิชย์โกยกำไรสุทธิ ไตรมาส3/59จำนวน11,533ล้าน » ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์และบริษัทย่ อยประกาศผลการดำเนิ นงานประจำไตรมาส 3/2559 (งบการเงินรวมก่อนสอบทาน) มีผลก...
ทีเอ็มบีโชว์กำไรก่อนสำรองในไตรมาส3เติบโตต่อเนื่อง 8% » ทีเอ็มบี หรือ ธนาคารทหารไทย จำกัด (มหาชน) แจ้งผลประกอบการไตรมาส 3 และงวด 9 เดือน ปี 2559 โดยธนาคารแล...
ภิรัชทาวเวอร์ แอท เอ็มควอเทียร์ ปลื้มยอดเช่าพื้นที่เกือบเต็ม100%ใน1ปี » กลุ่มภิรัชบุรี ผู้นำด้านการพัฒนาโครงการอสังหาริมทรัพย์แบบครบวงจร ฉลองความสำเร็จของอาคารภิรัชทาวเวอร์...
เงินบาทปิดที่ระดับ35.03/05บาท/ดอลลาร์ » นักบริหารเงินจากธนาคารกรุงเทพ เปิดเผยว่า เงินบาทปิดตลาดเย็นนี้อยู่ที่ระดับ 35.03/05 บาท/ดอลลาร์ แข็ง...
ดัชนีตลาดหุ้นไทยปิดเพิ่มขึ้น 0.20จุด » บรรยากาศการซื้อขายหลักทรัพย์ไทยในวันนี้ (18 ต.ค.2559) ดัชนีปิดที่ระดับ 1,477.54 จุด เพิ่มขึ้น 0.20 จ...
ดัชนีฮั่งเส็งฮ่องกงปิดพุ่งขึ้น356.85จุด » ดัชนีฮั่งเส็งตลาดหุ้นฮ่องกงปิดในวันนี้ ปรับตัวขึ้น 356.85 จุด หรือ 1.55% ปิดวันนี้ที่ 23,394.39 จุด ...
ดัชนีเซี่ยงไฮ้คอมโพสิตปิดพุ่งขึ้นสูงขึ้น42.71จุด » ดัชนีเซี่ยงไฮ้คอมโพสิตตลาดหุ้นจีนปิดตลาดวันนี้พุ่งสูงขึ้น  42.71 จุด หรือ 1.40% ปิดที่ 3,083.88...
ดัชนีคอมโพสิตเกาหลีใต้ปิดเพิ่มขึ้น12.82จุด » ดัชนีคอมโพสิตตลาดหุ้นเกาหลีใต้ (KOSPI) ปิดในวันนี้ เพิ่มขึ้น 12.82 จุด หรือ +0.63% ปิดที่ 2,040.43 จ...
ดัชนีนิกเกอิปิดเพิ่มขึ้น63.49จุด » ดัชนีนิกเกอิตลาดหุ้นโตเกียวปิดในวันนี้ 63.49 จุด หรือ 0.38% แตะที่ 16,963.61 จุด เนื่องจากนักลงทุนคล...
โมโต เปิดตัวสมาร์ทโฟนเรือธงรุ่นล่าสุดในตระกูลZseries » เลอโนโวบริษัทแม่ของแบรนด์สมาร์ทโฟนชื่อดังอย่าง โมโต เปิดตัวMoto Z สมาร์ทโฟนบางที่สุดในโลก พร้อมเทคโน...
IPPCเตือนอาเซียน เสี่ยงน้ำท่วม น้ำแล้ง รุนแรงขึ้น » คณะกรรมการร่วมระหว่างรัฐบาลว่าด้วยการเปลี่ยนแปลงสภาพภูมิอากาศ (International Panel on Climate Change...
เปิดตัวเว็บไซต์ มายบีชบุกกิ้ง เสริมเขี้ยวเล็บธุรกิจท่องเที่ยวไทย » นายชารีฟ เกื้อชาติ กรรมการผู้จัดการ บริษัท มายบีชบุกกิ้ง จำกัด เจ้าของธุรกิจออนไลน์ ภายใต้เว็บไซต์มา...
ออมสิน เปิดแลกธนบัตร 84 พรรษาในหลวง » นายชาติชาย พยุหนาวีชัย ผู้อำนวยการธนาคารออมสิน เปิดเผยว่า หลังการเสด็จสววรคตของพระบาทสมเด็จพระปรมินท...
เงินบาทปิดที่ระดับ35.29บาท/ดอลลาร์ » นักบริหารเงินจากธนาคารกรุงศรีอยุธยา เปิดเผยว่า เงินบาทปิดตลาดเย็นนี้อยู่ที่ระดับ 35.29 บาท/ดอลลาร์ แ...
ดัชนีตลาดหุ้นไทยปิดลดลง0.27จุด » บรรยากาศการซื้อขายหลักทรัพย์ไทยในวันนี้ (17 ต.ค.2559) ดัชนีปิดที่ระดับ 1,477.34 จุด ลดลง 0.27 จุด หร...
ดัชนีฮั่งเส็งฮ่องกงปิดร่วงลง195.77จุด » ดัชนีฮั่งเส็งตลาดหุ้นฮ่องกงปิดวันนี้ ปรับตัวลดลง 195.77 จุด หรือ 0.84% ปิดวันนี้ที่ 23,037.54 จุด ขณ...
ดัชนีเซี่ยงไฮ้คอมโพสิตจีนปิดลดลง22.64จุด » ดัชนีเซี่ยงไฮ้คอมโพสิตตลาดหุ้นจีนปิดตลาดวันนี้ ร่วงลง 22.64 จุด หรือ 0.74% ปิดที่ 3,041.17 จุด  ...
ดัชนีคอมโพสิตเกาหลีใต้ปิดเพิ่มขึ้น4.95จุด » ดัชนีคอมโพสิตตลาดหุ้นเกาหลีใต้ (KOSPI) ปิดในวันนี้ เพิ่มขึ้น 4.95 จุด หรือ +0.24% ปิดที่ 2,027.61 จุ...
ดัชนีนิกเกอิปิดเพิ่มขึ้น43.75จุด » ดัชนีนิกเกอิตลาดหุ้นโตเกียวปิดในวันนี้ เพิ่มขึ้น 43.75 จุด หรือ 0.26% แตะที่ 16,900.12 จุด หลังจากตล...

