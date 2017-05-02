“เคทีซี” หรือ บริษัท บัตรกรุงไทย จำกัด (มหาชน) โดยนางประณยา นิถานานนท์ ผู้อำนวยการ – ธุรกิจบัตรเครดิต ร่วมกับ บริษัท เซ็นทรัล เรสตอรองส์ กรุ๊ป จำกัด (ซีอาร์จี) โดยนายณัฐ วงศ์พานิช กรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ ผู้นำธุรกิจด้านร้านอาหารเครือข่ายของประเทศไทย ออกแคมเปญ “อร่อยไม่ซ้ำสไตล์ จุใจได้ 2 ต่อ ที่ร้านอาหารในเครือซีอาร์จี กับบัตรเครดิตเคทีซี” เพียงสมาชิกใช้จ่ายผ่านบัตรเครดิตเคทีซี ที่ร้านอาหารที่ร่วมรายการกว่า 140 สาขาทั่วประเทศ รับสิทธิ์พิเศษ 2 ต่อ ตั้งแต่วันนี้ – 30 มิถุนายน 2560 ดังนี้ ต่อที่1 รับทันทีส่วนลด 10% ที่ร้านเปปเปอร์ ลันช์ และร้านโคล สโตน ครีมเมอรี่ (ยกเว้นสินค้าใหม่ และสินค้าโปรโมชั่น) สำหรับร้านโยชิโนยะ รับส่วนลดเมื่อรับประทานครบ 350 บาทขึ้นไป และสำหรับร้านเทนยะ และร้านคัตสึยะ รับส่วนลดเมื่อรับประทานครบ 400 บาทขึ้นไป รับส่วนลดราคาพิเศษ สำหรับเมนู “โยรูตง ราเมน” พร้อมเครื่องดื่ม (ไม่รวมประเภทรีฟิว) ที่ร้านชาบูตง ราเมน และ “เซ็ตปลากินดาระหมักซอสมิโสะขาวย่างถ่าน” ที่ร้านโอโตยะ รับฟรีเมนู “สาคูแคนตาลูป” เมื่อรับประทานครบ 600 บาทขึ้นไป (ไม่รวมค่าบริการ) ที่ร้านเดอะ เทอเรส ต่อที่ 2 เพียงสมาชิกใช้จ่ายผ่านบัตรฯ และใช้คะแนนสะสม KTC FOREVER REWADRS เท่ายอดใช้จ่ายต่อเซลส์สลิป รับส่วนลดเพิ่ม 15% ที่ร้านเปปเปอร์ ลันช์ และเทนยะ หรือรับเครดิตเงินคืน 15% ที่ร้าน ชาบูตง ราเมน / ร้านโคล สโตน ครีมเมอรี่ / ร้านเดอะ เทอเรส / ร้านโยชิโนยะ / ร้านโอโตยะ/ และร้านคัตสึยะ (ต้องส่ง SMS ลงทะเบียนทุกครั้งเพื่อรับสิทธิ์ภายในวันที่ใช้จ่าย) วิธีการรับสิทธิ์เพียงพิมพ์ CRG เว้นวรรค ตามด้วยหมายเลขบัตรเครดิต 16 หลัก ตามด้วยเครื่องหมาย # และยอดใช้จ่ายต่อเซลส์สลิป ส่งมาที่ 061 384 5000 โดยสมาชิกจะได้รับข้อความตอบกลับ เพื่อยืนยันการลงทะเบียนสำเร็จ (ค่าส่งครั้งละ 3 บาท) หากยอดใช้จ่ายมีจุดทศนิยม ให้พิมพ์เป็นจำนวนเต็ม ไม่ต้องใส่จุดทศนิยมและเครื่องหมายจุลภาค (,) เช่น ยอดใช้จ่าย 1,234.56 บาท ให้พิมพ์ 1234 เท่านั้น ผู้สนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมที่ KTC PHONE 02 123 5000 หรือที่ www.ktc.co.th ----------------------------------------------------------------- KTC and CRG restaurants introduce the “Double-Tier Lucky Meal” campaign. Mrs. Pranaya Nithananon, Vice President—Credit Card Business,“KTC” or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, and, Mr. Nath Vongphanich, President of Central Restaurant Group, Thailand’s number one restaurant network, jointly introduce the “Double-Tier Lucky Meal” campaign covering more than 140 branches of CRG restaurants across Thailand. Under this campaign, members spending with a KTC credit card may be eligible to two tiers of privileges as follows: First tier: - 10% discount when dining at Peper Lunch and Cold Stone Cremery (exclude new and promotional products) when dinning for 350 Baht or more at Yoshinoya and when dining for 400 Baht or more at Tenya and Katsuya. - Special discount on Yoruton Ramen with a drink (exclude refill) at Chabuton and on Char-Grilled Kindara in White Miso Sauce at Ootoya. - Special dish “Sago with Cantaloupe in Coconut Milk” when dining for 600 Baht or more at The Terrace. Second tier: - Members spending with a KTC credit card and using the same amount of KTC Forever Rewards points as the transaction amount will be entitled to 15% on-top discount at Pepper Lunch and Tenya or 15% cashback at Chabuton, Cold Stone Creamery, Yoshinoya, Ootoya, The Terrance and Katsuya. For this privilege, a registration SMS must be sent on every occasion in order to be eligible on the day of transaction. The offers are valid from now until June 30th , 2017. In order to be eligible, members need to text “CRG”, followed by a space, the 16-digit credit card number, the # symbol and the amount of spending for that sales slip to 061-384-5000 (fee of 3 Baht per SMS). The member will receive a confirmation message in return. In the case where the amount is with satang, it is to be rounded down. No decimal point or comma can be included. For example, if the spending amount is 1,234.56 Baht, the number indicated should simply be “1234”. ​For more information, please call KTC PHONE 02 123 5000 or visit www.ktc.co.th. Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ < Prev Next >