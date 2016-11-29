ธนาคารกสิกรไทยประกาศแผนปี 2560 โตสอดคล้องกับเศรษฐกิจไทย มุ่งสร้างประสบการณ์นวัตกรรมบริการและโมเดลธุรกิจใหม่ด้วยเทคโนโลยีดิจิทัล ตั้งเป้าสินเชื่อรวมโต 4-6% คาดจีดีพีปี 2560 ขยายตัวที่ 3.3% ใกล้เคียงปีนี้ โดยปัจจัยหนุนสำคัญมาจากการลงทุนภาครัฐ เตรียมงบ 5,000 ล้านบาทพัฒนาไอทีตอกย้ำผู้นำดิจิทัลแบงกิ้ง นางสาวขัตติยา อินทรวิชัย กรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เปิดเผยว่า ธนาคารกสิกรไทยคาดการณ์ภาพรวมเศรษฐกิจปี 2560 จะมีแนวโน้มขยายตัวได้ใกล้เคียงกับปีนี้ คือ จีดีพีโต 3.3% มีปัจจัยหนุน คือ การใช้จ่ายและการลงทุนในโครงการขนาดใหญ่ของภาครัฐ ที่คาดว่าจะขยายตัว 8.5% ส่วนการลงทุนภาคเอกชนจะขยายตัว 2.8% ตัวเลขจากนักท่องเที่ยวต่างชาติจะยังเติบโตได้ที่ 4.8% ซึ่งเป็นเกณฑ์ที่ค่อนข้างดี แม้จะชะลอตัวลงจากฐานที่สูงในปี 2559 ด้านการส่งออกคาดว่าจะขยายตัวประมาณ 0.8% ทั้งนี้ ปัจจัยที่ต้องติดตาม ได้แก่ ความเสี่ยงจากเศรษฐกิจต่างประเทศ อาทิ อังกฤษจากเหตุการณ์ BREXIT และความเปราะบางภายในยุโรป การทยอยปรับขึ้นอัตราดอกเบี้ยของสหรัฐฯ ที่จะกระทบต่อเงินทุนเคลื่อนย้ายและทำให้เงินบาทมีโอกาสอ่อนค่า เศรษฐกิจจีนที่อาจยังคงชะลอตัว ส่วนปัจจัยในประเทศมาจากปัญหาการสะสมของหนี้ครัวเรือนที่จะจำกัดอำนาจการซื้อของภาคครัวเรือน ทำให้การใช้จ่ายของภาคเอกชนจะยังฟื้นตัวในกรอบที่จำกัด คาดว่าการบริโภคภาคเอกชนปีหน้าจะโต 2.2% อัตราเงินเฟ้อจะอยู่ที่ 1.8% ธนาคารกสิกรไทยได้ประเมินว่า พฤติกรรมผู้บริโภคมีความต้องการบริการดิจิทัล แบงกิ้งเพิ่มขึ้น คู่แข่งใหม่ที่เข้าสู่ตลาด โดยเฉพาะผู้ให้บริการด้านเทคโนโลยีการเงินที่ไม่ใช่ธนาคาร (FinTech) รวมทั้งความก้าวหน้าทางเทคโนโลยีที่จะเปลี่ยนโฉมหน้าการให้บริการของธนาคารในอนาคต จึงได้กำหนดยุทธศาสตร์หลักในการนำเทคโนโลยีดิจิทัลมาสนับสนุนธุรกิจของธนาคารในด้านต่าง ๆ รวมทั้งร่วมมือกับพันธมิตร เพื่อสร้างความสามารถในการแข่งขันในระยะยาวสู่การเติบโตของธุรกิจที่ยั่งยืน นางสาวขัตติยากล่าวว่า ธนาคารกสิกรไทยยังคงกำหนดทิศทางธุรกิจ โดยยึดลูกค้าเป็นศูนย์กลางและนำเสนอบริการที่ตรงจุด เพื่อเป็นธนาคารหลัก (Customer’s Main Bank) สำหรับลูกค้าทุกกลุ่ม ทั้งนี้ได้กำหนดเป้าหมายทางการเงินที่สำคัญปี 2560 ให้ธนาคารเติบโตอย่างเหมาะสม โดยมีการเติบโตของสินเชื่อรวมที่ 4-6% และอัตราส่วนเงินให้สินเชื่อด้อยคุณภาพต่อเงินให้สินเชื่อรวม (Gross NPL Ratio) ที่ 3.3-3.4% โดยมีการกำหนดทิศทางธุรกิจของ 4 สายงานธุรกิจ เพื่อสร้างประสบการณ์บริการที่เป็นเลิศทั้งลูกค้าบุคคลและธุรกิจ ดังนี้ ทิศทางธุรกิจกลุ่มลูกค้าบุคคล ธนาคารจะมุ่งสู่การเป็นธนาคารเพื่อลูกค้ารายย่อยที่ได้มาตรฐานระดับโลก (World Best-in-Class Retail Bank) และยกระดับคุณภาพการเป็นที่ปรึกษาและการบริการผ่านสาขาเทียบเท่ามาตรฐานโลก (Best Experience & Advisory at Branch) นำเสนอนวัตกรรมบริการทางการเงินแบบดิจิทัลเต็มรูปแบบ โดยมุ่งเน้นการพัฒนาช่องทางธนาคารบนโทรศัพท์มือถือเป็นหลักเพื่อให้สอดคล้องกับไลฟ์สไตล์ของลูกค้า จากในปี 2559 มีฐานลูกค้าแอพพลิเคชั่น Mobile Banking ประมาณ 5 ล้านราย ตั้งเป้าหมายปี 2560 ธนาคารจะเพิ่มฐานลูกค้าแอพพลิเคชั่น Mobile Banking เป็น 7.1 ล้านราย พร้อมตั้งเป้าหมายสินเชื่อเติบโต 5-7% และมีฐานลูกค้าบุคคลเพิ่มเป็น 14.1 ล้านราย เติบโต 5-6% ทิศทางธุรกิจกลุ่มธุรกิจลูกค้าผู้ประกอบการ (SME) ธนาคารตั้งเป้าหมายรักษาความเป็นผู้นำและการเป็นธนาคารหลักของกลุ่มลูกค้าเอสเอ็มอี สนับสนุนให้ผู้ประกอบการเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืน ด้วยการดูแลเครือข่ายธุรกิจของลูกค้า (Value