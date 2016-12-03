ศูนย์วิจัยเศรษฐกิจ และธุรกิจ ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ (อีไอซี) ออกบทวิเคราะห์ เรื่องโครงข่ายสถานีชาร์จ รับอนาคตรถยนต์ไฟฟ้าไทย โดยระบุว่า Charging network หรือ โครงข่ายสถานีชาร์จรถยนต์ไฟฟ้าที่เชื่อมโยงสถานีชาร์จที่ตั้งอยู่ในพื้นที่ต่างๆ โดยโครงข่ายดังกล่าวทำหน้าที่ให้ข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับสถานที่ตั้ง ลักษณะของหัวจ่าย และสถานะการใช้งานของสถานีชาร์จตามจุดต่างๆ ซึ่งมี network operator หรือผู้ให้บริการโครงข่ายเป็นผู้ดำเนินการในการดูแลรักษาและขยายโครงข่ายให้ครอบคลุมในหลากหลายพื้นที่เพื่อรองรับกับความต้องการของผู้ใช้รถยนต์ไฟฟ้า

อีไอซีมองว่าการลงทุนในโครงข่ายสถานีชาร์จรถยนต์ไฟฟ้าเป็นโอกาสที่น่าสนใจ เพราะจะเข้ามารองรับกับความต้องการของผู้ใช้รถยนต์ไฟฟ้าที่จะขยายตัวในอนาคต อีกทั้งจะลดความกังวลในการขับขี่รถยนต์ไฟฟ้าในระยะทางไกล อย่างไรก็ตาม ผู้ที่สนใจจะเข้ามาลงทุนในธุรกิจนี้ควรพิจารณาถึงความเสี่ยงของตลาดเกิดใหม่ เนื่องจากผลตอบแทนการลงทุนที่ยังไม่ชัดเจน และควรติดตามในเรื่องของสภาวะของตลาดและกฎระเบียบต่างๆ เช่น อัตราขายไฟฟ้า เกณฑ์การเชื่อมต่อระบบไฟฟ้าของสถานีชาร์จ เป็นต้น

ท่ามกลางกระแสการตื่นตัวเกี่ยวกับรถยนต์ไฟฟ้าทั่วโลก จำนวนรถยนต์ไฟฟ้าที่วิ่งบนท้องถนนจริงกลับยังน้อย ส่วนหนึ่งนั้นเป็นผลมาจากความกังวลของผู้ใช้รถว่าแบตเตอรี่อาจหมดลงกลางทาง ด้วยระยะทางที่รถยนต์ไฟฟ้าสามารถวิ่งได้จากการชาร์จไฟจนเต็มนั้น สั้นกว่าการขับรถเครื่องยนต์สันดาปภายในที่เติมน้ำมันมาเต็มถัง และการจะหาที่ชาร์จไฟระหว่างทางก็ดูจะเป็นเรื่องยุ่งยาก เพราะนอกจากจำนวนสถานีชาร์จที่ไม่เพียงพอแล้ว สถานีชาร์จเหล่านี้ยังตั้งอยู่โดดเดี่ยว ทำให้ผู้ใช้รถไม่สามารถทราบได้ว่าสถานีชาร์จนั้นตั้งอยู่ที่ใดบ้าง ด้วยเหตุนี้ ผู้ใช้รถบางกลุ่มจึงยังไม่ตัดสินใจซื้อรถยนต์ไฟฟ้า อย่างไรก็ดี แม้ความกังวลที่ว่ารถยนต์ไฟฟ้าจะขับไปไม่ถึงปลายทางนั้น มีโอกาสเกิดขึ้นจริงน้อยมาก โดยจากผลการศึกษาของ MIT เกี่ยวกับพฤติกรรมการขับรถของชาวอเมริกันใน 1 วัน ที่เผยว่ารถยนต์ไฟฟ้าอย่าง Nissan Leaf สามารถวิ่งได้ไกลถึง 135 กิโลเมตรต่อการชาร์จ 1 ครั้ง ซึ่งก็ครอบคลุมกับระยะทางที่ชาวอเมริกันส่วนใหญ่ขับรถโดยปกติใน 1 วัน หรือประมาณ 72.5 กิโลเมตรต่อวัน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความกังวลก็ยังคงมีอยู่ โดยเฉพาะการขับรถในระยะทางไกล การสร้างโครงข่ายสถานีชาร์จและการให้ข้อมูลจะช่วยสร้างความมั่นใจให้แก่ผู้ใช้รถยนต์ไฟฟ้า กรณีในต่างประเทศนั้น การขยายโครงข่ายสถานีชาร์จรถยนต์ไฟฟ้าให้รวดเร็วและครอบคลุมในพื้นที่หลากหลาย จำเป็นต้องมีผู้ให้บริการโครงข่ายเข้ามาติดตั้งสถานีชาร์จและรวบรวมข้อมูลของสถานีชาร์จตามจุดต่างๆ ทั้งสถานีชาร์จที่เป็นของผู้ให้บริการโครงข่ายเองและสถานีชาร์จที่เป็นของเจ้าของรายอื่นที่สมัครเข้าร่วมโครงข่าย โดยข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับสถานีชาร์จ ไม่ว่าจะเป็น สถานที่ตั้ง หรือสถานะการใช้งานจะส่งไปยังผู้ใช้รถยนต์ไฟฟ้าผ่านบนแอปพลิเคชันมือถือ หรือบนเว็บไซต์ของผู้ให้บริการโครงข่ายรายนั้น นอกจากนี้ เพื่อลดความกังวลเรื่องแบตเตอรี่ที่อาจหมดลงกลางทาง บนถนซุปเปอร์ไฮเวย์ในยุโรปที่เชื่อมระหว่างเดนมาร์ค เยอรมนี เนเธอร์แลนด์ และสวีเดน จึงได้ติดตั้งสถานีชาร์จและโครงข่ายสถานีชาร์จให้ครอบคลุมตลอดเส้นทาง ทั้งนี้ เมื่อมีการนำข้อมูลการใช้สถานีชาร์จของผู้ใช้รถยนต์ไฟฟ้า มาประกอบกับนโยบายของภาครัฐในแต่ละประเทศที่ต้องการจะส่งเสริมการใช้รถยนต์ไฟฟ้า จะทำให้ตลาดรถยนต์ไฟฟ้าขยายตัวในอนาคต ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับที่ Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) คาดการณ์ว่าส่วนแบ่งตลาดรถยนต์ไฟฟ้าจะขยายตัวจาก 