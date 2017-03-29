นายชาติศิริ โสภณพนิช กรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ และนายชาญศักดิ์ เฟื่องฟู กรรมการรองผู้จัดการใหญ่ (ที่ 2 จากขวา) ธนาคารกรุงเทพ จำกัด (มหาชน) ร่วมกับ นายธนรัชต์ พสวงศ์ ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร กลุ่มบริษัทฮั่วเซ่งเฮง เปิดตัวตู้ซื้อ-ขายทองคำอัตโนมัติ (Gold Express) แห่งแรกของประเทศไทย ที่ทางฮั่วเซ่งเฮงได้พัฒนาร่วมกับธนาคารกรุงเทพเพียงแห่งเดียวเท่านั้น ที่ช่วยให้ลูกค้าสามารถซื้อหรือขายทองคำแบบครบวงจรกับร้านฮั่วเซ่งเฮงได้ด้วยตนเอง ในรูปแบบราคาที่เป็นปัจจุบัน (Real Time) โดยไม่ต้องใช้เงินสด ผ่านระบบชำระเงินของธนาคารกรุงเทพ ทั้งนี้ลูกค้าสามารถชำระค่าทองคำ (ซื้อ) ผ่านบัตรเดบิตทุกประเภทของธนาคารกรุงเทพ สำหรับบัตรเดบิต Purchasing Card ฮั่วเซ่งเฮง ได้รับวงเงินในการใช้ต่อครั้ง (Transaction Limit) สูงสุด 99,900,000 บาท และวงเงินในการใช้ต่อวัน (Daily Limit) สูงสุด 999,999,999 บาท ส่วนบัตรเดบิตธนาคารกรุงเทพประเภทอื่น ได้รับวงเงินในการใช้ต่อครั้งสูงสุด 999,999 บาท และไม่จำกัดวงเงินในการใช้ต่อวัน สำหรับกรณีรับชำระค่าทองคำ (ขาย) ร้านฮั่วเซ่งเฮงจะโอนเงินเข้าบัญชีเงินฝากที่ลงทะเบียนพร้อมเพย์ด้วยเลขประจำตัวประชาชนกับธนาคารกรุงเทพเท่านั้น นับเป็นนวัตกรรมช่องทางการให้บริการใหม่ที่ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวก รวดเร็ว และปลอดภัยให้กับลูกค้าที่ต้องการซื้อ-ขายทองคำแท่งโดยไม่ต้องใช้เงินสด ซึ่งขณะนี้ได้ติดตั้งและพร้อมให้บริการแล้วจำนวน 8 ตู้ ในสาขาต่างๆ ของร้านฮั่วเซ่งเฮงทั่วกรุงเทพ -------------------------------- Bangkok Bank and Hua Seng Heng introduce a new cashless innovative channel ‘Gold Express’ for the first time in Thailand Bangkok Bank President Chartsiri Sophonpanich (3rd from right) and Senior Executive Vice President Chansak Fuangfu (2nd from right) together with Hua Seng Heng Group Chief Executive Officer Tanarat Pasawongse (2nd from left) introduced Gold Express, an automatic machine for buying and selling gold, for the first time in Thailand. This development between Hua Seng Heng and Bangkok Bank will allow customers a self-service facility to buy and sell gold with a real-time rate that requires no cash. Bangkok Bank’s payment system offers an opportunity for customers to pay for gold purchases with any Bangkok Bank debit card. Bangkok Bank Hua Seng Heng Debit Purchasing Card has a transaction limit of Baht 99,900,000 with a daily spending limit of up to Baht 999,999,999. Other Bangkok Bank debit cards have a transaction limit of Baht 999,999 with no daily spending limit. To receive payment from selling gold, customers’ citizen IDs must be registered with Bangkok Bank PromptPay in order to receive a funds transfer from Hua Seng Heng. This innovative channel provides convenience, speed and security for customers buying and selling gold without using cash. At present, eight Gold Express Machines are readily available at Hua Seng Heng gold shop branches across Bangkok. Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ < Prev Next >