Chain) ช่วยให้ลูกค้าใหม่ที่มีศักยภาพเข้าถึงแหล่งเงินทุนได้มากขึ้น นำเสนอผลิตภัณฑ์นวัตกรรมด้านดิจิทัลที่ทันสมัยสำหรับลูกค้า โดยตั้งเป้าสินเชื่อเติบโต 4-6% เน้นอุตสาหกรรมที่เกี่ยวข้องกับมาตรฐานกระตุ้นเศรษฐกิจของรัฐบาล ธุรกิจที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการเติบโตของประเทศเพื่อนบ้านและการค้าชายแดน อาทิ ก่อสร้างและวัสดุก่อสร้าง ฮาร์ดแวร์ ทิศทางธุรกิจกลุ่มลูกค้าบรรษัท มุ่งเน้นการเป็นผู้นำในการให้บริการด้านการระดมทุนที่หลากหลาย (Best Funding Solution) ทั้งการออกตราสาร กอง REITs การควบรวมกิจการ (M&A) เพื่อให้ลูกค้าได้ต้นทุนที่ดีที่สุด และเป็นผู้นำในบริการธุรกรรมครบวงจร (Best Transaction Banking Provider) รองรับการทำธุรกรรมจำนวนมากที่ครอบคลุมสกุลเงินในกลุ่ม AEC+3 และสกุลเงินหลักทั่วโลก ตั้งเป้าหมายสินเชื่อเติบโต 4-6% ทิศทางธุรกิจข้ามประเทศ มุ่งสู่การเป็นธนาคารเพื่อการรับชำระเงินและการลงทุนแห่งภูมิภาค (Regional Settlement and Investment) ด้วยการวางโครงสร้างพื้นฐานรองรับการโอนเงินและชำระเงินข้ามประเทศด้วยสกุลเงินท้องถิ่นในภูมิภาคอาเซียน การสนับสนุนลูกค้าธุรกิจไทยที่ต้องการเข้าไปลงทุนใน CLMVI การจัดตั้งศูนย์ธุรกิจการค้าชายแดน เพื่อสนับสนุนการทำการค้าชายแดน (Border Trade) สนับสนุนการระดมทุนเพื่อการลงทุนในโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน ทั้งโรงไฟฟ้า ถนน และท่าเรือในกลุ่มประเทศ CLMV รวมทั้งการควบรวมกิจการ โดยเฉพาะในกลุ่มบริษัทไทยและญี่ปุ่น ทั้งนี้ ในปี 2560 ธนาคารกสิกรไทยยังคงเดินหน้าขยายเครือข่ายในต่างประเทศ ได้แก่ การยกระดับเป็นธนาคารท้องถิ่นในประเทศจีน การเพิ่มสาขาแห่งที่ 2 ของธนาคารท้องถิ่นในสปป.ลาว การเพิ่มปริมาณธุรกิจของสาขากรุงพนมเปญ และหาแนวทางเปิดสาขาในประเทศเวียดนาม อินโดนีเซีย และเมียนมา ภายในปี 2561 นางสาวขัตติยากล่าวเพิ่มเติมว่า ในภาพรวมเศรษฐกิจไทย คาดว่าธุรกิจที่มีแนวโน้มเติบโตได้ในปี 2560 คือ ธุรกิจก่อสร้าง จากบรรยากาศการลงทุนที่ค่อย ๆ ฟื้นตัว และโครงการของรัฐ ธุรกิจยานยนต์ จากการที่โครงการรถคันแรกทยอยสิ้นสุดลง น่าจะเป็นผลดีต่อยอดขายในประเทศ ขณะที่การส่งออกรถยนต์และชิ้นส่วนมีโอกาสฟื้นตัวโดยเฉพาะตลาดอาเซียนและออสเตรเลีย ธุรกิจบริการสุขภาพ ได้รับอานิสงส์จากกลุ่มลูกค้า Medical Tourism ซึ่งไทยมีความได้เปรียบหลายประเทศในภูมิภาค และธุรกิจท่องเที่ยวที่บางตลาดมีแนวโน้มดีขึ้น อาทิ รัสเซีย และสแกนดิเนเวีย นายธีรนันท์ ศรีหงส์ กรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย กล่าวว่า เทคโนโลยีจะเปลี่ยนโฉมช่องทางและรูปแบบการทำธุรกรรมการเงินในอนาคต ดังนั้นเพื่อให้ธนาคารกสิกรไทยคงความสามารถในการแข่งขันและนำไปสู่การขยายตลาดใหม่ได้อย่างทันท่วงที สอดคล้องกับพฤติกรรมของผู้บริโภคในยุคดิจิทัลที่เปลี่ยนไป (New Digital Lifestyle) ธนาคารจะพัฒนาโมเดลธุรกิจใหม่ ๆ สำหรับเศรษฐกิจยุคดิจิทัล ผ่านการสร้างพันธมิตร การสร้างนวัตกรรมพัฒนาบริการ โดยใช้เทคโนโลยีสมัยใหม่เพื่อลูกค้าทุกกลุ่ม โดยในปี 2560 ธนาคารกสิกรไทยตั้งงบประมาณด้านไอทีไว้สำหรับการพัฒนาด้านนวัตกรรมใหม่ ประมาณ 10% ของกำไรสุทธิ หรือประมาณ 4,000 ล้านบาท และการลงทุนในรูปแบบ Venture Capital (VC) เพื่อการพัฒนานวัตกรรมใหม่ อีกประมาณ 2% ของกำไรสุทธิ หรือ 1,000 ล้านบาท เดินหน้าแผนงานด้านเทคโนโลยี โดยมีกสิกร บิซิเนส-เทคโนโลยี กรุ๊ป หรือ KBTG เป็นหน่วยงานสำคัญในการขับเคลื่อน ได้แก่ ธนาคารจะนำเทคโนโลยีมายกระดับการให้บริการ โดยในปี 2560 จะออกบริการสำคัญ อาทิ การนำเทคโนโลยีบล็อคเชนมาใช้ในการให้บริการด้านการรับรองความถูกต้องของเอกสารด้วยระบบ OriginCert โดยจะนำร่องให้บริการด้านการออกเอกสารค้ำประกัน L/G (Letter of Guarantee) ให้แก่ลูกค้าธุรกิจ ซึ่งจะให้บริการครอบคลุมตั้งแต่การตรวจสอบหนังสือค้ำประกัน แจ้งเตือนเมื่อหนังสือค้ำประกันหมดอายุ นับเป็นบริการที่จะช่วยลดระยะเวลาในการทำงานของผู้เกี่ยวข้อง และสร้างระบบนิเวศน์ทางอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ด้านหนังสือค้ำประกัน ทำให้เกิดฐานข้อมูลที่ช่วยให้ลูกค้ามั่นใจในความถูกต้องของเอกสารและสามารถเข้าถึงเพื่ออ้างอิงได้ง่ายขึ้น การใช้แนวคิด World Class UI/UX Design ในการออกแบบ เพื่อให้ลูกค้าใช้บริการผ่านช่องทางดิจิทัลได้สะดวกขึ้น ขณะเดียวกันธนาคารให้ความสำคัญกับการให้บริการแก่กลุ่มคนที่เข้าถึงบริการทางการเงินได้ยากกว่าลูกค้าทั่วไป จึงได้สนับสนุน “บีคอน อินเตอร์เฟส” ฟินเทค สตาร์ทอัพของไทย ในการพัฒนาแอพลิเคชั่นเพื่อให้ผู้บกพร่องทางการเห็นสามารถทำธุรกรรมผ่านช่องทางธนาคารบนมือถือได้สำเร็จ ตั้งเป้าหมายให้บริการได้ภายในไตรมาสแรกของปี 2560 นอกจากนี้ ธนาคารจะมีการนำเทคโนโลยีมาต่อยอดในมิติด้านความปลอดภัย Cyber Security ด้วยเช่นกัน ประกอบด้วยการดูแลความปลอดภัยของระบบภายในธนาคาร โดยการพัฒนาเครื่องมือทางเทคโนโลยีที่สามารถตรวจค้น ตรวจจับ และป้องกันข้อมูลสำคัญรั่วไหลได้ นอกจากการให้ความสำคัญกับการนำเทคโนโลยีมาสร้างนวัตกรรมแล้ว ธนาคารกสิกรไทยได้ใช้การสร้างพันธมิตรเป็นแนวทางหลักในการทำงาน โดยมีเป้าหมายส่งเสริมให้เกิดนิเวศน์ทางอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ของไทย (Digital Ecosystem) โดยเดินหน้าสร้างพันธมิตรทั้งกับกลุ่มที่เป็นบริษัทเทคโนโลยีชั้นนำขนาดใหญ่เพื่อพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีร่วมกัน การร่วมกับสถาบันการศึกษาและองค์กรพันธมิตรอื่น ๆ จัดทำห้องปฏิบัติการด้านนวัตกรรมและสนับสนุนการบ่มเพาะแนวคิดเพื่อการพาณิชย์ การสนับสนุนฟินเทค และสตาร์ทอัพ ด้วยจุดแข็งของธนาคาร อาทิ การเปิด API เชื่อมฐานข้อมูลลูกค้าเพื่อการพัฒนาบริการ การให้คำแนะนำด้านธุรกิจธนาคาร ระเบียบปฏิบัติ เทคโนโลยี รวมทั้งการให้ความสนับสนุนด้านเงินทุน ในปี 2560 ธนาคารกสิกรไทยจะขยายการลงทุนในฟินเทคและสตาร์ทอัพ ผ่านบริษัท Venture Capital โดยมีงบประมาณลงทุนประมาณ 1,000 ล้านบาท ทั้งการลงทุนโดยตรง (Direct Investment) ในสตาร์ทอัพของไทยและภูมิภาคเอเชีย ซึ่งจะช่วยให้ธนาคารมีส่วนร่วมในการพัฒนานวัตกรรมหรือโมเดลธุรกิจใหม่ และการลงทุนผ่านกองทุนเพื่อการระดมทุน (Fund of Fund) ช่วยให้ธนาคารได้เข้าถึงแนวคิดนวัตกรรมระดับโลกได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ได้เพิ่มพูนประสบการณ์ด้านการระดมทุนระหว่างกัน สามารถสร้างความสัมพันธ์กับกลุ่มนักลงทุนและสตาร์ทอัพในทุกระดับ โดยธุรกิจที่เป็นเป้าหมายการลงทุน อาทิ ธุรกิจเทคโนโลยีการเงิน (Financial Technology), ธุรกิจที่สร้างความผูกพันและประสบการณ์กับลูกค้า (Customer Engagement & Experience), ธุรกิจที่ใช้เทคโนโลยีปัญญาประดิษฐ์ (AI/Machine Learning), ธุรกิจที่ใช้เทคโนโลยี Big Data & Analytics, รวมถึงการลงทุนเพื่อการพัฒนาไอทีสำหรับองค์กร โครงสร้างพื้นฐาน และความปลอดภัย นายธีรนันท์ กล่าวตอนท้ายว่า ธนาคารกสิกรไทยพร้อมสนับสนุนฟินเทคและสตาร์ทอัพ ในการสร้างสรรค์นวัตกรรมและบริการที่เป็นเลิศเพื่อให้ลูกค้าได้รับความสะดวกสูงสุดให้เติบโตไปด้วยกันอย่างยั่งยืน พร้อมแข่งขันกับคู่แข่งในระดับโลก เพื่อความแข็งแกร่งทางเศรษฐกิจของไทย ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ KBank gears up sustainable business strategies for 2017’s “new normal” economic conditions, with loan growth target of 4-6%, service innovation enhancement and new business partners. KASIKORNBANK has announced 2017 business plan for growing in tandem with the Thai economy, with a focus on service innovation and new business