Stockwave Online กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ หุ้น หลักทรัพย์ การเงิน ข่าวเศรษฐกิจ

Home Hot News ไทยพาณิชย์โกยกำไรสุทธิ ไตรมาส3/59จำนวน11,533ล้าน
ไทยพาณิชย์โกยกำไรสุทธิ ไตรมาส3/59จำนวน11,533ล้าน PDF Print E-mail
Tuesday, 18 October 2016 22:34

ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์และบริษัทย่ อยประกาศผลการดำเนิ นงานประจำไตรมาส 3/2559 (งบการเงินรวมก่อนสอบทาน) มีผลกำไรสุทธิจำนวน 11,533 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้น 27.9% เมื่อเทียบกับกำไรสุทธิ ของไตรมาส 3/2558 ซึ่งเป็นผลมาจากรายได้ดอกเบี้ ยสุทธิ และรายได้ค่าธรรมเนียมสุทธิที่ เพิ่มขึ้น ในขณะที่กำไรจากเงินลงทุ นและการตั้งสำรองหนี้สูญลดลงอย่ างมาก เนื่องจากในไตรมาส 3 ปีที่แล้ว มีรายการพิเศษจากการตั้ งสำรองหนี้สูญลูกหนี้ขนาดใหญ่ และการขายเงินลงทุน โดยธนาคารมีผลกำไรสุทธิเก้าเดื อนแรกของปี 2559 จำนวน 34,897 ล้านบาท ลดลง 1.4% เมื่อเทียบกับเก้าเดือนแรกของปี 2558

 

รายได้ดอกเบี้ยสุทธิตามงบการเงิ นรวมในไตรมาส 3/2559 มีจำนวน 22,214 ล้านบาทเพิ่มขึ้น 10.7% จากไตรมาส 3/2558 ส่วนใหญ่เป็นผลมาจากการที่ ธนาคารสามารถบริหารต้นทุนเงิ นฝากได้ดีขึ้น รวมถึงการเติบโตของสินเชื่อ 5.3% จากปีก่อน

 

