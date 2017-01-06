กลุ่มบริษัทสามารถ เปิดตัวบริษัทน้องใหม่ ซีเคียว เอเชีย พร้อมจับมือบริษัทยักษ์ใหญ่ ไซเลนท์ เซอร์เคิล รุกตลาดไพรเวซี่ สมาร์ทโฟน “blackphone2” (แบล็คโฟน ทู) ที่มาพร้อมนวัตกรรมการปกป้องข้อ มูลส่วนตัวด้วยที่สุดแห่งเทคโนโ ลยีด้านความปลอดภัยที่ดีที่สุ ดในโลก วัฒน์ชัย วิไลลักษณ์ กรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ กลุ่มบริษัทสามารถ เปิดเผยว่า “กลุ่มบริษัทสามารถ คือบริษัทของคนไทยที่เติบโตและพั ฒนามามากกว่า 60 ปี มีธุรกิจที่ให้บริการครอบคลุมด้ านเทคโนโลยีที่ทันสมัยครบวงจร และเรามุ่งมั่นที่จะนำเสนอสินค้ าและบริการทางด้านเทคโนโลยียุคใ หม่ เพื่อนำมาซึ่งคุณภาพชีวิตที่ดียิ่ งขึ้น และสามารถตอบสนองความต้องการสูง สุดของผู้บริโภคในยุคปัจจุบัน เพื่อสร้างรากฐานที่แข็งแกร่งให้ กับธุรกิจ และเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนในอนาคต ควบคู่ไปกับการมุ่งขยายในบริการ แบบโซลูชั่นในภาคธุรกิจให้มีประ สิทธิภาพ และประสบความสำเร็จมาจนถึงปัจจุ บัน ทางบริษัทมีความตั้งใจมุ่งยกระดั บมาตรฐานความเป็นอยู่ของคนไทยแล ะในภูมิภาคนี้ด้วยการพั ฒนาและขยายธุรกิจก้าวไปสู่ยุคดิ จิตอล ด้วยพลังความคิดสร้างสรรค์ของที มงานวิศวกรที่มีวิสัยทัศน์เดียว กัน" “กลุ่มบริษัทสามารถ” ตั้งใจที่จะขยายฐานธุรกิจให้ครอ บคลุมเทคโนโลยีใหม่อย่างต่อเนื่ องและจริงจัง ล่าสุดได้จัดตั้ง บริษัท ซีเคียว เอเชีย จำกัด ก่อตั้งขึ้นเมื่อวันที่ 18 พฤศจิกายน พ.ศ. 2559 โดยมีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อให้บริกา รด้านโซลูชั่น ทั้งอุปกรณ์และซอฟแวร์ ที่เกี่ยวกับการรักษาความปลอดภั ย (Security Solution) เพื่อตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์ของคนยุค ดิจิตอลในปัจจุบัน โดยสินค้าตัวแรกที่จะทำการเปิดตั ว คือ blackphone2 ไพรเวซี่ สมาร์ทโฟนที่มีความปลอดภัยสูงที่สุดในโลก สามารถเก็บข้อมูลส่วนตัวและข้อมู ลสำคัญๆ ของผู้ใช้ให้ปลอดภัยได้เป็นอย่า งดี ภายใต้ความร่วมมือกับบริษัท ไซเลนท์ เซอร์เคิล (Silent Circle) จากสหรัฐอเมริกา ผู้เชี่ยวชาญทางเทคโนโลยีด้านคว ามปลอดภัยบนแพลตฟอร์มสมาร์ทโฟน ที่ได้รับการยอมรับจากทั่วโลก เพื่อให้ทุกคนได้ตระหนักถึงความ สำคัญของความปลอดภัยของข้อมู ลในสมาร์ทโฟน และความเป็นส่วนตัวของผู้ใช้เอง และกว่าที่เราจะตัดสินใจเลือกว่ าเป็น blackphone2 จาก Silent Circle ทางเราได้ทำการวิเคราะห์คัดสรรไ พรเวซี่ สมาร์ทโฟนจากหลากหลายบริษัท และสรุปได้ว่าผลิตภัณฑ์ของบริษั ท Silent Circle นั้นดีที่สุด ดังนั้นเราจึงมีแผนพัฒนา Security Project ร่วมกันในอนาคตต่อไป” มร. เกรก สมิท ประธานกรรมการบริหาร บริษัท ไซเลนท์ เซอร์เคิล (Silent Circle) กล่าวว่า “นับได้ว่าเป็นก้าวใหม่ที่ได้ร่ วมเป็นพันธมิตรกับองค์กรในประเท ศไทยที่มีความโดดเด่นอย่าง กลุ่มบริษัทสามารถ และ บริษัท ซีเคียว เอเชีย จำกัด โดยเชื่อมั่นว่าการร่วมมือกันใน ครั้งนี้เป็นช่วงเวลาที่เหมาะสม ที่สุด เพราะเป็นช่วงเวลาที่เราทุกคนให้ ความสำคัญกับเรื่องของความปลอดภั ยของข้อมูลมาก และตระหนักถึงปัญหาของการสื่อสา รแบบไร้สาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการสื่อสารพื้นฐาน การดาวน์โหลดแอพพลิเคชั่นต่างๆ ในการแชร์ข้อมูลที่เป็นความลับ และข้อมูลสำคัญทางยุทธศาสตร์ของ บริษัทให้แก่ครอบครัว ลูกค้าและผู้ประกอบการ การเชื่อมต่อสู่การใช้งานทั้งใน ด้านองค์กร ธุรกิจและส่วนบุคคลนี้มีผลอาจทำ ให้เกิดความผิดพลาด หรือการเชื่อมต่อที่ไม่สามารถคว บคุมได้หลายๆ กรณี Silent Circle ได้นำพาเทคโนโลยีระดับโลก ที่เป็นที่รู้จักอย่างแพร่หลายไ ม่ว่าจะในระดับองค์กรชั้นนำ ตลอดจนหน่วยงานของรัฐ หรือแม้แต่ผู้คนในสังคมต่างๆ ที่เป็นที่รู้จัก จนถึงผู้ใช้งานทั่วไปในปัจจุบัน เพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการขององค์ กร หรือบุคคลเหล่านั้นในการป้องกัน ความเป็นส่วนตัวในการใช้เครื่อง มือ ตลอดจนช่องทางการสื่อสารต่างๆ บนสมาร์ทโฟน ซึ่งเทคโนโลยีของ Silent Circle ได้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน และเป็นที่ยอมรับในเทคโนโลยีด้า นความปลอดภัยของข้อมูลในระบบการ สื่อสาร ทำให้ผู้ใช้งานมั่นใจได้ว่า ข้อมูล และความเป็นส่วนตัวนั้นจะไม่สาม ารถเข้าถึงได้ไม่ว่าจะโดยหน่วยง าน หรือบุคคลอื่น ในวันนี้ถือเป็นเพียงก้าวแรกที่ Silent Circle และ บริษัทกลุ่มสามารถ ได้มุ่งมั่นและร่วมกันผนึกกำลัง นำเอาความเป็นหนึ่งของทั้งสององ ค์กร อันได้แก่ ฐานลูกค้า ผลิตภัณฑ์ ช่องทางการจัดจำหน่ายที่ครอบคลุ มทั่วภูมิภาค และเทคโนโลยี เข้าด้วยกัน โดยมุ่งหวังเป็นอย่างยิ่งว่า เราจะสามารถพัฒนาและก้าวไปสู่อน าคตด้วยกันได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภา พ” ด้าน มร.ฟิล ซิมเมอร์แมน ผู้ร่วมก่อตั้งบริษัท ไซเลนท์ เซอร์เคิล (Silent Circle) กล่าวว่า “ไซเลนท์ เซอร์เคิล เป็นบริษัทที่ให้บริการเกี่ยวข้ องกับการป้องกันการโจรกรรมทางอิ เล็กทรอนิกส์ด้วยการเข้ารหัสทั้ งสมาร์ทโฟนและเดสค์ท็อป ก่อตั้งเมื่อวันที่ 16 ตุลาคม 2012 โดยการเข้ารหัสนั้นจะมีขั้นตอนก ารทำงานผ่านระบบซอฟแวร์ ซึ่งจะต้องได้รับการอนุญาตให้ใช้ งานเท่านั้น และในปี 2015 บริษัทได้ออกแบบและผลิตไพรเวซี่ สมาร์ทโฟนที่มีความปลอดภัยสูงชื่อว่า blackphone2 ด้วยเทคโนโลยีการป้องกันความเป็ นส่วนตัวสูง จึงทำให้ได้รับความนิยมและประสบ ความสำเร็จในหลายๆ ประเทศ เช่น สหรัฐอเมริกา, แคนาดา, อังกฤษ และออสเตรเลีย นอกจากนี้ ยังขยายธุรกิจมาในแถบเอเชียต ะวันออกเฉียงใต้ และได้ร่วมมือกับบริษัท ซีเคียว เอเชีย จำกัด เปิดตัว blackphone2 ในประเทศไทยเป็นที่แรก โดยมองว่าประเทศไทย เป็นประเทศที่มีการใช้สมาร์ทโฟน เติบโตสูงมาก รวมถึงสมาร์ทโฟนที่เข้ามาจำหน่า ยในไทย มีหลากหลายแบรนด์ แต่ยังไม่มีแบรนด์ไหนที่เน้นในเ รื่องความปลอดภัยของข้อมูลส่ วนตัวที่อยู่ข้างในตัวเครื่องซึ่ งสำคัญมาก อีกทั้งคนไทยและคนในภูมิภาคเอเชี ย แทบจะไม่ให้ความสำคัญกับเรื่องนี้ เลย และ บริษัท ซีเคียว เอเชีย จำกัด ในกลุ่มบริษัทสามารถถือว่าเป็นบ ริษัทที่มีศักยภาพในการที่จะทำใ ห้คนในภูมิภาคเอเชียเริ่มหั นมาตระหนักหรือให้ความสำคัญ กับความปลอดภัยในการป้องกันข้อมู ลส่วนตัวบนมือถือไม่ให้รั่วไหลไ ด้ เราจึงเชื่อมั่นและมอบความไว้วา งใจให้ บริษัท ซีเคียว เอเชีย จำกัด รับสิทธิ์ในการทำการตลาด blackphone2 แต่เพียงผู้เดียวในภูมิภาคเอเชี ยตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ อีกทั้งจะได้ร่วมมือกันพัฒนาผลิ ตภัณฑ์ และแอพพลิเคชั่นด้านความปลอดภัย บนสมาร์ทโฟนต่อไปในอนาคต” วัฒน์ชัย วิไลลักษณ์ เสริมทิ้งทายว่า “เพราะความปลอดภัยของข้อมูลในยุ คนี้ มีความสำคัญต่อที่งานและชีวิตส่ วนตัวด้วย ในช่วงแรกนี้ บริษัท ซีเคียว เอเชีย จำกัด จึงเริ่มต้นนำ blackphone2 เข้ามาทำตลาดในประเทศไทย โดยกลุ่มเป้าหมาย คือผู้ที่ต้องการความเป็นส่วนตั วในการสื่อสาร และเก็บข้อมูลของตัวเอง หรือข้อมูลสำคัญในหน้าที่การงาน ไว้ในสมาร์ทโฟนให้ปลอดภัย เช่น นักธุรกิจ นักลงทุน นักการเมือง ข้าราชการ ทหาร ดารา หรือคนดังในแวดวงสังคม สำหรับกลยุทธ์ทางการตลาดเน้นการ สื่อสารบนโลกดิจิตอลเป็นหลักด้ วยการสร้างให้กลุ่มเป้าหมายตระห นักถึงความสำคัญของข้อมู ลและความเป็นส่วนตัว ผ่านวิดีโอไวรัลคลิป (Viral Clip) ซึ่งมีการประชาสัมพันธ์แคมเปญผ่ านช่องทางอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ (influencer) และดาราชื่อดังที่เคยมีประสบการ ณ์ตรงเกี่ยวกับความไม่ปลอดภัยด้ านข้อมูลผ่านการใช้สมาร์ทโฟน รวมทั้งแฟนเพจข่าวยอดนิยมของเมื องไทย อินสตาแกรมของบุคคลที่มีชื่ อเสียงหลากหลายวงการ อีกทั้งยังมีการโฆษณาแคมเปญผ่าน ทาง กูเกิ้ลแอดเวิร์ด และ เฟสบุคแอด รวมถึงเว็บไซต์ แบนเนอร์ต่างๆ และจัดกิจกรรมส่งเสริมการตลาดด้ วยงบประมาณรวมกว่า 30 ล้านบาท blackphone2 ไพรเวซี่ สมาร์ทโฟนที่มาพร้อมกับระบบการป้ องกันขั้นสุดยอด ช่วยปกป้องข้อมูลส่วนตัวของคุณใ ห้ปลอดภัยยิ่งขึ้น ตั้งแต่เริ่มใช้งาน ด้วยระบบการจัดการความปลอดภัยที่ดีที่สุด และรวดเร็วที่สุดในโลก กับ ไซเลนท์ โอเอส (Silent OS) ที่พัฒนาบนพื้นฐานระบบปฏิบัติกา ร แอนดรอยด์ (Android) ปกป้องความปลอดภัยสูงถึง 4 ขั้นกับ 1.Security Center ปกป้องความปลอดภัยในการเข้าถึงข้ อมูลความเป็นส่วนตัว 2.Spaces Management แยกความเป็นส่วนตัวตามไลฟ์สไตล์ ได้ถึง 4 บัญชีผู้ใช้งาน แบ่งระดับความปลอดภัยให้เหมาะสม กับรูปแบบการใช้งานได้ง่ายๆ ด้วยตัวคุณเอง 3.Smarter Wi-Fi Manager ระบบการจัดการ Wi-Fi อัจฉริยะ ป้องกันการเชื่อมต่อแบบอัตโนมัติ จากเครือข่ายที่มีความเสี่ยง สั่งเปิด-ปิด Wi-Fi อัตโนมัติในพื้นที่ที่ใช้งานประ จำ 4.Remote Wipe ลบข้อมูลระยะไกล มั่นใจได้เต็มที่ 100% ข้อมูลไม่รั่วไหล ในกรณีสมาร์ทโฟนหาย หรือลืมทิ้งไว้ ไม่ต้องกังวลว่าข้อมูลส่วนตัวจะ หลุด สามารถ remote เพื่อลบข้อมูลได้ทันทีผ่านเว็บไ ซต์เพื่อความปลอดภัยที่เหนือระดั บ นอกจากนี้ยังเพิ่มความปลอดภัยที่เหนือชั้นด้วยฟังก์ชั่น Burn Chat ในแอพพลิเคชั่น Silent Phone ที่สามารถลบข้อความที่ส่งผิด หรือไม่ได้ตั้งใจส่งได้ทันที สามารถตั้งเวลาข้อความอัตโนมัติ ได้นานสูงสุด 90 วัน และยังมีระบบความปลอดภัยการโทรร ะหว่างประเทศทั่วโลก Silent World บริการเสริมที่ช่วยให้การโทรระห ว่างประเทศปลอดภัยและมีความเป็ นส่วนตัว พร้อมประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายในการโทร ทั้งในประเทศและต่างประเทศกว่า 150 ประเทศทั่วโลก ด้วยราคาเปิดตัวที่ 22,900 บาท พร้อมสิทธิพิเศษสำหรับลูกค้า blackphone2 รับบริการเสริม Silent World โทรทางไกลต่างแดนฟรี 100 นาทีต่อเดือน นาน 12 เดือน” ภายในงานเหล่าเซเลบริตี้คนดัง อาทิ กมลสุทธิ์ ทัพพะรังสี, ปัทมน อดิเรกสาร สุริยะ, พ.อ.พิเศษ พงศ์พิพัฒน์-กรองกาญจน์-พิมพิศา -พิชามญช์-ภาณุสิชน์ ชมะนันทน์, อภินรา ศรีกาญจนา, ปิติพัฒน์ ปรีดานนท์, ณัฏฐิ์ประภา ชุณหะวัณ, อทิตา สุธาดารัตน์, ธรรศภาคย์ ชี, อุษามณี ไวทยานนท์ ร่วมสัมผัสสุดยอดสมาร์ทโฟน ที่สุดแห่งเทคโนโลยีด้านความปลอ ดภัยกันอย่างคับคั่ง โดยมี ชาคริต แย้มนาม รับหน้าที่พิธีกร พบกับ blackphone2 ปกป้องข้อมูลส่วนตัวด้วยที่สุดแ ห่งเทคโนโลยีด้านความปลอดภัยได้ แล้ววันนี้ที่ Open Shop by i-mobile ทุกสาขา หรือสั่งซื้อทางออนไลน์ ได้ที่ www.zecureasia.com หรือ โทรสั่งซื้อผ่าน blackphone2 call center 02-975-5666 +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Zecure Asia allies with Silent Circle in penetrating privacy smartphone market by launching blackphone2, super smartphone with the best privacy technology (5 January 2017; Bangkok) Launching a brand new company Zecure Asia Co., Ltd., Samart Group allies itself with Silent Circle to invade in privacy smartphone market, introducing blackphone2, new smartphone with the most efficient innovation of data privacy. Mr. Watchai Vilailuck, President of Samart Group revealed that “Samart Group as a Thai leading company in modern technology for over 60 years holds a mission to provide innovative tech products and services with high quality in order to create a better living standard and meet customer’s need. To build a strong foundation of sustainable business in the future and focus on successful business expansion, together with the expansion of the solution service in the business sector to be effective and success to the present day. The company aim to enhance the living standard of Thai people and the neighbors with the development and expansion towards the digital age as well as the power of creative engineering team with the same vision”. “Samart Group” keeps on expanding its business lines to cover all new devices and gadgets. Recently, a brand new affiliate under Samart Group entitled Zecure Asia Co., Ltd., which was founded on 18 November 2016, aiming to offer services concerning Security Solution of both electronic devices and software to respond to modern lifestyle. The company proudly presents its first product blackphone2, the world’s most secure privacy smartphone which is able to ensure a high level of data storage and protection under the joint venture of American partner Silent Circle Co., Ltd., who is a globally well-known expert in cyber-security and data protection on mobile platform to raise users’ awareness towards data privacy. With the careful decision of selection blackphone2 from Silent Circle, the company has analyzed the privacy smart phone from a variety of companies and concluded that the company's product Silent Circle is the best. Therefore, we plan to develop Security Project together in the future. Mr. Greg Smith,CEO of Silent Circle Co., Ltd., stated that “it is a new step and a great chance to join an outstanding Thai corporation like Samart Group and its affiliate Zecure Asia Co., Ltd. We believe that this is the right time to cooperate as recently people has given the importance to data security and recognized more wireless communication problems including basic communication, application