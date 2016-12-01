ศูนย์วิจัยเศรษฐกิจ และธุรกิจ ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ (อีไอซี) ออกบทวิเคราะห์ เรื่อง ไม้ยางพารา…อุตสาหกรรมดาวรุ่งดวงใหม่ของไทย โดยระบุว่า ธุรกิจการส่งออกไม้ยางพาราเป็นธุรกิจที่ค่อนข้างสดใส เนื่องจากปริมาณไม้ยางพาราที่เพิ่มขึ้น และความต้องการไม้ยางพาราของจีนที่เพิ่มขึ้นจากตลาดเฟอร์นิเจอร์ไม้ในประเทศและการส่งออกไปยังประเทศอื่นๆ รวมถึงความสามารถในการแข่งขันของไม้ยางพาราทั้งในแง่คุณภาพและราคา อีไอซีมองว่าไทยมีศักยภาพที่จะหันมาเพิ่มสัดส่วนการผลิตเฟอร์นิเจอร์และสินค้าจากไม้ยางพาราเพื่อเพิ่มมูลค่าในการส่งออก โดยภาครัฐและเอกชนควรร่วมมือกันวิจัยและพัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์ อีกทั้งผู้ประกอบการไทยควรให้ความสำคัญกับการออกแบบและสร้างแบรนด์มากขึ้น ราคายางพาราที่เพิ่มขึ้นในอดีตทำให้มีการปลูกยางพารามากขึ้น และส่งผลให้ปริมาณไม้ยางพาราของไทยโตขึ้นอย่างมาก อีไอซีคาดว่าในระยะกลางปริมาณไม้ยางพาราในประเทศจะเติบโตขึ้นราว 3% จาก 20 ล้านตันในปี 2016 เป็นราว 23 ล้านตันในปี 2020 (รูปที่1) โดยมีสาเหตุมาจากการปลูกยางพาราที่เพิ่มขึ้นในช่วงปี 1991-1995 ทั้งนี้ ยางพารามีอายุประมาณ 25 ปี หลังจากนั้นจะให้ผลผลิตน้ำยางน้อยลงมากจึงทำให้เกษตรกรต้องโค่นต้นยางพาราเพื่อปลูกใหม่ทดแทน สำหรับในระยะยาวนั้นคาดว่าปริมาณไม้ยางพาราจะเพิ่มขึ้นอีกกว่าราว 5% ต่อปี หรือคิดเป็น 35 ล้านตันในปี 2030 จากการปลูกยางพาราใหม่ในช่วงปี 2000-2005 แม้ว่าราคายางพาราได้เริ่มลดลงตั้งแต่ปี 2011 แต่การปลูกยางพาราใหม่ในแต่ละปีก็ยังค่อนข้างคงที่ เนื่องจากผลตอบแทนจากการปลูกยางยังสูงกว่าพืชเกษตรชนิดอื่น ไม้ยางพาราเป็นพืชเศรษฐกิจที่ได้รับความนิยม โดยไทยเป็นผู้ส่งออกรายใหญ่ ซึ่งคิดเป็นกว่า 65% ของปริมาณไม้ยางพาราที่ผลิตได้ ไม้ยางพาราของไทยมีความสามารถในการแข่งขันทั้งในแง่คุณภาพและราคาเมื่อเทียบกับไม้เศรษฐกิจอื่น เนื่องจากเป็นไม้เนื้อแข็งที่สามารถแปรรูปได้ง่าย อีกทั้งระดับราคาที่ไม่แพงนักและใกล้เคียงกับไม้ชนิดอื่น (รูปที่ 7) จึงมีความเหมาะสมกับการนำไปใช้ทำเฟอร์นิเจอร์ และวัสดุอุปกรณ์ก่อสร้าง นอกจากนี้ ไม้ยางพารายังเป็นไม้ที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม เนื่องจากเป็นไม้ที่ได้จากสวนยางไม่ได้เป็นการตัดไม้ในธรรมชาติ ทั้งนี้ คุณสมบัติดังกล่าวเป็นสิ่งที่ผู้บริโภคให้ความสำคัญในปัจจุบัน อย่างไรก็ดี สำหรับอินโดนีเซียและมาเลเซียซึ่งเป็นประเทศที่มีปริมาณไม้ยางจำนวนมากนั้นไม่ได้เป็นคู่แข่งกับไทย เนื่องจากทั้งสองประเทศไม่ได้ส่งออกไม้ยางพารา แต่นำไม้ไปใช้ทำเฟอร์นิเจอร์เพื่อส่งออกแทน การส่งออกไม้ยางพาราของไทยไปยังจีนคาดว่าจะยังเติบโตขึ้นในอนาคตจากทั้งการขยายตัวของอุตสาหกรรมเฟอร์นิเจอร์ และอสังหาริมทรัพย์ในจีน รวมถึงการส่งออก จีนยังคงมีความต้องการนำเข้าไม้ยางพาราเพิ่มขึ้นอย่างต่อเนื่อง โดยในปี 2015 มีการนำเข้ากว่า 1 พันล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ เติบโตขึ้นกว่า 15% (รูปที่ 3) สำหรับในระยะกลาง ความต้องการใช้ไม้ยางพาราของจีนคาดว่าจะเพิ่มขึ้นอีก เห็นได้จากยอดขายบ้านที่เพิ่มขึ้นราว 14% ต่อปีในช่วง 5 ปีที่ผ่านมา (รูปที่ 4) คิดเป็นราว 9.6 ล้านล้านหยวนในปี 2016 ซึ่งจากยอดขายบ้านที่เพิ่มขึ้นดังกล่าวคาดว่าจะสร้างความต้องการไม้ยางพาราเพื่อนำไปใช้เป็นเฟอร์นิเจอร์ไม้ และอุปกรณ์ต่างๆ ในบ้าน นอกจากนี้ ด้วยรายได้ต่อหัวของคนจีนที่เพิ่มขึ้น รวมทั้งการขยายตัวของหัวเมืองรองชั้น 3 และ 4 จะเป็นปัจจัยในการสนับสนุนการซื้อเฟอร์นิเจอร์ไม้ และอุปกรณ์ที่ทำด้วยไม้ในอนาคต ในขณะเดียวกันการส่งออกเฟอร์นิเจอร์ไม้จากจีนไปยังประเทศต่างๆ ยังคงเติบโตได้ดี โดยที่ผ่านมา มูลค่าการส่งออกดังกล่าวเพิ่มขึ้นราว 13 % ต่อปี โดยในปี 2015 อยู่ที่ราว 4.5 พันล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ (รูปที่ 5) และในอนาคตคาดว่าจะยังเติบโตขึ้น เนื่องจากความต้องการเฟอร์นิเจอร์ไม้จากสหรัฐฯ ซึ่งเป็นผู้นำเข้าหลักของจีน (รูปที่ 6) จะยังเพิ่มขึ้นจากสภาพเศรษฐกิจของสหรัฐฯ ที่คาดว่าจะค่อยๆ ฟื้นตัว ไทยควรยกระดับการเพิ่มมูลค่าการส่งออกด้วยการพัฒนาอุตสาหกรรมเฟอร์นิเจอร์และสินค้าจากไม้ยางแทนการส่งออกไม้ยาง เพื่อเพิ่มความสามารถในการแข่งขันของประเทศ ที่ผ่านมาไทยมีการส่งออกในรูปวัตถุดิบไม้ยางพาราไปยังประเทศอื่น แต่การส่งออกเฟอร์นิเจอร์ยังมีสัดส่วนที่น้อยโดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งเมื่อเทียบกับมาเลเซีย ทั้งนี้ มาเลเซียได้เริ่มพัฒนาอุตสาหกรรมเฟอร์นิเจอร์มาตั้งแต่ปี 1990 จนปัจจุบันสัดส่วนการส่งออกผลิตภัณฑ์จากไม้กว่า 30% เป็นเฟอร์นิเจอร์ไม้ ในขณะที่การส่งออกในรูปของท่อนไม้เหลือเพียงราว 10% เท่านั้น ซึ่งแตกต่างจากในอดีต ทั้งนี้ การพัฒนาดังกล่าวทำให้มาเลเซียมีมูลค่าการส่งออกเพิ่มขึ้น ซึ่งการส่งออกเฟอร์นิเจอร์จะสร้างมูลค่ามากกว่าการส่งออกไม้ยางพารากว่า 10.7 เท่า อีกทั้งเกิดการสร้างงานในอุตสาหกรรมเฟอร์นิเจอร์ถึง 6 หมื่นตำแหน่ง อีไอซีแนะผู้ประกอบการไทยควรพัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์โดยเน้นการออกแบบเพื่อให้สามารถแข่งขันกับมาเลเซียและจีนได้ ผู้ประกอบการควรทำความเข้าใจทางด้านเทรนด์ รวมถึงพฤติกรรมของผู้บริโภค และพัฒนาความสามารถในการออกแบบ เพื่อต่อยอดสู่ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่มีมูลค่าสูง รวมถึงสร้างตราสินค้าเฟอร์นิเจอร์ (branding) เพื่อสร้างภาพลักษณ์ของผลิตภัณฑ์ ภาครัฐควรสนับสนุนอุตสาหกรรมไม้ยางพาราอย่างเป็นระบบและครบวงจร ภาครัฐควรส่งเสริมอุตสาหกรรมเฟอร์นิเจอร์จากไม้ยางพารา ตั้งแต่การวิจัยเพื่อพัฒนาคุณภาพของไม้ยางพารา สนับสนุนด้านการออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ เพื่อส่งเสริมให้เกิดผลิตภัณฑ์ที่มีคุณภาพสูง เช่น การสร้างโครงการจับคู่นักออกแบบกับผู้ประกอบการ รวมถึงส่งเสริมผู้ประกอบการไทยเข้าสู่ตลาดเฟอร์นิเจอร์โลก โดยการจัดงานแสดงผลิตภัณฑ์เฟอร์นิเจอร์ หรือสนับสนุนให้มีการนำสินค้าไปแสดงในงานแสดงผลิตภัณฑ์เฟอร์นิเจอร์ในต่างประเทศ และสนับสนุนอุตสาหกรรมที่เกี่ยวข้อง เช่น อุตสาหกรรมเหล็ก ผ้า หนัง และกระจก โดยเฉพาะส่วนที่นำมาเป็นวัสดุในการผลิตเฟอร์นิเจอร์ +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Thailand's rubberwood industry: a new rising star The market outlook for rubberwood exports is bright thanks to an increasing supply, as well as demand, especially from China, where the furniture industry is growing. Thai rubberwood is competitive in the global market due to its price and quality. EIC sees increased potential for the local production of rubberwood furniture and other wooden products, which will help boost Thailand's export value. Both the public and private sectors should join hands in research and development of new rubberwood products with an eye especially on design and branding. Past hikes in rubber latex prices have led to the continual growth of rubberwood plantations. Thailand's rubberwood production capacity is projected to climb even more in the future. EIC expects local production of rubberwood to increase by 3% in the medium term, from 20 million tons in 2016 to around 23 million tons in 2020 (Figure 1). This increase is due to new plantings dating from 1991-1995 and the typical rubberwood plantation cycle. A rubberwood tree's latex production capacity lasts for about 25 years, after which the amount of latex it can produce drops dramatically, prompting farmers to cut trees down in order to plant new trees. In the long term, Thailand's rubberwood production is expected to expand by approximately 5% per year, reaching 35 million tons in 2030. This projection is calculated based on the number of new plantings from 2000-2005, which grew significantly due to the high price of rubber latex during the same period. Although the price of rubber latex has dropped since 2011, new plantings have continued at a rather stable rate since rubberwood remains as a relatively profitable cash crop. Thailand is a major exporter of rubberwood, shipping over 65% of its rubberwood production abroad. Thai rubberwood is competitive thanks to its quality and price, especially when compared with other types of woods. Rubberwood is a hardwood, and as such easy to use; it is also relatively cheap compared to