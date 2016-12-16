กสิกรไทย จับมือ International Business Settlement co., LTD. (IBS) จ้าวแห่ง FinTech จากจีนร่วมพัฒนาระบบชำระไทย-จีน แบบเรียลไทม์ ล้ำยุคด้วยเทคโนโลยี Next Generation Settlement Network (NGSN) ที่ช่วยลดเวลา ค่าใช้จ่าย ต้นทุน ด้วยความปลอดภัยสูงสุดรองรับการค้าและธุรกรรมการเงินไทย-จีน 2.3 ล้านล้านบาท และมีแนวโน้มเพิ่มต่อเนื่อง นายบัณฑูร ล่ำซำ ประธานกรรมการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เปิดเผยว่า ธนาคารกสิกรไทยได้ร่วมมือกับ International Business Settlement co., LTD. (IBS) ฟินเทครายใหญ่จากสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีนซึ่งเป็นบริษัทที่มีเทคโนโลยีทางการเงินที่ก้าวหน้าที่สุดแห่งหนึ่งของโลก พัฒนาระบบการชำระเงินระหว่างประเทศไทย-จีนในรูปสกุลเงินบาทและเงินหยวน ด้วยการใช้เทคโนโลยีการประมวลผลแบบกระจาย (Distributed Computing) และบล็อกเชน (Blockchain) ผ่านเครือข่ายการชำระเงินข้ามประเทศ Next Generation Settlement Network (NGSN) ซึ่งเป็นโครงสร้างพื้นฐานสำหรับชำระเงินเพื่อการค้าและโอนเงินต่างธนาคารทั่วโลกแบบเรียลไทม์ RTGS (Real-Time Settlement Network) NGSN ได้รับการออกแบบให้เป็นระบบปฏิบัติการที่สะดวก มีสมาชิกเป็นธนาคารพาณิชย์ และหน่วยงานชำระบัญชีจากทั่วโลก สามารถโอนเงินหลากหลายสกุลถึงกันได้โดยตรง โดยไม่ต้องผ่านธนาคารตัวแทนหลายธนาคารจึงสามารถลดระยะเวลาการชำระเงิน ลดค่าใช้จ่าย และลดต้นทุนในการดำเนินงานในขณะที่มีความปลอดภัยสูง นายบัณฑูร กล่าวเพิ่มเติมว่า ปัจจุบันจีนเป็นคู่ค้าอันดับหนึ่งของประเทศไทยและยังเป็นประเทศหลักที่นำเงินลงทุน FDI เข้ามาในประเทศไทย โดยในปี 2559 มียอดประมาณการค้าระหว่างไทย-จีนอยู่ที่ 2.3 ล้านล้านบาท ดังนั้น ความร่วมมือกับ IBS ในครั้งนี้จะช่วยส่งเสริมประสิทธิภาพการชำระเงินระหว่างประเทศไทยและจีน โดยเฉพาะการพัฒนาด้านดิจิทัล แบงก์กิ้งของธนาคารก้าวหน้ายิ่งขึ้น ช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกในการชำระเงิน อีกทั้งยังช่วยเพิ่มเสถียรภาพของค่าเงินบาทและเงินหยวน อันจะส่งผลให้ปริมาณการค้าการลงทุนเพิ่มมากขึ้น รวมถึงปริมาณนักท่องเที่ยวจีนที่จะเพิ่มมากขึ้นด้วย ปัจจุบันธนาคารกสิกรไทยมีสาขาและสาขาย่อยอยู่ที่ประเทศจีนทั้งหมด 3 สาขา ได้แก่ สาขาเฉิงตู สาขาเซินเจิ้น สาขาย่อยหลงกั่ง และสาขาฮ่องกง 1 สาขา และมีสำนักงานผู้แทนอีก 3 สาขา ได้แก่ สำนักงานผู้แทนคุณหมิง สำนักงานผู้แทนปักกิ่ง และสำนักงานผู้แทนเซี่ยงไฮ้ ซึ่งในปี 2560 ธนาคารจะดำเนินการยกระดับจากสาขาต่างประเทศให้กลายเป็นธนาคารท้องถิ่นในประเทศจีน (LII) และเปิดสาขาแห่งที่ 4 ที่นครเซี่ยงไฮ้เพื่อให้สามารถเพิ่มขีดความสามารถของการบริการได้อย่างครบวงจรและมีความคล่องตัวในการขยายธุรกิจมากขึ้น พร้อมให้บริการนักลงทุนจีนและไทย รวมถึงการทำธุรกรรมทางการเงินของกลุ่มลูกค้าบุคคลในจีนและนักท่องเที่ยวจีนมายังประเทศไทยในรูปแบบดิจิทัลด้วย ด้าน มร. หลัว เฟิง ประธานกรรมการและกรรมการผู้จัดการ International Business Settlement Limited (IBS) เปิดเผยว่า บริษัทมุ่งมั่นในการก้าวขึ้นเป็นบริษัทเทคโนโลยีทางการเงินชั้นนำของโลกด้วยการพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีทางการเงินอย่างรวดเร็วก่อให้เกิดการปฏิวัติครั้งใหญ่พร้อมนำมาซึ่งโอกาสต่าง ๆ ในอุตสาหกรรมการเงินโลก โดยใช้เทคโนโลยีการประมวลผลแบบกระจาย (Distributed Computing) และบล็อกเชน (Blockchain) ซึ่งเป็นเทคโนโลยีด้านความปลอดภัยของข้อมูล เพื่อสร้างเครือข่ายการชำระเงินข้ามประเทศแบบล้ำยุค (NGSN) ในรูปแบบการปฏิบัติการที่ไม่ซับซ้อนโดยมีผู้ร่วมใช้งานคือ สถาบันและหน่วยงานด้านการเงินทั่วโลก IBS รวมศูนย์และเชื่อมโยงหน่วยงานชำระบัญชีในภูมิภาคต่าง ๆ เพื่อให้บริการชำระบัญชีทุกสกุลเงินแก่ธนาคารพาณิชย์ทั่วโลกตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง รวมทั้งสร้างช่องทางใหม่เพื่อการโอนเงินทุกสกุลข้ามประเทศแบบทันทีทันใด ซึ่งปัจจุบัน IBS มีเครือข่ายการชำระเงินประจำภูมิภาคทั้งในยุโรป เอเชียกลาง เอเชียใต้ ตะวันออกกลาง แอฟริกา และภูมิภาคอื่น ๆ โดยเป็นตัวกลางเชื่อมโยงธนาคารกลางกับธนาคารพาณิชย์ในแต่ละประเทศซึ่งทำให้สามารถให้บริการชำระเงินและหักบัญชีได้หลากหลายสกุลเงินแบบทันทีทันใด