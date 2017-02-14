Forgot your password? Create an account
News
Stockwave Online กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์

ลีสซิ่งกสิกรไทย โชว์กำไรปี 59 โต 25%
ลีสซิ่งกสิกรไทย โชว์กำไรปี 59 โต 25%
Tuesday, 14 February 2017 21:32

ลีสซิ่งกสิกรไทยชี้ตลาดรถยนต์ปี 60 มีแนวโน้มปรับตัวดีขึ้น คาดตลาดขยายตัวเป็นครั้งแรกในรอบ 5 ปีที่ 2-7% หวังผู้ซื้อเปลี่ยนรถใหม่หลังโครงการรถยนต์คันแรกทยอยครบกำหนด หลังปี 59 ปล่อยกู้ไป 7.9 หมื่นล้าน เพิ่ม 9.72% กำไร 820 ล้านบาทโต 25%

นายศาศวัต วีระปรีย ประธานกรรมการบริหาร บริษัท ลีสซิ่งกสิกรไทย จำกัด เปิดเผยถึงผลประกอบการของบริษัท ลีสซิ่งกสิกรไทย จำกัด ในปี 2559 ว่า สามารถปล่อยสินเชื่อได้ 79,772 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้นจากช่วงเดียวกันของปีก่อนหน้า 9.72% แบ่งเป็นสินเชื่อใหม่เช่าซื้อและลีสซิ่งและสินเชื่อจำนำเล่มทะเบียน 37,009 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้น19.21% และสินเชื่อผู้แทนจำหน่ายรถยนต์ 42,763 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้น 2.65% สำหรับยอดสินเชื่อคงค้าง (Outstanding Loan) มียอดรวม 90,696 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้นจากช่วงเดียวกันของปีก่อนหน้า 2.28% ในขณะที่สภาพตลาดรถยนต์ในประเทศโดยรวมในปีที่แล้วยังหดตัวลงอย่างต่อเนื่องจากปัจจัยลบรอบด้าน ทั้งนี้ บริษัทมีสินเชื่อที่ไม่ก่อให้เกิดรายได้ (NPL) อยู่ที่ 1.65% ส่งผลให้บริษัทมีกำไร 820 ล้านบาทเติบโต 25.19%

สำหรับแนวโน้มตลาดรถยนต์ในประเทศปี 2560 ศูนย์วิจัยกสิกรไทยคาดการณ์ว่ามีโอกาสขยายตัวครั้งแรกในรอบ 5 ปีที่ประมาณ 2-7% หรือมียอดขายประมาณ 785,000 ถึง 825,000 คัน เนื่องจากการฟื้นตัวของเศรษฐกิจไทยและโครงการรถยนต์คันแรกที่จะทยอยครบกำหนดในครึ่งปีหลัง 2560 นี้ สำหรับประเภทของรถยนต์ที่มีโอกาสจะเติบโตได้ดี คือ รถยนต์นั่งขนาดเล็ก รถหรูสัญชาติตะวันตก รถบรรทุก และรถกระบะแบบ 4 ประตู (Double Cab) โดยกลุ่มรถยนต์นั่งมีแนวโน้มขยายตัวโดดเด่นที่ 3-8% หรือคิดเป็นจำนวน 337,000-355,000 คัน จากการซื้อรถคันใหม่เมื่อครบกำหนดโครงการรถยนต์คันแรกและการเปิดตัวรถยนต์รุ่นใหม่ที่สอดคล้องกับไลฟ์สไตล์ผู้บริโภค

ในขณะที่ตลาดรถยนต์เพื่อการพาณิชย์มีแนวโน้มที่จะเติบโตตามการลงทุนของประเทศ ทั้งการลงทุนจากโครงการภาครัฐและเอกชนที่เพิ่มมากขึ้น รวมถึงราคาสินค้าเกษตรปรับตัวดีขึ้นและปัญหาภัยแล้งที่บรรเทาลง โดยคาดว่าน่าจะมีโอกาสขยายตัว 2-7% หรือคิดเป็นจำนวน 448,000 ถึง 470,000 คัน ซึ่งกลุ่มที่คาดว่ามีแนวโน้มจะขยายตัวได้ดี คือ รถบรรทุกและรถกระบะทั้งแบบตอนเดียว (Single Cab) และแบบ 4 ประตู (Double Cab) ส่วนแนวโน้มตลาดรถยนต์มือสองในปีนี้น่าจะมีทิศทางชะลอตัวลงจากการเปิดตัวรถยนต์รุ่นใหม่มากขึ้น รวมถึงปริมาณรถจากโครงการรถยนต์คันแรกที่เข้าสู่ตลาดรถมือสองเพิ่มขึ้นทำให้โอกาสที่รถยนต์มือสองจะปรับขึ้นราคาทำได้ยาก