1-2% ของยอดขายรถทั้งหมดในยุโรปในปี 2015 เป็น 38% ภายในปี 2040 ผู้ให้บริการโครงข่ายในต่างประเทศมักเป็นบริษัทที่มีความรู้ด้านวิศวกรรมไฟฟ้า รวมถึงมีความสามารถในการประยุกต์ใช้เทคโนโลยี IT เพื่อสร้างระบบนิเวศทางธุรกิจ ยกตัวอย่าง Tesla Motors ผู้ผลิตรถยนต์ไฟฟ้า ได้จัดตั้งโครงข่าย Tesla Supercharger ขึ้นเพื่อให้บริการแก่ผู้ใช้รถยนต์ไฟฟ้าของ Tesla โดยเฉพาะ หรือบริษัทผลิตและจำหน่ายไฟฟ้า NRG ได้ก่อตั้ง EVgo network โดยนำเอาความเชี่ยวชาญจากธุรกิจไฟฟ้า มาพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีสถานีชาร์จ อุปกรณ์ และโครงข่ายสถานีชาร์จรถยนต์ไฟฟ้าเพื่อขยายฐานลูกค้าของธุรกิจเดิม นอกจากนี้ บริษัทผู้พัฒนาซอฟต์แวร์บางราย เช่น Greenlots ได้พัฒนาแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับบริหารจัดการโครงข่าย เพื่อให้บริการแก่เจ้าของสถานีชาร์จ ผู้ให้บริการโครงข่ายอื่นๆ หรือแม้แต่เจ้าของเทคโนโลยีอุปกรณ์รายต่างๆ นอกจากนี้ ผู้ให้บริการโครงข่ายยังต้องมีสายป่านที่ยาวพอ เพราะผลตอบแทนการลงทุนนั้นยังไม่ชัดเจน เนื่องจากจำนวนผู้ใช้รถยนต์ไฟฟ้าที่ยังน้อย ส่งผลให้การขยายตัวของโครงข่ายสถานีชาร์จรถยนต์ไฟฟ้าเองทำได้ช้า ซึ่งขณะนี้โมเดลทางธุรกิจของผู้ให้บริการโครงข่ายที่ประสบความสำเร็จที่สุด คือ บริษัท ChargePoint ที่เน้นกลยุทธ์ให้บุคคลที่สามเข้ามาลงทุนเป็นเจ้าของสถานีชาร์จ และเข้าร่วมในโครงข่ายของบริษัท ทำให้บริษัทสามารถขยายพื้นที่ให้บริการจนครอบคลุมสถานที่ที่มีความหลากหลาย และตอบโจทย์ความต้องการของผู้ใช้รถยนต์ไฟฟ้า เช่น ใช้รถยนต์ไฟฟ้าเดินทางไปช้อปปิ้งในเมืองหรือเดินทางไปท่องเที่ยวต่างเมือง เป็นต้น นอกจากนี้ บริษัทยังสามารถเพิ่มฐานลูกค้าใหม่โดยการสร้างพันธมิตรกับค่ายรถยนต์ต่างๆ เช่น BMW, Nissan, Chevrolet, และ Volkswagen เป็นต้น ซึ่งนอกจากบริษัทจะได้รับค่าสมัครจากค่ายรถต่างๆ ในการเข้าร่วมโครงข่ายสถานีชาร์จแล้ว ค่ายรถยังสามารถเสนอสิทธิประโยชน์แก่ลูกค้าของตนเพื่อส่งเสริมการขายได้ในอีกทางหนึ่ง อย่างไรก็ดี แม้ว่าบริษัท ChargePoint จะสามารถขยายโครงข่ายและฐานลูกค้าได้มากเท่าไหร่ก็ตาม แต่รายได้ส่วนใหญ่ยังคงไม่ใช่การขายไฟฟ้าให้แก่ผู้ใช้รถ แต่เป็นการขายอุปกรณ์และซอฟต์แวร์ให้กับพันธมิตรทางธุรกิจและเจ้าของสถานีชาร์จ สำหรับในไทย การสร้างโครงข่ายสถานีชาร์จเป็นสิ่งจำเป็น เพื่อรองรับความต้องการของผู้ใช้รถยนต์ไฟฟ้าที่จะขยายตัวในอนาคต รัฐบาลไทยตั้งเป้าหมายว่าจะมีรถยนต์ไฟฟ้า 1.2 ล้านคัน และสถานีชาร์จ 690 แห่งภายในปี 2036 โดยได้จัดตั้งโครงการสนับสนุนการสร้างสถานีชาร์จเป็นวงเงินทั้งสิ้น 76 ล้านบาท ควบคู่ไปกับการดำเนินการออกกฎระเบียบที่เกี่ยวข้อง โดยอีไอซีคาดว่าในระยะแรก ลักษณะการติดตั้งสถานีชาร์จจะกระจุกตัวในเขตกรุงเทพฯ และปริมณฑลก่อน จากนั้นจึงกระจายออกไปตามเมืองใหญ่ที่มีกำลังซื้อ และขยายไปสู่เส้นทางหลักเพื่อรองรับการเดินทางระยะไกล ทั้งนี้ อีไอซีคาดว่าธุรกิจสถานีชาร์จในไทยจะขยายตัวใน 2 ลักษณะ คือ 1) เป็นสถานีเดี่ยวตามพื้นที่ต่างๆ หรือเป็นโครงข่ายสถานีชาร์จรถยนต์ไฟฟ้าขนาดเล็ก ที่ภายหลังจะถูกรวบรวมเข้าด้วยกันโดยผู้ให้บริการโครงข่ายที่มีกลยุทธ์ในการขยายโครงข่ายที่ดีที่สุด และ 2) ผู้ประกอบการขนาดใหญ่ที่ลงทุนสร้างสถานีชาร์จในพื้นที่ของตนเองให้กลายเป็นโครงข่ายขนาดใหญ่ เพื่อส่งเสริมธุรกิจเดิมหรือส่งเสริมภาพลักษณ์องค์กร ทั้งนี้ ไม่ว่าการขยายตัวของธุรกิจสถานีชาร์จจะเป็นไปในลักษณะใด ผู้ใช้รถยนต์ไฟฟ้าจะได้รับความสะดวกสบายที่เพิ่มขึ้นและสามารถลดความกังวลในการเดินทางลง

