ธนาคารกรุงเทพ จ่ายเงินปันผล หุ้นละ 6.50 บาท
Friday, 24 February 2017 11:03

ธนาคารกรุงเทพ ประกาศจ่ายเงินปันผลสำหรับผลการดำเนินงานประจำปี 2559 สำหรับหุ้นสามัญในอัตราหุ้นละ 6.50 บาท พร้อมกำหนดวันประชุมผู้ถือหุ้นสามัญประจำปี ครั้งที่ 24 ในวันที่ 12 เมษายน 2560

 

นายชาติศิริ โสภณพนิช กรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ ธนาคารกรุงเทพ จำกัด (มหาชน) แจ้งมติที่ประชุมคณะกรรมการธนาคาร ครั้งที่ 2/2560 เมื่อวันที่ 23 กุมภาพันธ์ 2560 เห็นชอบให้จ่ายเงินปันผลสำหรับผลการดำเนินงานประจำปี 2559 สำหรับหุ้นสามัญ ในอัตราหุ้นละ 6.50 บาท รวมเป็นเงินทั้งสิ้น 12,407,478,811.00 บาท โดยเป็นเงินปันผลที่จ่ายจากกำไรสะสมซึ่งได้เสียภาษีเงินได้นิติบุคคลในอัตราร้อยละ 30 ซึ่งธนาคารได้จ่ายเงินปันผลระหว่างกาลไปแล้ว ในอัตราหุ้นละ 2.00 บาท เมื่อวันที่ 23 กันยายน 2559 และจะจ่ายเงินปันผลงวดสุดท้ายอีกในอัตราหุ้นละ 4.50 บาท ในวันที่ 11 พฤษภาคม 2560 โดยกำหนดรายชื่อผู้ถือหุ้นที่มีสิทธิได้รับเงินปันผลในวันที่ 24 เมษายน 2560 และให้รวบรวมรายชื่อตามมาตรา 225 ของพระราชบัญญัติหลักทรัพย์และตลาดหลักทรัพย์ พ.ศ. 2535 และที่แก้ไขเพิ่มเติม โดยวิธีการปิดสมุดทะเบียนพักการโอนหุ้นในวันที่ 25 เมษายน 2560

 

พร้อมกันนี้ได้กำหนดวันประชุมผู้ถือหุ้นสามัญประจำปี ครั้งที่ 24 ในวันที่ 12 เมษายน 2560 เวลา 15.00 น. เป็นต้นไป ณ ห้องประชุมธนาคาร (ชั้น 30) สำนักงานใหญ่ เลขที่ 333 ถนนสีลม แขวงสีลม เขตบางรัก กรุงเทพมหานคร

 

Bangkok Bank approved that the dividend payment

be paid at the rate of Baht 6.50 per ordinary share

 

Bangkok Bank approved that the dividend payment for the operating results of the year 2016 be paid at the rate of Baht 6.50 per ordinary share and resolved to convene the 24th annual ordinary meeting of shareholders on April 12, 2017.

 

Bangkok Bank President, Chartsiri Sophonpanich said the meeting of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (the “Bank”) No. 2/2017 held on February 23, 2017, at which the Board had adopted the following resolutions. Approved that the dividend payment for the operating results of the year 2016, which dividend was derived from retained earnings that was subject to corporate income tax of 30 percent, be paid at the rate of Baht 6.50 per ordinary share, totaling Baht 12,407,478,811.00, a part of which had been paid as interim dividend at the rate of Baht 2.00 per ordinary share on September 23, 2016, that the remaining amount be paid on May 11, 2017 at the rate of Baht 4.50 per ordinary share, and that with the record date for determining the shareholders who have the right to receive the dividend payment be April 24, 2017 and the closing date of the share registration book be April 25, 2017 for the purpose of compiling the list of shareholders in accordance with Section 225 of the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 as amended.

 

And resolved to convene the 24th Annual Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders on April 12, 2017, starting at 15.00 hrs. at the Bank’s auditorium, 30th floor, Bangkok Bank Building, 333 Silom Road, Silom Sub-district, Bangrak District, Bangkok.