downloading, personal and business data sharing with family, customers and operators, connection problems and other technical issues in various circumstances. Silent Circle offers world-class technologies to everyone ranging from the biggest companies, government institutions, celebrities to normal users in order to respond to their needs in ensuring the privacy while using electronic devices and communication channels on smartphone. With Silent Circle’s technology which is well-known for its data protection in the communication system, the users can be assured that their information will not be accessible nor the privacy will be violated by any other persons or even institutions. Today, it is only the first step of the pleasant cooperation between Silent Circle and Samart Group to bring our strengths in customer base, products, and distribution channels across the country and technology together. We positively hope that we will be able to develop and grow together with success in the future as well.” Mr. Phil Zimmermann, the co-founder of Silent Circle Co., Ltd., also elaborated that founded on 16 October 2012, Silent Circle is a tech company that provides services of cyber-security and data privacy with password protection system on both smartphone and desktop which require a specific authorized access to log in to the software system. In 2015, the company succeeded to develop the privacy smartphone called blackphone2. With an advanced privacy protection, the smartphone are very popular and successful in many countries such as The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Furthermore, the company has expanded its business to Southeast Asia regions and allied with Zecure Asia Co., Ltd. to launch blackphone2 in Thailand as the first Southeast Asia country, seeing that Thailand has a rapid growth of smartphone market. Also, despite a large variety of smartphone brands in Thailand, there is no other company that focuses on the important data protection inside the phone. In the same way, Thai and Southeast Asia people still overlook the matter of their privacy and information security. For these reasons, Zecure Asia Co., Ltd. under Samart Group has then a potential to raise the awareness of Thais and Asians towards the importance of data privacy on smartphone. As a consequence, we are confident in Zecure Asia enough to give it the monopoly right to market the blackphone2 in SEA regions as well as to join us in developing security products and applications on smartphone in the future.” Mr. Watchai Vilailuck, later added at the end, “Because information security is currently crucial to the work and personal life, in the early step Zecure Asia Co., Ltd. started to bring blackphone2 in the domestic market, targeting those who long for privacy in communication and confidential information