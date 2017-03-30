ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ รุกต่อเดินหน้าขยายเครือข่ายแท็ กซี่เข้าร่วมโครงการ "SCB พร้อมเพย์ แท็กซี่พร้อมรับ" หลั งประสบความสำเร็จสร้างเครือข่าย “SCB พร้อมเพย์ แท็กซี่พร้อมรับ” กว่า 1,000 คั นไปเมื่อต้นปีที่ผ่านมา ย้ำจุดยืนสร้างบริการที่ ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์ของผู้บริ โภคยุคใหม่บนดิจิทัลแพลตฟอร์ม ให้ลูกค้าสามารถชำระค่าโดยสารด้ วยวิธีง่ายๆ แบบไม่ต้องพกเงินสดด้วย SCB พร้ อมเพย์ ผ่าน SCB EASY APP โดยธนาคารได้จัดกิจกรรมพิ เศษลงพื้นที่รับสมัครแท็กซี่เข้ าร่วมโครงการเพิ่มที่สถานีบริ การแก๊ส 5 แห่งได้แก่ สถานีบริการแก๊สปตท. สาขาแจ้งวัฒนะ, สาขาเสรีไทย ซอย 27-29, สาขาพระราม 9, สาขาเ กษตรนวมินทร์ และสถานีบริการแก๊สซัสโก้ ลาซาล สำหรับแท็กซี่และผู้ สนใจยังสามารถสมัครบริการ “SCB พร้อมเพย์” ผ่านช่องทางต่างๆ ได้แก่ SCB EASY APP ตู้เอทีเอ็ม SCB และธนาคารไทยพ าณิชย์ทุกสาขาทั่วประเทศ พร้อมรับโปรโมชั่นพิเศษ ฟรีค่าธรรมเนียมการโอนเงินด้ วยพร้อมเพย์ทุกรายการ เมื่ อโอนผ่าน SCB EASY และตู้เอทีเอ็ม SCB ตั้ งแต่วันนี้ ถึง 1 พฤษภาคม 2560 สอบถามข้อมู ลเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ SCB Call Center 02-777-7777 ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ SCB proceeds with planned expansion of “SCB Prompt Pay for Prompt Taxi & Delivery” network Following the successful launch of its “SCB Prompt Pay for Prompt Taxi & Delivery” service in which over 1,000 taxis and delivery bikes have already participated, Siam Commercial Bank has gone ahead with the planned expansion of the network by continuing to accept taxi applications. The service will let clients enjoy the convenience of cashless payments made on SCB Prompt Pay via the SCB Easy App, catering to the needs of consumer lifestyles in the digital age. An Easy Buddy Team will be fielded to provide information on how to apply for and use the Prompt Pay service for taxis at gas station. Interested taxis can apply for the service at SCB EASY APP, SCB ATM and any SCB branch. Moreover, SCB is offering a special promotion that lets clients make Prompt Pay money transfer transactions through the SCB Easy App and ATMs free of charge from now until May 1, 2017. For further information, please contact the SCB Call Center at 02-777-7777. Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ < Prev Next >