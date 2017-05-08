กสิกรไทยพลิกโฉมโมบาย แบงกิ้ง ด้วยแนวคิด “เปลี่ยนให้ทุกเรื่องง่ายขึ้น” เน้นพัฒนาฟีเจอร์ทำธุรกรรมทางการเงินล้ำยุค ให้พร้อมจบได้ด้วยตัวเองบนสมาร์ทโฟน ลุยเจาะกลุ่มลูกค้ารายย่อยและลูกค้าเอสเอ็มอี เปลี่ยนชื่อและโลโก้ของแอพพลิเคชั่นธนาคารบนมือถืออันดับ 1 K-Mobile Banking PLUS เป็น K PLUS พร้อมเปิดตัว K PLUS SME ครั้งแรกของแอพพลิเคชั่นสำหรับลูกค้าเอสเอ็มอีโดยเฉพาะ ตั้งเป้าสิ้นปีลูกค้า 7 ล้านราย นายพัชร สมะลาภา รองกรรมการผู้จัดการอาวุโส ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เปิดเผยว่า แนวโน้มลูกค้าที่หันมาใช้บริการโมบาย แบงกิ้งมากขึ้น และจะเป็นช่องทางทำธุรกรรมทางการเงินอันดับหนึ่ง โดยมีจำนวนบัญชีผู้ใช้ทั้งระบบธนาคารพาณิชย์ของไทยในปี 2559 เติบโตขึ้น 50% สอดคล้องกับเทรนด์ไลฟ์สไตล์ “ดิจิทัล โมบิลิตี้” (Digital Mobility) ของคนในปัจุบันที่ไม่อยู่นิ่ง ต้องการความสะดวกและจัดการทุกสิ่งได้ด้วยตัวเองผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน ประกอบกับพฤติกรรมของลูกค้าที่เปิดรับการใช้งานและพบว่ารายการใช้งานต่าง ๆ สามารถช่วยบริหารจัดการการเงินให้สะดวกและง่ายมากขึ้น ธนาคารกสิกรไทยยังคงตั้งเป้ารักษาความเป็นผู้นำอันดับ 1 ด้านดิจิทัล แบงกิ้งอย่างต่อเนื่อง จึงเร่งพัฒนานวัตกรรมบริการด้านดิจิทัลให้เต็มรูปแบบมากยิ่งขึ้น โดยเฉพาะโมบาย แบงกิ้ง ที่ได้ก้าวมาเป็นช่องทางอันดับ 1 ในการทำธุรกรรมการเงินของลูกค้าจะเน้นสร้างประสบการณ์การใช้งานที่ดีให้แก่ผู้บริโภค ด้วยการพัฒนาฟีเจอร์ภายใต้แนวคิด “เปลี่ยนให้ทุกเรื่องง่ายขึ้น” ทำให้ลูกค้าปรับเปลี่ยนการใช้งานได้ง่ายตามความต้องการ ซึ่งจะช่วยให้ลูกค้าจบทุกความต้องการด้านการเงินได้บนสมาร์ทโฟนเครื่องเดียว และสิ่งที่สำคัญที่สุดคือ การมีมาตรการในการรักษาความปลอดภัยทางข้อมูลขั้นสูง ล่าสุด ธนาคารกสิกรไทยได้รีแบรนดิ้งแอพพลิเคชั่นธนาคารบนมือถืออันดับ 1 โดยเปลี่ยนชื่อและโลโก้ของ K-Mobile Banking PLUS ใหม่ให้ง่ายต่อการจดจำเป็น K PLUS ซึ่งปัจจุบัน ในไตรมาส 1 ปี 2560 มียอดผู้ใช้แล้วกว่า 5 ล้านคน เติบโตขึ้นจากช่วงเดียวกันของปีก่อน 65% และเป็นผู้ใช้งานอย่างสม่ำเสมอถึง 80% โดยมีจำนวนการทำธุรกรรมในไตรมาสนี้เพิ่มขึ้น 102% เมื่อเทียบกับไตรมาส 1 ของปีก่อน นอกจากความง่ายในการใช้งานแอพฯ แล้ว ยังเพิ่มความสะดวกที่ทำให้ลูกค้าสามารถทำธุรกรรมการเงินได้ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา เช่น การขอออกบัตรเดบิตผ่าน K PLUS แล้วรอรับบัตรได้เลยที่บ้าน หรือซื้อประกันเดินทางระหว่างประเทศได้ ทั้งนี้ ธนาคารมีแผนเพิ่มลักษณะการใช้งานที่ให้ลูกค้าสามารถทำธุรกรรมได้โดยไม่ต้องไปที่สาขา เช่น การเปิดบัญชีกองทุน ซื้อขายสับเปลี่ยนกองทุน อายัดบัตรเครดิต โอนเงินต่างประเทศ การขอรายการเดินบัญชีย้อนหลัง 2 ปีได้ทันที ซึ่งคาดว่ารายการใช้งานเหล่านี้จะทำให้มีผู้ใช้งานธนาคารบนมือถือเพิ่มขึ้นเป็น 7 ล้านคนในสิ้นปีนี้ สำหรับกลุ่มลูกค้าผู้ประกอบการ หรือเอสเอ็มอี ธนาคารได้เปิดตัวแอพพลิเคชั่นบนมือถือ K PLUS SME เป็นครั้งแรก ซึ่งเป็นแอพพลิเคชั่นที่ถูกพัฒนาขึ้นเพื่อตอบโจทย์ลูกค้าเอสเอ็มอีอย่างแท้จริง เนื่องจากในปัจจุบันปัญหาของผู้ประกอบการส่วนใหญ่ คือ มีความต้องการตรวจสอบยอดเงินเข้าออกบัญชีเป็นประจำ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเงินที่เข้ามาจากการโอนเงินหรือการรับจ่ายเช็ค โดยเฉพาะเรื่องเช็คคืนเป็นสิ่งที่ผู้ประกอบการให้ความใส่ใจเป็นพิเศษเพราะต้องการรักษาเครดิตกับคู่ค้า