storage in the smartphone like businessmen, investors, political persons, government officials, soldiers, actors or celebrities. The marketing strategy will focus mainly on such digital channel as viral clip video to encourage the target groups to see the importance of data privacy. In addition, the campaign will be publicized through data privacy related experiences of many influencers and well-known stars, popular media fan pages and celebrities’ Instragram. There is also an advertising campaign through GoogleAdWords, Facebook ads, Web banners as well as other marketing activities that will be also supported by more than 30 million baht of the allocated budgets. blackphone2 is a privacy smartphone equipped with an advanced protection system which helps you to keep your data more safely. The most secured protection management of Silent OS developed on Android operating system provides up to 4 levels of data protection. 1. Security Center prevents your personal information from any external accesses. 2. Spaces Management allows users to separate their personal data into 4 user accounts depending on different lifestyles and simply customize the level of security for each. 3. Smarter Wi-Fi Manager helps manage Wi-Fi connections by automatically deactivate the connection to any potential harmful network and re-activate when the familiar networks are found. 4. Remote Wipe is to delete data remotely in order to ensure no information leakage in case that the smartphone is lost or forgotten. Moreover, there is another function called Burn Chat in Silent Phone’s application which allows the users to immediately delete messages which are wrongly or accidentally sent and also to set schedule for automatic messages for up to 90 days. In regards of international calls, the additional package, Silent World, will not only enhance the call privacy protection but also help save fees for both domestic and international calls in more than 150 countries around the world. The privacy smartphone costs 22,900 baht upon its release. The blackphone2 customers will also benefit their privilege with an offer of the additional package Silent World for 100 minutes of free international calling over 12 months. The well-known celebrities like Kamolsut Tapparangsri, Patamon Adiraksan Suriya, Senior Colonel Pongpipat-Klongkarn-Pimpisa- Picham-Panusich Chamanant, Apinara Srikanjana, Pitipat Preedanont, Natprapa Choonhavan, Athita Sutadarath, Thassapak Hsu, Usamanee Waitayanon invite to experience with super smartphone with the most efficient innovation of data privacy. And Chakrit Yamnarm will be in charge of host throughout the event. Enjoy blackphone2 with its best security technology today at all branches of Open Shop by i-mobile or shop online at www.zecureasia.com or call for order to our call center 02-975-5666.