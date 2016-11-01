ศูนย์วิจัยเศรษฐกิจและธุรกิจ ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ (อีไอซี) ออกบทวิเคราะห์ เรื่อง เล็งธุรกิจมาแรงหลังปลดล็อค 5 ปี รถคันแรก โดยระบุว่า จากโครงการรถยนต์คันแรกที่เริ่ม ต้นเมื่อวันที่ 16 กันยายน 2011 และได้ครบกำหนดระยะเวลา 5 ปี ตั้งแต่วันที่ 15 กันยายน 2016 เป็นต้นมา ซึ่งเงื่อนไขสำคัญที่ผูกพันผู้ใ ช้สิทธิ์โครงการรถยนต์คันแรก คือ ต้องครอบครองรถยนต์และห้ามโอนเป ลี่ยนมือในระยะเวลาดังกล่าวโดยที่ ผู้บริโภคมักใช้ระยะเวลาในการผ่ อนชำระประมาณ 5-6 ปี อย่างไรก็ดี ตัวเลขผู้จองใช้สิทธิ์เกือบ 1.3 ล้านคัน แต่ใช้สิทธิ์จริงประมาณ 1.1 ล้านคัน ทั้งนี้ อีไอซีจึงได้จั ดทำการสำรวจความคิดเห็นผู้บริ โภคสำหรับการจับจ่ายใช้ สอยในระยะเวลา 1-2 ปีข้างหน้า เพื่อศึกษาแนวโน้มของผู้บริ โภคที่กำลังซื้อจะฟื้นคืนกลั บมาภายหลังหมดภาระการผ่ อนชำระภายใต้โครงการดังกล่าว โดยมีจำนวนผลสำรวจทั่วประเทศรวม ทั้งสิ้น 7,249 คน การสิ้นสุดเงื่อนไขรถยนต์คันแรก คาดว่าจะมีผลเพียงเล็กน้อยต่อยอ ดขายรถยนต์ในประเทศ จากผลสำรวจพบว่าจำนวนผู้ใช้สิ ทธิ์โครงการฯ ที่ต้องการขายรถคันเก่าแล้วซื้อ ใหม่โดยรวมประมาณ 7.2% แบ่งเป็นอุปสงค์ที่มีแนวโน้มจะก ลับมาในปี 2017 ประมาณ 2.6% คิดเป็นประมาณ 30,000 คัน เนื่องจากผู้บริโภคบางส่วนจะยัง ชะลอการใช้จ่ายออกไปก่อน อีกทั้งในช่วงต้นปีถึงกลางปี จะยังไม่มีการเปิดตัวรถยนต์รุ่ นใหม่ โดยอุปสงค์อีกส่วนประมาณ 3.2% คาดว่าจะกลับมาในปี 2018 ซึ่งเป็นปีที่จะมีการเปิดตัวรถย นต์นั่งอเนกประสงค์รุ่นใหม่หลาย รุ่น สอดคล้องกับผลการสำรวจที่ว่าผู้ ใช้สิทธิ์โครงการฯ กว่าครึ่งมีความต้องการซื้อรถคั นใหม่ในกลุ่มรถยนต์นั่งอเนกประส งค์ ในขณะที่อุปสงค์ที่เหลือ 1.4% จะกลับมาในปี 2019 ผู้ทำแบบสอบถามส่วนใหญ่เลือกใช้ จ่ายเพื่อการอุปโภคบริโภคมากกว่ าการซื้อหาสินทรัพย์ โดยผลการสำรวจสะท้อนถึงมุมมองขอ งผู้บริโภคที่ต้องการใช้จ่ายในด้ านอุปโภคบริโภค โดย 3 อันดับแรก ได้แก่ 1) การท่องเที่ยวทั้งในและต่างประเ ทศคิดเป็น 24% 2) ของใช้บริโภคประจำวันคิดเป็น 15% และ 3) การตกแต่ง-ต่อเติม-ซ่อมแซมที่ อยู่อาศัยคิดเป็น 13% ตลาดอสังหาฯ มีแนวโน้มได้อานิสงส์ โดย 22% ของผู้ใช้สิทธิ์โครงการฯ สนใจที่จะซื้อที่อยู่อาศัยเป็ นลำดับถัดไป จากผลสำรวจพบว่าส่วนใหญ่เป็นพนั กงานบริษัทที่มีรายได้ไม่เกิน 30,000 บาทต่อเดือนและมากกว่าครึ่งต้อง การแยกจากครอบครัวหรือเปลี่ยนจา กเช่ามาเป็นซื้อที่อยู่อาศัยเป็ นของตนเองในระดับราคาไม่เกิน 3 ล้านบาท โดยทำเลที่อยู่อาศัยสำหรับผู้ซื้ อในเขตกรุงเทพฯ และปริมณฑล ส่วนใหญ่เลือกใกล้สถานที่ทำงานแ ละรถไฟฟ้า ในขณะที่ผู้ซื้อในต่างจังหวัด จะเลือกทำเลที่อยู่ใกล้สถานศึกษ า ห้างสรรพสินค้าและโรงพยาบาล นอกจากนี้ ที่น่าสนใจอีกอย่างคือกลุ่มผู้ใ ช้สิทธิ์โครงการฯ ส่วนใหญ่สนใจที่อยู่อาศัยในแนวร าบมากกว่าแนวสูง อีไอซีมองว่าธุรกิจท่องเที่ยวแล ะธุรกิจค้าส่งค้าปลีกมีแนวโน้มที่ จะได้อานิสงส์จากการหมดภาระผ่ อนจ่ายรถยนต์ โดยภาระการผ่อนรถยนต์ที่ลดลงจะเ ป็นการผ่อนคลายแรงกดดันด้านกำลั งซื้อของครัวเรือนไทยที่ยังมีข้ อจำกัดในการฟื้นตัวทั้งจากค่าจ้ างที่เพิ่มขึ้นช้าลงและหนี้ครัว เรือนที่ยังทรงตัวในระดับสูง ทั้งนี้ กลุ่มที่หมดภาระดังกล่าวส่วนมาก จะเป็นกลุ่มชนชั้นกลางที่มีรายไ ด้ตั้งแต่ 15,000-50,000 บาทต่อเดือน ทั้งนี้ อีไอซีคาดว่าเม็ดเงินจำนวนราว 3-3.3 หมื่นล้านบาทจะเข้าสู่ระบบเศรษฐ กิจตั้งแต่ในช่วงปลายปี 2016 ไปจนถึงปี 2018 +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ A release from first car buyers’ 5-year lock-in: What to buy next? The first