กสิกรไทยเปิดบริการรับโอนเงินจาก 4 ประเทศ ผ่าน 3 แอปฟินเทคชื่อดัง ชูจุดเด่นเลือกโอนเข้าบัญชีธนาคารในไทยได้กว่า 30 ธนาคาร รู้วันรับเงินที่แน่นอน ค่าโอนชัดเจน ได้รับเงินเต็มจำนวน คาดปีหน้ารับเงินโอนผ่านแอปจะเพิ่มขึ้นมากกว่า 3 เท่า พร้อมเร่งพัฒนาให้การโอนเงินไปต่างประเทศผ่าน K PLUS ได้เป็นครั้งแรกของธนาคารไทยเพื่อรองรับธุรกรรมระหว่างประเทศยุคดิจิทัลที่กำลังเติบโตรวดเร็ว นายศีลวัต สันติวิสัฎฐ์ รองกรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เปิดเผยว่า ปัจจุบันคนไทยมีการโอนเงินข้ามประเทศจำนวนมาก ทั้งโอนเงินเพื่อการค้า โอนเงินกลับบ้าน โอนเงินให้บุตรหลานที่ศึกษาอยู่ต่างประเทศ รวมถึงธุรกิจอีคอมเมิร์ช อย่างไรก็ตามที่ผ่านมามีข้อจำกัด คือ ไม่สามารถกำหนดวันรับเงินที่แน่นอนได้ ต้องเสียค่าธรรมเนียมโอนให้กับธนาคารต้นทางและธนาคารปลายทางยังหักค่าธรรมเนียมจากเงินโอนที่แตกต่างกัน ทำให้ผู้รับได้รับเงินไม่ครบจำนวนตามวงเงินที่โอน และต้องเสียเวลาสอบถามสถานะเงินโอนตลอดเวลาซึ่งอาจยุ่งยาก ทำให้ทั้งผู้โอนและผู้รับโอนไม่ได้รับความสะดวก ธนาคารกสิกรไทยจึงได้ร่วมมือกับ 3 ฟินเทคชั้นนำผู้ให้บริการโอนเงินผ่านแอปพลิเคชั่นที่ทันสมัย คือ TransferTo, Instarem และ Currenxie เปิดให้บริการโอนเงินจากต้นทาง 4 ประเทศ ได้แก่ สิงคโปร์ มาเลเซีย ฮ่องกง และออสเตรเลียผ่านธนาคารกสิกรไทยไปเข้าบัญชีของผู้รับเงินที่ธนาคารต่าง ๆ กว่า 30 ธนาคารในประเทศไทย โดยบริการรับโอนเงินระหว่างประเทศผ่านฟินเทคนี้ ผู้โอนเงินสามารถทำรายการโอนผ่านแอปพลิเคชั่น พร้อมระบุวัน เวลา ที่ปลายทางจะได้รับเงิน อีกทั้งยังรู้ค่าธรรมเนียมการโอนที่แน่นอนทันที จึงมั่นใจได้ว่าผู้รับในไทยจะได้รับเงินเต็มจำนวนและตรงตามเวลาที่กำหนด โดยสามารถโอนเงินได้สูงสุดถึง 500,000 บาทต่อรายการ ปัจจุบันมีการโอนเงินรายย่อยขาเข้ามาในประเทศไทยโดยรวมประมาณ 3.8 ล้านรายการต่อปี คิดเป็นมูลค่าราว 1.5 ล้านล้านบาท เป็นการโอนผ่านธนาคารกสิกรไทย 620,000 รายการ มีส่วนแบ่งการตลาดอยู่ที่ 16% คิดเป็นมูลค่าการโอนประมาณ 250,000 ล้านบาทต่อปี และสัดส่วนการโอนเงินมาไทยที่โอนนอกระบบธนาคาร (มิใช่การโอนผิดกฎหมาย) ประมาณ 200,000 รายการ มูลค่ากว่า10,000 ล้านบาท ซึ่งธนาคารกสิกรไทยได้ทดลองเปิดให้บริการรับเงินโอนจากต่างประเทศผ่านฟินเทคมาตั้งแต่เดือนมีนาคม 2560 คาดว่าในสิ้นปีนี้จะมีลูกค้าใช้บริการประมาณ 20,000 รายการ และในปี 2561 ช่องทางการโอนเงินขาเข้าผ่านแอปพลิเคชั่นจะเติบโตมากกว่า 3 เท่า นายศีลวัต กล่าวเสริมว่า การที่ธนาคารจับมือกับฟินเทคให้บริการโอนเงินข้ามประเทศจะเป็นแนวโน้มใหม่ของการให้บริการโอนเงินระหว่างประเทศที่จะช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกให้แก่ลูกค้ามากยิ่งขึ้น ขณะนี้ธนาคารกสิกรไทยอยู่ระหว่างพัฒนาการโอนเงินระหว่างประเทศสำหรับลูกค้ารายย่อยให้สามารถตอบโจทย์บริการยุคดิจิทัลเพิ่มขึ้น โดยในต้นปี 2561 จะเป็นครั้งแรกที่ลูกค้าธนาคารของไทย สามารถทำรายการโอนเงินไปต่างประเทศด้วยตัวเองผ่านแอปพลิเคชั่น K PLUS ทางโทรศัพท์มือถือไปยังผู้รับเงินปลายทางกว่า 40 ประเทศทั่วโลก ได้แก่ จีน สหรัฐอเมริกา อังกฤษ สิงคโปร์ ฮ่องกง ออสเตรเลีย และกลุ่มสหภาพยุโรป โดยผู้โอนสามารถกำหนดวันรับเงิน และรู้ค่าธรรมเนียมการโอนที่แน่นอนได้ทันทีเช่นเดียวกัน ซึ่งจะเป็นการเปิดมิติใหม่ของการโอนเงินรายย่อยไปต่างประเทศซึ่งมีประมาณ 8 ล้านรายการต่อปี คิดเป็นมูลค่าการโอนมากกว่า 230,000 ล้านบาท ++++++++++++++++++++++++ KBank joins three fintech apps to facilitate cross-border money transfer to more than 30 banks in Thailand. Offering greater convenience and speed, with specified receipt date and transfer fee. KASIKORNBANK PCL (KBank) now offers services to facilitate cross-border money transfer from four countries via three leading fintech applications, through which customers can