อีไอซีมองว่าการลงทุนในธุรกิจโครงข่ายสถานีชาร์จมีความจำเป็น แม้จะไม่มีผลตอบแทนการลงทุนที่ชัดเจน ผู้ที่สนใจลงทุนสถานีชาร์จและอยากจะเป็น First Mover ควรใช้โอกาสจากโครงการสนับสนุนของภาครัฐเพื่อเรียนรู้เกี่ยวกับพฤติกรรมผู้ใช้รถยนต์ไฟฟ้าไทยและการจัดการสถานีชาร์จ เพราะหากไม่ลงทุนเองก็อาจเสียโอกาสให้กับผู้เล่นรายอื่นที่ยอมลงทุนก่อนหน้าได้ นอกจากนี้ การเป็นผู้บุกตลาดรายแรกก็อาจได้รับผลตอบแทนทางอ้อมอื่นๆ เช่น การสร้างแบรนด์ให้เป็นที่รู้จัก การสร้างภาพลักษณ์องค์กรที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม แต่ในขณะเดียวกัน ก็ต้องรับความเสี่ยงของตลาดเกิดใหม่ไปด้วย

อย่างไรก็ดี แม้ว่าการลงทุนในธุรกิจดังกล่าวจะยังไม่มีผลตอบแทนการลงทุนที่ชัดเจน แต่สามารถทำรายได้เพิ่มเติมได้จากพื้นที่รอบสถานี เช่น การเปิดร้านกาแฟหรือร้านอาหาร ทั้งนี้ ธุรกิจอื่นๆ เช่น โรงแรมหรือผู้พัฒนาอสังหาริมทรัพย์ อาจลงทุนสถานีชาร์จได้เช่นกัน เพื่อสร้างภาพลักษณ์ที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมและเตรียมความพร้อมในการรองรับความต้องการของผู้ใช้รถยนต์ไฟฟ้าในอนาคต ส่วนเจ้าของสถานที่ที่ยังไม่พร้อมรับความเสี่ยง ควรรอให้ธุรกิจโครงข่ายสถานีชาร์จรถยนต์ไฟฟ้าขยายตัวและมีผู้ให้บริการโครงข่ายเสียก่อน เพราะจะมีทางเลือกในการลงทุนมากขึ้น

ภาคเอกชนที่ต้องการลงทุนในธุรกิจโครงข่ายสถานีชาร์จรถยนต์ควรจับตาสัญญาณบวกทั้งในเชิงกฎระเบียบที่เกี่ยวข้องและสภาวะตลาด โดยในเชิงกฎระเบียบ ควรจับตาการออกอัตราขายไฟฟ้าสำหรับสถานีชาร์จและเกณฑ์การเชื่อมต่อกับระบบสายจำหน่ายไฟฟ้า ส่วนสัญญาณจากตลาดนั้น สามารถใช้ตัวชี้วัด เช่น ต้นทุนรวมของการเป็นเจ้าของ (Total Cost of Ownership)[1] ต่อระยะทาง 1 กิโลเมตรของรถยนต์แต่ละชนิด ยกตัวอย่าง การเปรียบเทียบโดยการใช้ตัวชี้วัดดังกล่าวระหว่างรถยนต์ไฟฟ้า Nissan Leaf และรถยนต์สันดาปภายใน Toyota Corolla พบว่า รถยนต์ Nissan Leaf มี Total Cost of Ownership สูงกว่า 26% อย่างไรก็ดี เมื่อส่วนต่างดังกล่าวแคบลงอย่างมีนัยสำคัญ จะเป็นสัญญาณแบบหนึ่งที่ผลักดันให้ภาคเอกชนเข้ามาบุกตลาดได้มากขึ้น +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Charging Networks: Opportunities in the push for future vehicles Charging networks connect electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across different areas by sharing locations, available charger types, and the online status of each station. Network operators are responsible for the construction, operation and maintenance of charging stations, as well as the expansion of charging networks in response to the varying demands of EV drivers. In EIC’s view, charging networks are extremely important for the growing demand by EV users. The operation and construction of EV charging networks therefore presents an interesting business opportunity. The increasing availability of charging stations will reduce a major concern among EV drivers during long-distance travel, a concern known as range anxiety. However, investments in charging stations and charging networks are risky and may produce uncertain returns due to the emerging nature of the industry. Before investing, businesses should pay close attention to positive industry signs, such as electricity rates for charging stations, charging station electrical system integration standards, and EV market conditions. Despite the excitement surrounding the global EV market, the actual number of EVs on the road remains low due to driver concerns about EV battery range and a lack of charging stations. Currently, the distance that an EV can travel on a fully-charged battery is still much shorter than that of a internal-combustion car with a full tank of gas. Finding