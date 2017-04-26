Forgot your password? Create an account
กสิกรไทย ช่วย SME เป็นเจ้าของแฟรนไชส์ร้านกาแฟอินทนิล PDF Print E-mail
Wednesday, 26 April 2017 13:13

ตลาดร้านกาแฟมูลค่า 17,000 ล้านบาทแข่งเดือด ชี้มีแบรนด์ช่วยเพิ่มยอด กสิกรไทยจับมือบางจาก   รีเทล ให้เงินกู้หนุนเปิดร้านกาแฟอินทนิล ตั้งเป้าปล่อยสินเชื่อ 80 ล้านบาทภายในสิ้นปีนี้

นายพิภวัตว์ ภัทรนาวิก ผู้ช่วยกรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เปิดเผยว่า ธนาคารกสิกรไทย ร่วมกับบริษัท บางจากรีเทล จำกัด สนับสนุนสินเชื่อเพื่อธุรกิจแฟรนไชส์ร้านกาแฟอินทนิล เพื่อส่งเสริมให้คนไทยเป็นเจ้าของธุรกิจที่มั่นคง โดยธนาคารจะให้การสนับสนุนสินเชื่อสำหรับเปิดร้านกาแฟอินทนิลในวงเงิน 70% ของมูลค่าการลงทุน ผ่อนชำระนาน 5  ปี โดย บสย.พร้อมที่จะค้ำประกันสินเชื่อในวงเงินสูงสุดถึง 5 ล้านบาท ทั้งนี้ผู้ขอสินเชื่อไม่จำเป็นต้องมีประสบการณ์ในการดำเนินธุรกิจ ไม่ต้องมีหลักประกัน ไม่ต้องมีสเตทเม้นท์ก็สามารถขอสินเชื่อได้ โดยธนาคารตั้งเป้าปล่อยสินเชื่อแฟรนไชส์ร้านกาแฟอินทนิลไว้ 80 ล้านบาทภายในสิ้นปีนี้

พฤติกรรมของคนไทยที่นิยมการดื่มกาแฟเพิ่มขึ้นเป็นจำนวนมาก เป็นเหตุผลให้มีการเปิดร้านกาแฟกันอย่างแพร่หลาย   ซึ่งขณะนี้ในประเทศไทยมีแฟรนไชส์ร้านกาแฟมากกว่า 110  ยี่ห้อ ทำให้เกิดการแข่งขันสูง  ดังนั้นการเลือกเปิดร้านกาแฟที่มีจุดแข็งเรื่องแบรนด์ที่จดจำได้ในตลาด จะช่วยให้ธุรกิจร้านกาแฟมีโอกาสที่จะประสบความสำเร็จมากขึ้น เนื่องจากมีชื่อเสียงและฐานลูกค้าเดิมอยู่แล้วส่วนหนึ่ง รวมทั้งมีความน่าเชื่อถือเรื่องคุณภาพ ราคาที่ได้มาตรฐาน และมีรูปแบบการจัดการแบบมืออาชีพที่สามารถตอบสนองไลฟ์สไตล์ของลูกค้าได้ ซึ่งร้านกาแฟอินทนิลได้รับความนิยมจัดอยู่ในอันดับต้น ๆ ของธุรกิจแฟรนไชส์ร้านกาแฟที่เติบโตจากธุรกิจปั๊มน้ำมัน ปัจจุบันนอกจากการเปิดร้านในปั๊มน้ำมันบางจากแล้ว ยังมีการขยายพื้นที่ออกสู่ช่องทางใหม่ ๆ เช่น อาคารสำนักงาน ห้างสรรพสินค้า และสถานศึกษาอีกด้วย

ด้านนายวิบูลย์ วงสกุล กรรมการผู้จัดการ บริษัท บางจากรีเทล จำกัด เปิดเผยว่า ธุรกิจกาแฟมีมูลค่ารวมทั้งหมดประมาณ 17,000 ล้านบาท โดยธุรกิจร้านกาแฟในรูปแบบแฟรนไชส์มีมูลค่า 12,750 ล้านบาท หรือคิดเป็น 75% ของมูลค่าตลาดรวม และมีแนวโน้มที่จะเติบโตเพิ่มมากขึ้น

สำหรับผู้สนใจจะลงทุนธุรกิจแฟรนไชส์ร้านกาแฟอินทนิล จะมี 2 รูปแบบ คือ ร้านอินทนิล การ์เด้น มีสไตล์เรียบหรู มีระดับ เข้าถึงได้ง่าย และใช้เมล็ดกาแฟ ORGANIC ARABICA 100% และร้านอินทนิล คอฟฟี่ มีความเรียบง่าย ทันสมัย อบอุ่นและมีสไตล์ มีรสชาติกาแฟที่เข้มข้น โดยมีค่าใช้จ่ายในการลงทุนร้านอินทนิล การ์เด้น และร้านอินทนิล คอฟฟี่ อยู่ที่ประมาณ 2-3 ล้านบาท ทั้งนี้ขึ้นอยู่กับขนาดพื้นที่ของร้านเป็นหลัก

