บีคอน อินเตอร์เฟส สตาร์ทอัพน้องใหม่ ประเดิมคว้า 2 สุดยอดรางวัลในงาน Singapore FinTech Festival 2016 ซึ่งเป็นงานประกวดฟินเทคระดับโลก ที่จัดโดยแบงก์ชาติสิงคโปร์ ด้วยนวัตกรรมปฏิวัติโลกการเงินที่ให้ผู้บกพร่องทางการเห็นทำธุรกรรมทางการเงินผ่านสมาร์ทโฟนได้ปลอดภัยและสะดวกที่สุดเช่นเดียวกับคนตาดี สอดคล้องกับแนวคิดของธนาคารกสิกรไทยที่ต้องการส่งเสริมให้คนไทยเข้าถึงบริการทางการเงินอย่างทั่วถึง พร้อมเปิดให้บริการจริงไตรมาสแรกปี 2560 นายธีรนันท์ ศรีหงส์ กรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย และประธาน กสิกร บิซิเนส-เทคโนโลยี กรุ๊ป (KBTG) เปิดเผยว่า จากการที่บริษัท บีคอน อินเตอร์เฟส ซึ่งเป็นบริษัทสตาร์ทอัพภายใต้การสนับสนุนของธนาคารกสิกรไทย ได้ส่งผลงานแอพพลิเคชั่นด้านการเงินเข้าประกวดในงาน Singapore FinTech Festival 2016 ที่สิงคโปร์ สนับสนุนการจัดงานโดยธนาคารกลางของสิงคโปร์ (Monetary Authority of Singapore - MAS) ซึ่งเป็นงานประกวดฟินเทคระดับโลกนั้น ล่าสุดผลงานแอพพลิเคชั่นของบีคอน อินเตอร์เฟส สามารถคว้า 2 รางวัล คือ รางวัลชนะเลิศ Winner of Global FinTech Hackcelerator จากธนาคารกลางของสิงคโปร์ และรางวัล Developer Hub Award จาก Citigroup หนึ่งในผู้สนับสนุนหลักของการแข่งขันควบอีก 1 รางวัล ทั้งนี้ แอพพลิเคชั่นที่บีคอน อินเตอร์เฟส พัฒนาขึ้นเป็นผลงานชิ้นแรกเป็นนวัตกรรมการออกแบบแอพพลิเคชั่นการทำธุรกรรมทางการเงินผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน โดยการใช้งานจอสัมผัสรูปแบบใหม่เพื่อเพิ่มศักยภาพ (Empower) สำหรับผู้บกพร่องทางการเห็น (Visually Impaired) ให้สามารถทำธุรกรรมการเงินบนโลกออนไลน์ได้ด้วยตนเองอย่างมั่นใจ มีความเป็นส่วนตัว และสะดวก รวดเร็ว ปลอดภัย ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับแนวคิดของธนาคารกสิกรไทยที่ต้องการส่งเสริมให้คนไทยเข้าถึงบริการทางการเงินอย่างทั่วถึง (Financial Inclusion) แอพพลิเคชั่นนี้จะทำให้ผู้บกพร่องทางการเห็นอันประกอบด้วย คนตาบอด (The Blind) และคนสายตาเลือนราง (The Low Vision) ที่มีกว่า 285 ล้านคนทั่วโลก รวมถึงผู้สูงอายุที่มีจำนวนเพิ่มขึ้นอย่างต่อเนื่องในยุคสังคมผู้สูงวัย (Aging society) ให้สามารถใช้โปรแกรมบนโทรศัพท์มือถือผ่านจอสัมผัส (Touch Screen) ได้อย่างง่ายดายและมั่นใจ ด้วยนวัตกรรม Non-location Based Interface ที่ไม่ต้องใช้การมอง ผนวกกับ Multi-sensory Feedbacks ที่คอยช่วยเหลือและชี้นำการใช้งานในทุก ๆ ขั้นตอน นอกจากนี้ แอพพลิเคชั่นยังสามารถช่วยคนสายตาปกติให้ได้รับความสะดวกมากขึ้นเพราะสามารถใช้งานได้โดยไม่ต้องมองหน้าจอ แอพพลิเคชั่นของบีคอน อินเตอร์เฟส เป็นการพัฒนาร่วมกันกับทีมงานด้านเทคนิคของ KBTG และได้รับการสนับสนุนรวมถึงคำแนะนำจาก ดร.นันทนุช สุวรรนาวุธ ผู้เชี่ยวชาญระบบออนไลน์สำหรับผู้บกพร่องทางการเห็น ปัจจุบันเป็นนักวิจัยจากสำนักงานคณะกรรมการการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน (สพฐ.) และความร่วมมือจากพันธมิตร ABLE Lab (Achieve Better Living for Elderly Lab) นำทีมโดย ผศ.ดร.ชูจิต ตรีรัตนพันธ์ รองคณบดีฝ่ายวิจัย คณะสถาปัตยกรรมศาสตร์และการออกแบบ มหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีพระจอมเกล้าธนบุรี ในการศึกษาวิจัยประสบการณ์การใช้งานให้ตรงกับความต้องการของกลุ่มผู้ใช้อย่างแท้จริง นายธีรนันท์ กล่าวเพิ่มเติมว่าบีคอน อินเตอร์เฟส เป็นฟินเทครายแรกที่มุ่งเน้นการสร้างประโยชน์และคุณค่าทางสังคม เพื่อให้เทคโนโลยีสามารถเข้าถึงคนทุกกลุ่มได้โดยเท่าเทียมกัน และหวังว่ารางวัลที่ได้รับจากการประกวดในครั้งนี้จะทำให้นวัตกรรมของบริษัทเป็นที่รู้จักมากขึ้นและได้รับความร่วมมือจากภาครัฐและภาคธุรกิจทั้งในประเทศและต่างประเทศ ในการส่งเสริมให้กลุ่มผู้มีความบกพร่องทางการเห็นได้เข้าถึงและมีโอกาสใช้งานนวัตกรรมดังกล่าวได้อย่างกว้างขว้าง ซึ่งในขณะนี้อยู่ในขั้นตอนของการพัฒนาแอพพลิเคชั่นและพร้อมใช้งานได้จริงในช่วงไตรมาสแรกปี 2560 นอกจากกลุ่มผู้มีความบกพร่องทางการเห็นแล้ว นวัตกรรมของบีคอน อินเตอร์เฟส ยังสามารถนำไปใช้ในประเทศด้อยพัฒนา อ้างอิงข้อมูลจากธนาคารโลกที่ได้ประมาณการว่า ผู้ที่ไม่สามารถเข้าถึงบริการทางการเงิน (Unbanked) ในประเทศด้อยพัฒนาทั่วโลกมีสูงถึงหนึ่งพันล้านคน ระบบนี้จะคอยช่วยเหลือและชี้นำการใช้งานในทุก ๆ ขั้นตอนจึงทำให้คนที่อ่านหนังสือไม่ออกสามารถใช้แอพพลิเคชั่นได้อย่างไม่มีปัญหา จึงเชื่อว่านวัตกรรมของบีคอน อินเตอร์เฟส จะทำให้สามารถเข้ารับบริการทางการเงินได้และสอดคล้องกับนโยบาย Universal Financial Access (UFA) ของประธานธนาคารโลกที่ต้องการลดความยากจนในประเทศด้อยพัฒนาด้วย Financial Inclusion ได้เป็นอย่างดี สำหรับการแข่งขันในโครงการ Global FinTech Hackcelerator ภายใต้งาน Singapore FinTech Festival 2016 จัดโดยธนาคารกลางของสิงคโปร์ (MAS) เป็นงานที่มุ่งเฟ้นหาสุดยอดนวัตกรรมฟินเทคระดับโลก มีผู้สนใจเข้าร่วมประกวดราว 650 โครงการ จาก 50 ประเทศทั่วโลก ซึ่งบีคอน อินเตอร์เฟส นับเป็นฟินเทค สตาร์ทอัพที่สร้างชื่อเสียงและความภาคภูมิใจให้คนไทย เพราะเป็นฟินเทคไทยรายเดียวที่ผ่านเข้ารอบ 20 ทีมสุดท้ายและได้รับรางวัลชนะเลิศในที่สุด นอกจากนั้นยังเป็นทีมเดียวในการแข่งขันที่ได้รับถึงสองรางวัลอีกด้วย ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Beacon Interface – a new startup of KBank – wins Global FinTechHackcelerator in Singapore withits best mobile app for the visually impaired Beacon Interface, a new startup company, was awarded two prizes in Singapore FinTech Festival 2016 – aworld-class FinTech competition organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the city state’s financial institution regulator, in recognition of its innovative financial mobile appthat allowsvisually impaired persons to securely and conveniently conduct financial transactions with the same ease expected by those with normal vision. This innovation – a breakthrough in the global financial realm – is aligned with KBank’s concept of promoting equal access to financial services among all Thai people. The service will be available in the first quarter of 2017. Mr. Teeranun Srihong, KASIKORNBANK President and KASIKORN BUSINESS-TECHNOLOGY GROUP Chairman,said that Beacon Interface, which is a new startup withKBank support, submitted a financial app to the Singapore FinTech Festival 2016, a global FinTech competition sponsored by MAS, and it won two prizes,i.e. “Winner of Global FinTech Hackcelerator” from MAS, and the “Developer Hub Award”, a prize granted by Citigroup, one of the major sponsors of the event. This app, the first created by Beacon Interface, boasts an innovation for financial transactions via smartphones with a newly designed touch screen interface that empowersthe visually impaired to conduct financial transactions online with confidence. It provides its users with privacy, convenience, speedand security in alignment with KBank’sfinancial inclusion concept, wherein financial services must be delivered to all segments of Thai society. This high-tech innovation creates a new