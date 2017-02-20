Forgot your password? Create an account
  • Increase font size
  • Default font size
  • Decrease font size
News
ดัชนีเซี่ยงไฮ้คอมโพสิตจีนปิดพุ่งขึ้น37.88จุด » ดัชนีเซี่ยงไฮ้คอมโพสิตตลาดหุ้นจีนปิดตลาดวันนี้ปรับตัวสูงขึ้น37.88 จุด หรือ 1.18% ปิดที่ 3,239.96 จุด...
ดัชนีคอมโพสิตเกาหลีใต้ปิดเพิ่มขึ้น3.81จุด » ดัชนีคอมโพสิตตลาดหุ้นเกาหลีใต้ (KOSPI) ปิดในวันนี้ เพิ่มขึ้น 3.81 จุด หรือ +0.18% ปิดที่ 2,084.39 จุ...
ดัชนีนิกเกอิปิดเพิ่มขึ้น 16.46จุด » ดัชนีนิกเกอิตลาดหุ้นโตเกียวปิดในวันนี้  เพิ่มขึ้น 16.46 จุด หรือ 0.09% แตะที่ 19,251.08 จุด เนื...
บลจ.ไทยพาณิชย์ เตรียมจ่ายปันผลกองหุ้นจีน-ยุโรป-โกลบอลอิควิตี้ » นายสมิทธ์ พนมยงค์ ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร บริษัทหลักทรัพย์จัดการกองทุน ไทยพาณิชย์ จำกัด เปิดเผยว่า บ...
BES เผยแนวโน้มธุรกิจอาหารพรีเมี ยมและโรงแรมรุ่ง » แนวโน้มการท่องเที่ยวไทยปี 2560 โตต่อเนื่อง คาดรายได้ปีนี้ขยายตัวเพิ่มกว่า 8.17% แตะ 2.71 ล้านล้านบาท...
WCG DIAMONDเล็งเติบโตในเวียดนามตั้งเป้ายอดขายโต 15% » ดับบลิว ซี จี ไดมอนด์ (WCG DIAMOND) เปิดแผนบุกตลาด AEC ทั้งขยายสาขาและเปิดรับตัวแทนจำหน่ายอิสระ เล็ง...
ธอส.พลิกโฉมบริการทางการเงินสู่ Digital Banking » ธนาคารอาคารสงเคราะห์ เผยผลการดำเนินงานปี 2559 สามารถปล่อยสินเชื่อใหม่ได้ทั้ง สิ้น 168,136 ล้านบาท ดั...
เคทีซี-ซัมซุง เพย์ มอบสิทธิพิเศษโดนใจสมาชิกบัตรเครดิตหัวใจดิจิทัล » นางพิทยา  วรปัญญาสกุล  รองประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร – ธุรกิจบัตรเครดิต “เคทีซี” หรือ บริษัท ...
ทองทรงตัวรูปพรรณขายออกบาทละ21,000บาท » สมาคมค้าทองคำ รายงานราคาทองคำ ประจำวันที่ 20 ก.พ. 2560 เปิดตลาดครั้งที่ 1 เมื่อเวลา 09.31 น. ราคาทอง...
สรุปประเมินสถานการณ์เศรษฐกิจและการเงินรายวัน - ธ.ซีไอเอ็มบี ไทย » Snapshot   สหรัฐอเมริกา สภาผู้แทนราษฎรสหรัฐได้มีมติคว่ำกฎข้อบังคับการออมเงินเพื่อวัยเกษียณ ซ...
ภาวะตลาดหุ้นรายวัน - บล.เคทีบี » Company Update & News Comment (+) ASEFA: กำไรสุทธิทำ New High ใหม่ จากยอดขายที่เติบโต (+) IVL:...
เงินบาทเปิดที่ระดับ34.98บาท/ดอลลาร์ » นักบริหารเงินจากธนาคารซีไอเอ็มบี ไทย กล่าวว่า เงินบาทเปิดตลาดเช้านี้อยู่ที่ 34.98 บาท/ดอลลาร์ ทรงตัว...
กสิกรไทยคาดหุ้นไทยสัปดาห์หน้าเกาะติดผลประกอบการบจ. » บริษัทหลักทรัพย์กสิกรไทย จำกัด  ดัชนีหุ้นไทยปรับลดลงในช่วงแรก แต่ฟื้นตัวกลับมาได้ช่วงปลายสัปดาห...
กสิกรไทยคาดเงินบาทสัปดาห์หน้าอยู่ในกรอบ34.90-35.20บาท/ดอลลาร์ » ศูนย์วิจัยกสิกรไทยสรุปความเคลื่อนไหวของค่าเงินบาทว่า เงินบาททรงตัวในกรอบแคบๆ ใกล้ระดับ 35.00 บาทต่อด...
ต.สยามชูสินค้า ยางรถยนต์เทคโนโลยีใหม่ พร้อมเปิดตัวพันธมิตร » บริษัท ต.สยาม คอมเมอร์เชียล จำกัด ผู้นำเข้า และจัดจำหน่ายยาง TOYO TIRES, NITTO TIRE และ KUMHO TIRE&n...
ทีเอ็มบีมอง 5 พืชเกษตร ชี้ทิศทางเศรษฐกิจภูมิภาค » ผลผลิตและราคาพืชผลปี 2560 ดันเงินเข้ากระเป๋าเกษตรกรเพิ่ม 5.5 หมื่นล้าน ภาคใต้ได้อานิสงค์ราคายาง ปาล์...
BIGเปิดแผนปี”60ลุยธุรกิจพรินต์-ขายโทรศัพท์ » BIG โชว์ความเป็นสุดยอดผู้นำตลาดกล้องถ่ายภาพยักษ์ใหญ่ของเมืองไทย กำไรปี”59 พุ่ง 846 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้น...
ดัชนีตลาดหุ้นไทยปิดเพิ่มขึ้น 1.79จุด » บรรยากาศการซื้อขายหลักทรัพย์ไทยในวันนี้ (17 ก.พ.2560) ดัชนีปิดที่ระดับ 1,577.84 จุด เพิ่มขึ้น 1.79 จ...
ดัชนีเซี่ยงไฮ้คอมโพสิตปิดลดลง27.54จุด » ดัชนีเซี่ยงไฮ้คอมโพสิตตลาดหุ้นจีนปิดตลาดวันนี้ปรับตัวลง 27.54 จุด หรือ 0.85% ปิดที่ 3,202.08 จุด &nb...
ดัชนีคอมโพสิตเกาหลีใต้ปิดลดลง1.26จุด » ดัชนีคอมโพสิตตลาดหุ้นเกาหลีใต้ (KOSPI) ปิดในวันนี้ ลดลง 1.26 จุด หรือ -0.06% ปิดที่ 2,080.58 จุด โดย...