ในปีนี้บริษัท ฯ มีแผนขยายสาขาร้านกาแฟอินทนิลเพิ่มอีกอย่างน้อย 120 สาขา จากปัจจุบันที่มีสาขาประมาณ 400 สาขา และในอีก 3-5 ปีจะขยายสาขาให้ได้อย่างน้อย 1,000 สาขา และจะมีการปรับเปลี่ยนรูปแบบร้านให้ดูทันสมัยและใช้วัสดุที่เป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อม โดยเฉพาะแก้วกาแฟ BIO CUP ที่ทำจากพืช ย่อยสลายง่าย ตามคอนเซ็ปของร้านกาแฟอินทนิล นอกเหนือจากร้านกาแฟแล้ว ในอนาคตจะมีความร่วมมือกับธนาคารกสิกรไทยในการสนับสนุนสินเชื่อธุรกิจแฟรนไชส์ร้านค้าปลีกแบรนด์สพาร์ (SPAR) ซึ่งบริษัทฯ ได้รับสิทธิบริหารจากประเทศเนเธอร์แลนด์เพียงรายเดียวในประเทศไทย

นายพิภวัตว์ กล่าวในตอนท้ายว่า ในปีที่ผ่านมามูลค่าตลาดรวมของธุรกิจแฟรนไชส์อยู่ที่ 250,000 ล้านบาท หรือคิดเป็นสัดส่วนประมาณ 8% ของมูลค่าตลาดธุรกิจค้าปลีกทั้งหมด โดยธุรกิจอาหาร โตประมาณ 24% ธุรกิจเครื่องดื่มและไอศกรีมเติบโต 21% และธุรกิจการศึกษาโต 17% ซึ่งธุรกิจแฟรนไชส์ที่จะเติบโตได้จะต้องมีชื่อเสียงและเป็นที่รู้จักของลูกค้า มีการสนับสนุนทางการเงินและอุปกรณ์ มีการจัดอบรมให้ความรู้ ให้คำแนะนำปัญหาต่าง ๆ มีระบบที่ได้รับการพัฒนาจนประสบความสำเร็จแล้ว โดยปีนี้ธนาคารกสิกรไทยตั้งเป้าปล่อยสินเชื่อสำหรับธุรกิจแฟรนไชส์ไว้ 2,220 ล้านบาท เพิ่มจากปีที่แล้ว 15%

SMEs invited to become franchisees of Inthanin Coffee

KASIKORNBANK and Bangchak Retail are offering loans to SME operators who wish to open an Inthanin Coffee shop. By the end of 2017, at least 80 million Baht in new loans will be extended under this service. Numerous coffee brands are contributing to the currently intensified retail coffee market competition, valued at 17 billion Baht.

According to Mr. Pipavat Bhadranavik, KASIKORNBANK First Senior Vice President, KBank, the Bank and Bangchak Retail are promoting secure business ownership among Thai operators with a loan to finance the opening of Inthanin Coffee shops, equivalent to 70 percent of total investment. Provided by KBank, the loan has a five-year term, plus a 5-million-Baht loan guarantee by the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG). No business experience, collateral, or bank statements are required for loan application. By year-end, the Bank expects to see 80 million Baht in new loans extended under this service.

Thailand has seen more than 110 coffee brands introduced, driven by the increasing number of Thai coffee drinkers, thereby resulting in intense competition. To be a successful coffee shop franchisee, one is recommended to choose a franchise brand that is already established in the market, with an existing reputation, customer base, creditable quality, standard prices, and professional business administration that responds well to customer lifestyles. Inthanin is among the top retail coffee franchises in terms of popularity, growing its network largely alongside the gas station business. Apart from Bangchak service stations, the coffee brand has expanded its presence in new channels, including office buildings, department stores, and educational institutes.

 Mr. Viboon Wongsakul, Bangchak Retail Managing Director, said Thailand’s retail coffee industry is worth approximately 17 billion Baht, of which 75 percent, or 12.75 billion Baht, is contributed by franchise businesses. This proportion is on the rise.

Two business platforms are available for Inthanin franchisees: Inthanin Garden, with a simple but elegant, easy-to-access style, offering 100-percent organic Arabica coffee; and Inthanin Coffee, with a simple, modern look, yet stylish and friendly, offering a bolder coffee taste. Total investment for each of these outlets is around 2-3 million Baht, depending largely on shop area.

Bangchak Retail is planning for expansion with 120 new Inthanin outlets within this year, in addition to the 400 existing branches, and will reach at least 1,000 in the next three to five years. Inthanin shops will be remodeled with a more modern look and eco-friendly designs and materials, including its “Bio Cup” which is made from plants and is biodegradable. Apart from the coffee franchise, the company, in cooperation with KBank, will soon offer a loan for SPAR franchises, a Netherlands-based retail chain which has already granted an exclusive license to Bangchak Retail.

Mr. Pipavat added that, over the past year, the retail franchise business totaled 250 billion Baht in market value, or 8 percent of the country’s retail industry. Growth in food, beverage and ice cream, and educational franchise businesses registered 24 percent, 21 percent and 17 percent, respectively. The franchise success story mostly involves famous brands, which are well-recognized by customers, and offer financial and equipment support, training service, and a practical business platform. KBank has set a loan target for franchise businesses at 2.22 billion Baht, or an increase of 15 percent from the previous year.

