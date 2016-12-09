ศูนย์วิจัยเศรษฐกิจ และธุรกิจธนาคารพาณิชย์ ออกบทวิเคราะห์ เรื่อง Digital Economy โอกาสที่มาพร้อมความท้าทาย โดยระบุว่า Digital Economy ถือเป็นหนึ่งในนโยบายสำคัญที่ภา ครัฐเร่งผลักดันเพื่อยกระดับเศร ษฐกิจและสังคมของไทย โดยในช่วง 1 ปีที่ผ่านมา เราจะเห็นความคืบหน้าของนโยบายดั งกล่าวผ่านการจัดตั้งกระทรวงดิ จิทัลเพื่อเศรษฐกิจและสังคม การจัดทำแผนงาน Digital Thailand ตลอดจนการเร่งผลักดันโครงการอิน เทอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูงให้ครอบคลุ มทั่วประเทศ ที่ล่าสุด วันที่ 7 ธันวาคม 2016 ครม. ได้มีมติมอบหมายให้ TOT เป็นผู้ดำเนินการใน 24,700 หมู่บ้าน และ กสทช. ดำเนินการในหมู่บ้านที่เหลืออีก 15,732 หมู่บ้าน อีไอซีมองว่านโยบาย Digital Economy ถือเป็นการสร้างโอกาสให้แก่หลาย ๆ ธุรกิจ แต่ในทางกลับกัน การก้าวเข้าสู่สังคมดิจิทัลกลับ สร้างความท้าทายให้แก่ธุรกิจแบบ ดั้งเดิม ตลอดจนแรงงานทั่วไปที่ขาดทักษะด้ านดิจิทัล ที่จำเป็นต้องปรับตัวให้สอดรับกั บความเปลี่ยนแปลงที่จะเกิดขึ้นใ นอนาคต “เศรษฐกิจดิจิทัล” หรือ “Digital Economy” ถือเป็นนโยบายที่รัฐบาลหลายประเ ทศให้ความสนใจ และหยิบยกขึ้นมาเป็นตัวชูโรงเพื่อขับเคลื่อนเศรษฐกิจของประเทศ โดยกว่า 80% ของประเทศที่เป็นสมาชิก OECD หรือกลุ่มประเทศที่พัฒนาแล้ว เช่น ออสเตรเลีย ญี่ปุ่น และฝรั่งเศส ต่างมีการจัดทำแผนยุทธศาสตร์ด้า น Digital Economy ทั้งสิ้น ในขณะที่ประเทศเพื่อนบ้านของไทย อย่างมาเลเซียนั้น ก็ได้จัดทำแผนพัฒนาประเทศสู่สัง คมดิจิทัลที่เรียกว่า Digital Malaysia ตั้งแต่ปี 2012 โดยได้พัฒนาโครงสร้างพื้นฐานด้า นอินเทอร์เน็ตควบคู่ไปกับการสร้ างระบบนิเวศที่เกี่ยวข้อง อาทิ การจัดตั้งศูนย์ส่งเสริมผู้ประก อบการรายใหม่ ตลอดจนยกระดับรัฐบาลสู่รัฐบาลดิ จิทัล (e-Gov) ทั้งนี้ หลังจากที่รัฐบาลมาเลเซียได้ดำเ นินการตามแผนดังกล่าวเพียง 2 ปี ก็สามารถช่วยกระตุ้นเศรษฐกิจของ ประเทศได้อย่างมีนัยสำคัญ อันจะเห็นได้จากรายได้ของอุตสาห กรรมเทคโนโลยีและสารสนเทศ (ICT) ที่เพิ่มขึ้นกว่า 10% ต่อปี หรือเติบโตได้ดีกว่าช่วง 2 ปีก่อนหน้าถึงเกือบ 3 เท่า ส่วนไทยนั้น ภาครัฐได้ประกาศแผน “Digital Thailand” ที่มุ่งเน้นการวางรากฐานด้านโคร งสร้างพื้นฐานและบุคลากร ซึ่งจะสร้างโอกาสให้แก่อุตสาหกร รม ICT ตั้งแต่ต้นน้ำถึงปลายน้ำ และเป็นกุญแจสำคัญที่จะปลดล็อกใ ห้ไทยก้าวเข้าสู่ยุค “ไทยแลนด์ 4.0” หรือ “ยุคที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยนวัตกรรม” ได้ในเร็ววัน โดยโครงการส่วนใหญ่เป็นโครงการเ พื่อยกระดับคุณภาพโครงสร้างพื้น ฐานด้านดิจิทัลซึ่งถือเป็นหัวใจ สำคัญที่จะต่อยอดให้เกิดการพัฒน าด้านนวัตกรรม อาทิ โครงการอินเทอร์เน็ตหมู่บ้าน 40,432 แห่ง และโครงการเคเบิลใต้น้ำ รวมมูลค่ากว่า 2 หมื่นล้านบาท ซึ่งแน่นอนว่าโครงการที่มีเม็ดเ งินลงทุนมหาศาลเหล่านี้ย่อมส่งผ ลบวกโดยตรงต่อทั้งผู้ผลิตอุปกรณ์ อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ ตัวแทนจัดจำหน่ายอุปกรณ์ ผู้ผลิตซอฟต์แวร์ ผู้ให้บริการอินเทอร์เน็ต (ISPs) และผู้ออกแบบและรับติดตั้งระบบ (system integrator) นอกจากนี้ แผน Digital Thailand ยังเป็นการต่อยอดโอกาสทางธุรกิจ ให้แก่ธุรกิจประเภทอื่นๆ ด้วย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นธุรกิจ Startup และ SMEs ที่จะได้รับองค์ความรู้ผ่านการจั ดตั้งศูนย์บ่มเพาะผู้ประกอบการแ ละการให้ความรู้ด้านอีคอมเมิร์ซ หรือแม้กระทั่งธุรกิจแพลตฟอร์มอี คอมเมิร์ซและธุรกิจโลจิสติกส์ที่ จะได้รับประโยชน์ตามมาจากความต้ องการใช้เทคโนโลยีและความต้ องการในการขนส่งสินค้าเพื่ อรองรับตลาดอีคอมเมิร์ซที่มี แนวโน้มเติบโตอย่างก้าวกระโดด ยิ่งไปกว่านั้น แผน Digital Thailand ยังเป็นตัวเร่งเครื่องให้ภาคเอก ชนหันมาลงทุนเพิ่มขึ้น โดยจากกรณีศึกษาในอังกฤษและแคนา ดาพบว่า การลงทุนโครงสร้างพื้นฐานด้านอิ นเทอร์เน็ตจะเหนี่ยวนำให้เกิดกา รลงทุนภาคเอกชน (crowding in effect) ตามมาอีกกว่า 10 เท่า อีกทั้งยังมีบทบาทในการเพิ่มมูล ค่าของผลิตภัณฑ์มวลรวมในประเทศ (GDP) ได้ถึง 15 เท่าของเงินลงทุนตั้งต้น ซึ่งเมื่อมองย้อนกลับมายังโครงก ารอินเทอร์เน็ตหมู่บ้านของไทยที่ มีมูลค่าการลงทุนกว่า 1.5 หมื่นล้านบาทแล้ว ย่อมถือเป็นโอกาสที่จะก่อให้เกิ ดเม็ดเงินลงทุนจากภาคเอกชนตามมา กว่า 1.5 แสนล้านบาท และมีส่วนช่วยเพิ่ม GDP ของไทยได้มากถึง 2.25 แสนล้านบาท หรือราว 2% ของ GDP เลยทีเดียว แต่ในอีกมุมหนึ่งการก้าวเข้าสู่ สังคมดิจิทัลกลับทำให้ธุรกิจแบบ ดั้งเดิมต้องเผชิญหน้ากับความท้ าทายใหม่ๆ เนื่องจากเทคโนโลยีจะทำให้รูปแบ บการทำธุรกิจเปลี่ยนไปอย่างสิ้น เชิง ซึ่งหากภาคธุรกิจยังคงทำธุรกิจใ นรูปแบบเดิมๆ ก็อาจไม่สามารถแข่งขันกับกับบริ ษัท Startup หน้าใหม่ที่มีความเชี่ยวชาญด้าน เทคโนโลยีได้ ยกตัวอย่างเช่น การก้าวเข้ามาของ Uber ที่กำลังกลายมาเป็นภัยคุกคามโดย ตรงต่อธุรกิจรถแท็กซี่ เป็นต้น อย่างไรก็ดี การปรับเปลี่ยนสู่โลกยุคดิจิทัล ไม่ได้เป็นเรื่องง่ายที่สามารถทำ ได้เพียงชั่วข้ามคืน โดยจากการสำรวจของ IDC บริษัทวิจัยด้านเทคโนโลยีชั้นนำ พบว่าองค์กรราว 30% ที่จะสามารถก้าวข้ามสู่องค์กรดิ จิทัลได้อย่างสมบูรณ์นั้น จะต้องอาศัยความมุ่งมั่นของผู้บ ริการ การวางแผนอย่างรอบคอบ และความร่วมมือจากทุกหน่วยงาน ทั้งนี้ หากผู้ประกอบการแบบดั้งเดิมสามา รถยกระดับตนเองสู่องค์กรดิจิทัล ได้ แน่นอนว่าจะช่วยให้องค์กรสามารถ ลดต้นทุนจากภาระงานที่ไม่จำเป็น และทำให้ประสิทธิภาพและผลผลิตใน การทำงานดีขึ้น ซึ่งสุดท้ายแล้วจะช่วยเพิ่มผลกำ ไรให้แก่องค์กรได้อีกทาง โดยจากการศึกษาของมหาวิทยาลัย MIT พบว่าบริษัทที่นำเทคโนโลยีมาประ ยุกต์ใช้ได้อย่างสำเร็จจะมีผลกำ ไรที่เหนือกว่าบริษัทอื่นๆ ในอุตสาหกรรมเดียวกันถึง 26% ซึ่งผลตอบแทนดังกล่าวนับว่ามีคว ามคุ้มค่าในระยะยาว เมื่อเทียบกับเม็ดเงินลงทุนด้าน ICT ที่โดยเฉลี่ยจะอยู่เพียงราว 3-5% ของรายได้ทั้งปีเท่านั้น นอกจากนี้ ยังต้องจับตามองรูปแบบการจ้างงา นที่มีแนวโน้มเปลี่ยนแปลงอย่ างมีนัยสำคัญ โดยจากกรณีศึกษาของกลุ่มประเทศ OECD พบว่า แม้ว่าการก้าวเข้าสู่สังคมดิจิทั ลจะไม่ได้ลดปริมาณการจ้างงานทั้ งในภาพรวมและภาค ICT แต่สิ่งที่เปลี่ยนไปอย่างเห็นได้ ชัดคืองานในยุคดิจิทัลจะมีความต้ องการแรงงานที่มีทักษะฝีมือสู งมากขึ้น ชี้ให้เห็นจากสัดส่วนการจ้างงาน ของผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้าน ICT ต่อการจ้างงานทั้งหมดที่เพิ่มขึ้นจาก 3% เป็น 4% ภายในระยะเวลาเพียง 3 ปี สวนทางกับแรงงานไร้ฝีมือที่จะค่ อยๆ ลดบทบาทลง โดย OECD คาดการณ์ว่างานกว่า 