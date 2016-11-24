ศูนย์วิจัยเศรษฐกิจ และธุรกิจ ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ ออกบทวิเคราะห์ เรื่อง Airbnb สะเทื อนวงการโรงแรมจริงหรือ? โดยระบุว่า การเติบโตอย่างก้าวกระโดดของ Ai rbnb ทั่วโลก ส่งผลกระทบต่อรายได้ของธุรกิ จโรงแรม โดยเฉพาะโรงแรมระดับกลาง-ล่าง ถึงแม้ว่าจะมีการออกกฎหมายควบคุ มห้องพักซึ่งทำให้การขยายตั วของห้องพัก Airbnb ชะลอตัวลง แต่ในขณะเดียวกันก็จะทำให้ธุรกิ จเข้ามาแข่งขันในตลาดโรงแรมได้ อย่างเต็มตัว ปัจจุบันกลุ่มลูกค้า Airbnb ยั งเป็นคนละกลุ่มกับนักท่องเที่ ยวหลักที่เข้าพักโรงแรมในไทย ดังนั้น ธุรกิจโรงแรมในไทยจึงอาจจะยั งไม่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเข้ ามาแย่งตลาดมากนัก อีกทั้ง ด้วยราคาโรงแรมในไทยที่ใกล้เคี ยงกับ Airbnb ทำให้นักท่องเที่ ยวมีแนวโน้มที่จะเลือกพั กในโรงแรมมากกว่า อย่างไรก็ตาม ยังมีโอกาสที่ Airbnb จะเข้ ามาเป็นคู่แข่งหลักกั บตลาดโรงแรมในไทยในอนาคต จากการที่นักท่องเที่ยวจีนเริ่ มหันมาใช้ Airbnb มากขึ้นกว่า 1 ล้านคน และการขยายตัวของห้องพัก Airbnb ในกรุงเทพฯ กว่า 100% อีไอซีแนะผู้ประกอบการธุรกิ จโรงแรมควรปรับกลยุทธ์เพื่อแข่ งขันกับ Airbnb ในอนาคต ในส่วนของธุรกิจบริการอื่นๆ ก็สามารถใช้ Airbnb ในการต่ อยอดธุรกิจปัจจุบันได้ นอกจากนี้ ภาครัฐควรมีมาตรฐานที่ชั ดเจนในการควบคุมธุรกิจ Airbnb ที่ กำลังเติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วเพื่ อไม่ให้กระทบต่อการท่องเที่ ยวโดยรวม การเติบโตอย่างก้าวกระโดดของ Airbnb ทั่วโลก ส่งผลกระทบต่อรายได้ของธุรกิ จโรงแรมโดยเฉพาะโรงแรมระดั บกลาง-ล่าง การเติบโตของห้องพัก Airbnb กว่า 150% ต่อปี ตั้งแต่เปิดให้บริการในปี 2010 นั้นเป็นที่จับตามองของผู้ ประกอบการธุรกิจโรงแรมจากทั่ วโลก โดยปัจจุบัน Airbnb มีห้องพักในระบบที่เปิดให้บริ การแล้วกว่า 2 ล้านห้องใน 190 ประเทศทั่วโลก ในขณะที่บริษัทที่มี โรงแรมในเครือที่ใหญ่ที่สุ ดในโลกอย่าง แมริออท นั้นมีห้องพักเพียง 1.5 ล้านห้อง ทั้งนี้ ส่วนแบ่งตลาดของห้องพัก Airbnb ต่อห้องพักโรงแรมตามเมืองท่ องเที่ยวหลักๆ เช่น ปารีส ซานฟรานซิสโก และลอนดอน นับว่ายังมีไม่มากนัก โดยอยู่ที่ราว 10% จะมีแค่นิวยอร์กที่มีส่วนแบ่ งตลาดมากถึง 17% แสดงให้เห็นถึ งความสามารถในการขยายตลาดของ Airbnb ยังมีอีกมาก อย่างไรก็ดี จากราคาห้องพักเฉลี่ยที่ต่ำ และราว 50% ของห้องพักซึ่งเป็นประเภท 1 ห้องนอน ทำให้ Airbnb นับเป็นกลุ่มที่เข้ามาแข่งขันกั บโรงแรมระดับกลาง-ล่างโดยตรง ยกตัวอย่าง ราคาของห้องพัก Airbnb ในลอนดอนเฉลี่ยอยู่ที่ประมาณ 50-100 ปอนด์สเตอร์ลิงต่อคืน ในขณะที่ราคาของห้องพั กในโรงแรมอยู่ที่ราว 145 ปอนด์สเตอร์ลิงต่อคืน หรือ ราคาของห้องพัก Airbnb ในนิวยอร์กเฉลี่ยอยู่ที่ราว 173 ดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ต่อคืน ซึ่งน้อยกว่าราคาห้องพักเฉลี่ ยของโรงแรมในละแวกเดียวกันถึง 37% ถึงแม้ว่า กฎหมายควบคุมห้องพักจะทำให้ การขยายตัวของ Airbnb ชะลอตัวลง แต่ในขณะเดียวกันก็จะทำให้ธุรกิ จเข้ามาแข่งขันกับตลาดโรงแรมได้ อย่างเต็มตัว เหมือนกับ disruptive business อื่นๆ เช่น Uber หรือ Grab Taxi ที่รัฐบาลของแต่ละประเทศเริ่ มเห็นถึงการเติบโตที่รวดเร็ วและปัญหาที่เกิดขึ้ นจากการขยายตัวของ Airbnb ที่เพิ่มขึ้นอย่างมาก เช่น 1) อาจจะก่อให้เกิดการรบกวนในบริ เวณที่พักอาศัยของประชาชน 2) ปัญหาความปลอดภัยของห้องพักที่ ไม่ได้มาตรฐานเหมือนกับโรงแรม เช่น ขาดอุปกรณ์ดับเพลิง หรือ พนักงานรักษาความปลอดภัย ซึ่งหากเกิดอุบัติเหตุแก่นักท่ องเที่ยวอาจจะสร้างความเสี ยหายให้กับชื่อเสี ยงของประเทศได้ และ 3) กฎเกณฑ์ทางภาษีที่รัฐบาลไม่ สามารถเก็บได้จากการปล่อยเช่าห้ องพักของ Airbnb เป็นต้น ซึ่งปัจจุบันรั ฐบาลในหลายประเทศในเมืองท่องเที่ ยวสำคัญๆ เริ่มมีการกำหนดกฎเกณฑ์เพื่อที่ จะควบคุมห้องพักประเภทนี้มากขึ้ น ส่งผลให้ Airbnb เริ่มมีการปรับตัว โดยการออกกฎและมาตรฐานในการลงทะ เบียนห้องพักในระบบที่เข้ มงวดมากขึ้น เช่น ในญี่ปุ่นที่มี การกำหนดระยะเวลาในการเข้าพัก Airbnb ต้องมากกว่า 7 คืน ในขณะที่ในนิวยอร์กและซานฟรานซิ สโกก็มีการกำหนดให้เจ้าของห้ องพัก Airbnb สามารถลงทะเบียนปล่อยเช่าห้องพั กได้เพียงคนละ 1 ห้อง แต่ในขณะเดียวกันก็เท่ากับว่า Airbnb สามารถเข้ามาแข่งขันกับธุรกิ จโรงแรมได้อย่างเป็นรู ปธรรมมากขึ้น จนถึงขั้นขยายตลาดไปยังกลุ่มท่ องเที่ยวเชิงธุรกิจได้ ซึ่งปัจจุบัน Airbnb ได้มีการร่วมมือทางธุรกิจกับบริ ษัทบริหารจัดการในการเดินทางอย่ าง American Express Global Business travel, BCD Travel, และ Carlson Wagonlit Travel เพื่อบุกตลาดการท่องเที่ยวเชิ งธุรกิจแล้ว ปัจจุบันกลุ่มลูกค้า Airbnb นั้นยังเป็นคนละกลุ่มกับนักท่ องเที่ยวหลักที่เข้าพั กโรงแรมในไทย ธุรกิจโรงแรมในไทยจึงอาจจะยั งไม่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเข้ ามาแย่งตลาดมากนัก โดยส่วนใหญ่แล้ว นักท่องเที่ยวที่ใช้บริการ Airbnb ทั่วโลกจะเป็นนักท่องเที่ ยวชาวตะวันตกมีอายุประมาณ 35 ปี โดยเฉพาะกลุ่มของนักท่องเที่ ยวสหรัฐฯ ซึ่ง Airbnb ได้รับรายได้จากนักท่องเที่ ยวกลุ่มนี้มากถึง 30% ทั้งนี้ ปัจจัยที่ทำให้นักท่องเที่ยวกลุ่ มนี้นิยมเข้าพักใน Airbnb เพราะมักเดินทางด้วยตนเอง ต้องการใช้ชีวิตในการท่องเที่ ยวแบบชาวท้องถิ่น รวมถึงต้องการประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ ายในเรื่องของที่พักจากการเข้ าพักเป็นระยะเวลานาน สังเกตได้จากนักท่องเที่ ยวชาวตะวันตกที่มาไทยนั้นมี ระยะในการเข้าพักเฉลี่ยอยู่ที่ 14-16 คืน ซึ่งต่างจากนักท่องเที่ยวที่เดิ นทางมาไทย โดยส่วนใหญ่กว่า 71% เป็นชาวเอเชีย มีระยะเวลาพักเฉลี่ยราว 7 คืน ต้องการความปลอดภัยในการเดิ นทางมากกว่า จึงทำให้นักท่องเที่ยวกลุ่มนี้ นิยมเข้าพักในโรงแรม แสดงให้เห็นว่าโรงแรมในไทยจึงมี แนวโน้มที่จะยังไม่ได้รั บผลกระทบจาก Airbnb มากนัก นอกจากนี้โรงแรมในไทยยังมี ราคาห้องพักที่ใกล้เคียงกับ Airbnb ทำให้นักท่องเที่ยวมีแนวโน้มที่ จะเลือกพักในโรงแรมมากกว่า ราคาห้องพักในไทยโดยส่วนใหญ่อยู่ ในระดับที่ไม่สูงนักเมื่อเที ยบกับราคาห้องพักของโรงแรมระดั บเดียวกันในต่างประเทศ ทำให้ส่วนต่างของราคาห้องพั กในโรงแรมและห้องพักของ Airbnb ไม่ต่างกันมาก โดยเฉพาะในกรุงเทพฯ ที่เป็นตลาดท่องเที่ยวหลั กของไทย ยกตัวอย่าง ราคาห้องพักเฉลี่ยของโรงแรม 3 ดาวใกล้กับสถานีสนามกีฬาแห่ งชาตินั้นจะอยู่ที่ราว 2,500 บาทต่อคืน ในขณะที่ราคาห้องพักของ Airbnb ในระดับเดียวกันอยู่ที่ราว 2,000 บาทต่อคืน หรือในเชียงใหม่ ราคาของห้องพักทั้งสองประเภทดั งกล่าวที่ใกล้เคียงกันอยู่ที่ ราว1,500-2,000 บาทต่อคืน จึงทำให้นักท่องเที่ยวมีแนวโน้ มที่จะเข้าพักในโรงแรมมากกว่า เนื่องจากมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก การมีระบบรักษาความปลอดภัยที่ ได้มาตรฐานและมีแผนกต้อนรั บคอยดูแล อย่างไรก็ตาม Airbnb มีโอกาสเข้ามาเป็นคู่แข่งหลักกั บตลาดโรงแรมในไทยในอนาคต จากการที่นักท่องเที่ยวจีนเริ่ มหันมาใช้ Airbnb มากขึ้นกว่า 1 ล้านคน และการขยายตัวของห้องพัก Airbnb ในกรุงเทพฯ กว่า 100% โดยชาวจีนมีการเปิดรับนวั ตกรรมใหม่ๆ และแนวคิดของธุรกิจแบ่งปัน (sharing economy) มากขึ้น ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับข้อมูลของศูนย์ ข่าวสารประเทศจีนที่ระบุว่ าชาวจีนกว่า 500 ล้านคนได้เคยใช้นวัตกรรมของธุ รกิจแบ่งปันนี้แล้ว ซึ่งทำให้ในปี 2015 Airbnb ได้เข้าไปทำตลาดในจีน โดยร่วมมือกับ Union Pay และ Alipay ทำให้นักท่องเที่ยวจีนหันมาใช้ Airbnb มากขึ้นและขยายตัวกว่า 500% ทั้งนี้ การที่ส่วนแบ่งตลาดท่องเที่ ยวไทยมีสัดส่วนของนักท่องเที่ ยวจีนถึง 27% ทำให้ Airbnb มีโอกาสที่จะเข้ามาแย่งส่วนแบ่ งตลาดได้ไม่ยาก นอกจากนี้ Airbnb ยังมีการขยายตัวในไทยอย่างต่ อเนื่อง โดยปัจจุบันมีจำนวนห้องพักในกรุ งเทพฯ กว่า 9 พันห้อง ในขณะที่ปีก่อนหน้ามีเพียง 4 พันกว่าห้อง อีกทั้ง Airbnb นั้นยังมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกอื่ นๆ ที่ห้องพักในโรงแรมที่มี ราคาใกล้เคียงกันไม่สามารถให้ ได้ เช่น ขนาดห้องพักที่ใหญ่กว่าในราคาที่ ใกล้เคียงกัน และห้องครัวไว้สำหรับการทำอาหาร ภาครัฐควรมีมาตรฐานที่ชั ดเจนในการควบคุมธุรกิจ Airbnb ที่กำลังเติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วเพื่ อไม่ให้กระทบต่อการท่องเที่ ยวโดยรวม โดยควรมีการกำหนดกฎเกณฑ์ที่ เหมาะสมสำหรับอุ ตสาหกรรมการโรงแรมที่กำลั งจะเปลี่ยนไป และต้องครอบคลุมทั้งห้องพั กแบบเดิมและห้องพักแบบใหม่ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นมาตรฐานการเก็บภาษี หรือการกำหนดระยะเวลาขั้นต่ำ ในการปล่อยเช่าห้องพักเช่นเดี ยวกับที่ญี่ปุ่น ทั้งนี้ การที่มีห้องพักนอกระบบที่ไม่ ได้มาตรฐานมากเกิ นไปอาจจะกระทบต่อภาพลักษณ์ ของการท่องเที่ยวไทยโดยรวมได้ นอกจากนี้ ภาครัฐควรจะคำนึงถึ งการออกกฎหมายให้การแข่งขันของ Airbnb มีความเป็นธรรม เพราะจะเป็นอีกช่องทางหนึ่ งในการโปรโมทการท่องเที่ยวไทย และเป็นการกระจายรายได้สู่ ประชากรโดยตรง อีไอซีแนะผู้ประกอบการธุรกิ จโรงแรมควรปรับกลยุทธ์เพื่อแข่ งขันกับ Airbnb ในอนาคต ในขณะที่ธุรกิจบริการอื่นๆ ก็สามารถใช้ Airbnb ในการต่อยอดธุรกิจปัจจุบันได้ อีไอซีมองว่าผู้ประกอบการธุรกิ จโรงแรมไม่ควรที่จะลงไปแข่งขั นด้านราคาห้องพัก แต่ต้องยกระดับการให้บริ การและต้องทำให้ลูกค้าตระหนักถึ งความสะดวกสบายจากการให้บริ การของโรงแรมที่มากกว่าการเข้ าพักใน Airbnb และควรคำนึงว่ากลุ่มลูกค้าของ Airbnb มักต้องการประสบการณ์ใหม่ๆ จากการเข้าพักระหว่างการท่องเที่ ยวมากกว่าการเป็นเพียงที่พักค้ างคืน ในส่วนของผู้ประกอบการในธุรกิ จบริการอื่นๆ ยังสามารถต่อยอดธุรกิจของตั วเองโดยการใช้ทรัพยากรที่มีอยู่ แล้ว ในการให้บริการแก่เจ้าของห้องพั ก Airbnb เช่น การรับเข้าไปทำความสะอาด หรือ การรับเป็นจุดฝากกุญแจและการรั บเป็น reception ของร้านกาแฟ ซึ่งบริการเหล่านี้เป็นบริการที่ ห้องพัก Airbnb ต้องการ +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Airbnb's impact on the Thai hospitality sector Airbnb's exponential growth worldwide is squeezing hospitality sector revenues, particularly among hotels in the middle-to-low price range. Although stricter regulations are slowing down Airbnb growth, it stands to benefit from being able to enter the hotel market in full force. Currently Airbnb's customer base does not overlap with the majority of tourists in Thailand. Thus the Thai hospitality sector has not been greatly affected. Travelers tend to prefer hotel rooms in Thailand as they are priced about the same as Airbnb rooms. However, Airbnb may become a major competitor in the future since more than one million Chinese tourists are booking rooms through Airbnb. The website's roster of rooms in Bangkok is expanding at the whopping rate of 100% annually. The Thai government should issue a clear regulatory framework for Airbnb so that its fast growth does not adversely affect the country's tourism industry. Hotel owners should also adjust their strategies in preparation for more competition from Airbnb in the future. Other service-related businesses may also piggyback on Airbnb's success. Airbnb's