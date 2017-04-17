ทีเอ็มบี หรือ ธนาคารทหารไทย จำกัด (มหาชน) แจ้งผลประกอบการไตรมาส 1 ปี 2560 โดยธนาคารและบริษัทย่อยมีกำไรจากการดำเนินงานหลักก่อนสำรองฯ จำนวน 4,764 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้น 4% เมื่อเทียบกับไตรมาสเดียวกันกับปีที่แล้ว ธนาคารยังคงตั้งสำรองฯ อย่างรอบคอบที่ระดับค่อนข้างสูงเป็นจำนวน 2,241 ล้านบาท ซึ่งเพิ่มขึ้น 19% เมื่อเทียบกับไตรมาสเดียวกันของปีก่อนหน้า ขณะที่คงสัดส่วน NPL ที่ระดับต่ำที่ 2.5% และอัตราส่วนสำรองต่อ NPL ในระดับแข็งแกร่งที่ 144% ทั้งนี้ หลังสำรองฯ ธนาคารมีกำไรสุทธิที่ 2,096 ล้านบาท คงที่เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับปีก่อน นายบุญทักษ์ หวังเจริญ ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหารทีเอ็มบี กล่าวว่า “สินเชื่อเติบโต 1% ในไตรมาสนี้ ซึ่งส่วนใหญ่มาจากสินเชื่อเพื่อที่อยู่อาศัยซึ่งเติบโตต่อเนื่องจากปีที่แล้ว ในขณะที่สินเชื่อธุรกิจไม่เปลี่ยนแปลงมากนัก เงินฝากลดลงเล็กน้อย 2% โดยมาจากการลดลงของเงินฝากธุรกิจขนาดใหญ่ ขณะที่เงินฝากลูกค้าบุคคลเพิ่มขึ้นต่อเนื่อง โดยเฉพาะเงินฝากธุรกรรมทางการเงิน (Transactional Deposit) จากฐานเงินฝากลูกค้าบุคคลเพิ่มขึ้น 2% ใน 3 เดือนแรกของปี โดยมาจากเงินฝากบัญชี “ทีเอ็มบี ออลล์ ฟรี” (TMB All Free) ซึ่งยังเติบโตได้ดีโดยเพิ่มขึ้น 13% จากปลายปีที่แล้ว ขณะเดียวกันเงินฝากทีเอ็มบี โน ฟิกซ์ บัญชีฝากไม่ประจำ ถอนได้ ดอกสูง (TMB No Fixed Account) และ ME by TMB ยังคงเติบโตต่อเนื่องที่ 2.4% และ 6% ตามลำดับ” ในไตรมาสนี้ธนาคารมีรายได้ดอกเบี้ยสุทธิเพิ่มขึ้น 4% โดยหลักมาจากส่วนต่างดอกเบี้ยสุทธิ (Net interest margin) ที่ดีขึ้นจาก 2.98% ในไตรมาสเดียวกันกับปีที่แล้วเป็น 3.21% สำหรับรายได้ที่มิใช่ดอกเบี้ยขยายตัว 10% แม้ว่ารายได้ค่าธรรมเนียมลูกค้าธุรกิจลดลง 23% จากการลดลงของรายได้ค่าธรรมเนียมสินเชื่อเป็นหลัก แต่รายได้ค่าธรรมเนียมจากลูกค้าบุคคลเพิ่มขึ้นถึง 26% โดยเฉพาะค่าธรรมเนียมผลิตภัณฑ์กองทุนรวม ซึ่งเป็นผลจากการที่ธนาคารประสบความสำเร็จในการนำเสนอกองทุนรวมคุณภาพดีและตอบโจทย์ลูกค้าในสภาวะที่อัตราผลตอบแทนในตลาดกำลังเปลี่ยนแปลง รายได้รวมของธนาคารในไตรมาสนี้อยู่ที่ 8,898 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้น 6% ขณะที่ค่าใช้จ่ายทั้งหมดมีจำนวน 4,104 ล้านบาทหรือเพิ่มขึ้น 5% ซึ่งส่วนใหญ่ค่าใช้จ่ายที่เพิ่มขึ้นเกิดจากค่าใช้จ่ายทางการตลาดจากการเปิดตัว ผลิตภัณท์ใหม่ ทั้งนี้กำไรจากการดำเนินงานหลักก่อนสำรองเพิ่มขึ้นจากไตรมาสเดียวกันปีที่แล้ว 4% เป็นจำนวน 4,764 ล้านบาท สินเชื่อด้อยคุณภาพ (NPL) มีจำนวนไม่เปลี่ยนแปลงจากสิ้นปีที่แล้ว โดยอยู่ที่ 17,588 ล้านบาท และ NPL ratio คงที่ที่ระดับต่ำ 2.5% ธนาคารยังคงดำเนินธุรกิจอย่างรอบคอบและตั้งสำรองในระดับสูงที่จำนวน 2,241 ล้านบาทในไตรมาสนี้ ซึ่งเพิ่มขึ้น 19% จาก 1,877 ล้านบาท ในไตรมาสเดียวกันของปีก่อน เพื่อให้ธนาคารยังคงสัดส่วนสำรองฯ ต่อสินเชื่อด้อยคุณภาพ (Coverage ratio) ในระดับแข็งแกร่งที่ 144% โดยหลังตั้งสำรองฯ ธนาคารมีกำไรสุทธิ 2,096 ล้านบาท คงที่เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับปีก่อน ขณะเดียวกัน ธนาคารยังคงดำรงสถานะเงินกองทุนในระดับสูง โดยมีอัตราส่วนเงินกองทุนรวม (CAR) ภายใต้เกณฑ์ Basel III ที่อัตรา 18.2% โดยเป็นกองทุนขั้นที่ 1 (Tier 1) ในสัดส่วน 12.8% ซึ่งสูงกว่าเกณฑ์ขั้นต่ำของธนาคารแห่งประเทศไทยซึ่งกำหนดไว้ที่ 9.75% และ 7.25% ตามลำดับ +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ TMB’s operating profit before provision shows 4% growth in first quarter NPL ratio remains low at 2.5% with strong coverage ratio of 144% Net profit flat from last year BANGKOK, 17 April 2017 – TMB Bank Public Company Limited today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2017. The Bank and its subsidiaries reported a pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) of THB4,764 million, an increase of 4% compared to the same quarter last year. TMB maintained its prudent provisioning and set aside relatively high provision of THB2,241 million in 1Q17, an increase of 19% compared with 1Q16. NPL ratio was kept at low level of 2.5% and coverage ratio remained strong at 144%. After provisions, net profit is reported at THB2,096 million, relatively stable when compared with the previous year. Mr. Boontuck Wungcharoen, CEO of TMB, said “Loan growth was moderate at 1% in 1Q17. The growth was mainly driven by a continued growth of mortgage loan from last year, while commercial loans remained flat. Total deposits slightly declined by 2%, primarily due to a decrease in corporate deposit. Meanwhile, retail deposit base continued to grow with 2% increase in retail transactional deposit during the first quarter of 2017, which mainly resulted from 13% growth of TMB All Free Account. TMB No Fixed Account and ME by TMB also expanded by 2.4% and 6%, respectively. Net interest income (NII) grew by 4%, driven by higher NIM which increased from 2.98% to 3.21%. Non-interest income (Non-NII) improved by 10% despite a 23% decline in commercial fees, which was due to decrease in loan-related fee. Nonetheless, retail fees continued to grow by 26%, mainly driven by mutual fund fee as the Bank successfully offered the right mutual fund products which answered to customers’ need during a shift of market yields. The Bank’s total revenue rose by 6% to THB 8,898 million. Operating expense grew 5% to THB4,104 million. The increase in expenses was mainly from higher marketing expense for launching new products. As a result, PPOP grew 4% from the same quarter last year to THB 4,764 million. Non-performing loans (NPLs) was relatively unchanged and stood at THB 17,588 million. NPL ratio remained at a low level of 2.5%, stable compared to December 2016. Non-performing loans (NPLs) was relatively unchanged and stood at THB 17,588 million. NPL ratio remained at a low level of 2.5%, stable compared to December 2016. Nonetheless, the Bank continued to operate with prudence and set relative high provision of THB 2,241 million, a rise of 19% from THB 1,877 million from the same quarter last year. Coverage ratio was then maintained at a strong level of 144%. After provisions, the Bank recorded a net profit of THB2,096 million, which was flat compared to last year. The Bank continued to maintain a high capital level, with Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) under Basel III framework of 18.2% and Tier 1 ratio of 12.8% which remained higher than the Bank of Thailand's minimum requirement of CAR at 9.75% and Tier 1 at 7.25%, respectively.