9% มีความเสี่ยงสูงที่จะถูกแทนที่ด้ วยเทคโนโลยีและเครื่องจักรในอนา คต อีไอซีแนะผู้ประกอบการในทุกอุตส าหกรรมปรับตัวให้สอดรับกับยุคดิ จิทัล เพื่อให้ได้รับอานิสงส์สูงสุดจา กนโยบายของภาครัฐ ยกตัวอย่างเช่น ผู้ประกอบการควรศึกษาเทคโนโลยีใ หม่ๆ อาทิ การเชื่อมโยงอุปกรณ์ผ่านโครงข่า ยอินเทอร์เน็ต (Internet of Things) การประมวลผลข้อมูลขนาดใหญ่ (big data) หรือการระดมข้อมูลจากมวลชน (crowdsourcing) และเตรียมพัฒนาโมเดลธุรกิจใหม่ๆ ให้สอดคล้องกับเทคโนโลยีในอนาคต ทั้งนี้ ผู้ประกอบการที่ไม่ชำนาญด้านเทค โนโลยีอาจร่วมมือเป็นพันธมิตรกั บบริษัทด้านICTให้มากขึ้น เพื่อช่วยให้การเปลี่ยนผ่านสู่เ ทคโนโลยีสมัยใหม่เป็นไปอย่างราบ รื่นมากที่สุด ภาครัฐควรเสริมสร้างความแข็งแกร่ งให้แก่แรงงานไทยเพื่อรองรั บความท้าทายของตลาดแรงงานในอนาค ตไม่ว่าจะเป็นภาวะการแข่งขันกั บคอมพิวเตอร์และเครื่องจักร และการแข่งขันกับแรงงานต่างชาติ ที่จะทวีความรุนแรงมากยิ่งขึ้น เนื่องจากเทคโนโลยีจะมีบทบาททำใ ห้การทำงานไร้พรมแดนมากขึ้น โดยภาครัฐอาจร่วมมือกับภาคเอกชน เพื่อจัดหาบุคลากรที่มีความเชี่ ยวชาญเพื่อเพิ่มทักษะแก่แรงงานไ ทย ทั้งในด้านที่เกี่ยวข้องกับเทคโ นโลยีและไม่เกี่ยวข้องกับเทคโนโ ลยี เช่น ทักษะด้านภาษา ตลอดจนการแก้ไขปัญหาที่ซับซ้อน ความคิดสร้างสรรค์ ซึ่งเป็นทักษะที่คอมพิวเตอร์ยัง ไม่สามารถทำได้ เป็นต้น นอกจากนี้ ภาครัฐยังควรส่งเสริมให้เอกชนหั นมาลงทุนผลิตอุปกรณ์ด้าน ICT ให้มากขึ้น เพื่อลดภาระการนำเข้าสินค้า ซึ่งที่ผ่านมา ไทยนำเข้าเครื่องรับส่งสัญญาณแล ะอุปกรณ์โทรคมนาคมจากต่างประเทศ ค่อนข้างมาก โดยมีมูลค่านำเข้ารวมกว่า 1.2 แสนล้านบาทต่อปี และมีแนวโน้มเติบโตกว่า 15-20% ต่อปี ทั้งนี้ ภาครัฐอาจเพิ่มสิทธิประโยชน์ด้า นภาษี รวมถึงลดข้อจำกัดด้านการถือหุ้น ของต่างชาติเพื่อให้เกิดการลงทุ นในไทยเพื่อถ่ายทอดเทคโนโลยีให้ มากขึ้น Emerging Opportunities with a Tough Road Ahead * Transforming Thailand into a “Digital Economy” is one of the government’s top priorities to foster the economic and social prosperity of the country. During the past year this policy has progressed, with the establishment of a Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the drawing up of a “Digital Thailand” plan. The government is also accelerating the roll out of a national broadband project. On 7th December 2016, the cabinet has recently assigned TOT to lay down the broadband internet for 24,700 villages, while the office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission will handle the installation for the remaining 15,732 villages. * EIC views the Digital Economy policy opening up new opportunities to a wide range of businesses, but at the same time introducing new challenges to traditional businesses. Meanwhile, workers that lack digital skills will need to adjust to future changes. Governments around the world have shown interest in a “Digital Economy”, whilst many are using this type of policy to boost economic growth. More than 80% of OECD member countries or developed nations, including Australia, Japan, and France have established