exponential growth worldwide is squeezing hospitality sector revenues, particularly among hotels in the middle-to-low price range. Since its launch in 2010, Airbnb rooms have increased at the rate of 150% per year. It now offers more than 2 million rooms in 190 countries, compared to the Marriott group's 1.5 million (Marriott is the world's largest hotel operator). Still, Airbnb's market share in major cities remains relatively small. For example, around 10% in Paris, San Francisco, and London, but with a more impressive 17% market share in New York. Due to its small market share, Airbnb has strong potential for further growth. In terms of room types, most Airbnb rooms are one bedrooms (50%). Furthermore, average prices tends to be lower than comparable hotel room rates, pitching Airbnb in direct competition with hotels in the middle-to-low range. In London, a room on Airbnb on average costs GBP50-100 per night, compared to an average hotel room rate of around GBP145. In New York the average Airbnb rate is USD173 per night—37% lower than hotels in the same area. Although stricter regulations are slowing it down, Airbnb stands to benefit from being able to enter the hotel market in full force. Like other disruptive businesses such as Uber or GrabTaxi, their exponential growth has become a cause for concern among regulators in various countries. Airbnb's dramatic expansion may result in 1) disturbance to local residents, 2) safety issues (Airbnb room owners do not have to comply with the same standards as hotels such as fire safety equipment and security staff and an accident involving tourists may damage the host country's reputation), and 3) loss of tax income since the government cannot collect rental income tax from Airbnb room owners. Recently many countries with major tourists hubs have issued new regulations, with stricter room registration monitoring. For example, in Japan the minimum Airbnb stay is now seven nights. In New York and San Francisco each Airbnb room owner may register only one unit. By the same token, however, official public regulations also mean that Airbnb can now compete more openly in the hotel market. Airbnb has also expanded into the business travel sector, cooperating with travel agencies such as American Express Global Business Travel, BCD Travel, and Carlson Wagonlit Travel. Currently Airbnb's customer base does not overlap with the majority of tourists in Thailand. Thai hotel operators, therefore, have not been much affected by the competition. The majority of Airbnb users are Western tourists, particularly Americans, aged around 35. This group contributes as much as 30% to Airbnb's revenue. The choice of Airbnb may stem from their preference for traveling by themselves and experiencing local lifestyles. As they tend to stay longer, Western tourists also tend to look for accommodation options other than hotels in order to reduce travel costs. As a result, hotels in Thailand are not much affected since 71% of tourists in the country hail from Asia, with an average stay of around 7 nights (compared to European and American travelers' average stay of 14-16 nights). They also prioritized on safety concerns, therefore hotels are preferred. Hotel