รายได้ที่มิใช่ดอกเบี้ยตามงบการ เงินรวมลดลง 37.6% เมื่อเทียบกับช่วงเดียวกันของปี ก่อน ส่วนใหญ่เป็นผลจากการบันทึ กกำไรจากการขายเงินลงทุ นตราสารทุนจำนวนมากในไตรมาส 3/2558 หากไม่รวมกำไรจากเงินลงทุนดั งกล่าว รายได้ที่มิใช่ดอกเบี้ยเพิ่มขึ้ น 4.3% ส่วนใหญ่มาจากค่าธรรมเนียมบริ การการเงินเพื่อธุรกิจ (Corporate finance) และกำไรจากธุรกรรมเพื่อค้ าและปริวรรตเงินตราต่ างประเทศเพิ่มขึ้น

 

อัตราส่วนสินเชื่อด้อยคุณภาพต่ อสินเชื่อรวมในไตรมาสนี้อยู่ที่ 2.85% ลดลงเล็กน้อยจาก 2.89% ณ สิ้นปี 2558 แต่เพิ่มขึ้นจากไตรมาสก่อนที่ 2.77% จากสภาพเศรษฐกิจที่ยังไม่ฟื้นตั วเท่าที่ควร ในไตรมาสนี้ ธนาคารตั้งค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสั ยจะสูญจำนวน 7,012 ล้านบาท ทำให้อัตราส่วนค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสั ยจะสูญต่อสินเชื่อด้อยคุณภาพเพิ่ มขึ้นเป็น 128.9% ณ สิ้นไตรมาส 3/2559 จาก 109.8% ณ สิ้นปี 2558 แต่ลดลงเล็กน้อยจาก 130.0% ณ สิ้นไตรมาส 2/2559

 

 

นายอาทิตย์ นันทวิทยา กรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ และประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ กล่าวถึงผลประกอบการในไตรมาสนี้ ว่า “ธนาคารยังคงรั กษาผลประกอบการในไตรมาส 3 นี้ได้ดีพอควรสำหรับภาวะเศรษฐกิ จในปัจจุบัน ธนาคารให้ความสำคัญกับการดูแลลู กค้าควบคู่ไปกับการดำเนินธุรกิ จอย่างระมัดระวัง และธนาคารจะยังคงดำรงอัตราส่ วนค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสัยจะสูญต่อสิ นเชื่อด้อยคุณภาพในระดับที่สู งใกล้เคียงกับระดับปัจจุบันต่ อไป”

 

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

 

SCB Announces 3Q16 Net Profit of Baht 11.5 Billion

 

Bangkok: Siam Commercial Bank and its subsidiaries announced net profit for 3Q16 (based on unreviewed consolidated financial statements) of Baht 11,533 million, an increase of 27.9% from the same quarter last year. The increase in net profit was a result of higher net interest income along with higher net fee and service income. Meanwhile, gain on investments and provisions declined significantly due to the fact that in 3Q15 additional provisions were booked for large corporate customers and large gains from the sale of equity investment were realized. For the first nine months of 2016 net profit stood at Baht 34,897 million, a 1.4% decrease from the first nine months of 2015.

 

Net interest income rose to Baht 22,214 million, an increase of 10.7% from the same period last year. The increase in net interest income was mainly driven by the Bank’s proactive strategy in managing its cost of deposits as well as loan growth of 5.3% over the past year.

 

Non-interest income decreased 37.6% from the third quarter of last year, primarily a result of large gains from the sale of equity investment booked in 3Q15. Excluding these large gains on investment in 3Q15, non-interest income would have increased by 4.3% YOY, mainly driven by higher net fee and service income from corporate finance as well as higher net trading and FX income.

 

The non-performing loan ratio this quarter stood at 2.85%, a slight decrease from 2.89% at the end of 2015 but an increase from 2.77% of the previous quarter due to a slow economic recovery. Loan loss provisions for this quarter amounted to Baht 7,012 million, driving the coverage ratio up to 128.9% from 109.8% in 2015 but slightly down from 130.0% in 2Q15.

 

 

Arthid Nanthawithaya, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted that, “The Bank reported satisfactory financial results in the third quarter under the prevailing economic circumstances. The Bank is focused on taking care of customers and remained prudent in conducting business. In addition, the Bank will continue to keep the coverage ratio at around the current high level.”

Comments

B
i
u
Quote
Code
List
List item
URL
Name *
Code   
ChronoComments by Joomla Professional Solutions
Submit Comment
< Prev   Next >
 
 

Login

Forgot your password? Create an account

Financial Series

Main Menu

mod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_counter
mod_vvisit_counterToday288
mod_vvisit_counterAll days288
We have: 286 guests online
Your IP: 54.224.77.253
 , 
Today: Oct 19, 2016

5024600