national strategies related to a digital economy. Meanwhile, neighboring Malaysia put together a development plan for their transition towards a digital economy called “Digital Malaysia” in 2012. As a part of their plan, a national broadband network has been developed together with related ecosystems such as the establishment of e-Government and Digital Entrepreneur programs. After only two years of implementation, the policy has given the Malaysian economy a significantly boost, with ICT industry incomes increasing by 10% per year or up to three times the growth rate seen over the past two years. The Thai government has announced its “Digital Thailand” plan that lays out development plans for related digital infrastructure and personnel. This will give rise to new opportunities for businesses throughout the value chain in the ICT industry and unlock the path towards “Thailand 4.0”, or the innovation-driven economy age. Most projects under the plan are related to enhancing the quality of the digital infrastructure crucial to the development of new innovations. Some example projects are the national broadband network in 40,432 villages and submarine cable, which together account for 20 billion baht in investment. This cash injection, therefore, will likely benefit electronic equipment manufacturers, software firms, Internet service providers, and system integrators Furthermore, the Digital Thailand plan will also create new opportunities for other types of businesses, including Startups and SMEs, which will get support from the establishment of incubation centers and e-commerce knowledge sharing programs. Moreover, business related to e-commerce platforms or logistics will stand to gain from the rise in demand for the delivery of goods that will result from a fast growing e-commerce market. Digital Thailand will also induce new investment from the private sector. In the case of England and Canada, investment in broadband infrastructure has had a crowding in effect of up to 10 times. This kind of investment also has a multiplier impact, making their contribution to GDP up to 15 times the initial investment value. In view of such gains, Thailand’s national broadband network, valued at 15 billion baht, has the potential to spur a total of 150 billion baht in investment from the private sector and increase Thailand’s GDP by 225 billion baht, or 2% The transition towards a Digital Economy, however, will introduce new challenges to traditional businesses. As technology revolutionizes the way business is conducted, those that do not adapt to such changes will have difficulty competing with new startups possessing superior technology expertise. A good example is Uber, which has become a direct threat to traditional taxi businesses. Nevertheless, the move