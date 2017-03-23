ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เร่งเพิ่มยอดคนและการใช้พร้อมเพย์ เปิดตัวแคมเปญใหญ่ “พร้อมเพย์ K สุด มั่นใจ ใคร ๆ ก็เพย์” เจาะพื้นที่ตลาดสด ตลาดนัด ร้านค้าทั้งในกรุงเทพและต่างจังหวัด ตั้งเป้าคนลงทะเบียน พร้อมเพย์รวม 5 ล้านรหัส และมีรายการธุรกรรมผ่านช่องทางอิเล็กทรอนิกส์เพิ่มขึ้น 45-50% คาดช่วยลดต้นทุนบริหารจัดการเงินสดเฉลี่ย 1 พันล้านบาทต่อปี นายพัชร สมะลาภา รองกรรมการผู้จัดการอาวุโส ธนาคารกสิกรไทย กล่าวว่า ธนาคารได้เปิดบริการโอนเงินพร้อมเพย์แก่ลูกค้าบุคคลธรรมดาเมื่อปลายเดือนมกราคมที่ผ่านมา ผ่านช่องทาง K-ATM, K-Cyber และ K-Mobile Banking PLUS โดยสามารถโอนเงินให้ผู้รับเงินที่ลงทะเบียนพร้อมเพย์ไว้แล้วกับทุกธนาคาร ซึ่งลูกค้าเริ่มคุ้นเคยในการทำธุรกรรมผ่านพร้อมเพย์มากขึ้น โดยมีรายการโอนเงินผ่านระบบพร้อมเพย์ของธนาคารกสิกรไทย ทั้งที่เป็นรายการที่ลูกค้าโอนเงินออก รับโอนจากธนาคารอื่นและโอนภายในธนาคารเองเพิ่มจากเฉลี่ยประมาณ 10,000 รายการต่อวันในช่วงเดือนมกราคม-กุมภาพันธ์ เป็นประมาณ 23,500 รายการต่อวันในช่วงเดือนมีนาคม หรือเติบโตขึ้นมากกว่า 130% ทั้งนี้ประมาณ 80% ของธุรกรรมผ่านพร้อมเพย์บนช่องทางธนาคารกสิกรไทยในเดือนมีนาคมเป็นรายการโอนข้ามธนาคาร ธนาคารกสิกรไทยเชื่อว่าแนวโน้มปริมาณธุรกรรมและยอดผู้ลงทะเบียนจะเพิ่มขึ้นอย่างก้าวกระโดด เนื่องจากมีความสะดวก ปลอดภัย ประหยัดค่าธรรมเนียมและจะใช้เป็นช่องทางหลักอย่างต่อเนื่อง การที่ลูกค้าส่วนใหญ่นิยมผูกบริการพร้อมเพย์กับบัญชีหลักที่ใช้เป็นประจำ จึงเป็นโอกาสที่ธนาคารกสิกรไทยจะรุกตลาดได้มากยิ่งขึ้น เนื่องจากมีฐานกลุ่มลูกค้าทั่วไป (Mass) ที่ใช้บริการของธนาคารกสิกรไทยเป็นธนาคารหลักถึงประมาณ 30% และกลุ่มลูกค้าที่มีรายได้ระดับกลาง (Middle Income) ประมาณ 23% ในขณะที่มีลูกค้าผูกเบอร์โทรศัพท์มือถือกับบัญชีพร้อมเพย์ในปัจจุบันมีเพียง 5.5 ล้านเลขหมาย จากหมายเลขโทรศัพท์มือถือทั่วประเทศเกือบ 90 ล้านเลขหมาย โดยเป็นสมาร์ทโฟนราว 90% ดังนั้นในไตรมาส 2 นี้ ธนาคารกสิกรไทยจึงได้เปิดตัวแคมเปญ “พร้อมเพย์ K สุด มั่นใจ ใคร ๆ ก็เพย์” เพื่อเพิ่มยอดผู้สมัครใช้เคแบงก์พร้อมเพย์ จากปัจจุบัน 3 ล้านรหัส เพิ่มเป็น 5 ล้านรหัสภายในสิ้นปีนี้ ซึ่งจะช่วยกระตุ้นให้ลูกค้าหันมาทำธุรกรรมการเงินผ่านระบบอิเล็กทรอนิกส์เพิ่มขึ้นอีก 45-50% อันจะช่วยผลักดันให้เกิดการใช้จ่ายแบบไร้เงินสดในชีวิตประจำวันของคนไทย ช่วยชาติประหยัดค่าใช้จ่าย รวมทั้งทำให้ธนาคารสามารถลดต้นทุนการบริหารจัดการเงินสด ทั้งการสำรองเงินสด การขนย้ายและเติมเงินสด การทำประกันเงินสด ฯลฯ ซึ่งมีมูลค่ามากกว่า 1,000 ล้านบาทต่อปีได้ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย มีเป้าหมายเดินสายลงพื้นที่ในตลาดสด ตลาดนัด เช่น ตลาด อตก. ร้านค้า รายย่อย โดยเมื่อพ่อค้าและแม่ค้าสมัครใช้พร้อมเพย์แล้ว ต่อไปลูกค้าที่มาซื้อของจะสามารถโอนเงินผ่านพร้อมเพย์ด้วยหมายเลขโทรศัพท์มือถือเพื่อชำระค่าสินค้าและบริการได้ นายพัชร กล่าวว่า ที่ผ่านมาบริการพร้อมเพย์สามารถให้บริการได้อย่างปลอดภัย สะดวก รวดเร็ว โดยเฉพาะผู้โอนเงิน ที่สามารถทำธุรกรรมได้อย่างมั่นใจ เนื่องจากจะมีชื่อผู้รับเงินปลายทางขึ้นมาก่อนที่จะยืนยันรายการโอนทุกครั้ง นอกจากนี้ ธนาคารยังจัดโปรโมชั่นให้ลูกค้าบุคคลที่สมัครเคแบงก์พร้อมเพย์ ฟรีค่าธรรมเนียมการโอนเงินเข้าบัญชีพร้อมเพย์ทุกธนาคาร ทุกวงเงิน ตั้งแต่วันนี้ – 30 มิถุนายน 2560 ปัจจุบันมีลูกค้าลงทะเบียนใช้งานบริการพร้อมเพย์ กับธนาคารกสิกรไทยมากกว่า 3 ล้านรหัสพร้อมเพย์ แบ่งเป็นการลงทะเบียนด้วยบัตรประชาชน 52% และหมายเลขโทรศัพท์มือถือ 48% โดยช่องทางที่ลูกค้าใช้ลงทะเบียนพร้อมเพย์มากที่สุดคือ ช่องทาง K-Mobile Banking PLUS สำหรับการลงทะเบียนของลูกค้านิติบุคคล ธนาคารเริ่มให้ลงทะเบียน โดยใช้บัญชีธนาคารผูกกับเลขประจำตัวผู้เสียภาษีผ่านช่องทางสาขาและผู้จัดการสัมพันธ์ลูกค้าของธนาคาร และเปิดใช้งานเมื่อต้นมีนาคม 2560 เป็นต้นมา โดยกำลังเร่งสร้างความเข้าใจและประโยชน์ของบริการพร้อมเพย์ให้กับกลุ่มดังกล่าว ทั้งการลดต้นทุนและลดความเสี่ยงในการบริหารจัดการเงินสดและเช็ค บริหารเงินได้สะดวกคล่องตัว ลดภาระการจัดส่ง จัดเก็บใบเสร็จรับเงิน ใบกำกับภาษี โดยใช้ระบบภาษีอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ PromptPay now in active use, with transfer amounts surging 130% KBank launches “PromptPay Cool! Secure! Anyone Can Pay!” aiming for 5 million