“เคทีซี” โดย นางประณยา นิถานานนท์ ผู้อำนวยการ - ธุรกิจบัตรเครดิต “เคทีซี” หรือ บริษัท บัตรกรุงไทย จำกัด (มหาชน) ร่วมกับ “วีซ่า” ตอบโจทย์สมาชิกยุคดิจิตอล ออกโปรโมชั่นรองรับนวัตกรรมการใช้จ่ายผ่านช่องทางการชำระเงินรูปแบบใหม่ด้วย สมาร์ทโฟน “ซัมซุง” ที่ใช้ง่าย สะดวก และปลอดภัย เพียงสมาชิกดาวน์โหลดแอพพลิเคชั่น “ซัมซุง เพย์” และลงทะเบียนโหลดบัตรเครดิตเคทีซี วีซ่า ลงในแอพพลิเคชั่น และใช้จ่ายผ่านบัตรฯ ด้วยสมาร์ทโฟนผ่านระบบ “ซัมซุง เพย์” ที่ร้านอาหารชั้นนำที่ร่วมรายการ สมาชิกรับสิทธิพิเศษของแต่ละร้านทันที ตั้งแต่วันนี้ – 31 มกราคม 2560 ประกอบด้วย

- แบล็ค แคนยอน รับสิทธิพิเศษ ซื้อ 1 แก้ว รับฟรี 1 แก้ว (สาขาตามเงื่อนไขที่กำหนด)

- แมคโดนัลด์ ใช้จ่ายครบ 199 บาทขึ้นไปต่อเซลส์สลิป รับพายข้าวโพด หรือพายสับปะรด 1 ชิ้นฟรี (สาขาตามเงื่อนไขที่ กำหนด) วันนี้ – 28 กุมภาพันธ์ 2560

- เดอะ คอฟฟี่คลับ รับสิทธิพิเศษ ซื้อ 1 แก้ว รับฟรี 1 แก้ว

- โอบองแปง ใช้จ่ายตั้งแต่ 250 บาทขึ้นไปต่อเซลล์สลิป รับ ไอซ์ คอฟฟี่ ฟรี 1 แก้ว (ขนาด 20 ออนซ์ ทุกสาขา)

- เครปแอนด์โค ใช้จ่ายครบ 500 บาท รับฟรี นูเทลล่า มินิ ทาวเวอร์ เครป (มูลค่า 240 บาท ทุกสาขา)

- แฮรอดส์ ทีรูม / แฮรอดส์ คาเฟ่ ใช้จ่ายครบ 800 บาทขึ้นไป รับฟรี ชิกเก้น พอท พาย (มูลค่า 240 บาท ทุกสาขา)

- โจนส์ เดอะ โกรเซอร์ รับสิทธิพิเศษ ซื้อ 1 แก้ว รับฟรี 1 แก้ว (เครื่องดื่มร้อน และเย็นสำหรับซื้อกลับบ้านเท่านั้น)

- วันเดอร์วอลล์ ดิ แคฟเฟ่ บาร์ รับสิทธิพิเศษ ซื้อเครื่องดื่มแก้วแรก รับฟรีเครื่องดิ่มประเภทไซรัป 1 แก้ว

- เบรนด์เวค คาเฟ่ ใช้จ่ายครบ 250 บาทขึ้นไป รับฟรีเครื่องดิ่ม 1 แก้ว

สนใจสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ KTC PHONE 02 123 5000 หรือที่ www.ktc.co.th

KTC and Visa jointly launch a new promotion for the Samsung Pay payment channel

in order to correspond with the demand of members in this digital age.

“KTC” or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, by Mrs. Pranaya Nithananon, launches a new promotion for members in this digital age in collaboration with Visa. From now on, members can use the safe and convenient “Samsung Pay” application in which a KTC Visa credit card can be included by registration of the card with Samsung mobile phone. Members are entitled to privileges when making a payment with this application at participating establishments from now until January 31st, 2017, as follows:

- Black Canyon: One free drink for one paid drink. (certain branches)

- McDonald’s: One free corn pie or pineapple pie for a spending of 199 Baht or more from now until February 28th, 2017. (certain branches)

- The Coffee Club: One free drink for one paid.

- Au Bon Pain: One free iced coffee (20 oz) for a spending of 250 Baht or more per sales slip. (all branches)

- Crepe and Co: One free Nutella mini tower crepe (240 Baht) for a spending of 500 Baht. (all branches)

- Harrods Tea Room / Harrods Café: One free chicken pot pie (240 Baht) for a spending of 800 Baht or more.

- Jones the Grocer: One free drink for one paid drink. (hot drink and iced drink for takeaway only)

- Wonder Wall the Kaffe Bar: One free syrup drink for one paid drink.

- Brainwake Café: One free drink for a spending of 250 Baht or more.

For more information, please call KTC Phone at 02 123 5000 or visit www.ktc.co.th.