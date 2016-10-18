ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์และบริษัทย่ อยประกาศผลการดำเนิ นงานประจำไตรมาส 3/2559 (งบการเงินรวมก่อนสอบทาน) มีผลกำไรสุทธิจำนวน 11,533 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้น 27.9% เมื่อเทียบกับกำไรสุทธิ ของไตรมาส 3/2558 ซึ่งเป็นผลมาจากรายได้ดอกเบี้ ยสุทธิ และรายได้ค่าธรรมเนียมสุทธิที่ เพิ่มขึ้น ในขณะที่กำไรจากเงินลงทุ นและการตั้งสำรองหนี้สูญลดลงอย่ างมาก เนื่องจากในไตรมาส 3 ปีที่แล้ว มีรายการพิเศษจากการตั้ งสำรองหนี้สูญลูกหนี้ขนาดใหญ่ และการขายเงินลงทุน โดยธนาคารมีผลกำไรสุทธิเก้าเดื อนแรกของปี 2559 จำนวน 34,897 ล้านบาท ลดลง 1.4% เมื่อเทียบกับเก้าเดือนแรกของปี 2558 รายได้ดอกเบี้ยสุทธิตามงบการเงิ นรวมในไตรมาส 3/2559 มีจำนวน 22,214 ล้านบาทเพิ่มขึ้น 10.7% จากไตรมาส 3/2558 ส่วนใหญ่เป็นผลมาจากการที่ ธนาคารสามารถบริหารต้นทุนเงิ นฝากได้ดีขึ้น รวมถึงการเติบโตของสินเชื่อ 5.3% จากปีก่อน รายได้ที่มิใช่ดอกเบี้ยตามงบการ เงินรวมลดลง 37.6% เมื่อเทียบกับช่วงเดียวกันของปี ก่อน ส่วนใหญ่เป็นผลจากการบันทึ กกำไรจากการขายเงินลงทุ นตราสารทุนจำนวนมากในไตรมาส 3/2558 หากไม่รวมกำไรจากเงินลงทุนดั งกล่าว รายได้ที่มิใช่ดอกเบี้ยเพิ่มขึ้ น 4.3% ส่วนใหญ่มาจากค่าธรรมเนียมบริ การการเงินเพื่อธุรกิจ (Corporate finance) และกำไรจากธุรกรรมเพื่อค้ าและปริวรรตเงินตราต่ างประเทศเพิ่มขึ้น อัตราส่วนสินเชื่อด้อยคุณภาพต่ อสินเชื่อรวมในไตรมาสนี้อยู่ที่ 2.85% ลดลงเล็กน้อยจาก 2.89% ณ สิ้นปี 2558 แต่เพิ่มขึ้นจากไตรมาสก่อนที่ 2.77% จากสภาพเศรษฐกิจที่ยังไม่ฟื้นตั วเท่าที่ควร ในไตรมาสนี้ ธนาคารตั้งค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสั ยจะสูญจำนวน 7,012 ล้านบาท ทำให้อัตราส่วนค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสั ยจะสูญต่อสินเชื่อด้อยคุณภาพเพิ่ มขึ้นเป็น 128.9% ณ สิ้นไตรมาส 3/2559 จาก 109.8% ณ สิ้นปี 2558 แต่ลดลงเล็กน้อยจาก 130.0% ณ สิ้นไตรมาส 2/2559 นายอาทิตย์ นันทวิทยา กรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ และประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ กล่าวถึงผลประกอบการในไตรมาสนี้ ว่า “ธนาคารยังคงรั กษาผลประกอบการในไตรมาส 3 นี้ได้ดีพอควรสำหรับภาวะเศรษฐกิ จในปัจจุบัน ธนาคารให้ความสำคัญกับการดูแลลู กค้าควบคู่ไปกับการดำเนินธุรกิ จอย่างระมัดระวัง และธนาคารจะยังคงดำรงอัตราส่ วนค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสัยจะสูญต่อสิ นเชื่อด้อยคุณภาพในระดับที่สู งใกล้เคียงกับระดับปัจจุบันต่ อไป” ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ SCB Announces 3Q16 Net Profit of Baht 11.5 Billion Bangkok: Siam Commercial Bank and its subsidiaries announced net profit for 3Q16 (based on unreviewed consolidated financial statements) of Baht 11,533 million, an increase of 27.9% from the same quarter last year. The increase in net profit was a result of higher net interest income along with higher net fee and service income. Meanwhile, gain on investments and provisions declined significantly due to the fact that in 3Q15 additional provisions were booked for large corporate customers and large gains from the sale of equity investment were realized. For the first nine months of 2016 net profit stood at Baht 34,897 million, a 1.4% decrease from the first nine months of 2015. Net interest income rose to Baht 22,214 million, an increase of 10.7% from the same period last year. The increase in net interest income was mainly driven by the Bank’s proactive strategy in managing its cost of deposits as well as loan growth of 5.3% over the past year. Non-interest income decreased 37.6% from the third quarter of last year, primarily a result of large gains from the sale of equity investment booked in 3Q15. Excluding these large gains on investment in 3Q15, non-interest income would have increased by 4.3% YOY, mainly driven by higher net fee and service income from corporate finance as well as higher net trading and FX income. The non-performing loan ratio this quarter stood at 2.85%, a slight decrease from 2.89% at the end of 2015 but an increase from 2.77% of the previous quarter due to a slow economic recovery. Loan loss provisions for this quarter amounted to Baht 7,012 million, driving the coverage ratio up to 128.9% from 109.8% in 2015 but slightly down from 130.0% in 2Q15. Arthid Nanthawithaya, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted that, “The Bank reported satisfactory financial results in the third quarter under the prevailing economic circumstances. The Bank is focused on taking care of customers and remained prudent in conducting business. In addition, the Bank will continue to keep the coverage ratio at around the current high level.” Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ < Prev Next >