a charging station remains a challenge given the currently limited coverage area. On top of this, existing stations are isolated, making them difficult to locate. These factors present key obstacles for potential EV adopters. Range anxiety concerns remain, especially during long-distance trips, although an MIT study finds that worries about long distance travel in EV cars are overblown because a typical EV model such as the Nissan Leaf can travel up to 135 km on a full charge, which is longer than the 72.5 km distance that most Americans travel on an average day. Building confidence and providing information for consumers therefore present business opportunities for charging network operators. International experience suggests that a fast expansion of charging networks requires network operators who are capable of station-installation service and data collection from their own stations as well as others. Collected data should be shared via internet platforms such as mobile-phone applications and websites. To reduce range anxiety, France has set a goal of building one charging station for every 40 kilometers. Super highways in Europe that connect Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden are also well covered with charging stations and network. Using the information gathered from existing stations, network operator can plan for efficient network expansion. Collaboration with the government will help reduce concerns for future EV owners. As a result of these expansion efforts, research house Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) estimates that the share of EVs in Europe will expand from 1-2% of total car sales in 2015 to 38% by 2040. Network operators often possess extensive electrical engineering and IT capabilities in order to build a successful business ecosystem. Tesla Motors’ Supercharger Network is set up to provide services for Tesla owners. Power company NRG has also established a charging network called "EVgo" to leverage the company’s power industry expertise to develop their own charging equipment and network technology to expand its customer base. Additionally, some software developers such as Greenlots focus on building network management platforms. The platform is designed to complement other equipment producers such as charging station owners as well as other network operators by allowing them to communicate through a common platform. Furthermore, network operators need a payment system to collect service charges from users at charging stations. Network operators need to plan for high capital investments and long payback. The current number of EV users is still low and this could hinder charging network expansion. ChargePoint presents a successful business model for network operation that lets a third party own a charging station and connect to its network. This allows for flexible network expansion that answers directly to various consumer demands, such as shopping mall trips or intercity travel. The company also partners with car makers such as BMW, Nissan, Chevrolet, and Volkswagen. Besides getting a subscription fee for using its network, in return, car makers can offer the privilege to their customers. Despite