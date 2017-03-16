กสิกรไทยเปิดสำนักงานใหญ่แห่งใหม่ในสปป.ลาว ณ ถนนล้านช้าง เพื่อรองรับการขยายตัวของเศรษฐกิจเพิ่มช่องทางการเข้าถึงกลุ่มลูกค้าธุรกิจและลูกค้าบุคคล หวังเชื่อมธุรกิจจากภูมิภาคอาเซียนสู่สปป. ลาว ตอบโจทย์ด้านการค้าการลงทุนจากนักลงทุนไทยและต่างชาติที่เพิ่มขึ้นอย่างต่อเนื่อง พร้อมตั้งเป้ายอดสินเชื่อและเงินฝากกว่า 3,100 ล้านบาท นายพิพิธ เอนกนิธิ กรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เปิดเผยว่า ธนาคารกสิกรไทย ได้เปิดสำนักงานใหญ่ ถนนล้านช้างของธนาคารกสิกรไทยในสปป.ลาวซึ่งเปิดอย่างเป็นทางการเมื่อวันที่ 13 มีนาคม 2560 ที่ผ่านเพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการและความคล่องตัวในการดำเนินธุรกิจในสปป.ลาว เนื่องจากการค้าการลงทุนระหว่างสปป.ลาวและไทยที่มีแนวโน้มเพิ่มขึ้นอย่างต่อเนื่อง ซึ่งธนาคารพร้อมเป็นตัวกลางในการเชื่อมโยงธุรกิจจาก AEC+3 สู่สปป.ลาว โดยในปี 2560 ตั้งเป้าปล่อยสินเชื่อ 1,800 ล้านบาท และยอดเงินฝากที่ 1,300 ล้านบาท จากการที่สปป.ลาว มีนโบบายที่จะพัฒนาด้านโครงสร้างพื้นฐานอย่างต่อเนื่องอีกนาน จึงมีความเป็นไปได้ที่จะมีการออกตราสารการเงินในรูปแบบต่าง ๆ เพื่อระดมเงินทุนมาพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมของ สปป.ลาว และเพิ่มความสัมพันธ์ทางการค้าที่ใกล้ชิดกับไทยมากยิ่งขึ้น ซึ่งการที่ธนาคารกสิกรไทยในสปป.ลาวเปิดสำนักงานใหญ่ ถนนล้านช้างเป็นความมุ่งหวังที่จะพัฒนาธุรกิจของธนาคารให้เป็นธนาคารชั้นแนวหน้าที่สามารถให้บริการครบวงจรใน สปป.ลาว สปป.ลาว มีอัตราการเติบโตของจีดีพีในช่วง 10 ปีที่ผ่านมาสูงขึ้นทุกปี เฉลี่ยอยู่ที่ 8% เป็นประเทศที่มีอัตราการเติบโตทางเศรษฐกิจสูงเป็นอันดับที่ 2 ในอาเซียน ด้วยปัจจัยสนับสนุนหลายด้าน ทั้งการมีทรัพยากรธรรมชาติที่อุดมสมบูรณ์แรงงานที่มีประสิทธิภาพ และการรวมตัวกันของประชาคมเศรษฐกิจอาเซียนที่เปิดโอกาสให้นักลงทุนต่างชาติรวมไปถึงแผนยุทธศาสตร์ของรัฐบาลที่มุ่งเน้นพัฒนาด้านโครงสร้างพื้นฐานสู่การเป็นประเทศให้บริการด้านคมนาคมขนส่ง (Transit Services) หรือการเป็นศูนย์กลางด้านขนส่ง(Logistics Hub) ของภูมิภาค การเปิดพื้นที่เขตเศรษฐกิจพิเศษ (Special Economic Zone) อีกทั้งยังมีนโยบายสนับสนุนและตอบรับนักลงทุนต่างชาติเข้ามาทำการค้าการลงทุนมากขึ้น นอกจากนี้ ยังมีความร่วมมือระหว่างกระทรวงอุตสาหกรรมและการค้าลาวกับกระทรวงพาณิชย์ไทยว่าด้วยความเป็นหุ้นส่วนเชิงยุทธศาสตร์ เพื่อส่งเสริมการค้าและการลงทุน สปป.ลาว-ไทย ซึ่งตั้งเป้ามูลค่าการค้าร่วมกันถึง 8,000 ล้านเหรียญสหรัฐ ภายในปี 2560 จึงทำให้สปป.ลาวเป็นประเทศที่น่าลงทุนมากที่สุดแห่งหนึ่งในภูมิภาค ทั้งนี้ ในช่วง3 ปีที่ผ่านมา ธนาคารกสิกรไทยได้สนับสนุนนโยบายของสปป.ลาว ทั้งในส่วนของภาครัฐในการสนับสนุนสินเชื่อให้แก่รัฐวิสาหกิจไฟฟ้าลาว (EDL) เป็นจำนวนเงิน 3,000 ล้านบาท เพื่อนำไปพัฒนาโครงสร้างพื้นฐานระบบพลังงานไฟฟ้าและภาคธุรกิจในการให้สินเชื่อและบริการจัดการด้านการเงินแก่ บริษัท อิออน ลีสซิ่ง เซอร์วิส (ลาว) จำกัดเพื่อดำเนินธุรกิจสินเชื่อบุคคลและรถจักรยานยนต์ ตลอดจนสนับสนุนและเชื่อมโยงธุรกิจแบบ Value Chain เพื่อให้ธุรกิจลูกค้าเติบโตไปอย่างยั่งยืน รวมถึงให้คำปรึกษาแก่นักลงทุนจากไทยและต่างชาติที่สนใจทำการค้าการลงทุนในสปป. ลาว ผ่านบริการจับคู่ธุรกิจ (Business Matching) และบริการให้คำปรึกษาทางธุรกิจ (Business Advisory) เพื่อเตรียมความพร้อมในการทำการค้าและการลงทุน ไปจนถึงกฎระเบียบข้อบังคับต่าง ๆ ให้ได้ดียิ่งขึ้นเพื่อเป็นการต่อยอดเศรษฐกิจและเชื่อมโยงการค้าระหว่างประเทศในภูมิภาคอาเซียนกับสปป.