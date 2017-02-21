สถาบันพัฒนาภาษา “ไอจีเนียส เอ็ดดูเคชั่น” (I-Genius Education) ประกาศเดินหน้ารุกตลาดสอนภาษาอั งกฤษในเมืองไทยเต็มพิกัด หลังสร้างฐานผู้เรียนและธุรกิ จจนแข็งแกร่ง พร้อมลุยขยายตลาดสอนภาษากลุ่ มเด็กต่อเนื่อง โดดเด่นด้วยการเรียนการสอนแบบบุ ฟเฟ่ต์ เน้นสอนสด แบบไม่จำกัดชั่วโมง ผสานการสร้างบรรยากาศที่เป็นกั นเองด้วยหลักสูตรที่ทันสมัย เตรียมจัดงานยิ่งใหญ่ ฉลองความสำเร็จครบรอบ 10 ปีแห่งการดำเนินธุรกิจ และโปรโมชั่นสุดพิเศษมากมายเพื่ อตอบแทนลูกค้าและเอาใจคนรักภาษา ณ ลานอีเดน ศูนย์การค้าเซ็นทรัลเวิลด์ มั่นใจปี 2560 กวาดรายได้ทะลุ 120 ล้านบาท นายรัชพล สิริธรวัฒนา กรรมการผู้จัดการ บริษัท ไอจีเนียส เอ็ดดูเคชั่น จำกัด ผู้คิดค้นและก่อตั้งสถาบันพั ฒนาภาษา “ไอจีเนียส เอ็ดดูเคชั่น” (I-Genius Education) เปิดเผยในโอกาสฉลองครบรอบ 10 ปีแห่งการดำเนินธุรกิจว่า “ไอจีเนียส เอ็ดดูเคชั่น” (I-Genius Education) ถือเป็นผู้คิดค้นและพัฒนารู ปแบบการเรียนการสอนภาษาอั งกฤษทางเลือกใหม่เป็ นรายแรกของประเทศไทย โดยเริ่มจากแนวคิดการเรี ยนการสอนในรูปแบบบุฟเฟ่ต์ และเน้นสอนสดกับคุณครูเจ้ าของภาษาในห้องเรียน เนื่องจากมองว่าเป็นรูปแบบที่ จะทำให้ผู้เรียนสามารถมาเรี ยนได้ทุกวันและไม่จำกัดชั่วโมง จนกลายเป็นกระแสนิยมและได้รั บการกล่าวถึงอย่างมากในยุ คแรกเริ่ม ส่งผลให้ธุรกิจเติบโตและเกิ ดการก้าวเข้ามาของแบรนด์ใหม่ๆ ในเมืองไทยจนถึงปัจจุบัน โดยในช่วงแรก “ไอจีเนียส เอ็ดดูเคชั่น” (I-Genius Education) จะมุ่งเจาะกลุ่มคนทำงานเป็นหลัก แต่ด้วยความต้องการเรียนภาษาอั งกฤษที่ขยายตัวเพิ่มขึ้ นโดยเฉพาะในกลุ่มวัยเด็ก เนื่องจากผู้ปกครองเล็งเห็ นความสำคัญกับการพัฒนาทางการศึ กษาของบุตรหลานตั้งแต่เด็กมากยิ่ งขึ้น ทำให้ “ไอจีเนียส เอ็ดดูเคชั่น” (I-Genius Education) เดินหน้าพัฒนาหลักสู ตรและขยายตลาดมาสู่กลุ่มเด็ก นักเรียน และนักศึกษามาอย่างต่อเนื่อง “ไอจีเนียส เอ็ดดูเคชั่น (I-Genius Education) เป็นสถาบันพัฒนาภาษาอังกฤษชั้ นนำของเมืองไทย โดยเปิดสอนมาตั้งแต่ปี พ.ศ.2550 เริ่มจากสถาบันพัฒนาภาษาเล็กๆ ที่ก่อตัวขึ้นจากความชื่ นชอบในธุรกิจสอนภาษาอังกฤษ แต่ด้วยวิถีคิดและสไตล์การเรี ยนการสอนที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ไม่ เหมือนใคร ซึ่งช่วยพัฒนาทักษะทางภาษาให้กั บผู้เรียนได้จริง จึงทำให้ชื่อของ “ไอจีเนียส เอ็ดดูเคชั่น” (I-Genius Education) ได้รับความนิยมอย่างแพร่ หลายจากคนรักภาษา จากรายได้ 1 ล้านบาทในปีแรก เติบโตอย่างก้าวกระโดดทะลุหลัก 100 ล้านบาทในเวลาเพียง 10 ปี ไม่เพียงเท่านั้น ปัจจุบันยังมีสาขาทั้งหมด 9 สาขา แบ่งออกเป็น 2 แบรนด์คือ ไอจีเนียส เอ็ดดูเคชั่น (I-Genius Education) เป็นสถาบันพัฒนาภาษาสำหรับกลุ่ มคนวัยทำงาน 5 สาขาคือ เซ็นทรัลพลาซ่า ลาดพร้าว, เซ็นทรัลเวิลด์, เซ็นทรัลพลาซ่า อุดรธานี, เซ็นทรัลพลาซ่า ขอนแก่น, เซ็นทรัลเฟสติวัล เชียงใหม่ และ ไอจีเนียสคิดส์ (I-Genius Kids) เป็นสถาบันพัฒนาภาษาสำหรับกลุ่ มเด็ก และนักเรียน 4 สาขาคือเซ็นทรัลพลาซ่า ลาดพร้าว, เซ็นทรัลพลาซ่า เวสต์เกต, เซ็นทรัลเฟสติวัล อีสต์วิลล์, เซ็นทรัลเวิลด์” นายรัชพล กล่าวต่อว่า ปัจจัยสำคัญที่ทำให้สถาบันพั ฒนาภาษา “ไอจีเนียส เอ็ดดูเคชั่น” (I-Genius Education) ประสบความสำเร็จมาอย่างต่อเนื่ อง นอกจากคอนเซ็ปท์การเรี ยนการสอนภาษาที่เป็นจุดเด่ นแตกต่างจากสถาบันพัฒนาภาษาแห่ งอื่นแล้ว หลักสูตรของไอจีเนียส เอ็ดดูเคชั่น (I-Genius Education) ยังมีความทันสมัยและหลากหลายให้ เลือกตามความต้องการ โดยทุกหลักสูตรจะเน้นที่ Practical English เพื่อให้ผู้เรียนสามารถพูดได้ และพูดถูก พร้อมทั้งเรียนกับอาจารย์เจ้ าของภาษาซึ่งมาจากประเทศอั งกฤษและสหรัฐอเมริกา ซึ่งจะทำให้ผู้เรียนได้สำเนี ยงที่เหมือนกับเจ้าของภาษา