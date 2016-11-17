ศูนย์วิจัยเศรษฐกิจ และธุรกิจ ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ (อีไอซี) ออกบทวิเคราะห์ เรื่อง เร่งปั้นวัสดุก่อสร้างสี เขียว รับกระแสอาคารรักษ์โลก โดยระบุว่า แม้การก่อสร้าง green building จะมีค่าใช้จ่ายที่สูงกว่ าอาคารทั่วไป แต่ประโยชน์ที่ ได้รับจากการลดลงของค่าใช้จ่ ายด้านพลังงานและการเพิ่มขึ้ นของค่าเช่าอาคาร นั้นเป็นสาเหตุให้ green building ในไทยเพิ่มขึ้นอย่างมากในช่ วงหลายปีที่ผ่านมา ทั้งในแง่ของจำนวนอาคารและพื้ นที่การก่อสร้าง อีไอซีมองผู้ประกอบการวัสดุก่ อสร้างโดยส่วนใหญ่มี การออกแบบและพัฒนาสินค้ าของตนเองให้ตรงกับมาตรฐานของ LEED และ TREE แต่มีเพียงผู้ประกอบการไม่กี่ รายเท่านั้น ที่มีการสื่อสารกับผู้บริโภคอย่ างจริงจังว่าผลิตภัณฑ์ของบริษั ทนั้นเป็น green materials ที่สามารถใช้ในการก่อสร้าง green building ได้ Green building ในไทยยังขาดการสนับสนุนอย่างจริ งจังจากภาครัฐ เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับต่ างประเทศอย่างในสหรัฐฯ ที่ภาครัฐให้การสนับสนุนทั้ งในรูปแบบของสิทธิพิเศษทางภาษี และการสนับสนุนด้านอื่นๆ ท่ามกลางกระแสการอนุรักษ์ทรั พยากรและสิ่งแวดล้อมในปัจจุบัน อาคารเขียว (green building) หรืออาคารที่ได้รั บการออกแบบมาให้เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่ งแวดล้อมผ่านการใช้งานทรั พยากรธรรมชาติให้เกิดประสิทธิ ภาพสูงสุดนั้นเริ่มเป็นที่เห็ นกันได้มากขึ้นในไทย ทั้งนี้ จากข้อมูลของสถาบันผู้รั บรองการเป็น green building อย่าง U.S. Green Business Council (USGBC) ผู้พัฒนามาตรฐาน Leading in Energy & Environment Design (LEED) ของสหรัฐฯ และ Thai Green Building Institution (TGBI) ผู้พัฒนามาตรฐาน Thai’s Rating of Energy and Environment Sustainability (TREE) ของไทย พบว่าจำนวนอาคารที่ได้รับการรั บรองรวมถึงที่กำลังอยู่ในขั้ นตอนการรับรองให้เป็น green building ในไทยนั้นเพิ่มขึ้นมากในแต่ละปี จาก 6 อาคาร ในปี 2007 เป็น 243 อาคาร ในปี 2015 และคาดว่าจะสูงขึ้นเป็น 294 อาคาร ในปี 2016 คิดเป็นอัตราการเติบโตเฉลี่ยถึง 54% ต่อปี โดยมีพื้นที่การก่อสร้างเพิ่มขึ้ นจาก 4 หมื่นตารางเมตร ในปี 2007 เป็น 4.3 ล้านตารางเมตร ในปี 2015 และคาดว่าจะสูงเกิน 5.0 ล้านตารางเมตร ได้ในปี 2016 เติบโตเฉลี่ยถึง 71% ต่อปี (รูปที่ 1) ทั้งนี้ สามารถแบ่งประเภทของ green building ในไทยได้เป็นอาคารสำนักงานเกือบ 40% ร้านค้าปลีก ร้านขายของ 30% และสิ่งปลูกสร้างอื่นๆ เช่น โรงงานอุตสาหกรรม ที่อยู่อาศัย โรงแรม และสถานศึกษาอีกประมาณ 30% (รูปที่ 2) แม้ต้นทุนค่าก่อสร้าง green building จะสูงกว่าอาคารทั่วไป แต่ประโยชน์ที่มากกว่าทำให้ จำนวนอาคารขยายตัวขึ้นมากในปั จจุบัน ทั้งนี้ ในด้านของต้นทุนการก่อสร้างพบว่ า ค่าก่อสร้าง green building โดยเฉลี่ยในไทยนั้นอยู่ที่ ประมาณ 20,700 บาทต่อตารางเมตร ซึ่งสูงกว่าการก่อสร้างอาคารทั่ วไปที่มีค่าใช้จ่ายโดยเฉลี่ยเท่ ากับ 19,700 บาทต่อตารางเมตร หรือประมาณ 5.2% (รูปที่ 3) เนื่องจากการก่อสร้าง green building จำเป็นต้องมีการเลือกใช้วัสดุก่ อสร้าง การออกแบบอาคารและงานระบบ รวมถึงค่าธรรมเนียมในการขอรั บการรับรองตามมาตรฐาน LEED หรือ TREE ซึ่งล้วนแต่ทำให้เกิดค่าใช้จ่ ายที่มากขึ้น อย่างไรก็ตาม เจ้าของ green building จะได้รับประโยชน์เพิ่มขึ้ นจากการใช้งานอาคารทั้งในรู ปแบบที่เป็นตัวเงินและไม่ใช่ตั วเงิน โดยประโยชน์ในรูปตัวเงิน เช่น 1) การลดลงของค่าใช้จ่ายในการบริ หารจัดการอาคาร เช่น ค่าไฟฟ้าและน้ำที่สามารถลดลงได้ ราว 10% หรือประมาณ 90 บาทต่อตารางเมตรต่อปี ใน 1 ปี และสามารถลดได้สูงสุดราว 21% หรือประมาณ 180 บาทต่อตารางเมตรต่อปี ใน 5 ปี หลังการก่อสร้างอาคารแล้วเสร็จ (รูปที่ 4) โดยตัวเลขดังกล่าวค่อนข้างใกล้ เคียงกับการประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายด้ านพลังงานของ green building ที่เป็นที่รู้จักกันอย่าง