rooms in Thailand cost about the same as Airbnb rooms. As a result, travelers are likely to choose the former. Hotel rates in Thailand are relatively low compared to other countries. The price difference between hotel rooms and Airbnb rooms in Thailand is not significant. In Bangkok, Thailand's major tourist market, a room in a 3-star hotel near the National Stadium costs on average THB 2,500 per night. A comparable room on Airbnb costs around THB 2,000 per night. In Chiang Mai, the price range for both hotel rooms and Airbnb is THB1,500 - 2,000 per night. Travelers are therefore likely to choose hotels over Airbnb as hotels offer more in terms of amenities, safety, and cleanliness, not to mention the availability of reception staff. Airbnb is poised to become a major competitor in the hotel market, however. More than one million Chinese tourists are booking rooms through the website. Airbnb room availability in Bangkok is expanding by more than 100%. Chinese consumers are open to innovation, including a sharing economy. Data from China's Information Center indicates that more than 500 million Chinese consumers have used sharing economy services. In 2015 Airbnb teamed up with Union Pay and Alipay as part of its aggressive push into the Chinese market, resulting in a dramatic 500% uptick in users. Since Chinese travelers make up 27% of the Thai tourism market, Airbnb won't have much difficulty increasing its market share in Thailand. Moreover, Airbnb continues to expand in Thailand, they currently have around 9,000 rooms in Bangkok compare to last year of around 4,000 rooms. Airbnb also offers what comparable hotels can't, for example, bigger rooms at similar prices and kitchens. The Thai government should issue a clear regulatory framework for Airbnb to ensure that its fast growth will not negatively impact the tourism industry. The changing hospitality industry needs appropriately updated regulations covering traditional hotel rooms and new services such as Airbnb. Unregulated accommodations that don't meet standards may damage the country's image in the eyes of foreign tourists. New regulations could include a taxation mechanism or a minimum-stay stipulation as in Japan. The government should step in and ensure fair competition, keeping in mind, however, that at the end of the day Airbnb also serves as a promotional channel for Thai tourism and contributes income directly to locals. Hotel operators should get ready for more competition from Airbnb in the future. Other service businesses can also benefit from Airbnb's growth. EIC recommends that hotels not compete on price. Rather, they should upgrade their services and convince customers of the added convenience and services they would enjoy from staying in a hotel. It is worth noting that Airbnb customers are usually on the lookout for new experiences, not just for a place to sleep in. Business owners in the service industry can utilize their existing resources in providing services to Airbnb room owners, such as housekeeping, key deposit, or reception service in a coffee shop. All of these are in high demand among Airbnb room owners. Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ < Prev Next >