และเน้นกิจกรรมให้เกิดการพั ฒนาทักษะการเรียนรู้อย่างถูกต้ อง สามารถนำไปประยุกต์ใช้จริงในชี วิตประจำวันอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ และที่สำคัญยังมุ่งสร้ างบรรยากาศให้เป็นมากกว่าสถาบั นพัฒนาภาษา โดยเน้นให้เป็น Third Place ที่ให้ผู้เรียนได้มาพบปะสั งสรรค์และแลกเปลี่ยนประสบการณ์ ร่วมกัน เพื่อดึงดูดให้ผู้เรี ยนอยากมาสถาบันฯ อย่างต่อเนื่อง สำหรับแผนการขยายตลาดของสถาบั นการพัฒนาภาษา “ไอจีเนียส เอ็ดดูเคชั่น” (I-Genius Education) นับจากนี้ต่อไป จะมุ่งโฟกัสขยายตลาดไอจีเนียสคิ ดส์ (I-Genius Kids) เป็นหลัก เนื่องจากเป็นเซ็กเม้นต์ที่มี การเติบโตค่อนข้างสูง และมีการแข่งขันไม่รุ นแรงเพราะสถาบันสอนภาษาในลั กษณะนี้ยังมีไม่มากนัก โดยในช่วงครึ่งปีแรกของปี 2560 มีแผนจะเปิดตัวไอจีเนียสคิดส์ (I-Genius Kids) อีก 1 สาขา ที่เซ็นทรัล ปิ่นเกล้า พร้อมกันนี้ ยังเน้นสร้างแบรนด์ไอจีเนียส (I-Genius) ให้เป็นที่รักของกลุ่มเป้ าหมายยิ่งขึ้น รวมถึงมีแผนที่จะเปิดตัวการเรี ยนการสอนในหลักสูตรออนไลน์ ในอนาคตเพื่อตอบสนองความต้ องการของผู้เรียนยุคดิจิทัลอี กด้วย ขณะนี้อยู่ระหว่างการพัฒนาหลั กสูตรให้ตอบโจทย์และมีประสิทธิ ภาพกับผู้เรียน พร้อมกันนี้ยังดึง บูม – กฤตภัค อุดมพานิช ซึ่งเป็นตัวแทนวัยรุ่นและคนรุ่ นใหม่ที่เห็นความสำคัญของภาษาอั งกฤษมาเป็นพรีเซนเตอร์ของไอจี เนียส เอ็ดดูเคชั่นในปีนี้อีกด้วย “ปัจจุบันธุรกิจสถาบันสอนภาษาอั งกฤษในประเทศไทยเปลี่ ยนแปลงไปอย่างมากเมื่อเทียบกับ 10 ปีที่ผ่านมา โดยเฉพาะรูปแบบการเรียนการสอนมี การปรับเปลี่ยนอย่างชัดเจน จากเดิมที่เน้นการเรียนกับคุ ณครูผู้สอนแบบสดในห้องเรียนส่ วนตัว เริ่มขยับมาสู่รูปแบบออนไลน์ มากขึ้น เนื่องจากเป็นรูปแบบที่ตอบโจทย์ ไลฟ์สไตล์ของผู้เรียนยุคใหม่ โดยนักเรียนสามารถจะเลื อกเวลาเรียนได้สะดวกโดยไม่จำเป็ นต้องเดินทางมาเรียนที่สถาบั นเพียงอย่างเดียว รวมถึงแนวโน้มการเติ บโตของจำนวนผู้ใช้อินเทอร์เน็ ตที่เพิ่มสูงขึ้นต่อเนื่อง จึงส่งผลให้สถาบันสอนภาษาอั งกฤษทั้งรายเก่าและรายใหม่เริ่ มหันมาเปิดให้บริการหลักสู ตรการเรียนการสอนภาษาอั งกฤษในระบบออนไลน์มากขึ้น” ส่วนภาพรวมของธุรกิจสถาบั นสอนภาษาอังกฤษในประเทศไทยยังมี การเติบโตและแข่งขันอย่างต่อเนื่ อง โดยมีปัจจัยมาจากการที่ภาษาอั งกฤษมีบทบาทสำคัญมากขึ้น โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งเมื่ อโลกเศรษฐกิจและการค้าเปิดเสรี มากขึ้น ก็ยิ่งทำให้บริษัทข้ามชาติยักษ์ ใหญ่เข้ามาดำเนินธุรกิ จในประเทศไทยมากขึ้น คนไทยจึงจำเป็นต้องเตรียมพร้ อมในเรื่องของการสื่อสารเพิ่มขึ้ น โดยสถาบันพัฒนาภาษาไอจีเนียส เอ็ดดูเคชั่น (I-Genius Education) ยังคงไม่หยุดนิ่งในการควบคุมคุ ณภาพการเรียนการสอนให้คงที่ และพัฒนาหลักสูตรให้ดียิ่งขึ้น แม้จะมีการขยายสาขาใหม่ในรู ปแบบแฟรนไชส์เพิ่มขึ้น เพราะถ้าหยุดนิ่งธุรกิจย่อมเดิ นต่อไปไม่ได้ ซึ่งด้วยรูปแบบการเรียนการสอนที่ แตกต่าง ประกอบกับการพัฒนาหลักสูตรให้ทั นสมัยและตอบโจทย์ผู้เรียนอยู่ เสมอ ด้วยทีมผู้เชี่ยวชาญที่มี ประสบการณ์ เชื่อมั่นว่าในปี 2560 จะช่วยผลักดันให้สถาบันพั ฒนาภาษาไอจีเนียส เอ็ดดูเคชั่น (I-Genius Education) สามารถสร้างรายได้รวมเป็น 120 ล้านบาท เติบโต 20% จากปี 2559 และกลายเป็นสถาบันฯ ที่รัก (Love Brand) จากกลุ่มลูกค้าเป้าหมายอย่างต่ อเนื่อง นอกจากนี้ สถาบันพัฒนาภาษาไอจีเนียส เอ็ดดูเคชั่น (I-Genius Education) ยังเตรียมจัดงานเฉลิ มฉลองครบรอบการดำเนินธุรกิจครบ 10 ปี โดยภายในงานนอกจากจะได้พบกับศิ ลปินดาราสุดฮอต อาทิ บูม – กฤตภัค อุดมพานิช ในฐานะที่เป็นพรีเซนเตอร์ ของไอจีเนียส เอ็ดดูเคชั่น และ พีค-ภีมพล พาณิชย์ธำรง จากซีรีส์ Make it Right รักออกเดิน, เอ๊ะ-จิรากร สมพิทักษ์ และ โรส-ศิรินทิพย์ หาญประดิษฐ์ ที่จะมาร่วมมอบความสุขและกิ จกรรมสนุกๆ มากมายแล้ว ยังได้เตรียมยกขบวนโปรโมชั่นพิ เศษสุดสำหรับลูกค้าไอจีเนียส และคนรักภาษาอังกฤษแบบจัดหนักอี กด้วย โดยงานจะจัดขึ้นในวันเสาร์ และอาทิตย์ที่ 25-26 กุมภาพันธ์ 2560 ณ ชั้น 1 ลานอีเดน ศูนย์การค้าเซ็นทรัลเวิลด์ +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ “I-GENIUS EDUCATION” IS GEARING UP TO EXPAND THEIR UNLIMITED COURSE BUFFET TO NEW MARKETS TARGETING 120 MILLION BAHT IN REVENUE FOR 2017 I-Genius Education, an English language development institute, is proudly announcing their plan to continue pushing forward at full steam into the English training course market in Thailand. Following their success in growing a strong customer base among students and business clients, and as of recent also children, I-Genius wants to highlight the benefits of their pioneering buffet program with unlimited live courses, combined with sociable environment and modern teaching methods. To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of their business operations, I-Genius is offering special promotions to thank customers and excite all the English lovers that can join the event at Eden Zone, Central World Shopping Plaza. Mr. Ratchapon Siritanawattana, Managing Director of I-Genius Education Co., Ltd., and its initiator and founder, commented on their success: “I-Genius Education with their innovative buffet course, a live course taught in classrooms by native speaker teachers that allows students to study every day for unlimited hours, introduced a welcome alternative to the stagnant English course market in Thailand. In response to a warm reception from customers looking for more flexibility in their English course, the business experienced tremendous growth, which in turn attracted new players to this rapidly-growing market. At first, I-Genius targeted mostly the working class, however, with growing demand for English classes, especially among parents who are concerned with their children’s language skills, I-Genius Education continues to develop courses and expanding into young learners market as well as strengthening their position in the students market.” I-Genius Education is Thailand’s leading English Institute, inaugurated in 2007, which started off as a small language institute founded on the principals of practicality and all-around accessibility. Thanks to the unique concept and unparalleled teaching style proven to develop language skills of students, I-Genius Education became popular among English enthusiasts, recording 1 million Baht in revenue in the first year and accelerating to 100 million Baht over the 10-year period. Today the institute operates 9 branches with 2 separate brands including 5 branches of I-Genius Education, the English development institute for working people at Central Lardprao, Central World, Central Plaza Udonthani, Central Plaza Khonkaen and Central Festival Chiangmai, and 4 branches of I-Genius Kids, the English development institute for children at Central Plaza Lardprao, Central Plaza Westgate, Central Festival Eastville and Central World. Ratchapon added “Key factors for continued success of I-Genius Education include language program concept different from other institutes and a variety of up-to-date classes tailored to student’s needs. At I-Genius Education, every course focuses