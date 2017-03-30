Forgot your password? Create an account
News
จับตามอง“นวัตกรรมอาหารไทย4.0”โอกาสทองSMEsลุยต่างแดน » นางมาลี โชคล้ำเลิศ อธิบดีกรมส่งเสริมการค้าระหว่าง ประเทศ เปิดเผยว่า “อุตสาหกรรมอาหารเป็นอุตสาหกรรม ท...
ศูนย์วิจัยและพัฒนาธ.ก.ส คาดราคาสินค้าเกษตรเพิ่มสูงขึ้น » ศูนย์วิจัยและพัฒนา ธ.ก.ส. ชี้สถานการณ์ราคาสินค้าเกษตรเพิ่มสูงขึ้น ได้แก่ ข้าวโพดเลี้ยงสัตว์ น้ำตาลทร...
บล.ไทยพาณิชย์ รุกตลาดDWต่อเนื่องขายล็อตใหม่19รุ่น » บริษัทหลักทรัพย์ไทยพาณิชย์ จำกัด (SCBS) นำเสนอใบสำคัญแสดงสิทธิอนุพันธ์ (Derivative Warrants : DW) ใน...
บัญชีกลางแจงแนวทางเบิกจ่ายค่ายาในบัญชีอย่างสมเหตุผล » กรมบัญชีกลางกำหนดหลักเกณฑ์ และซักซ้อมความเข้าใจการเบิกจ่ายค่ายาในบัญชียาหลักแห่งชาติ บัญชี จ (2)&nbs...
ไทยพาณิชย์ ลุยขยายเครือข่ายSCBพร้อมเพย์ แท็กซี่พร้อมรับ » ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ รุกต่อเดินหน้าขยายเครือข่ายแท็ กซี่เข้าร่วมโครงการ "SCB พร้อมเพย์ แท็กซี่พร้อมรับ" ...
ออกรถใหม่กับธนชาต รับฟรีไม่ต้องลุ้น“กล้องติดหน้ารถ” » นายธีรชาติ จิรจรัสพร ผู้ช่วยกรรมการผู้จัดการ สายงานบริหารผลิตภัณฑ์ และการตลาดสินเชื่อรถยนต์ ธนาคารธน...
บัตรเครดิตเคเวฟ-แมคโดนัลด์กสิกรไทยจัดโปรลด10% » นางสาวศุภนีวรรณ จูตระกูล ผู้ช่วยกรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย และ มร. เฮสเตอร์ ชิว ประธานกรรมการแล...
บลจ.กรุงศรีขายกองทุนตราสารหนี้ต่างประเทศKFFIF6M18 » บลจ.กรุงศรี เสนอขายกองทุนเปิดกรุงศรีตราสารหนี้ต่างประเทศ 6M18  (KFFIF6M18) อายุประมาณ 6 เดือน&n...
ธนชาตประกันภัยเล็งปั๊มเบี้ยเพิ่ม8%จัดโปรผ่อนสบาย0%นาน12เดือน » ธนชาตประกันภัย มั่นใจปีนี้เบี้ยโตเพิ่มขึ้น 8% จากปีก่อน พร้อมจัดโปรโมชั่นพิเศษมัดใจลู กค้า ครั้งแรกข...
DEMCOคว้างานสร้างสถานีไฟฟ้าอุดรธานี4มูลค่า193.45ล้าน » DEMCO แจกข่าวดี!!! ส่งท้ายไตรมาส 1/60 คว้างานรับเหมาสร้างสถานีไฟฟ้าอุดรธานี 4 ของ กฟภ. มูลค่า 193.45...
ซีไอเอ็มบี ไทย ผนึก GHLเข้าสู่สังคมลดใช้เงินสด » ซีไอเอ็มบี ไทย ผนึก GHLเข้าสู่สังคมลดใช้เงินสด ผู้นำด้านบริการรับชำระเงินระดับอาเซียน ขยายช่องทางชำร...
บิ๊กคาเมร่าฯ จัดงาน BIG CAMERA FESTIVAL 2017 » บิ๊กคาเมร่าฯ จัดงาน BIG CAMERA FESTIVAL 2017 มหกรรมงานกล้องในงานเดียวที่ คนรักการถ่ายภาพต้องรอ ภาพภา...
ทรีนีตี้ชี้Q2ฟันด์โฟลว์เข้าดันหุ้นไทยมีโอกาสทะลุ1,600จุด » บล.ทรีนีตี้ ประเมินไตรมาส 2 หุ้นไทยทะยานแตะ 1,620-1,640 จุด เหตุเม็ดเงินไหลเข้าตลาดหุ้นเกิ ดใหม่หลัง...
โซนี่ไทยเปิดตัวรีซีฟเวอร์ล่าสุดXAV-AX100ในงานมอเตอร์โชว์ » บริษัท โซนี่ ไทย จำกัด เดินหน้าสร้างความสนุกเร้ าใจไปกับการฟังเพลงในรถยนต์อี กครั้ง ด้วยชุดเครื่องเส...
ดัชนีดาวโจนส์ปิดลดลง42.18จุด » ดัชนีดาวโจนส์ตลาดหุ้นนิวยอร์กปิดเมื่อคืนนี้ (29 มี.ค.) ที่ 20,659.32 จุด ลดลง 42.18 จุด หรือ -0.20% ...
ลามิน่า ส่งแอลทิเมต แพ็คเกจ เจาะกลุ่มลูกค้าระดับพรีเมียม » ลามิน่าโชว์ศักยภาพเจ้าพ่อตลาดอุปกรณ์ตกแต่งรถยนต์ ส่งแอลทิเมต แพ็คเกจ รวบรวมสุดยอดนวัตกรรมในการปกป้อง...
ยามาฮ่าเปิดตัว Yamaha QBIXครั้งแรกในโลกอย่างยิ่งใหญ่ » ยามาฮ่าเขย่าวงการรถจักรยานยนต์ไทยสุดยิ่งใหญ่!!! เนรมิตบูธจัดแสดงในงาน     &...
มาสด้าเผยโฉมรถสปอร์ตMX-5 RFผนึกCX-3รุ่นปรับโฉมใหม่ » มาสด้าเตรียมเปิดตัวรถยนต์รุ่นใหม่ภายใต้เทคโนโลยีสกายแอคทีฟบุกงานมอเตอร์โชว์มากันครบทุกรุ่น ปีนี้มาสด...
เงินบาทปิดที่ระดับ34.44บาท/ดอลลาร์ » นักบริหารเงินจากธนาคารกรุงศรีอยุธยา กล่าวว่า เงินบาทปิดตลาดเย็นนี้อยู่ที่ระดับ 34.44 บาท/ดอลลาร์ แข็...
ดัชนีตลาดหุ้นไทยปิดลดลง1.75จุด »   บรรยากาศการซื้อขายหลักทรัพย์ไทยในวันนี้ (29 มี.ค. 2560) ดัชนีปิดที่ระดับ 1,574.97 จุด ลดลง 1...