models taking advantage of the digital economy. The plan calls for a 5-billion-Baht IT development budget aimed at bolstering KBank’s leading role in digital banking. Driven by government investment, GDP growth is expected to be close to this year’s at 3.3 percent and KBank is targeting loan growth of 4-6 percent. According to Ms. Kattiya Indaravijaya, KBank President, the Bank projects 2017 GDP growth as close to this year’s, approximately 3.3 percent, driven mainly by expected 8.5 percent growth in government spending and megaproject investment. Private investment is expected to rise 2.8 percent next year while foreign tourist arrivals should increase satisfactorily at 4.8 percent, the relatively low figure being due to a high 2016 base. Exports are expected to increase marginally at 0.8 percent for 2017. A number of external risks need to be monitored, including Brexit consequences on the UK, economic fragility in Europe and continuing slowdown in China’s economy. Rate hikes by the US Fed may impact capital flows and weaken the Baht. Internal risks include accumulating household debt curbing spending power thus limiting recovery in private spending. Growth in private consumption is forecast at 2.2 percent with inflation of 1.8 percent for 2017. KBank’s assessment is that consumer demand for digital banking services will continue to rise in Thailand. At the same time, the changing service landscape powered by technological advances is giving new players, particularly FinTech operators, a greater role in the financial services industry. The Bank has responded with key strategies of applying digital technologies to multiple services and of working with business partners to boost long-term competitiveness for sustainable growth. Ms. Kattiya notes that KBank will continue to adhere to the Customer Centricity principle, providing services in response to customer demand, with strategies to become the Customers’ Main Bank in all segments. The Bank’s major 2017 financial targets have been established at appropriate growth levels, including average loan growth of 4-6 percent and a gross NPL ratio of 3.3-3.4 percent. Business directions have been set for four business divisions, ensuring that they offer excellent products and services to our retail and corporate customers. Retail customers: KBank aims at being a retail bank by global standards (World Best-in-Class Retail Bank) and to improve the quality of branch service and advisory to global standards (Best Experience & Advisory at Branch). We also continue to strive towards developing full-service digital financial innovations, placing great significance on mobile banking in line with customer lifestyles. We are targeting over 7.1 million mobile application users in 2017, from 5 million in 2016. Our loan-growth target for this segment is 5-7 percent, with a goal of a total customer base of 14.1 million or an increase of 5-6 percent. SME customers: KBank intends to remain the leading bank for SMEs along with being their main bank, promoting sustainable growth through maintaining value chains for customers, enhancing access to funding for new customers with potential, and