Energy Complex ซึ่งมีพื้นที่อาคารประมาณ 1.92 แสนตารางเมตร และสามารถประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ ายในการบริหารอาคารได้ถึง 28 ล้านบาทต่อปี หรือราว 146 บาทต่อตารางเมตรต่อปี และ 2) อัตราค่าเช่าสำนักงานของอาคารที่ สูงกว่าอาคารชั้นดีทั่วไปในพื้ นที่เดียวกันอยู่ราว 30% หรือราว 230 บาทต่อตารางเมตรต่อเดือน (รูปที่ 4) ในขณะที่ประโยชน์ที่ไม่ใช่ตั วเงินนั้นสามารถวัดได้จากผลิ ตภาพของพนักงาน (productivity) ที่ทำงานอยู่ใน green building ที่สูงกว่าพนักงานที่ ทำงานในอาคารทั่วไปอย่างมีนั ยสำคัญ ซึ่งสะท้อนจากสถิติ การลาและการเจ็บป่วยจากโรคภั ยจากในอาคาร (sick building syndrome) ผู้ประกอบการวัสดุก่อสร้ างควรปรับปรุงและพัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์ ให้ตรงตามมาตรฐาน LEED และ TREE เพื่อรองรับความต้องการใช้วัสดุ ก่อสร้างที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่ งแวดล้อม (green materials) ที่มากขึ้นตามการขยายตัวของ green building ทั้งนี้ หลักเกณฑ์ที่ผู้ ประกอบการควรนำไปใช้ในการปรั บปรุงและพัฒนาวัสดุก่อสร้างนั้ นมีอยู่ 3 ด้านด้วยกัน ได้แก่ 1) พลังงานและบรรยากาศ (Energy and Atmosphere: EA) เช่น การพัฒนากระจกอนุรักษ์พลังงานที่ สามารถสะท้อนไม่ให้รังสีความร้ อนเข้ามายังอาคาร ในขณะที่ยังยอมให้แสงผ่านเข้ ามาในอาคารได้ เป็นการช่วยลดการใช้พลังงานไฟฟ้ าทั้งจากเครื่องปรั บอากาศและระบบแสงสว่างของอาคาร 2) วัสดุและทรัพยากร (Materials and Resources: MR) เช่น การพัฒนาวัสดุก่อสร้างให้มีส่ วนผสมของวัสดุรีไซเคิล (recycled content) หรือในกรณีวัสดุก่อสร้ างจำพวกไม้ก็จำเป็นต้องผ่ านมาตรฐานการจัดการป่าไม้อย่ างยั่งยืน (The Forest Stewardship Council: FSC) เพื่อลดความสิ้นเปลืองจากการใช้ ทรัพยากรธรรมชาติ และ 3) คุณภาพของสภาพแวดล้อมภายในอาคาร (Indoor Environmental Quality: IEQ) เช่น การพัฒนาวัสดุก่อสร้างจำพวกสี ทาอาคาร ไม้แปรรูป และฉนวนกันความร้อน ให้มีการปล่อยสารประกอบอินทรีย์ ที่ระเหยง่าย (Volatile Organic Compounds: VOCs) ในระดับต่ำ เนื่องจากสาร VOCs สามารถส่งผลเสียต่อสุขภาพของผู้ ที่อาศัยภายในอาคาร ทั้งโรคทางเดินหายใจ หรือทำให้ร่างกายอ่อนเพลีย ทั้งนี้ ในปัจจุบันพบว่าวัสดุก่อสร้ างของผู้ประกอบการบางรายนั้นมี คุณสมบัติตรงกับเกณฑ์การประเมิ นดังกล่าว หรือเรียกได้ว่าเป็น green materials แล้ว ไม่ว่าจะเป็น คอนกรีตผสมเสร็จ และกระจกฉนวนกันความร้อนโลว-อี ที่สามารถสะท้อนความร้อนไม่ให้ เข้ามายังภายในอาคารได้ สีทาอาคารที่ปล่อยสาร VOCs ในระดับต่ำมาก หรือ ผลิตภัณฑ์ไม้แปรรูปที่ผ่ านมาตรฐาน FSC เป็นต้น ทั้งนี้ กลับพบว่ามีผู้ประกอบการวัสดุก่ อสร้างเพียงไม่กี่รายเท่านั้นที่ สื่อสารกับผู้บริโภคว่าผลิตภั ณฑ์ของบริษัทนั้นเป็น green materials นอกจากนี้ ก็ยังมีการนำเข้า green materials บางชนิดมาจากต่างประเทศ โดยวัสดุก่อสร้างจำพวก ปูนซีเมนต์ คอนกรีต ไม้แปรรูป และกระเบื้องเซรามิกมีเพียงผู้ ประกอบการอย่าง SCG เท่านั้นที่สื่อสารอย่างจริงจั งว่าผลิตภัณฑ์ของบริษัทเป็น green material ส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์จำพวกสีทาอาคาร และสีทาบ้าน ก็พบว่ามีเพียง TOA เท่านั้นที่สื่อสารกับผู้บริ โภคอย่างชัดเจนว่าเป็นสี Low VOCs ในขณะที่กระจกอาคารสำหรับ green building ที่นิยมใช้กระจกฉนวนกันความร้ อนโลวอี 2-3 ชั้น นั้นพบว่าแม้ผู้ ประกอบการบางรายในประเทศจะสามาร ถผลิตกระจกประเภทดังกล่าวได้ แต่การก่อสร้าง green building บางโครงการกลับเลือกที่จะนำเข้ าจากต่างประเทศแทน เช่น ในการก่อสร้าง AIA Capital Center ที่เลือกนำเข้ากระจกจากสหรัฐฯ ด้วยเหตุผลด้านคุณภาพที่ดีกว่า สุดท้ายแล้วความไม่ชั ดเจนของการสนับสนุนจากทั้งภาครั ฐและเอกชนนั้นจะเป็นอุปสรรคต่ อการพัฒนา green building รวมถึง green materials ในไทย โดยในต่างประเทศนั้นพบว่า ภาครัฐมีมาตรการในการส่งเสริ มการก่อสร้าง green building อย่างชัดเจน เช่น รัฐบาลสหรัฐฯ ที่ให้การสนับสนุน green building