similar woods (Figure 7). It has thus become a popular choice in the furniture and construction industries. Furthermore, rubberwood is environmentally friendly—an important consideration among buyers today. It is a product of plantations rather than deforestation. And although neighboring countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia also produce large quantities of rubberwood, they do not compete directly with Thailand since they do not export raw rubberwood but use it to produce furniture for export instead. Thailand's rubberwood exports to China are likely to continue growing thanks to the latter's expanding real estate sector and furniture industry, including furniture exports China's demand for rubberwood imports has continually climbed, totaling more than 1 billion USD in 2015—a 15% uptick (Figure 3). In the medium term demand is expected to grow further based on home sales figures, which have grown by approximately 14% per year over the past five years. In 2016 alone home sales in China totaled approximately 9.6 trillion yuan (Figure 4). A spike in home sales is also likely to drive up the demand for rubberwood as it can be used for furniture production and related construction needs. In addition, China's rising per capita income and the growth of third- and fourth-tier cities will be supporting factors for the purchase of wood furniture and other wood-based products. China's wood furniture export industry is also doing well despite a gloomy global economic outlook. In recent years its wood furniture exports have grown at a rate of approximately 13% per year, totaling 4.510 billion USD in 2015 (Figure 5). The number is projected to rise even more in the future thanks to the American demand for wood furniture. Currently the US is the biggest importer of Chinese wood furniture (Figure 6). Thanks to a better outlook for the US economy, this demand is expected to grow too. Thailand should enhance its export value and competitiveness by investing in the production of rubberwood furniture and other rubberwood-based products rather than relying mainly on raw rubberwood exports. Thailand has been a major exporter of raw rubberwood, but its rubberwood furniture export value remains relatively small, especially compared to Malaysia, which does not export raw rubberwood. Since 1990 Malaysia has continually focused on developing its rubberwood furniture export market. Today furniture accounts for 30% of the country's wood products export, while timber, previously its major product, now make up only 10% of wood products exports. The development of Malaysia's wood furniture industry has raised its export value and created as many as 60,000 jobs. In general, the export value of wood furniture is 10.7 times that of raw rubberwood Thai players should develop new rubberwood furniture products, paying particular attention to the design in order to compete with Malaysia and China. They should familiarize themselves with the latest trends, as well as consumer behavior and preferences. Better design will translate into higher product values and will also contribute to branding efforts. The government should provide thoroughgoing support for players in the rubberwood furniture industry.This includes support for the research and development of better-quality rubberwood and for new product designs with the aim of creating high-quality products. A program could be set up, for example, to pair up designers with a furniture makers. The government can also organize Thai furniture road shows abroad or provide support for local brands to showcase their products at international furniture fairs. Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์