offering innovative digital products. Loan growth for this segment is targeted at 4-6 percent, with an emphasis on industries related to government stimulus measures, businesses with ties to economic expansion in neighboring countries, and border trade, for example construction and construction materials/hardware. Corporate customers: KBank is determined to be the leader in providing an array of fund mobilization services (Best Funding Solutions) from issuing securities and REITs to mergers and acquisitions for the best cost. Winner of the Best Transaction Banking Provider award, KBank provides a large number of transactions in foreign currencies including AEC+3 and other major currencies from across the globe. KBank has set a loan growth target of 4-6 percent for this segment. World Business: KBank aims at becoming the leading bank for regional settlements and investment through: Infrastructure for international money transfers and settlements in ASEAN currencies; support for Thai businesses in the CLMVI countries; border trade centers promoting trade on borders; supporting fund mobilization for investment in infrastructure such as power plants, roads and ports in CLMV; and mergers and acquisitions (M&A), especially among Thai and Japanese businesses. KBank will continue to expand its networks abroad through 2017, including Locally Incorporated Institution (LII) conversion in China, branch expansion in Lao PDR, broadening services at the Phnom Penh Branch, and seeking means of opening branches in Vietnam, Indonesia and Myanmar by 2018. Ms. Kattiya notes that given Thailand's current economic climate, businesses likely to grow well in 2017 include: Construction, thanks to an improving environment for investment and government projects; Automotive—as the effects of the first-time car buyer program wear off, domestic auto sales may pick up while exports of vehicles and auto parts within ASEAN and to Australia may rebound; Health services, benefiting from medical tourism, as Thailand has competitive advantage over countries in the region; Tourism, as certain markets, for example Russia and Scandinavia, recover. Mr. Teeranun Srihong, KBank President, notes that technological advances continue to alter the financial landscape, particularly in terms of channels and modes of transactions. In order to maintain competitiveness and tap into new markets as they form and expand along with evolving digital lifestyles, the Bank will continue to develop new business models through business partnerships as well as the development of comprehensive services, and apply advanced technology with all customer segments. In 2017, KBank will allocate 10.0 percent of net profits to the IT budget, about 4.0 billion Baht, for innovation, and about 2.0 percent of net profits, or 1.0 billion Baht, for venture capital (VC) investment for innovation development. The Bank will push forward implementation of technological plans under the lead of the KASIKORN BUSINESS-TECHNOLOGY GROUP (KBTG), as explained below. In 2017, the Bank envisages adopting keystone technologies to improve its service, planning to roll out blockchain technology for OriginCert