Stockwave Online กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ หุ้น หลักทรัพย์ การเงิน ข่าวเศรษฐกิจ

Home Top Headlines กสิกรไทยออกเงินฝากคู่ประกัน
กสิกรไทยออกเงินฝากคู่ประกัน PDF Print E-mail
Monday, 20 February 2017 21:35

ธนาคารกสิกรไทย ออกบริการ เงินฝากทวีทรัพย์ เอ็กซ์ตร้า รูปแบบใหม่ เงินฝากประจำปลอดภาษี 24 เดือน ดอกเบี้ยสูง 3.3% ต่อปี พร้อมสมัครประกันชีวิตเพื่อการเกษียณ 60/5 จ่ายเบี้ยประกัน 5 ปีคุ้มครองถึงอายุ 60 ปี หรือประกันชีวิตเพื่อสะสมทรัพย์ 615 Guarantee จ่ายเบี้ยประกัน 6 ปี คุ้มครอง 15 ปี เริ่มต้นฝากเงินเพียงเดือนละ 500 บาท หรือสูงสุดไม่เกิน 50% ของเบี้ยประกัน และรับสิทธิ์ผ่อนชำระเบี้ยประกันผ่านบัตรเครดิตกสิกรไทย 0% นาน 3 เดือนในปีแรก สมัครได้ตั้งแต่วันนี้ - 5 กรกฎาคม 2560 ที่ธนาคารกสิกรไทยทุกสาขาทั่วประเทศ สอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมที่ K-contact Center โทร.02-888-8888 กด 02 หรือ www.kasikornbank.com

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

KBank launches savings-cum-life insurance product

 

KASIKORNBANK rolled out the new Taweesup Extra product offering 24-month tax-free and maximum interest of 3.3% p.a. Customers who open an account can apply for Retirement 60/5 : 5-year premium payment for coverage until 60 years old, or Pro Savings 615 Guarantee: 6-year premium payment for 15-year coverage. Minimum deposit of only 500 Baht per month or maximum of 50% of an insurance premium will be entitled to monthly premium payment via K-Credit Cards with 0% interest for 3 months in the first year. Apply now until July 5, 2017 at KBank branches nationwide. For more information, please call K-Contact Center, 02 888 8888 press 02 or log on to www.kasikornbank.com.

Comments

B
i
u
Quote
Code
List
List item
URL
Name *
Code   
ChronoComments by Joomla Professional Solutions
Submit Comment
Next >
 
 

Login

Forgot your password? Create an account

Financial Series

Main Menu

mod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_counter
mod_vvisit_counterToday280
mod_vvisit_counterAll days280
We have: 280 guests online
Your IP: 54.224.77.253
 , 
Today: Feb 20, 2017

6051344