ธนาคารกรุงเทพและบริษัทย่อยรายงานกำไรสุทธิไตรมาส 3 ปี 2559 จำนวน 8,061 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้นจากไตรมาส 2 ปี 2559 เป็นผลจากการปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้นของรายได้จากการดำเนินงานทั้งจากรายได้ดอกเบี้ยสุทธิ รายได้ค่าธรรมเนียมและบริการสุทธิ และรายได้จากการดำเนินงานอื่น อย่างไรก็ตาม ภายใต้ภาวะเศรษฐกิจที่ฟื้นตัวอย่างช้าๆ ธนาคารยังคงยึดหลักความระมัดระวังโดยการตั้งสำรองค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสัยจะสูญอย่างต่อเนื่องควบคู่กับการบริหารสินเชื่อด้อยคุณภาพให้อยู่ในระดับที่เหมาะสม ในช่วงที่ผ่านมา เศรษฐกิจไทยขยายตัวอย่างค่อยเป็นค่อยไป โดยมีปัจจัยสนับสนุนจากการใช้จ่ายและการลงทุนของภาครัฐ และการท่องเที่ยวที่ขยายตัวอย่างต่อเนื่อง สำหรับการส่งออกยังคงมีแนวโน้มหดตัวตามภาวะเศรษฐกิจโลกที่ฟื้นตัวช้า ขณะที่การลงทุนภาคเอกชนในประเทศยังทรงตัว จากปัจจัยแวดล้อมทางเศรษฐกิจดังกล่าวส่งผลให้ ณ สิ้นเดือนกันยายน 2559 ธนาคารมีเงินให้สินเชื่อจำนวน 1,901,900 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้น 32,997 ล้านบาทหรือร้อยละ 1.8 จากสิ้นปี 2558 โดยเป็นการเพิ่มขึ้นของสินเชื่อลูกค้าธุรกิจรายใหญ่และรายกลาง และสินเชื่อลูกค้าบุคคล จากเศรษฐกิจไทยที่ค่อยๆ ขยายตัวส่งผลกระทบต่อภาคธุรกิจที่ต้องใช้เวลาในการปรับตัวและฟื้นตัว โดยธนาคารยังคงอยู่เคียงข้างลูกค้าด้วยการให้คำปรึกษาและความช่วยเหลือลูกค้าอย่างใกล้ชิดและต่อเนื่องเสมอมา ณ สิ้นเดือนกันยายน 2559 ธนาคารมีสินเชื่อด้อยคุณภาพจำนวน 73,187 ล้านบาท หรือคิดเป็นร้อยละ 3.4 ของเงินให้สินเชื่อรวม ทั้งนี้ธนาคารยังคงยึดหลักความระมัดระวังด้วยการตั้งสำรองค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสัยจะสูญอย่างต่อเนื่อง โดย ณ สิ้นเดือนกันยายน 2559 ธนาคารมีเงินสำรองค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสัยจะสูญในระดับสูงที่ 116,757 ล้านบาท หรือคิดเป็นร้อยละ 6.1 ของเงินให้สินเชื่อ และในไตรมาส 3 ปี 2559 ค่าใช้จ่ายหนี้สูญและหนี้สงสัยจะสูญมีจำนวน 4,946 ล้านบาท ด้านสภาพคล่อง ธนาคารให้ความสำคัญเรื่องการบริหารสภาพคล่องให้เพียงพอควบคู่ไปกับการบริหารต้นทุนให้อยู่ในระดับที่เหมาะสม ณ สิ้นเดือนกันยายน 2559 ธนาคารมีเงินรับฝากจำนวน 2,106,870 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้น 15,905 ล้านบาท หรือร้อยละ 0.8 จากสิ้นปีก่อน และมีอัตราส่วนเงินให้สินเชื่อต่อเงินรับฝากอยู่ที่ร้อยละ 90.3 เพิ่มขึ้นจากร้อยละ 89.4 ณ สิ้นปีก่อน สำหรับผลการดำเนินงานไตรมาส 3 ปี 2559 เมื่อเทียบกับไตรมาส 2 ปีเดียวกัน ธนาคารมีกำไรสุทธิจำนวน 8,061 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้น 892 ล้านบาทหรือร้อยละ 12.4 โดยมีรายได้ดอกเบี้ยสุทธิจำนวน 16,066 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้น 470 ล้านบาทหรือร้อยละ 3.0 และส่วนต่างอัตราดอกเบี้ยสุทธิเพิ่มขึ้นเป็นร้อยละ 2.33 เนื่องจากการบริหารต้นทุน เงินรับฝากให้ลดลง สำหรับรายได้ที่มิใช่ดอกเบี้ยมีจำนวน 10,887 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้น 1,637 ล้านบาทหรือร้อยละ 17.7 ส่วนใหญ่มาจากกำไรสุทธิจากเงินลงทุน ขณะที่รายได้ค่าธรรมเนียมและบริการสุทธิมีจำนวน 6,157 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้น 181 ล้านบาทหรือร้อยละ 3.0 รายการที่สำคัญมาจากค่าธรรมเนียมจากบริการอิเล็กทรอนิกส์และการโอนเงิน และค่าธรรมเนียมจากบริการกองทุนรวมและบริการประกันชีวิตผ่านธนาคาร สำหรับค่าใช้จ่ายจากการดำเนินงานมีจำนวน 12,095 ล้านบาท ลดลง 504 ล้านบาทหรือร้อยละ 4.0 สาเหตุหลักเกิดจากค่าใช้จ่ายเกี่ยวกับอาคารสถานที่และอุปกรณ์ และค่าใช้จ่ายอื่นๆ ที่ลดลง ด้านเงินกองทุน ธนาคารมีอัตราส่วนเงินกองทุนอยู่ในระดับที่ดีสามารถรองรับการขยายธุรกิจในอนาคต ซึ่งหากนับรวมกำไรสุทธิของไตรมาส 3 ปี 2559 เข้าเป็นเงินกองทุน อัตราส่วนเงินกองทุนทั้งสิ้น อัตราส่วนเงินกองทุนชั้นที่ 1 และอัตราส่วนเงินกองทุนชั้นที่ 1 ที่เป็นส่วนของเจ้าของต่อสินทรัพย์เสี่ยงของธนาคารและบริษัทย่อยจะอยู่ในระดับประมาณร้อยละ 19.2 ร้อยละ 17.3 และร้อยละ 17.3 ตามลำดับ ส่วนของเจ้าของ ณ วันที่ 30 กันยายน 2559 มีจำนวน 370,887 ล้านบาท คิดเป็นร้อยละ 12.9 ของสินทรัพย์รวม และมูลค่าตามบัญชีเท่ากับ 194.30 