ทั้งการบริการระหว่างประเทศ/ภูมิภาค เช่น ในจีนและทั่วโลก ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ KBank, IBS join hands to develop international settlement system based on NGSN KASIKORNBANK, in cooperation with International Business Settlement Co., Ltd. (IBS), a Chinese FinTech giant, has developed a real-time Sino-Thai settlement system based on the Next Generation Settlement Network (NGSN) which helps save time and costs while providing the utmost security. This move aims to serve the fast-growing 2.3 trillion Baht in annual trade and financial transactions between Thailand and China. According to Mr. Banthoon Lamsam, KBank Chairman of the Board, the Bank has teamed with IBS, a leading FinTech operator in China equipped with state-of-the-art financial technologies, in developing a Baht and RMB settlement system based on the company’s distributed computing and Blockchain technologies through an international real-time settlement network, NGSN. NGSN has been designed as a user-friendly operating system employed by commercial banks and clearing houses worldwide, enabling direct multi-currency settlement without the need for many bank agents. Therefore, it reduces payment transaction time, expenses and operating costs, while offering a highly secure platform. Mr. Banthoon added that China is not only Thailand’s number-one trade partner, but also our major foreign direct investment source. In 2016 alone, Sino-Thai trade value registered 2.3 trillion Baht. Under this cooperation, better efficiency of financial settlement between the two countries is expected, with greater stability of the Baht and Chinese Yuan, while KBank’s digital banking enhancement will offer even more convenience for payment transactions. Therefore, trade and investment transactions between both nations will rise, while Chinese arrivals in Thailand are likely to increase. KBank’s presence in China is marked with three branches in Chengdu, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong, and a sub-branch in Longgang, as well as three representative offices in Kunming, Beijing, and Shanghai. In 2017, the Bank plans to upgrade its Chinese branches to be locally incorporated institutions (LII) and open a fourth branch in Shanghai. The network enhancement will help boost KBank’s capability in facilitating complete solutions for Thai and Chinese investors, plus digital banking services for retail customers in China and Chinese tourists in Thailand, with more agility in future business expansion. Mr. Luo Feng, Chairman of the Board of IBS, said the company is dedicated to becoming the world's leading FinTech company. The rapid development of financial technologies has brought great revolutions and opportunities to the global financial industry. Based on its distributed computing and Blockchain technologies, IBS seizes the opportunities to build and deploy NGSN which is operating in a flat model and shared by finance-related institutions/agencies worldwide. IBS integrates regional clearing resources by connecting regional clearing houses to provide all-currency and 24*7 clearing services to commercial banks around the world, and to build a new highway of real-time and all-currency global funds remittance. IBS is building regional settlement circles in Europe, Middle Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa and other regions via connecting each country's central bank with commercial banks, which enables the real-time and multi-currency clearing and settlement services between each country/region (e.g., China) and the world. Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ < Prev Next >