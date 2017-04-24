ศูนย์วิจัยเศรษฐกิจ และ ธุรกิจธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ (อีไอซี) ออกบทวิเคราะห์ เรื่อง อีไอซีคาดเศรษฐกิจไทย 25 60 ขยายตัว 3.3% เติบโตรอบด้านแต่จ้างงานยังซบเซา โดยระบุว่า อีไอซีคงประมาณการการเติ บโตเศรษฐกิจไทยปี 2017 ไว้ที่ 3.3%YOY โดยเป็นการขยายตัวที่ทั่วถึงกว่ าช่วงปีที่ผ่านมา การขยายตัวในปีนี้ของเศรษฐกิ จไทยได้รับอานิสงส์จากเศรษฐกิ จโลกที่ปรับตัวดีขึ้นต่อเนื่ องและการฟื้นตัวของระดับราคาสิ นค้าโภคภัณฑ์ซึ่งส่งผลให้รายได้ ของผู้ส่งออกและเกษตรกรไทยมี แนวโน้มฟื้นตัวชัดเจนขึ้นหลั งซบเซามาเป็นเวลานาน การฟื้นตัวในทั้งสองส่วนดังกล่ าวจะเป็นแรงสนับสนุนที่สำคัญซึ่ งจะส่งผ่านไปยังการบริ โภคและการลงทุนภาคเอกชนต่ อไปในระยะข้างหน้า ขณะที่เศรษฐกิจในภาคบริการก็ยั งขยายตัวได้ดีทั้งจากภาคการก่ อสร้างที่จะได้รับประโยชน์ จากแนวโน้มการขยายการลงทุ นในโครงสร้างพื้นฐานของภาครัฐ รวมไปถึงภาคการท่องเที่ยวที่ฟื้ นตัวจากปัจจัยกดดันระยะสั้นในช่ วงปลายปีที่ผ่านมา อีไอซีห่วงภาคเอกชนยังไม่จ้ างงานแม้เศรษฐกิจฟื้น โดยล่าสุดในเดือน มี.ค. ที่ผ่านมาอัตราการว่างงานปรั บเพิ่มขึ้นมาอยู่ที่ 1.3% ต่อกำลังแรงงานรวมซึ่งสูงกว่าค่ าเฉลี่ยของปีก่อนหน้า สภาวะดังกล่าวเป็นแรงฉุดต่ อการบริโภคภาคเอกชนเพราะกำลังซื้ อของแรงงานจะได้รั บผลกระทบหากการว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้ นต่อเนื่อง อีไอซีมองว่าความไม่แน่นอนจากปั จจัยภายนอกและกำลังการผลิตที่ยั งคงมีเหลือพอในช่วงที่ความต้ องการสินค้าเพิ่งเริ่มฟื้นตัว เป็นเหตุผลสำคัญที่ทำให้ ภาคเอกชนยังระมัดระวั งในการขยายกำลังการผลิตแม้ รายได้จะเริ่มปรับเพิ่มสูงขึ้ นแล้วก็ตาม อย่างไรก็ตาม หากการฟื้นตัวสามารถดำเนินไปได้ อย่างต่อเนื่อง แนวโน้มการลงทุนและการจ้ างงานจะมีโอกาสปรับตัวดีขึ้นได้ ตามลำดับ แต่สำหรับแนวโน้มการฟื้นตั วของการลงทุนในประเทศนั้นอาจมี การขยายตัวที่ไม่สูงนัก เนื่องจากนักลงทุนบางส่วนมี แนวโน้มที่จะหันไปลงทุนในต่ างประเทศเพิ่มมากขึ้น โดยเฉพาะในกลุ่มประเทศเพื่อนบ้ าน CLMV ที่มีอัตราการขยายตัวทางเศรษฐกิ จที่สูง ต้นทุนแรงงานที่ต่ำกว่า และมีโอกาสทางธุรกิจอีกมาก ความเสี่ยงจากเศรษฐกิจและการเมื องโลกอาจเป็นจุดสะดุดการฟื้นตัว แม้พื้นฐานเศรษฐกิจโลกจะปรับตั วดีขึ้น แต่ความเสี่ยงจากปัจจัยภายนอกต่ อเศรษฐกิจไทยในปีนี้ยังคงมีอี กหลายประเด็นที่น่ากังวล ไม่ว่าจะเป็นนโยบายกีดกันการค้ าของสหรัฐฯ ที่เริ่มมีความคืบหน้ามีโอกาสส่ งผลกระทบต่อการฟื้นตัวของการส่ งออกในช่วงครึ่งหลังของปีนี้หลั งสหรัฐฯ เสร็จสิ้นการสอบสวนข้อเท็จจริ งด้านการค้ากับไทย นอกจากนี้ สภาวะการเมืองในยุโรปก็มี ความเสี่ยงสูงขึ้นเมื่อเทียบกั บช่วงที่ผ่านมาหลังสหราชอาณาจั กรตัดสินใจออกจากสหภาพยุโรปอย่ างสิ้นเชิง (Hard Brexit) ขณะที่ยังมีความไม่แน่ นอนจากการเลือกตั้งในประเทศสำคั ญอื่นๆ ในยุโรปที่จะมีขึ้นตั้งแต่ช่ วงกลางปีนี้เป็นต้นไป ด้านความผันผวนในตลาดเงินยั งคงมีสูงตามความคาดหวั งของตลาดต่อนโยบายเศรษฐกิ จของประธานาธิบดีโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ที่มักมีความไม่แน่นอน ประกอบกับแนวโน้มนโยบายการเงิ นสหรัฐฯ ที่ตึงตัวมากขึ้นผ่านการขึ้นอั ตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายที่เร็วขึ้ นกว่าปีก่อนหน้า อีกทั้งยังมีความเป็นไปได้ที่ ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐฯ จะเริ่มลดขนาดงบดุล (balance sheet) ในอนาคตอันใกล้ซึ่งอาจสร้ างความผันผวนต่อตลาดการเงิ นในระดับสูงได้ในลักษณะที่ เคยเกิดขึ้นในปี 2556 เมื่อธนาคารกลางสหรัฐฯ ตัดสินใจลดขนาดมาตรการอัดฉี ดสภาพคล่อง (quantitative easing) อย่างไรก็ตาม อีไอซีมองว่าความเสี่ยงในด้ านความผันผวนทางการเงินต่อไทยยั งมีจำกัดจากเสถียรภาพที่แข็ งแกร่ง แม้อัตราดอกเบี้ ยนโยบายของไทยในปีนี้จะไม่ได้ ปรับเพิ่มตามแนวโน้มดอกเบี้ ยสหรัฐฯ ก็ตาม ------------------------------ ------------------------------ ------------------------------ --------- EIC expects the Thai economy to grow 3.3% in 2017 with broad-based expansion despite lagging employment. EIC maintains its forecast for Thailand’s economic growth at 3.3% YOY, and expects the expansion to be more broad-based than in the past year. Thailand’s economic growth this year will benefit from continued global economic expansion and recovery of commodity prices. These factors will lead to more robust recovery in the long-subdued exporters' revenue and farm income. Such improvements will in turn crowd in private consumption and investment going forward. Meanwhile, the service sector continues its brisk expansion, with construction benefitting from public infrastructure investment projects, and tourism recovering from a hiccup it suffered at the end of last year. EIC sees worrying sign that the private sector fails to add jobs despite economic recovery. Most recently, March employment rate rose to 1.3% of total work force, higher than 2016 average. Surely, rising unemployment will hurt purchasing power of workers, dragging private consumption. EIC believes the reasons that the private sector has refrained from capacity expansion so far, despite improvement in their income, are because of high degree of external uncertainties and ample production capacity, given that demand recovery is only in an early stage. That being said, if the economic expansion continues, investment and employment may gradually pick up. Nevertheless, the growth in domestic investment could be limited, as some investors turn instead to foreign destinations, most notably the neighboring CLMV countries that boast higher economic growth, cheaper cost of labor, and plenty of business opportunities. Risks from global economy and politics may thwart recovery. Although the fundamentals of the global economy have improved, developments on the external front still pose a number of risks to the Thai economy. Importantly, the United States’ trade protectionism policies will start to take shape, likely in the second half of the year after the administration completes its investigation into America’s trade with Thailand. Resulting trade measures may hurt many categories of Thai export, stalling its recovery. Across the Atlantic, political risks in Europe have surged compared to the previous period, as the United Kingdom is heading for the Hard Brexit route, while results of important elections in other countries beginning mid-year are hard to predict. Volatility in the financial markets will remain elevated as investors shift their expectations regarding the highly-uncertain economic policies of President Donald Trump. Also, the United States’ monetary policy is expected to be tightened as a result of a steeper rise in the policy rate compared to last year. Moreover, the Fed may start reducing its balance sheet in the near future, a move that can trigger massive market volatility similar to that in 2013 at the start of quantitative easing tapering. Nevertheless, EIC assesses that the risk from financial volatility in Thailand will be limited, thanks to the country’s strong buffers, even if Thai policy rate does not follow the direction of the US Fed Fund’s rate. Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ Next >