ซึ่งในปัจจุบันยังไม่มีแอพพลิเคชั่นไหนที่สามารถตอบโจทย์ความต้องการดังกล่าวได้ ธนาคารจึงได้พัฒนาช่องทางการทำธุรกรรมผ่านแอพพลิเคชั่นสำหรับธุรกิจที่สามารถใช้ได้ทั้งบัญชีบุคคลธรรมดา บัญชีร่วม และบัญชีนิติบุคคล อีกทั้งยังสามารถเพิ่มบัญชีได้สูงสุดถึง 25 บัญชี ทำให้ลูกค้าสามารถเข้าถึงข้อมูลและบริหารจัดการธุรกิจได้ด้วยตนเองอย่างสะดวก รวดเร็ว มีฟีเจอร์สำคัญที่แตกต่างจากแอพพลิเคชั่นอื่น ๆในตลาด ทั้งยังช่วยให้ผู้ประกอบการสามารถบริหารเงินและธุรกิจได้อย่างมืออาชีพ เช่น การจัดการกลุ่มบัญชีเพื่อดูภาพรวมของแต่ละธุรกิจได้อย่างง่ายดาย การตรวจสอบสถานะเช็คทั้งขารับและขาจ่าย พร้อมการแจ้งเตือนในกรณีที่เช็คมีปัญหา มีรายงานสินเชื่อที่จะรวบรวมข้อมูลรายงานสินเชื่อทุกประเภท ทั้งโอดี ตั๋วสัญญาใช้เงิน เงินกู้ หรือหนังสือค้ำประกัน รวมถึงสามารถดูการเคลื่อนไหวบัญชีแบบเรียลไทม์เพื่อช่วยให้ชีวิตธุรกิจง่ายขึ้นอย่างแท้จริง นายพัชร กล่าวในตอนท้ายว่า ธนาคารมุ่งผลักดันให้มีการใช้ช่องทางอิเล็กทรอนิกส์มากขึ้น โดยได้แต่งตั้งเจ้าหน้าที่แนะนำบริการด้านดิจิทัล หรือ Digital Service Officer (DSO) เพื่อประจำในสาขาทั่วประเทศ ทำหน้าที่ในการให้คำแนะนำการใช้ผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการด้านดิจิทัลของธนาคารให้กับลูกค้า ในขณะที่บทบาทของสาขาที่มีอยู่ประมาณ 1,100 สาขา จะเน้นการให้บริการการเงินส่วนบุคคลหรือสำหรับธุรกิจ โดยจะนำเทคโนโลยีต่าง ๆ มาใช้เพื่อเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้กับลูกค้า เช่น e-Application เพื่อให้ลูกค้าสมัครใช้บริการและผลิตภัณฑ์ต่าง ๆ ได้เร็วขึ้น ลดเวลาการกรอกเอกสาร และลดการเก็บเอกสารของธนาคาร เป็นต้น +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Brand-New Image of KBank Mobile Banking to Win Retail and SME Clients KASIKORNBANK has revamped the image of its mobile banking service with the concept, “Change for a Simpler Life!”. Focusing on the state-of-the-art features of comprehensive financial transactions on smartphones, target groups include retail and SME clients. The K-Mobile Banking PLUS application has been renamed, and is now K PLUS; a new K PLUS SME has been introduced for the SME segment. KBank aims to have a total of 7 million customers by the end of this year. KBank Senior Executive Vice President, Mr. Patchara Samalapa said more people are now using mobile banking services, as evidenced by the 50-percent increase in the number of user accounts at Thai commercial banks in 2016. This trend affirms that mobile banking will soon become the most popular channel for financial transactions, in line with the lifestyle trend of “digital mobility” wherein people are active, seek a convenient way of life and need to manage everything by themselves on their smartphones. These customers have found that the features of mobile banking are very helpful for their financial matters. To remain at the forefront in the digital banking market, KBank has continually developed comprehensive digital service innovations. Its mobile banking service is now the most-used channel among customers seeking to conduct financial transactions. For a better customer experience, KBank has recently introduced new, simplified features under the “Change for a Simpler Life!” concept. With this new