ผ่านมาตรการต่างๆ อาทิ 1) การลดภาษีรายได้ หรือภาษีสิ่งปลูกสร้างให้แก่เจ้ าของอาคาร ทั้งนี้ อัตราการลดลงของภาษีนั้นอาจอยู่ ในรูปแบบขั้นบันได อย่างในรัฐนิวยอร์ก (New York) หรือแบบคงที่อย่างในรัฐเนวาดา (Nevada) ตามระดับและอายุของ green building (รูปที่ 5) 2) การลดระยะเวลาการอนุมัติให้ก่ อสร้างอาคารอย่างในเมืองแซนดี เอโก (San Diego) ที่มี นโยบายในการลดระยะเวลาการอนุมั ติการก่อสร้าง green building ประมาณ 7-10 วัน และ 3) อนุญาตให้สามารถเพิ่มพื้นที่ก่ อสร้างอาคารได้มากกว่าอาคารทั่ วไปผ่านการปรับอัตราส่วนพื้นที่ อาคารต่อพื้นที่ดิน (Floor Area Ratio; FAR) ให้มากขึ้นอย่างในเมืองอาร์ลิ งตัน (Arlington) ทั้งนี้ การสนับสนุนดังกล่าวส่งผลให้ ความต้องการใช้ green materials ในสหรัฐฯ ขยายตัวขึ้น จาก 4 หมื่นล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ในปี 2013 เป็น 4.4 หมื่นล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ในปี 2014 และคาดว่าจะขยายตัวถึง 6.9 หมื่นล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ในปี 2019 คิดเป็นอัตราการเติบโตเฉลี่ยเท่ ากับ 9.5% ต่อปี นอกจากนี้ รัฐบาลในบางประเทศยังให้การสนั บสนุนผู้ผลิต green materials ผ่านสิทธิพิเศษทางภาษี เช่น การยกเว้นภาษีมูลค่าเพิ่ มและลดภาษีรายได้ให้กับบริษัทที่ ผลิตคอนกรีตด้วยกระบวนการรี ไซเคิล (recycled concrete) จากวัสดุก่อสร้างที่เหลือใช้ ของจีน อย่างไรก็ตาม สำหรับในไทยนั้นกลับพบเพียงแค่ การปรับเพิ่มค่า FAR ให้กับอาคารที่ก่อสร้ างตามมาตรฐาน TREE ของ TGBI เท่านั้น โดยยังไม่พบการสนับสนุนในด้ านของสิทธิพิเศษทางภาษี และการเร่งรัดการอนุมัติ โครงการเหมือนที่ได้ยกตัวอย่ างมาจากต่างประเทศ อีไอซีแนะผู้ประกอบการวัสดุก่ อสร้างควรนำหลักเกณฑ์การประเมิน green building ตามมาตรฐาน LEED และ TREE มาใช้เป็ นแนวทางในการออกแบบและพัฒนาวั สดุก่อสร้าง เพื่อรองรับการขยายตัวในความต้ องการ green materials จากแนวโน้มการเพิ่มขึ้นของ green building ในอนาคต ทั้งนี้ ผู้ประกอบการไม่ควรละเลยการสื่ อสารกับผู้บริโภค เพื่อให้ทราบว่าผลิตภัณฑ์ของบริ ษัทนั้นจัดเป็น green materials ที่สามารถใช้ในการก่อสร้าง green building ได้ รัฐบาลควรพิจารณามาตรการสนับสนุ นการก่อสร้าง green building จากต่างประเทศเพื่อมาประยุกต์ ใช้ในไทย ทั้งนี้ อาจเลือกการสนับสนุนบางรูปแบบที่ คาดว่าจะส่งผลให้เกิดการก่อสร้ าง green building ที่มากขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็น 1) สิทธิพิเศษทางภาษี หรือ 2) การลดระยะเวลาสำหรับการอนุมติ ให้ก่อสร้าง เป็นต้น ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Advancing Thailand's green material Industry, backing the green building trend Although the costs of green buildings are higher than conventional buildings, the benefits from energy-related cost reduction and higher rents have seen both the number of green structures and green construction areas grow significantly over the past several years. Most building material manufacturers design and develop their products to meet LEED and TREES standards. However, only a few companies communicate to customers that their products are green and can be used in green building projects. Green buildings in Thailand lack support from the government, in contrast to green buildings in the US where projects are supported by tax benefits and other government incentives. In the midst of today’s environmental movement, green buildings (buildings designed to be environmentally friendly through more efficient use of resources) are popping up more and more in Thailand. Using data from green building credentialing bodies like the U.S. Green Business Council (USGBC), which developed the Leading in Energy & Environment Design (LEED), and the Thai Green Building