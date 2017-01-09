เปิดศักราชใหม่ ธนาคารกสิกรไทยให้บริการหนังสือค้ำประกันผ่านช่องทางอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ ช่วยลูกค้าธุรกิจออกหนังสือค้ำประกันและต่ออายุผ่านระบบออนไลน์ ได้ 24 ชั่วโมง 7 วัน หนุนลูกค้ารับงานคล่องตัวไม่พลาดโอกาสธุรกิจ โดยปี 2559 ธนาคารกสิกรไทยครองอันดับหนึ่งบริการหนังสือค้ำประกันยอดคงค้าง 290,000 ล้านบาท ด้วยส่วนแบ่งตลาด 24% นายศีลวัต สันติวิสัฎฐ์ รองกรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เปิดเผยว่าธุรกิจรับเหมาก่อสร้างเป็นธุรกิจที่มีแนวโน้มเติบโต และเป็นธุรกิจที่มีแนวโน้มสดใสในปี 2560 เนื่องจากได้รับอานิสงส์จากการลงทุนและกระตุ้นเศรษฐกิจของภาครัฐ ทำให้ผู้ประกอบการในธุรกิจนี้มีความต้องการเงินทุนเพื่อรองรับงานรับเหมา ซึ่งส่วนใหญ่จะใช้หนังสือค้ำประกัน (Letter of Guarantee หรือ LG) ในการรับงาน โดยในปีที่ผ่านมาหนังสือค้ำประกันของธนาคารกสิกรไทยมีการเติบโต 23% จากปีก่อนหน้า ดังนั้นธนาคารกสิกรไทย จึงนำเทคโนโลยีเข้ามาช่วยยกระดับการให้บริการเพื่อตอบโจทย์ความต้องการของลูกค้า ด้วยการพัฒนาบริการหนังสือค้ำประกันผ่านช่องทางอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ (K-Smart Guarantee) ขึ้นมา โดยให้บริการครอบคลุมตั้งแต่การตรวจสอบภาระค้ำประกัน การออกและการต่ออายุหนังสือค้ำประกัน บนเว็บไซต์ www.kasikornbank.com ซึ่งจะช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกให้กับลูกค้าในการออกและต่ออายุหนังสือค้ำประกันผ่านช่องทางอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ได้ 24 ชั่วโมง ตลอด 7 วัน บนอุปกรณ์สื่อสารทุกประเภท และรับหนังสือค้ำประกันที่สาขา เพื่อสนับสนุนให้ลูกค้ามีความคล่องตัวในการรับงาน เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพไม่พลาดโอกาสทางธุรกิจ และยังช่วยลดต้นทุนทั้งด้านเวลาและค่าใช้จ่าย นายศีลวัต กล่าวเพิ่มเติมว่า ที่ผ่านมาลูกค้าของธนาคารรายที่มีงานรับเหมาก่อสร้างจำนวนมาก มีการออกหนังสือค้ำประกันสูงสุดถึง 800 ฉบับต่อวัน ลูกค้าจึงต้องประสบความยุ่งยากในการบริหารจัดการ การเก็บข้อมูลว่าฉบับไหนได้วางไว้กับผู้รับหนังสือค้ำประกันรายใด วันที่ครบกำหนดเมื่อไหร่ รวมถึงวงเงินที่บริษัทมี ยังเพียงพออยู่หรือไม่ ดังนั้นการนำบริการ K-Smart Guarantee มาใช้จะช่วยให้ลูกค้าบริหารจัดการธุรกิจได้มีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น ทั้งการดูข้อมูลวงเงินและรายงานหนังสือค้ำประกันรายฉบับ การออกหนังสือค้ำประกันฉบับใหม่ก็ทำได้ถูกต้อง สะดวกรวดเร็วขึ้น สามารถแจ้งเตือนสถานะของหนังสือค้ำประกันแต่ละฉบับในแต่ละสถานะได้โดยอัตโนมัติ นอกจากนี้ธนาคารยังให้ความสำคัญในเรื่องความปลอดภัยของระบบ โดยลูกค้าที่ใช้บริการต้องยืนยันตัวตนทุกครั้งที่ใช้งานผ่านออนไลน์ และสามารถกำหนดสิทธิ์ผู้มีอำนาจในการเข้าถึงข้อมูลแต่ละระดับได้ ในปี 2559 ที่ผ่านมาภาพรวมของตลาดหนังสือค้ำประกันมีมูลค่า 1.2 ล้านล้านบาท เติบโตขึ้นจากปีก่อนหน้า 18% โดยธนาคารกสิกรไทยมีส่วนแบ่งตลาดอยู่ที่ 24% หรือประมาณ 290,000 ล้านบาท ครองอันดับ 1 ของตลาด สำหรับในปี 2560 คาดว่าหนังสือค้ำประกันในตลาดจะมีมูลค่ารวม 1.3 ล้านล้านบาท เติบโตประมาณ 10% โดยธนาคารกสิกรไทยคาดว่าจะเพิ่มส่วนแบ่งตลาดเป็น 25% ปัจจุบันบริการ K-Smart Guarantee เปิดให้บริการในส่วนของการดูข้อมูลพอร์ตหนังสือค้ำประกัน และจะให้บริการออกและต่ออายุหนังสือค้ำประกันบนเว็บไซต์ ได้ภายในไตรมาสแรกของปีนี้ ลูกค้าที่สนใจสามารถสมัครใช้บริการได้ที่ผู้ดูแลความสัมพันธ์ลูกค้า หรือสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมที่ K-BIZ Contact Center 02-8888822 ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ KBank launches 24/7 online letter of guarantee service, reinforcing its leadership in this field KASIKORNBANK has introduced an electronic letter of guarantee service, allowing customers to issue and renew letters of guarantee (LG) online 24 hours a day, a service that facilitates customer flexibility in construction contracting. In 2016, KBank topped the industry in providing LG service at an outstanding balance of 290 billion Baht, for a 24-percent market share. According to Mr. Silawat Santivisat, KBank Executive Vice President, construction contracting is a fast-growing business with bright prospects in 2017, since it benefits from the government’s investment and stimulus measures. Thus, contractors’ loan demand is on the rise, while they also use LG to secure construction projects. Last year the Bank’s LG service surged 23 percent over-year. To match customer demand, KBank, therefore, has introduced technologies to provide “K-Smart Guarantee”, a new product that covers guarantee obligation check, LG issuance and renewal, through the www.kasikornbank.com website. Under this service, customers can issue and renew LG online on any communication device, 24/7. A hard copy of LG can be received at a KBank branch for customer flexibility in construction contracting. This efficient service will help contractors avoid missing business opportunities, while saving them both time and money. Mr. Silawat added that some of KBank customers have signed on to a number of construction projects, boosting LG issuance during some busy periods to as many as 800 per day. As a result, they face difficulties in managing related information, including matching issued LG with respective trade partners, due dates, credit limits, etc. With K-Smart Guarantee, customers’ business administration can be done more efficiently through credit limit inquiry service, reports of individual LG transactions, fast and accurate new LG issuance, and automatic LG status alert. Placing emphasis on system security, KBank requires customers to perform the authentication process each time they use the online service. They can also set up authorized users to access their information at different levels. In 2016, LG market value totaled 1.2 trillion Baht, up 18 percent over-year, of which 290 billion Baht was issued by KBank, representing a 24-percent market share, which made KBank the top market player. It is expected that LG issuance in 2017 will equal 1.3 trillion Baht, an increase of 10 percent. Thus, KBank aims to grab a market share of at least 25 percent this year. Currently, K-Smart Guarantee offers only the LG information inquiry service, while its online LG issuance and renewal service will be launched within the first quarter of this year. Interested customers may apply for the service via KBank relationship managers, or ask for more information by calling the K-BIZ Contact Center at tel. 02-888-8822.