ลาว ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เริ่มดำเนินธุรกิจในสปป.ลาว ตั้งแต่ปลายปี 2557 นับเป็นธนาคารท้องถิ่นแห่งแรกจากประเทศไทย โดยปัจจุบันมีสาขาให้บริการลูกค้าอยู่ 2 แห่งที่นครหลวงเวียงจันทน์ คือ สาขาโพนสีนวล และสำนักงานใหญ่ ถนนล้านช้าง โดยให้บริการทางเงินที่หลากหลาย ทั้งสำหรับลูกค้าธุรกิจ ลูกค้าบุคคล เช่น บริการโอนเงินระหว่างประเทศบริการแลกเปลี่ยนเงินตราต่างประเทศ บริการบัญชีเงินฝากในสกุลเงินท้องถิ่นและสกุลเงินต่างประเทศ สินเชื่อระยะสั้นและระยะยาวสามสกุลเงิน ได้แก่ กีบดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ บาท และเป็นธนาคารแรกและธนาคารเดียวที่เปิดศูนย์เดอะวิสดอมในสปป.ลาวสำหรับให้บริการลูกค้าบุคคลสินทรัพย์สูงรวมถึงนักธุรกิจต่างชาติและไทยที่เข้าไปลงทุนด้วย ซึ่งได้รับความนิยมจากลูกค้ามาใช้บริการจำนวนมาก ปัจจุบันธนาคารกสิกรไทยมีเครือข่ายการให้บริการในต่างประเทศในกลุ่มประเทศ AEC+3 และประเทศอื่น ๆ รวมทั้งสิ้น 16 แห่ง แบ่งเป็นธนาคารท้องถิ่น 2 แห่ง ได้แก่ สำนักงานใหญ่ ถนนล้านช้าง และสาขาบ้านโพนสีนวล ณ นครหลวงเวียงจันทน์ สปป.ลาว มีสาขาต่างประเทศจำนวน 6 แห่ง ได้แก่ สาขาเซินเจิ้น สาขาย่อยหลงกั่ง สาขาเฉิงตู สาขาฮ่องกง สาขากรุงพนมเปญ สาขาหมู่เกาะเคย์แมน สำนักงานผู้แทน 8 แห่ง ได้แก่ สำนักงานผู้แทนปักกิ่ง สำนักงานผู้แทนเซี่ยงไฮ้ สำนักงานผู้แทนคุนหมิง สำนักงานผู้แทนย่างกุ้ง สำนักงานผู้แทนฮานอย สำนักงานผู้แทนโฮจิมินห์ สำนักงานผู้แทนกรุงโตเกียว และสำนักงานผู้แทนลอสแอนเจลิส นอกจากนี้ ในเดือนกุมภาพันธ์ที่ผ่านมา ธนาคารได้เปิดศูนย์ธุรกิจการค้าชายแดนแห่งที่ 2 ที่จังหวัดมุกดาหารเพื่อรองรับการค้าชายแดนระหว่างสปป.ลาวและไทยอีกด้วย +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ KBank opens head office in Laos as connection between AEC+3 companies, targeting over 3.1 billion Baht in loans and deposits KASIKORNBANK opened a new head office in Lao PDR at Lane Xang Avenue to accommodate a growing economy in Laos, improving its reach to business and individual customers. The goal is to connect ASEAN companies with Laos amid rising trade and investment from Thai and foreign investors, with a target of 3.1 billion Baht in loans and deposits combined. Mr. Pipit Aneaknithi, President of KASIKORNBANK, said that KASIKORNTHAI BANK Ltd.’s Head Office on Lane Xang Avenue opened its door officially on March 13, 2017. It is to play a key role in responding to investor needs and to allow for flexibility in trade and investment between Thailand and Lao PDR which have seen an upward trend. KBank is also ready to be a connection between companies from AEC+3 member countries and operators in Laos. The Bank targets 1.8 billion Baht in loans and 1.3 billion Baht in deposits. Over the past ten years, Lao PDR’s economy has registered significant growth with the GDP improving constantly every year at an average of 8 percent p.a. Several factors help make this happen. As ASEAN’s second fast-growing economy, Laos is rich in natural resources with quality labor, not to mention that the establishment of ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) has definitely been conducive to foreign investors looking for business