ในด้านตลาดสินเชื่อรถช่วยได้หรือการนำรถมากู้เงินยังมีแนวโน้มที่สดใส โดยคาดว่าจะเติบโตอย่างต่อเนื่องด้วยตัวเลขสองหลักและมีระดับหนี้เสียต่ำ เนื่องจากผู้ที่ขอสินเชื่อประเภทนี้ส่วนใหญ่มักมีศักยภาพที่จะเป็นเจ้าของรถยนต์ได้และบางรายอาจใช้รถเพื่อทำธุรกิจทำให้มีความเสี่ยงน้อยลง สถาบันการเงินต่าง ๆ จึงสนใจขยายตลาดดังกล่าว

สำหรับตลาดรถจักรยานยนต์บิ๊กไบค์ในปี 2560 คาดว่ายังคงมีโอกาสเติบโตต่อไปได้อีกกว่า 17% หรือคิดเป็นยอดขายประมาณ 2.7 หมื่นคันจากยอดขาย 2.3 หมื่นคันในปี 2559 โดยมีแรงหนุนจากการเพิ่มรถรุ่นใหม่ ๆรวมถึงการขยายเซ็กเมนต์เพื่อตอบสนองลูกค้าในวงกว้างมากขึ้น

นายศาศวัต กล่าวเพิ่มเติมว่า ทิศทางของสินเชื่อเช่าซื้อรถยนต์ของตลาดรวมในปี 2560 คาดการณ์ว่ามีโอกาสฟื้นตัวที่ 2-4% ส่วนการดำเนินธุรกิจในปี 2560 ของลีสซิ่งกสิกรไทยจะเน้นทำการตลาดในเซ็กเมนต์ที่มีศักยภาพ เช่น กลุ่มรถยนต์นั่งและกลุ่มรถยนต์เพื่อการพาณิชย์ รวมถึงการออกผลิตภัณฑ์และแคมเปญส่งเสริมการขายใหม่ ๆ เพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการลูกค้ากลุ่มต่าง ๆ อย่างต่อเนื่อง โดยตั้งเป้ายอดสินเชื่อคงค้างที่ 96,430 ล้านบาทและตั้งเป้าสินเชื่อที่ไม่ก่อให้เกิดรายได้ (NPL) ไว้ไม่เกิน 1.82%

 

 

 

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

 

KLeasing enjoys 25-percent profit growth in 2016

Car market to grow 2-7 percent in 2017, the first time in five years

KLeasing expects to see a brighter car market in 2017, with growth of 2-7 percent for the first time in five years. The market is set to be revved up by new auto purchases after the end of the first-time car buyer scheme. The company’s auto financing reached 79 billion Baht in 2016, rising 9.72 percent YoY, with a profit of 820 million Baht, growing 25 percent.

For the company’s 2016 performance, Mr. Sasawat Virapriya, KLeasing Executive Chairman, said that KLeasing extended 79,772 million Baht in auto financing, increasing 9.72 percent YoY. Of this amount, 37,009 million Baht were auto hire purchase and leasing as well as car registration loan, up 19.21 percent, and 42,763 million Baht went to auto dealer floor plan, an increase of 2.65 percent.Meanwhile, its outstanding loans totaled 90,696 million Baht, representing an increase of 2.28 percent over-year. Overall, the domestic car market last year was on a decline amid numerous downsides. With its non-performing loan (NPL) of 1.65 percent, the company posted a profit of 820 million Baht, growing 25.19 percent YoY.

Regarding the Thai car market outlook, KResearch forecasts that it may resume growth at 2-7 percent for the first time in five years, with total sales of around 785,000-825,000 units. The improvement can be attributed to the Thai economic recovery and the end of the first-time car buyer scheme, which will add to purchasing power during the second half of this year. Among the main beneficiaries will be small passenger vehicles, European luxury cars, trucks and double-cab pickups. Passenger cars are expected to enjoy solid growth of 3-8 percent, with sales volume of 337,000-355,000units given that demand for new automobiles may rise after the end of the car buyers’incentive plan, and the debut of new auto models to accommodate consumers’ varied lifestyles.

At the same time, commercial vehicles are poised to thrive in line with increased investment of bothgovernment and private sectors, rebounding farm prices and easing drought. The commercial car market is expected to expand 2-7 percent, with 448,000-470,000 units in sales volume. A brighter outlook isalso likely for trucks as well as single-cab and double-cab pickups. However, the pre-owned car market may see a slowdown amid the launch of new car models and a surge in supply from models that were purchased in thecar incentive scheme, which is likely to put a cap on prices.

 

The auto refinance market has a promising outlook, with double-digit growth and low NPLs expected. Most borrowers have sound debt servicing ability, while some of them are buying vehicles for business purposes, thus reducing their risk exposure. Financial institutions should benefit from this potential market.

With a rosy road ahead for big bikes in 2017, this market is projected to show furthersales volume growth of more than 17 percent, or around 27,000 units compared to 23,000 units last year. Positive factors includeintroduction of new models into the market and segment expansion to better respond to customer needs.

Mr. Sasawat added that the car financing market in 2017 may grow 2-4 percent. KLeasing’s business plan will focus on segments with greater potential, particularly passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and the launch of new products and promotional campaigns to continually improve customer responsiveness. KLeasing projects that its outstanding loans may reach 96,430 million Baht withNPLs not exceeding 1.82 percent.

 , 
Today: Feb 14, 2017