choose to transfer money to any of more than 30 participating banks, while being able to determine the exact receipt date and know the exact amount of transfer fee. The calculation of transfer fee allows customers to ensure that recipients get the full amount of transferred funds. KBank expects the amount of money wired through these apps to more than triple next year, and is also speeding development of cross-border transfer service via the K PLUS app, which will be the first of its kind from Thai banks to address the rapidly growing demand for international transactions in the digital era. Mr. Silawat Santivisat, KBank Executive Vice President, said that Thais are increasingly using international money transfer services for trade and remittance, as well as for their children’s overseas study and e-commerce transactions. However, there are certain limitations with existing cross-border fund transfers. For instance, customers cannot determine the receipt date or calculate the exact amount of transfer fees incurred at either sending or destination banks, which charge different rates of transfer fees. Therefore, recipients may not receive the full amount of transferred funds as intended. In addition, they must waste their time tracking the latest status of the transfer process. Such limitations cause inconvenience to both senders and recipients. KBank has therefore joined with three leading fintech companies, namely TransferTo, InstaReM and Currenxie, which provide cross-border payment applications that allow customers to transfer funds from four countries–Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Australia–via KBank to the recipients’ accounts in any of more than 30 banks in Thailand. Senders can carry out transactions via these international transfer apps, and determine the exact receipt date and time. Senders and recipients can also know the exact transfer fees and be assured that they will be able to transfer the full amount as intended and at the designated time. The maximum transfer amount is 500,000 Baht per transaction. Currently, inward funds transfer for retail customers totals around 3.8 million transactions or 1.5 trillion Baht per year in Thailand. Of this, 620,000 transactions are made via KBank, accounting for 16 percent, or 250 billion Baht a year. Meanwhile, inward remittance made via legal non-bank channels stands at around 200,000 transactions, topping 10 billion Baht. KBank’s inward funds transfer via fintech apps has been available on a trial basis since March of this year. KBank expects to see around 20,000 transactions conducted via this channel by the end of this year, and more than triple that amount within 2018. Mr. Silawat added that this latest collaboration between KBank and fintech firms represents a new trend of cross-border funds transfer which will assist our customers even more. To better meet demand in the digital era, KBank is now developing international retail funds transfer via K PLUS, which can be made to recipients in more than 40 countries across the globe, including China, the US, the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and the EU nations. Senders can determine the receipt date and know the exact transfer fee immediately. Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์