initiative, customers will find it easier to use this app, and all of their financial needs can be met on a single smartphone. More importantly, a world-class data security system has been adopted. In the latest development, KBank has rebranded its K-MOBILE BANKING PLUS – the market’s leading mobile app - as K PLUS, to make it easier to remember. In 1Q17, its number of users topped 5 million, growing 65 percent YoY. Of this, 80 percent are regular users. In terms of volume, transactions conducted via this app advanced 102 percent from the same period of last year. K PLUS is not only more user-friendly, but also offers greater convenience for our customers to conduct financial transactions anywhere, anytime, e.g., applying for K-Debit Card which is then delivered to your home, or buying overseas travel insurance. In addition, KBank plans to introduce new features in K PLUS to allow customers to conduct even more transactions instantly without having to visit our branches. Among them are fund account opening, fund switching, credit card cancellation, overseas money transfer and requests for bank statements of the last two years. With these features, it is expected that the number of our mobile banking customers will increase to 7 million by the end of 2017. For our SME customers, KBank has introduced K PLUS SME, our first-of-its-kind mobile phone application for this customer segment. This application has been developed to meet the real needs of SMEs, largely in keeping track of account transactions, including money transfers, or cheque deposits and payments. SMEs are particularly concerned about returned cheques because they want to maintain credit with their counterparties. To date, no other application can fulfill these needs. KBank has thus developed more features for this new application which can be used with individual, joint and corporate accounts. The new features allow customers to add new accounts (up to 25), access data and manage their business themselves with greater convenience in a timely manner. Distinctive features which help business operators in their cash management include account management, cheque status inquiry for both cheque deposit and payment as well as alerts in case of problems, loan reports that provide all data related to O/D, P/N, long-term loans, and letters of guarantee, as well as real-time account movement. All of these functions are designed to simplify our customers' lives. Mr. Patchara added that to promote the increased use of electronic channels, Digital Service Officers (DSOs) have been assigned to KBank branches nationwide to offer advice on the use of digital products and services to our customers. As for the role of the 1,100 KBank branches, they will focus on personal or business financial services. Technologies will be introduced at these branches to offer greater convenience for our customers, including e-Application, which will help shorten application processes for various products and services, while allowing the Bank to reduce document storage space.