mobile experience for the blind and people with low vision, topping 285 million globally, including seniors whose number is surging in the aging society. They can use this mobile app via touch screen with ease and confidence. With the non-location based interface, users do not need to look at the screen while conducting transactions,as multi-sensory feedbacks assist and direct users in every stepof a transaction. The app also provides greater convenience for people with normal vision who may wish to perform transactions without looking at the screen. To develop this application, Beacon Interface collaborated with a technical team of KBTG under support and guidance from Dr. Nantanoot Suwannawut, an online system expert for visually impaired persons and currently Academic Officer, Office of the Basic Education Commission, Ministry of Education, as well as cooperation from anacademic partner, ABLE Lab (Achieve Better Living for Elderly), led by Asst.Prof.Dr.Chujit Treerattanaphan, Associate Dean for Research School of Architecture and Design, King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT), in the research into a user experience, which enhances efficiency of Beacon Interface's application to completely accommodate target group's needs. Mr. Teeranun added that Beacon Interface is the first FinTech starup that strives to create benefits and values to the society by providing everybody with equal access to technologies. Hopefully, the prizes from this competition will make innovations of the company better known and garner more cooperation from the public and private sectors at home and abroad in promoting visually impaired persons to have greater access and opportunity to use this innovation more widely. Currently, this application is in the development stage and will be ready for use in the first quarter of 2017. Aside from the visually impaired persons, Beacon Interface’s financial service innovation can be used in less developed countries, as well. According to the World Bank, such an innovation can assist billions of unbanked persons, especially those who are illiterate in less developed countries worldwide, to use the smartphone app for financial transactions without any problem. It is believed, therefore, that Beacon Interface's financial service innovation will allow those people to have greater access to financial services in line with the Universal Financial Access (UFA) policy of the World Bank President that aims to reduce poverty in less developed countries through financial inclusion. The Global FinTech Hackcelerator competition in the Singapore FinTech Festival 2016 was organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), aimed at seeking the world's best FinTech innovative application. About 650 projects from 50 countries worldwide entered the competition. Under the competition, Beacon Interface brought reputation and pride to Thailand because it was the only Thai startup to enter the round of 20 teams shortlisted for the final and eventually win two prizes, i.e., "Winner of Global FinTech Hackcelerator" and Citibank Developer Hub Award".