car scheme that began on the September 16, 2011 has lapsed its 5-year period on September 15, 2016. During such period car buyers under the scheme were restricted from transferring ownership of their cars. Furthermore, taking into account that such duration coincides with the 5-6 year term of most car loans and participation under the scheme was as high as 1.1 million cars out of a total registration of almost 1.3 million. EIC, therefore, conducted a survey to understand consumption trend over the next 1-2 years which demand is likely to bounce back to the economy as consumers are relieved from debt burdens. A total of 7,249 respondents participated in the survey. Closure of the first car scheme lock-in period is likely to have minimal impact on domestic car sales. The survey showed that roughly 7.2% of car buyers under the scheme are interested in selling their cars in order to buy newer models. However, only a portion of 2.6% of first car buyers or 30,000 cars will be bought during 2017, as most consumers would rather delay spending and new car model have yet to be released during the first half of the year. Another 3.2% of first car buyers is expected to purchase their new cars in 2018, which is when several new sport utilities vehicles are due to be announced. This is consistent with survey result, which showed that more than half of car buyers under the scheme prefer a new car as sport utilities vehicle. The remaining share of 1.4% of first car buyers will make their car purchases in 2019. Most survey participants would rather spend money on consumption than invest in assets. The survey revealed that consumers prefer to spend on other consumptions, of which the top 3 expenditures were (1) domestic and overseas travel, 24%, (2) daily expenditure, 15%, and (3) home decorating, repair and maintenance, 13%. Property market is expected to gain as 22% of first car buyers wish to buy residential property. The majority of survey participants were office workers earning below 30,000 baht per month, of which more than half want to buy property priced below the 3 million baht in order to move out of their family residence or rental property. In terms of property location, home buyers living in Bangkok and metropolitan tend to choose property close to their work place or mass rapid transport. In contrast, educational institutions, shopping malls and hospitals are the main considerations for home buyers in the provinces. Interestingly, most car buyers under the scheme prefer to buy horizontal housing rather than vertical housing. EIC believes that tourism and wholesale and retail businesses are likely to benefit from completion of car loan repayments. The reduced debt burden from car loans will ease purchasing power of Thai households that has been under pressure due to slow growth of wages and high household debt. The majority of consumers that have completed their car loan repayment are middle income earners with monthly salary between 15,000-50,000 baht. As a result, EIC expects a cash injection of approximately 30-33 billion baht into the economy over the period between the ends of 2016 to 2018.