ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ ประกาศความร่วมมือ บริษัท ทรู มันนี่ จำกัด ผู้ให้บริการบัญชีกระเป๋าเงินอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ (e-Wallet) ยกระดับการชำระเงินของสังคมไทยอีกขั้น เปิดให้บริการ “เติมเงินพร้อมเพย์” ตอบรับธนาคารแห่งประเทศไทย (ธปท.) ทันทีหลังส่งสัญญาณพร้อมให้บริการส่วนต่อขยายพร้อมเพย์สำหรับ e-Wallet ในวันนี้ ผนึกกำลังเดินหน้าขยายช่องทางการเข้าถึงบริการทางการเงินสู่ประชาชนอย่างหลากหลายและสะดวกมากยิ่งขึ้น พร้อมรองรับการทำธุรกรรมทางการเงินลูกค้าทรูมันนี่กว่า 3 ล้านราย และอำนวยความสะดวกเติมเงินพร้อมเพย์เข้ากระเป๋าทรูมันนี่พร้อมเพย์ผ่าน 3 ช่องทางหลักของ ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ ได้แก่ SCB Easy App SCB Easy Net และตู้เอทีเอ็ม ตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง นางภิมลภา สันติโชค รองผู้จัดการใหญ่อาวุโส ผู้บริหารสูงสุด Commercial Banking Solutions ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ เปิดเผยว่า ในวันนี้ธนาคารแห่งประเทศไทย (ธปท.) ได้ประกาศเปิดให้ บริการ “เติมเงินพร้อมเพย์” ซึ่งเป็นส่วนต่อขยายของโครงการพร้อมเพย์ ที่จะช่วยให้ประชาชนสามารถเข้าถึงระบบการชำระเงินที่มีความสะดวก และปลอดภัยได้อย่างกว้างขวางมากยิ่งขึ้น ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ จึงร่วมมือกับ บริษัท ทรู มันนี่ จำกัด ผู้ให้บริการบัญชีกระเป๋าเงินอิเล็กทรอนิกส์รายใหญ่ของประเทศไทย มอบบริการ “เติมเงินพร้อมเพย์” ให้กับประชาชน เพื่อร่วมขับเคลื่อนสังคมไร้เงินสดให้เกิดขึ้นจริงในประชาชนทุกกลุ่มอย่างทั่วถึง โดยเฉพาะประชาชนกลุ่มที่ไม่มีบัญชีธนาคารแต่ใช้บริการ e-Wallet และประชาชนทั่วไปที่นิยมใช้ e-Wallet สำหรับวัตถุประสงค์ต่างๆ จะสามารถโอนเงินด้วย e- wallet ID ได้อย่างสะดวกยิ่งขึ้น โดยธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์จะเข้าไปสนับสนุนทรูมันนี่ ในการเชื่อมต่อกับระบบชำระเงินกลาง ตามข้อกำหนดของ ธปท. สำหรับผู้ให้บริการที่ไม่ใช่ธนาคาร เพื่อรองรับการให้บริการพร้อมเพย์สำหรับลูกค้าทรูมันนี่ที่มีการใช้งานอย่างต่อเนื่อง มากกว่า 3 ล้านรายในปัจจุบัน นายธัญญพงศ์ ธรรมาวรานุคุปต์ กรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ บริษัท แอสเซนด์ มันนี่ จำกัด บริษัทผู้ให้บริการทรูมันนี่ ประเทศไทย กล่าวว่า บริการทรูมันนี่ พร้อมเพย์ นับเป็นก้าวครั้งสำคัญในการให้บริการธุรกรรมการเงินโดยผู้ใช้งานแอพพลิเคชั่นทรูมันนี่ วอลเล็ท สามารถทำธุรกรรมการเงิน โดยการโอน จ่าย รับ กับบัญชีธนาคารพร้อมเพย์ได้แล้วตั้งแต่วันที่ 15 กันยายนเป็นต้นไป โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งกับการร่วมมือกับธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ ธนาคารผู้ให้บริการการเงินรายใหญ่ของประเทศไทย ซึ่งจะเป็นการต่อยอดโครงการพร้อมเพย์จากภาคธนาคาร ร่วมกับผู้ให้บริการรับชำระเงินอิเล็กทรอนิกส์อย่างเป็นรูปธรรม โดยสอดรับกับแผนยุทธศาสตร์การพัฒนาโครงสร้างพื้นฐานระบบการชำระเงินแบบอิเล็กทรอนิกส์แห่งชาติ ลูกค้าทรูมันนี่สามารถโอนเงินหรือรับจ่ายเงินเข้าบัญชีพร้อมเพย์ที่ท่านลงทะเบียนด้วยรหัสบัตรประจำตัวประชาชน 13 หลัก หรือ หมายเลขโทรศัพท์มือถือ หากลูกค้าบัญชีธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ต้องการเติมเงินเข้าทรูมันนี่ พร้อมเพย์ สามารถกดรหัสหมายเลขกระเป๋าเงินอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ (e-Wallet ID) 15 หลัก การเปิดให้บริการทรูมันนี่ พร้อมเพย์ ครั้งนี้จะช่วยให้คนไทยทุกกลุ่มครอบคลุมทั้งผู้ที่ไม่มีบัญชีธนาคาร อีกทั้งลูกค้าทรูมันนี่ สามารถเข้าถึงช่องทางการชำระเงินได้สะดวกมากยิ่งขึ้น สามารถรับเงินได้ทันที พร้อมมาตรฐานความปลอดภัย ความรวดเร็วด้วยมาตรฐานเดียวกันกับสถาบันการเงิน ลูกค้าทรูมันนี่สามารถเติมเงินเพร้อมเพย์ได้อย่างสะดวกรวดเร็วตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง ผ่าน SCB Easy Net (อินเทอร์เน็ตแบงก์กิ้ง) SCB Easy App (โมบายแบงก์กิ้ง) และตู้เอทีเอ็มของธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์กว่า 10,000 เครื่องทั่วประเทศ โดยกำหนดวงเงินสูงสุดในการเติมเงิน ผ่าน SCB Easy App SCB Easy Net และตู้เอทีเอ็ม สูงสุด 7,500 บาทต่อครั้ง โดยไม่มีค่าธรรมเนียมเมื่อเติมไม่เกิน 5,000 บาท พร้อมกันนี้ ลูกค้า$ทรูมันนี่ที่ต้องการโอนเงินออกไปยังบัญชีพร้อมเพย์ สามารถสมัครบริการทรูมันนี่ พร้อมเพย์ ได้โดยตรงผ่านแอปพลิเคชั่นทรูมันนี่ วอลเล็ท และสามารถทำธุรกรรมไปยังบัญชีธนาคารที่ผูกพร้อมเพย์ จำกัดวงเงินไม่เกิน 7,500 