Institute (TGBI), which developed Thailand’s Rating of Energy and Environment Sustainability (TREES), EIC found that the number of certified green buildings and buildings in the process of accreditation in Thailand has risen substantially, increasing from six buildings in 2007 to 243 buildings in 2015. With EIC’s estimate of 294 green buildings in 2016, the average annual growth rate for green buildings in Thailand is 54%. Thailand’s green building area increased from 40 thousand square meters in 2007 to 4.3 million square meters in 2015, and it is estimated that it will reach 5.0 million square meters by the end of 2016, pushing average growth to 71% per year (Figure 1). Green buildings in Thailand consist of office buildings (around 40%), retail stores and shops (around 30%), and other structures such as factories, residential buildings, hotels, and schools (around 30%) (Figure 2). Although the costs of building green are higher than construction costs for conventional buildings, it is the benefits they offer that are responsible for the expansion of green structures today. The average cost of building green in Thailand is 20,700 baht per square meter, which is about 5.2% higher than the average conventional building cost of 19,700 baht per square meter (Figure 3). This is because building green involves more restrictions in choosing materials and in designing building systems, as well as additional fees for obtaining LEED or TREES credentials. However, owners can gain both monetary and non-monetary advantages from green buildings. Monetary benefits include a decrease in building management expenses like electricity and water costs that can be reduced by 10% or around 90 baht per square meter per year, and up to about 21% or 180 baht per square meter per year by the fifth year after the completion of the project (Figure 4). These numbers are comparable to the decrease in energy costs of well-known green building Energy Complex. The Energy Complex building contains 192 thousand square meters of utility space and has reduced building management costs per year by about 28 million baht, or about 146 baht per square meter per year. Another monetary advantage for green building owners is increased rents. Rents for green buildings are around 30% higher than those of conventional buildings in the same area, or about 230 baht per square meter per month (Figure 4). Non-monetary benefits include significantly higher worker productivity in green buildings compared to conventional buildings, deduced from sick day records and illnesses caused by sick building syndrome. Building material businesses should adjust and develop products that can meet LEED and TREES standards to answer the rising demand for green materials that follows the expansion of green buildings. Related businesses should consider three areas in adjusting and developing new products. The first area involves energy and atmosphere (EA) aspects. For example, they could produce energy efficient glass that can deflect heat from the building but still let light in, helping to reduce energy consumption in both air-conditioning and lighting systems. The second area is material and resources (MR). Producers should look to increase the recycled content of their building materials, or obtain Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification to ensure that their timber products come from