document certification, with letters of guarantee (L/G) as the pilot application for business customers. This will be a full cycle application, from L/G approval through notice of expiration. The service will reduce the work time involved in providing the service while putting in place the components of the digital ecosystem needed for L/G services. Commencing in the first quarter, the service will include a database allowing customers to be assured of the documents’ accuracy and be able to reference data more easily. KBank will also utilize World Class UI/UX Design concepts in crafting user-friendly digital interfaces for customers. At the same time, the Bank is concerned for those who have more difficulty than most in accessing financial services and supports the Thai startup Beacon Interface in developing an innovative mobile app enabling the visually impaired to conduct financial transactions with ease. The app is scheduled to roll out in the first quarter of 2017. KBank will also work on existing technologies to strengthen cyber security, which would involve its immune system to external cyber threats, with the development of tools for inspection, detection, and prevention of data leakage. Besides placing importance on applying technology to the development of innovation, establishing partnerships is KBank's core operational direction, aiming at promoting Thailand's digital ecosystem through partnerships with major technology firms in joint technology development and with educational institutions and other organizations to create innovation labs supporting the incubation of ideas for commercialization. The Bank will support FinTech and startups through the Bank's strong points, for example API access to customer databases for the development of services, business suggestions for banking, and information on regulations and technology as well as financing. KBank will increase investments in FinTech and startups in 2017 with Venture Capital firms with a budget of about 1.0 billion Baht for direct investment in Thai and other Asian startups, giving KBank a role in the development of innovative products and services along with new business models. Moreover, KBank will invest in Funds of Fund to mobilize capital, enabling the Bank to quickly access world-class innovative concepts and gain experience in mobilizing funds cooperatively, allowing us to generate relationships with investors and startups at all levels. Investment targets may include businesses in the areas of financial technology, customer engagement and experience, businesses relying on artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning technology, big data and analytics, and the like. KBank will also invest in organizational IT development, infrastructure and security. Finally, Mr. Teeranun emphasized that the Bank is more than ready to lend support to FinTech companies and tech startups in creating superlative services where the greatest possible customer convenience is provided. This will ensure that customers and KBank together achieve sustainable growth, equipped with global competitiveness, thus strengthening the Thai economy ultimately.