Thursday, 30 March 2017

ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ รุกต่อเดินหน้าขยายเครือข่ายแท็ กซี่เข้าร่วมโครงการ "SCB พร้อมเพย์ แท็กซี่พร้อมรับ" หลั งประสบความสำเร็จสร้างเครือข่าย  “SCB พร้อมเพย์ แท็กซี่พร้อมรับ” กว่า 1,000 คั นไปเมื่อต้นปีที่ผ่านมา ย้ำจุดยืนสร้างบริการที่ ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์ของผู้บริ โภคยุคใหม่บนดิจิทัลแพลตฟอร์ม ให้ลูกค้าสามารถชำระค่าโดยสารด้ วยวิธีง่ายๆ แบบไม่ต้องพกเงินสดด้วย SCB พร้ อมเพย์ ผ่าน SCB EASY APP โดยธนาคารได้จัดกิจกรรมพิ เศษลงพื้นที่รับสมัครแท็กซี่เข้ าร่วมโครงการเพิ่มที่สถานีบริ การแก๊ส 5 แห่งได้แก่ สถานีบริการแก๊สปตท. สาขาแจ้งวัฒนะ, สาขาเสรีไทย ซอย 27-29, สาขาพระราม 9, สาขาเ กษตรนวมินทร์ และสถานีบริการแก๊สซัสโก้ ลาซาล สำหรับแท็กซี่และผู้ สนใจยังสามารถสมัครบริการ “SCB  พร้อมเพย์” ผ่านช่องทางต่างๆ ได้แก่ SCB EASY APP  ตู้เอทีเอ็ม SCB และธนาคารไทยพ าณิชย์ทุกสาขาทั่วประเทศ พร้อมรับโปรโมชั่นพิเศษ ฟรีค่าธรรมเนียมการโอนเงินด้ วยพร้อมเพย์ทุกรายการ เมื่ อโอนผ่าน SCB EASY และตู้เอทีเอ็ม SCB ตั้ งแต่วันนี้  ถึง 1 พฤษภาคม 2560 สอบถามข้อมู ลเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ SCB Call Center 02-777-7777

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

SCB proceeds with planned expansion of “SCB Prompt Pay for Prompt Taxi & Delivery” network

 

Following the successful launch of its “SCB Prompt Pay for Prompt Taxi & Delivery” service in which over 1,000 taxis and delivery bikes have already participated, Siam Commercial Bank has gone ahead with the planned expansion of the network by continuing to accept taxi applications. The service will let clients enjoy the convenience of cashless payments made on SCB Prompt Pay via the SCB Easy App, catering to the needs of consumer lifestyles in the digital age. An Easy Buddy Team will be fielded to provide information on how to apply for and use the Prompt Pay service for taxis at gas station. Interested taxis can apply for the service at SCB EASY APP, SCB ATM and any SCB branch. Moreover, SCB is offering a special promotion that lets clients make Prompt Pay money transfer transactions through the SCB Easy App and ATMs free of charge from now until May 1, 2017. For further information, please contact the SCB Call Center at 02-777-7777.

Financial Series