บาทต่อหุ้น เพิ่มขึ้น 4.74 บาท จากสิ้นปี 2558 ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Bangkok Bank reports third quarter 2016 net profit of Baht 8.1 billion Bangkok Bank and its subsidiaries have reported a net profit of Baht 8.1 billion for the third quarter of 2016, an increase from the second quarter due to earnings growth of net interest income, net fees and service income, and other operating income. Under the slow recovery economy, the Bank continues to maintain a prudent approach by setting aside further provisioning expenses and focusing on its risk management to maintain asset quality at an appropriate level. The Thai economy has gradually expanded, supported by public spending and investment and tourism sector growth. Overall exports remain likely to contract in line with the slower growth in the global economy, while domestic private investment has remained stable. Against this backdrop, the Bank’s loans at the end of September 2016 amounted to Baht 1,901.9 billion, a rise of Baht 33.0 billion or 1.8 percent when compared with the end of 2015, due to lending to large corporates, medium-sized businesses and the consumer sector. Given the slow pace of the Thai economic recovery it will take time for the business sector to adapt and recover, however the Bank continues to stay close to its customers and provide them with relevant advice and assistance. The Bank’s non-performing loans (NPLs) were Baht 73.2 billion or 3.4 percent of total loans. The Bank continues to set aside appropriate provisioning expenses in line with its prudent strategic approach. Total allowances for doubtful accounts at the end of September 2016 were at the high level of Baht 116.8 billion or 6.1 percent of loans. In the third quarter of 2016, provisioning expenses set aside amounted to Baht 4.9 billion. The Bank also continues to focus on managing liquidity and financial costs to ensure they are at appropriate levels. At the end of September 2016, the Bank reported total deposits of Baht 2,106.9 billion, an increase of Baht 15.9 billion or 0.8 percent from the end of 2015. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 90.3 percent increased from 89.4 percent at the end of the previous year. Net profit for the third quarter of 2016 was Baht 8.1 billion, an increase of Baht 892 million or 12.4 percent from the second quarter of this year. Net interest income rose by Baht 470 million or 3.0 percent to Baht 16.1 billion, and the net interest margin increased to 2.33 percent as a result of managing the low-cost deposits. Non-interest income was Baht 10.9 billion, an increase of Baht 1.6 billion or 17.7 percent, due largely to gains on investments. Net fees and service income amounted to Baht 6.2 billion, an increase of Baht 181 million or 3.0 percent, due mainly to an increase in fee income from electronic services and remittances as well as from mutual funds and bancassurance. Operating expenses were Baht 12.1 billion, a decrease of Baht 504 million or 4.0 percent, mainly because of a reduction in expenses on premises and equipment and other expenses. The Bank maintained capital reserves at a good level to support future business expansion. After the inclusion of the third quarter of 2016 net profit, the total capital adequacy ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and common equity Tier 1 ratio of the Bank and its subsidiaries would be approximately 19.2 percent, 17.3 percent and 17.3 percent, respectively. Shareholders' equity as of 30 September, 2016 amounted to Baht 370.9 billion or 12.9 percent of total assets. The book value per share was Baht 194.30, an increase of Baht 4.74 from the end of 2015.