on Practical English skills and accuracy necessary for real-world interactions, all instructed by native speaker teachers from England and the U.S.A., exposing students to original accents. The class activities are designed to develop learning skills applicable to daily life. Most importantly, however, class atmosphere offers much more than a typical classroom does, serving as “Third Place” for students to meet and share experiences, encouraging students to come to the class on a regular basis.” Market expansion plan of I-Genius Education is to continue improving on the original formula for the adult school and continue expanding into the children’s education market, in view of high growth potential for the segment and moderate competition due to small number of players. In the first half of 2017, I-Genius Kids is scheduled to open its fifth branch at Central Pinklao. Additionally, in an effort for I-Genius to become the most popular brand among their target group, an online course is currently in the development stage for even more flexible and efficient studying. Last but not least, Kritapak Udompanich (Boom), representing the teenage audience and the new generation of customers who value the importance of English language, has been appointed brand ambassador of I-Genius Education for this year. “Over the past 10 years, English institutes in Thailand have undergone tremendous changes. The modern classroom is moving away from the typical model where lessons are instructed live by teachers inside a class to an on-demand online format catered to busy lifestyles of students, allowing them to attend the class at their convenience instead of having to travel distances to learn. As a result, to meet this demand, existing and newcomer English Institutes are beginning to offer more online English courses.” The overall picture of English institute business in Thailand continues to grow with ongoing competition driven by more important role of the English language. The world of liberalized economy and trade attracts increasing number of large MNCs to invest in Thailand. Thai people therefore need to prepare for effective communication. I-Genius Education, an English language institute, ceaselessly improves education quality and develops more productive courses, while expanding their business through franchising. Complacency cannot move business forward. We believe that unique course scheme and continuous development of up-to-date materials by team of experienced specialists will enable I-Genius Education to generate 120 million Baht revenue in 2017, a 20% growth compared with 2016 and become the Popular Brand of target audience accordingly. To celebrate their history of success and to announce new direction for their institute, I-Genius Education will organize a 10th Anniversary event, where you will meet hot stars including Kritpak Udompanich (Boom), I-Genius Education ambassador, Peempol Panichthamrong (Pete) from the series "Make it Right", Jirakorn Sompitak (Aae) and Sirinthip Harnpradit (Rose) joining in the celebrations. Enjoy loads of special promotions for I-Genius customers and English enthusiasts. Come celebrate with I-Genius on February 25-26, 2017 at Eden Zone, Central World Shopping Plaza.