opportunities there. Factoring in the Laotian government’s strategic plan to enhance its infrastructures in a bid for the state to become the region’s transit service center or logistics hub, its economy has enjoyed rapid growth. Furthermore, Laotian Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce have established a strategic partnership, which promotes Thai-Laotian trade and investment. Under this collaboration, both nations aim to achieve USD8 billion in bilateral trade value. Over the past three years, KBank has engaged in Laotian policy practice in various sectors. For the government sector, the Bank approved three billion Baht credit facility for Électricité du Laos (EDL) toenable the modernization of the country’s power infrastructure. Aeon Leasing Service (Laos) Co., Ltd. is a private firm receiving funding and financial management services from KBank, with particular focus on personal loan and leasing business. KBank also encourages a value chain business model, prompting sustainable growth among business customers. Among other services are consultations on investment for potential investors from Thailand and elsewhere, which are conducted through business matching and business advisory activities. Customers will be better prepared in many ways while also getting clued up about relevant laws and regulations. These arrangements should help bolster the economy and lead to trade connectivity among regional countries and Laos. KBank set its foot in Laos for the first time back in late 2014, becoming the first locally incorporated bank from Thailand. It currently has two branches in Vientiane, comprising Ban Pone si nuan branch and the Lane Xang Head Office. KBank has come up with a wide variety of financial products and services for business and individual clientele in Laos, including international transfers, foreign exchange, local and foreign currency deposit accounts, long- and short-term loans in three currencies, namely Lao Kip, US dollar and Baht. It is the one and only bank which opens a service center for High Net Worth Individual customers as well as Thai and foreign investors in Laos. KBank’s THE WISDOM has been well-received by a number of clients. At present, KBank has 16 outlets in AEC+3 and elsewhere: two local bank venues in Lao PDR—the Lane Xang Head Office and Ban Pone si nuan branch in Vientiane; six overseas branches, namely the Shenzhen Branch, Longgang Sub-Branch, Chengdu Branch, Hong Kong Branch, Los Angeles International Branch, and Cayman Islands Branch; and eight representative offices, i.e., the Beijing Representative Office, Shanghai Representative Office, Kunming Representative Office, Yangon Representative Office, Hanoi Representative Office, Ho Chi Minh City Representative Office, Tokyo Representative Office and Los Angeles Representative Office. In February 2017, KBank’s second Border Trade Business Center was opened in Mukdahan to cater to border trade between Laos and Thailand. Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ < Prev Next >