บาท/ครั้ง ไม่มีขั้นต่ำการโอน ฟรีค่าธรรมเนียมการทำธุรกรรมทุกรายการ +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ SCB and TrueMoney expand public access to Thailand's National e-payment system by jointly offering "PromptPay Topup" feature Aiming to expand access to Thailand's national e-payment system in line with Bank of Thailand policy, Siam Commercial Bank in cooperative with e-payment provider True Money Co. to offer a new feature called “PromptPay Topup” to TrueMoney customers. This feature will ensure that more members of the public enjoy easy, convenient access to financial services via PromptPay, which has until now only been available via a bank account. In addition, SCB will serve the more than three million TrueMoney customers by letting them top up e-Wallet PromptPay through the Bank's three major channels, namely SCB Easy App, SCB Easy Net and ATMs, all available 24 hours a day. Mrs. Pimolpa Santichok, senior executive vice president and head of SCB’s Commercial Banking Solutions, said, “The Bank of Thailand today announced the launch of 'PromptPay Topup' a new feature that enhances the government’s PromptPay project so as to give everyone access to an electronic payment system that is convenient and secure. SCB recognizes the importance of this need and has therefore joined hands with TrueMoney Co., Ltd, a major e-payment service provider in Thailand, to offer PromptPay Topup starting from today onwards. This collaboration will help make the cashless society a reality for people from all walks of life, especially those without bank accounts. Now PromptPay can be easily accessed not only via Thai banks but also using this new e-Wallet service, which helps serve users who rely on TrueMoney for various purposes. The new service will simplify the money transfer process involving e-Wallet IDs. Since a Bank of Thailand regulation requires that PromptPay be linked to the central clearing system used by Thai banks, SCB's role is to provide this link on behalf of TrueMoney, which is not a bank. SCB's support will thus let TrueMoney offer PromptPay to its more than three million active customers, expanding access to the national system. Mr.Tanyapong Thamavaranukupt, president of Ascend Money Co., Ltd., said, “TrueMoney PromptPay is a major advancement for financial transaction services. TrueMoney’s e-Wallet users will be able to transfer, pay or receive money via PromptPay bank accounts from September 15 onwards. Collaboration with major Thai banks such as SCB will expand the PromptPay project from the banking sector to e-payment service providers, in line with the strategic plan to develop infrastructure for the national e-payment platform. TrueMoney customers can transfer or pay money to their PromptPay accounts registered with their 13-digit national ID number or mobile phone number, while SCB customers can top-up their TrueMoney PromptPay using the 15-digit e-Wallet ID. TrueMoney PromptPay is available for any Thai, including anyone who lacks a bank account, and TrueMoney customers will now have better access to an incoming and outgoing payment channel with the same security and speed as that offered by financial institutions. In addition to providing the necessary link to the banking system, SCB will enable TrueMoney customers to conveniently top up their PromptPay e-Wallets 24 hours a day via SCB Easy Net (internet banking), SCB Easy App (mobile banking) and more than 10,000 ATMs nationwide. The top-up limit for SCB Easy App, SCB Easy Net and ATMs is set at 7,500 baht per time. No surcharge for any transfer below 5,000 baht. TrueMoney customers seeking to transfer money to PromptPay accounts can now apply for TrueMoney PromptPay directly from the TrueMoney Wallet application. They will be able to perform transactions to any PromptPay bank account at up to 7,500 baht each time with no minimum amount, and completely free of charge.