to a digital era will take time. A survey conducted by IDC, a leading information technology research company, found that around 30% of all organizations will be able to completely digitalize given support from their management, careful planning, and the cooperation of all parties. However, converting traditional businesses into digital organizations can cut costs from unnecessary workloads, and increase efficiency and productivity that raise profitability in turn. A study from MIT found that companies that have successfully integrated technology with their businesses are 26% more profitable than industry peers. Such returns makes ICT investments, which only account for 3-5% of annual revenue, well justified in the long run. Changes to jobs and employment in the digital age also need to be closely watched. A case study of OECD countries found that although overall employment and employment in the ICT sector has remained stable, demand for ICT specialists has risen steadily. The study showed that the ratio of the employment of ICT specialists to total employment has increased from 3% to 4% over the course of only three years, whilst the role of unskilled labor will slowly recede. The OECD forecast that around 9% of current employment can be replaced by technology and machinery in the future. EIC recommends that all business owners adapt to the digital age in order the maximize benefits from government measures. Businesses, for example, should understand new technology like the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, or crowdsourcing, as well as develop new business models aligned with future technology. Businesses that lack technological expertise should seek partnerships with ICT businesses for a smooth digital transition. The government should support the Thai labor force in facing new challenges. In the future the labor market will be exposed to greater competition from machinery as well as from foreign labor as a result from technology enabling more borderless workplaces. The government can cooperate with the private sector to bring in experts that can enhance the skills of Thai workers related to technology or in other fields like languages, advanced problem-solving skills, and innovative thinking, all skills computers cannot replace. Furthermore, the government should encourage private sector investment in the production of telecommunication equipment in order to reduce imports. Thailand has relied heavily on telecommunication equipment imports that amounts to a total value of 120 billion baht each year and is growing by 15-20% every year. Furthermore, to support more technology transfers from increased foreign investment, the government needs to consider increasing tax benefits and reducing limits on foreign holdings in companies.