responsibly managed forests. The third area concerns indoor environmental quality (IEQ). Materials like decorative paints, timber, and insulation should release low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) since VOCs cause respiratory diseases and fatigue. EIC found that some domestic manufacturers already make products that adhere to these standards, and thus can be called green materials. These products include mixed concrete, insulated low-e glass with heat deflecting properties, low-VOC paint, and FSC-certified timber. Few building material producers in Thailand communicate to consumers that their products are green, while some other green materials still have to be imported. Regarding building materials like cement, concrete, timber, and ceramic tiles, EIC found that only SCG has communicated to customers that their products are green. Among decorative paint businesses, only TOA clearly states that their paints have low VOCs. With regard to glass materials, local manufacturers can produce insulated low-e glass (a popular pick for green projects). However, some green building projects in Thailand prefer to import the material. For example, the AIA Capital Center project chose to import glass from the US, reasoning that the imported material is of higher quality. Finally, the lack of clear support from the government can hinder the development of green buildings and green materials in Thailand. The US offers an example of a country with clear policies encouraging more green buildings, where the government employs measures such as income tax and property tax deductions for green building owners, whether in the form of step deductions in the state of New York or in the form of constant deductions in the state of Nevada, depending on the level of LEED certification and the maturity of the building (Figure 5). Non-tax measures include fast track approvals and a floor area ratio (FAR) bonus for green building construction. The City of San Diego has shortened the approval process for constructing green buildings by about 7-10 days. The City of Arlington allows green buildings to have more floor area per site area through an increased floor area ratio (FAR). These incentives have helped boost the demand for green materials in the US from 40 billion US dollars in 2013 to 44 billion US dollars in 2014, with a prospect of 69 billion US dollars by 2019, or annual average growth of 9.5%. Other countries support green materials manufacturers through tax benefits. For example, China offers VAT exemption and income tax deductions to manufacturers of recycled concrete. Thailand, however, only gives buildings that adhere to TGBI’s TREES standards a higher Floor Area Ratio without other incentives like tax benefits or fast track approvals. Building material businesses should use LEED and TREES standards as guidelines in designing and developing more green materials to meet the increasing demand for green buildings in the future. Also, companies should not neglect to communicate to consumers that their products are green materials that can be used in green building projects. The Thai government should consider adapting green building incentives offered in other countries to the Thai context. Measures that could increase the number of green building projects in Thailand include tax benefits and fast track approval for green construction permits.