rapid network expansion, the main revenue source for ChargePoint still comes from equipment and software sales to business partners and charging-station owners, rather than from selling electricity to EV users. For Thailand, investment in charging networks will be necessary to support growing demand. The Thai government plans to reach 1.2 million EV vehicles and 690 charging stations by 2036. Accordingly, the government has set up a budget of 76 million baht to help build charging stations. In additions, effects are underway to establish related rules and regulations. EIC expects that in the initial phase new charging stations will be concentrated in Bangkok and metropolitan areas. Then coverage will expand to large cities with high purchasing power and to primary travel routes used for long distance travel. In the future EIC sees two possible paths for charging network expansion in Thailand: 1) the spread of single stations or small charging networks in different areas that will later be combined by a network operator with the best expansion strategy, and 2) large investment by businesses with nationwide store coverage that expands into the EV charging business by leveraging their existing branches to support their established business and brand image. In either scenario, Thai EV users will likely benefit from enhanced convenience and reduced range anxiety. EIC views that investing in EV charging networks is necessary despite the uncertainty of investment returns. Businesses that want to enjoy first-mover advantage should take up government support measure to learn about Thai EV consumer behavior and charging station management. A delay in investment could mean forgoing opportunities. Moreover, being the first in the market could yield indirect benefits, such as establishing a brand, attracting EV drivers before other entrants, and creating an environmentally friendly image. However, this comes at the cost of higher risk.

Even though investment returns from charging station alone may be uncertain, utilizing the areas surrounding stations could generate additional revenues. Particularly, station areas can be rented out to coffee shops and restaurants. Other types of businesses such as hotels and real estate developers can also invest in charging stations to show environmental commitment as an organization and prepare for demand from future EV users. Those who own suitable locations but unready to take risks can wait for further expansion of charging networks and stable network operators. This will open up more investment options.

Private companies seeking to invest in charging networks should watch for positive signs of changes in relevant regulations and market conditions. In terms of regulations, things to watch are electricity rates for charging station and electrical system integration standards. Additionally, market condition indicators may include total cost of ownership per 1 km of each EV model. Currently the total cost of ownership of a Nissan Leaf is 26% higher than that of a Toyota Corolla, an internal combustion engine automobile. A significantly smaller gap between the two types of cars will signal a good time to enter the charging network business.