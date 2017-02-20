ธนาคารกสิกรไทย ออกบริการ เงินฝากทวีทรัพย์ เอ็กซ์ตร้า รูปแบบใหม่ เงินฝากประจำปลอดภาษี 24 เดือน ดอกเบี้ยสูง 3.3% ต่อปี พร้อมสมัครประกันชีวิตเพื่อการเกษียณ 60/5 จ่ายเบี้ยประกัน 5 ปีคุ้มครองถึงอายุ 60 ปี หรือประกันชีวิตเพื่อสะสมทรัพย์ 615 Guarantee จ่ายเบี้ยประกัน 6 ปี คุ้มครอง 15 ปี เริ่มต้นฝากเงินเพียงเดือนละ 500 บาท หรือสูงสุดไม่เกิน 50% ของเบี้ยประกัน และรับสิทธิ์ผ่อนชำระเบี้ยประกันผ่านบัตรเครดิตกสิกรไทย 0% นาน 3 เดือนในปีแรก สมัครได้ตั้งแต่วันนี้ - 5 กรกฎาคม 2560 ที่ธนาคารกสิกรไทยทุกสาขาทั่วประเทศ สอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมที่ K-contact Center โทร.02-888-8888 กด 02 หรือ www.kasikornbank.com ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ KBank launches savings-cum-life insurance product KASIKORNBANK rolled out the new Taweesup Extra product offering 24-month tax-free and maximum interest of 3.3% p.a. Customers who open an account can apply for Retirement 60/5 : 5-year premium payment for coverage until 60 years old, or Pro Savings 615 Guarantee: 6-year premium payment for 15-year coverage. Minimum deposit of only 500 Baht per month or maximum of 50% of an insurance premium will be entitled to monthly premium payment via K-Credit Cards with 0% interest for 3 months in the first year. Apply now until July 5, 2017 at KBank branches nationwide. For more information, please call K-Contact Center, 02 888 8888 press 02 or log on to www.kasikornbank.com. Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ Next >