registered numbers. Pressing ahead to increase the number of PromptPay users and transactions, KBank has launched a large-scale campaign, “PromptPay Cool! Secure! Anyone Can Pay!”, targeting small vendors at wet markets, fresh markets and shops, both in Bangkok and other provinces. KBank projects that registered numbers will reach 5 million, with e-transactions increasing 45-50 percent, thus slashing its cash operation costs which now average 1 billion Baht per year. Mr. Patchara Samalapa, KBank Senior Executive Vice President, said that person-to-person payment via KBank PromptPay was introduced to the public in late January. Customers can make funds transfer via K-ATM, K-Cyber and K-Mobile Banking PLUS to any recipient who has registered for PromptPay at any bank. As more users become familiar with the service, money transfer transactions, both interbank and within KBank, via KBank PromptPay have risen to 23,500 per day in March, from 10,000 in January-February. This represents an increase of more than 130 percent. Of the total, around 80 percent was interbank funds transfer. KBank believes that PromptPay transactions and registered numbers will rise dramatically given that the service is convenient and secure, while users can save on relevant fees. Customers are expected to use PromptPay as their main payment channel. As most customers have linked their main account to the service, KBank will take this opportunity to expand its customer base, wherein 30 percent of KBank’s Mass segment and 20 percent of its Middle Income clients use KBank as their main bank. Currently, only 5.5 million mobile phone numbers out of the nearly 90 million in use nationwide are linked to PromptPay. Of the total, 90 percent are smartphones. KBank is launching its “PromptPay Cool! Secure! Anyone Can Pay!” campaign during the second quarter of this year, with the aim of raising the registered numbers with KBank PromptPay to 5 million by year-end, from 3 million at present. This will help boost financial transactions via electronic channels by 45-50 percent. The move is part of efforts to transform Thailand into a “cashless society”, cutting costs for the nation while also slashing KBank cash operation costs – comprising cash reserves, cash transport and refills, as well as cash insurance – topping 1,000 million Baht a year. KBank will hold a marketing event to promote the service among small vendors at wet markets, fresh markets such as Or Tor Kor Market, and small stores. When these sellers use PromptPay service, their customers may make payments for goods and services simply by using their mobile phones. Mr. Patchara said that PromptPay provides a convenient, easy and fast payment service. Customers feel secure to make funds transfers, as the recipient’s name is displayed every time before they confirm the transfer transaction. KBank has launched another promotion campaign wherein individuals having registered KBank PromptPay pay no fees when making funds transfer via KBank to any PromptPay account, with no transfer limit. The promotion runs through June 30, 2017. Presently, more than 3 million numbers are registered via KBank PromptPay. Of this, 52 percent are national ID card numbers, and 48 percent are mobile phone numbers. The most-used channel for service registration is K-Mobile Banking PLUS. For corporate customers, registration for PromptPay has been open since early March. Customers can link their bank account number to their tax ID number at any KBank branch or through their RMs. KBank has stepped up efforts to communicate to this customer group to ensure their understanding of the service's benefits, including cost reduction, minimized risk of cash and cheque operation, convenient and flexible cash management, as well as the reduced burden of receipt delivery and tax invoice through the e-Tax system.