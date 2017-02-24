ธนาคารกสิกรไทยเดินหน้ารักษาควา มเป็นที่หนึ่งด้านบริหารความมั่ งคั่งของไทยต่อเนื่อง ต่อยอดความร่วมมือกับลอมบาร์ด โอเดียร์ พันธมิตรไพรเวทแบงค์ระดับโลก ส่งมอบบริการบริหารความมั่งคั่ง ของบุคคลและครอบครัวครบวงจร พุ่งเป้าปี 60 ขยายฐานลูกค้าสินทรัพย์สูงเป็น 10,300 คน มาร์เก็ตแชร์ 34% ของประเทศ ดันยอดสินทรัพย์ภายใต้การบริหาร 7.7 แสนล้านบาท นายจิรวัฒน์ สุภรณ์ไพบูลย์ ผู้บริหารสายงานธุรกิจบริการไพร เวทแบงค์ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เปิดเผยว่า ตลาดลูกค้าบุคคลสินทรัพย์สูงทั่ วโลกยังมีการเติบโตต่อเนื่อง จากรายงาน World Wealth Report 2559 สำรวจโดย Capgemini พบว่า ในปี 2558 กลุ่มบุคคลสินทรัพย์สูง (HNWI) ไทยและเอเชียที่ถือครองสินทรั พย์มูลค่า 35 ล้านบาทต่อรายขึ้นไปทั่วโลก จำนวนบุคคลสินทรัพย์สูงในช่วง 5-6 ปีที่ผ่านมามีการเติบโตเฉลี่ยปร ะมาณ 10-11% ต่อปี สูงกว่าตลาดโลกที่โตเฉลี่ยประมา ณ 9% ต่อปี ซึ่งตลาดลูกค้ากลุ่มนี้ของไทยยั งมีแนวโน้มเติบโตได้อีกในอนาคต แต่อาจมีอัตราส่วนที่ชะลอตัวลง เช่นเดียวกับประเทศอื่นในเอเชีย แปซิฟิก สำหรับลูกค้าบุคคลสินทรัพย์สู งที่มีสินทรัพย์มูลค่า 50 ล้านบาทขึ้นไปในไทย ปี 2560 ตลาดรวมคาดว่าจะมีประมาณ 30,400 คน โดยลูกค้ามีแนวโน้มไว้ใจใช้บริก ารไพรเวทแบงค์มากขึ้น ทั้งในการจัดการเงินออมและการลง ทุนที่ครอบคลุมทั้ งในประเทศและต่างประเทศ ที่เป็นทั้งสินทรัพย์ส่วนตัวและ สินทรัพย์ของครอบครัว เพื่อให้สามารถมองเห็นและบริหาร จัดการในองค์รวมได้ จากเดิมที่นิยมแยกบริหารสินทรัพ ย์เป็นส่วน ๆ ที่ผ่านมาธนาคารกสิกรไทยให้บริก ารไพรเวทแบงค์ที่มีบริการตามมาต รฐานสากลที่ครบวงจรที่สุดในประเ ทศ โดยมีธนาคารลอมบาร์ด โอเดียร์ จากสวิตเซอร์แลนด์เป็นพันธมิตร ร่วมพัฒนาและยกระดับให้บริการไพ รเวทแบงค์ของธนาคารกสิกรไทยให้ค รอบคลุม 3 ด้าน ได้แก่ 1. บริการด้านการวางแผนความมั่งคั่ งและยั่งยืนของครอบครัว (Wealth Planning Services) เพื่อบริหารสินทรัพย์ของลูกค้าใ ห้เติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนสู่รุ่นต่อ ๆ ไป นับเป็นจุดเด่นสำคัญของบริการไพ รเวทแบงค์ ธนาคารกสิกรไทยที่แตกต่างจากธนา คารอื่น โดยบริการประกอบด้วย การวางแผนความต่อเนื่องเพื่อควา มยั่งยืนของครอบครัว การให้คำปรึกษาด้านการสร้างธรรม นูญครอบครัว การวางแผนโครงสร้างการถือครองสิ นทรัพย์ และธุรกิจครอบครัว ทั้งในและต่างประเทศ การวางแผนส่งผ่านกิจการ และทรัพย์สินจากรุ่นสู่รุ่น การจัดตั้งสำนักงานครอบครัว เพื่อดำเนินการตามแผนและอำนวยคว ามสะดวกในการบริหารครอบครัว เป็นต้น 2. บริการให้คำปรึกษาด้านการลงทุน (Investment Advisory Services) ทั้งภายในและภายนอกตลาดทุน โดยมีกองทุน KStrategic Global Multi Asset (K-SGM) กองทุนแรกของไทยที่ใช้หลักการกร ะจายความเสี่ยง ตามหลักบริหารจัดการที่ลอมบาร์ด โอเดียร์ ใช้ในการจัดการพอร์ตการลงทุนให้ แก่ลูกค้าทั่วโลกเป็นกองทุนหลัก ในการแนะนำ ประกอบกับกองทุนต่าง ๆ ทั้งจากบริษัทหลักทรัพย์จัดการก องทุน กสิกรไทย จำกัด และบริษัทหลักทรัพย์อื่น ๆ ผ่านทาง Open Architecture (OA) โดยปัจจุบัน K-SGM มียอดขายสูงถึง 1.7 หมื่นล้านบาท ส่วนการให้คำปรึกษาด้านการลงทุน นอกตลาดทุน เช่น การบริหารจัดการอสังหาริมทรัพย์ ผ่านเครือข่ายพันธมิตรระดั บโลกที่มีความเชี่ยวชาญในแต่ ละด้าน 3. สิทธิพิเศษต่าง ๆ ทั้งทางด้านการธนาคารและการลงทุ น การสร้างเครือข่ายทางธุรกิจและก ารใช้ชีวิตสุดพิเศษ (Privileges) ประกอบด้วย การให้ข้อมูลด้านการลงทุน อาทิ การจัดงานสัมมนาให้ข้อมูลสถานกา รณ์การลงทุนทั้งตลาดในประเทศไทย และตลาดโลก รวมทั้งการจัดกิจกรรมสร้างเครือ ข่าย และตอบสนองไลฟ์สไตล์ของลูกค้าตล อดทั้งปี นายจิรวัฒน์ กล่าวเพิ่มเติมว่า ด้วยรูปแบบการให้บริการที่ตอบสน องความต้องการของลูกค้าสินทรัพย์ สูงในทุกมิติ พร้อมด้วยทีมงานผู้ดูลูกค้า หรือไพรเวท แบงเกอร์กว่า 50 คน เป็นหัวใจสำคัญที่สุดของการให้บ ริการ ซึ่งธนาคารเชื่อมั่นว่า ลูกค้าบุคคลสินทรัพย์สูงของธนาค ารจะได้รับบริการไพรเวทแบงค์ที่ ครบถ้วนที่สุดตามมาตรฐานสากล สามารถบริหารสินทรัพย์ในองค์รวม ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ โดยในปี 2559 ที่ผ่านมา ธนาคารกสิกรไทยมีส่วนแบ่งการตลา ดประมาณ 33% จากฐานลูกค้าบุคคลสินทรัพย์สูง 10,000 คน มีสินทรัพย์ภายใต้การบริหาร (AUM) 7.6 แสนล้านบาท และสามารถสร้างผลตอบแทนจากการลง ทุนในสินทรัพย์(Revenue on Asset) ได้ 0.29% สำหรับปี 2560 ธนาคารกสิกรไทยเน้นการเพิ่มสั ดส่วนการลงทุนของพอร์ตสินทรัพย์ โดยตั้งเป้าเพิ่มส่วนแบ่งการตลา ดเป็น 34% ด้วยฐานลูกค้าจำนวน 10,300 คน มีสินทรัพย์ภายใต้การบริหารจัดก าร (AUM) 7.7 แสนล้านบาท และสร้างผลตอบแทนจากการลงทุ นในสินทรัพย์ได้ 0.37% พร้อมตั้งเป้าหมายสร้างผลตอบแทน จากการลงทุนในสินทรัพย์เป็น 0.5% เทียบเท่ามาตรฐานสากล ภายใน 3 ปี ครองความเป็นผู้นำในธุรกิจนี้ อย่างต่อเนื่อง มร. วินเซนต์ แมกนีแนตท์ ผู้อำนวยการบริหาร ธนาคารลอมบาร์ด โอเดียร์ เอเชีย เปิดเผยว่า ลอมบาร์ด โอเดียร์ เข้าเป็นพันธมิตรให้บริการแก่ลู กค้าไพรเวทแบงค์ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย โดยการนำเสนอทางเลือกในการลงทุน ระดับโลก ที่มีการบริหารความเสี่ยงที่มีค วามเฉพาะตัว สามารถปรับได้ตามความต้องการของ ลูกค้าแต่ละราย และสามารถตอบโจทย์การบริหารความ มั่งคั่งของลูกค้าในระยะยาว ทั้งนี้ ลอมบาร์ โอเดียร์มีความยินดีที่จะนำประส บการณ์และความเชี่ยวชาญเข้ามาช่ วยดูแลลูกค้าไพรเทแบงค์ธนาคารกสิ กรไทยและครอบครัวเพื่อการบริ การจัดการความมั่งคั่งได้อย่ างครบวงจร ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ KBank Joining with Lombard Odier to Reemphasize Wealth Management, 780 Billion Baht AUM As a step forward in their role as Thailand’s top provider of wealth management services, KASIKORNBANK (KBank) is fortifying their cooperation with a world-class private bank partner, Lombard Odier. With this partnership, excellent service towards individual and family wealth management is being offered to enlarge their High Net Worth Individual (HNWI) customer base to 10,300 clients, equal to a 34-percent market share in Thailand, with assets under management (AUM) around 770 billion Baht. KBank’s Private Banking Business Division Head, Mr. Jirawat Supornpaibul, points out that the global HNWI customer market is in continued expansion. As reported by Capgemini’s World Wealth Report 2016, In Thailand and Asia, HNWIs have increased 10-11 percent per year over the past 5-6 years, beating the world average of 9 percent a year. This trend is expected to continue in Thailand, though perhaps slower than in some other Asia-Pacific nations. As for those with assets of 50 million Baht and more in Thailand, the total could be around 30,400 persons in 2017. This segment tends to place more trust in private banking services for the management of their savings and investments – in Thailand and offshore – for both personal and family assets. The reason for this is that they can view and manage all their assets using a single platform, versus their use of many access channels before. KBank stands ready to offer the most comprehensive, world-class wealth management services in Thailand and collaborates with Switzerland-based, global wealth manager Lombard Odier, in the enhancement of KBank’s three primary private banking services: 1. Wealth Planning Service: With a commitment to ensure the sustainability and prosperity of customers’ assets from generation to generation, this service is the highlight of KBank’s private banking expertise that differentiates KBank from peers. Examples of the comprehensive consultations are included Family continuity planning, Asset holding structures, Inheritance and Wealth transfer and setting up family office and etc. . 2. Investment advisory services within and beyond the capital market, including K-Strategic Global Multi Asset Fund (K-SGM), the first fund in Thailand that diversifies risks in accordance with the management principles that Lombard Odier uses to manage the investment portfolios of their clients worldwide. K-SGM is one of the leading Mutual funds KPB advices to clients, sale volume at 17 billion Baht, along with other funds from KASIKORN ASSET MANAGEMENT and other Asset Management via Open Architecture Platform (OA). Investments outside the capital market, e.g., property management, are made via our global business network having expertise in every investment topic. 3. Special privileges in banking & investment, e.g., business network building, financial concierge services and other privileges, including investment information services via seminars offering domestic and global investment updates, plus network building-related activities, along with other activities held in response to the lifestyle needs of these clients throughout the year. Mr. Jirawat added that being able to meet every lifestyle need of HNWI customers through a team of over 50 private bankers is the key to KBank’s private banking services. Therefore, KBank is confident that their HNWI customers will receive a complete range of private banking services at parity with the international standards, allowing them to manage overall assets efficiently. In 2016, KBank had 10,000 HNWI customers, accounting for 33 percent market share with 760 billion Baht in AUM, and generated Revenue on Asset of 0.29 percent. For 2017, KBank is targeting an increase in that market share to 34 percent, which would be 10,300 HNWI customers, and 770 billion Baht in AUM. KBank also aims to generate yield on asset of 0.37 percent, and to reach international standard of 0.5 percent by 3 years which would allow KBank to maintain the leadership in this market. Mr. Vincent Magnenat, Head of Private Banking Asia with Lombard Odier, said that Lombard Odier is primarily supporting KASIKORNBANK by offering its clients access to its leading global wealth solutions based on a unique risk-based approach customized to meet their wealth preservation and planning needs over the very long term. “We are also pleased to be sharing our long experience in serving the holistic wealth planning needs of clients and their families,” said Mr. Magnenat. Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ < Prev Next >