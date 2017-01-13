ศูนย์วิจัยเศรษฐกิจ และธุรกิจ ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ (อีไอซี) ออกบทวิเคราะห์ เรื่อง เช็คสัญญาณฟองสบู่อสั งหาฯ ไทยโดยระบุว่า จากราคาที่อยู่อาศัยที่สูงขึ้ นอย่างต่อเนื่องในกรุงเทพฯ และปริมณฑลทำให้เกิดความกั งวลเกี่ยวกับภาวะฟองสบู่ ในตลาดอสังหาฯ ทั้งนี้ อีไอซีพบว่า ปัจจัยสำคัญที่ส่งผลให้ราคาปรั บตัวสูงขึ้นเป็นผลมาจากราคาที่ ดินที่ขยายตัวอย่างต่อเนื่ องในช่วงที่ผ่านมา ต่างจากตลาดที่เคยร้อนแรงของสิ งคโปร์และจีนที่เกิดจากการเก็ งกำไรของนักลงทุน ซึ่งภาครัฐของทั้งสองประเทศได้ ออกมาตรการเพื่อชะลอการเก็ งกำไรดังกล่าว อีไอซีมองว่าภาวะฟองสบู่อสั งหาฯ ในกรุงเทพฯ และปริมณฑล ยังไม่น่าห่วง อย่างไรก็ตามผู้ ประกอบการควรคำนึงถึ งความสามารถในการซื้อที่อยู่ อาศัยของผู้ซื้อที่ลดลง โดยเฉพาะกลุ่มผู้ที่มีรายได้ ปานกลางถึงล่าง จากรายได้ที่ขยายตัวช้า ราคาที่อยู่อาศัยในกรุงเทพฯ และปริมณฑลที่สูงขึ้นอย่างต่ อเนื่อง ทำให้เกิดความกังวลว่าอาจจะเกิ ดปัญหาฟองสบู่จากการเก็งกำไร จากข้อมูลของธนาคารแห่ งประเทศไทยพบว่าราคาที่อยู่อาศั ยในกรุงเทพฯ และปริมณฑลขยายตัวอย่างต่อเนื่ องนับตั้งแต่ปี 2013 จนถึงเดือนตุลาคมปี 2016 โดยราคาของบ้านเดี่ยวและทาวน์ เฮ้าส์เพิ่มขึ้น 8% และ 15% ตามลำดับ และมีหน่วยเหลือขายเพียงเล็กน้ อย ประกอบกับการก่อสร้างบ้ านแนวราบยังมีการแบ่งเฟสพัฒนา จึงไม่น่ากังวลมากนัก ต่างจากคอนโดมิเนียมที่ราคาโตถึ ง 31% และมีหน่วยเหลือขายเพิ่มขึ้นถึง 34% เป็น 68,874 หน่วย (รูปที่ 1) ทำให้เกิดความกังวลเกี่ยวกั บการปรับราคาที่อยู่อาศัยที่ซื้ อเพื่ออยู่อาศัยจริงนั้นว่ามี ปริมาณมากน้อยเพียงใด อีไอซีจึงนำกรณีของสิงคโปร์ และจีนมาศึกษาเกี่ยวกับสั ญญาณของฟองสบู่ว่ามีความเป็นได้ มากน้อยเพียงใด สิงคโปร์เคยมีความกังวลเกี่ยวกั บราคาที่สูงขึ้นถึง 23% ส่งผลให้ต้องมีมาตรการภาครั ฐควบคุมทั้งด้านอุปสงค์และอุ ปทานจนราคาปรับตัวลดลง ซึ่ งราคาที่อยู่อาศัยในสิงคโปร์ ขยายตัวตั้งแต่ปี 2010 ถึง 2013 เป็นผลมาจากการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ ยเพื่อสินเชื่อที่อยู่อาศัยที่ เริ่มลดลงตั้งแต่ปี 2010 จนต่ำกว่าอัตราดอกเบี้ยกู้ยื มปกติ ทำให้ต้นทุนการซื้อที่อยู่อาศั ยในสิงคโปร์ดึงดูดอุปสงค์จากทั้ งภายในและนอกประเทศ ส่งผลให้ตลาดที่อยู่อาศัยขยายตั วอย่างมากและรวดเร็ว ภาครัฐจึงต้องใช้มาตรการเพื่ อเข้าควบคุมการซื้อขายอสังหาฯ ที่อาจเกิดจากการเก็งกำไรในช่ วงที่ต้นทุนการซื้อที่อยู่อาศั ยอยู่ในระดับต่ำ โดยตัวอย่างของมาตรการที่ใช้เพื่ อควบคุมด้านอุปสงค์ โดยเฉพาะการซื้อที่อยู่อาศัยหลั งที่สองเป็นต้นไป ซึ่งจะมีความรุนแรงมากขึ้น ได้แก่ การเพิ่มสัดส่วนของจำนวนเงินที่ กู้ยืมต่อมูลค่าของสินทรัพย์ที่ ซื้อ (Loan-to-Value Ratio) การเพิ่มอากรแสตมป์ที่ผู้ซื้อต้ องจ่ายเพิ่ม (Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty) และการลดสัดส่วนของหนี้สินทั้ งหมดต่อรายได้ (Total Debt Servicing Ratio) ขณะที่ด้านอุปทานก็มี มาตรการออกมาควบคุมเช่นกัน ได้แก่ การเพิ่มอากรแสตมป์ที่ผู้ขายต้ องรับผิดชอบ (Sellers' Stamp Duty) เพื่อควบคุมการขายต่อเพื่ อทำกำไรที่ในท้ายที่สุ ดอาจจะนำไปสู่ภาวะฟองสบู่ รวมไปทั้งการเข้าควบคุมผู้ ประกอบการต่างชาติที่พั ฒนาโครงการที่อยู่อาศัยในสิ งคโปร์ โดยผู้ประกอบการจะต้องสร้ างโครงการให้แล้วเสร็จภายใน 5 ปี และต้องขายให้หมดภายใน 2 ปีหลังโครงการก่อสร้างแล้วเสร็จ ไม่เช่นนั้นจะต้องเสียค่ าธรรมเนียมตามหน่วยเหลือขายในอั ตราก้าวหน้า ซึ่งถือเป็นมาตรการสำคัญที่ช่ วยควบคุมปริมาณของหน่วยเปิดใหม่ ที่กำลังจะเข้ามาในตลาดได้ดี ทั้งนี้ การใช้มาตรการต่างๆ ของสิงคโปร์ถือว่ามีประสิทธิ ภาพมากจากหน่วยเปิดใหม่ และการเก็งกำไรที่เริ่ มลดลงโดยราคาที่อยู่อาศัยได้ปรั บลดลงประมาณ 8% ในปัจจุบัน (รูปที่ 2) ขณะที่จีนกำลังเผชิญปัญหาฟองสบู่ ที่ขยายตัวอย่างต่อเนื่อง ทำให้ภาครัฐตัดสินใจใช้ นโยบายควบคุมเฉพาะพื้นที่มากขึ้ น ซึ่งจะช่วยชะลอภาวะฟองสบู่ได้ ในระยะสั้นถึงกลาง ตลาดที่อยู่อาศัยในจีนก็มีปัจจั ยกระตุ้นหลักจากอัตราดอกเบี้ ยสำหรับสินเชื่อเพื่อที่อยู่ อาศัยเช่นกัน โดยลดลงเป็น 4.5% ในปัจจุบัน จากเดิม 7.0% ในกลางปี 2014 นอกจากนี้ ภาครัฐยังใช้นโยบายกระตุ้ นตลาดโดยลดสัดส่วนเงินดาวน์เพื่ อใช้ตลาดอสังหาฯ เป็นหนึ่งเครื่องมือกระตุ้ นการเติบโตของเศรษฐกิจโดยรวม ซึ่งสิ่งที่น่าจับตามองของจี นอยู่ที่ราคาที่พุ่งสูงนั้ นกระจุกอยู่ในเมืองหลักที่เป็ นศูนย์กลางเศรษฐกิจ (tier-1 cities) อย่างเช่น เซี่ยงไฮ้ ปักกิ่ง กวางตุ้ง และเทียนจิน (รูปที่ 3) ขณะที่เมืองรองกลับเผชิญปั ญหาในทางตรงกันข้าม คือ มีหน่วยเหลือขายที่ค่อนข้างสูง การเติบโตของราคาเป็นบวกเล็กน้ อยหรือบางเมืองมีทิศทางการเติ บโตของราคาที่ลดลง ซึ่งในปี 2016 ภาครัฐออกมาตรการที่ใช้ เจาะจงเฉพาะพื้นที่ โดยมีการออกมาตรการควบคุมการซื้ อขายให้เข้มงวดเพื่อชะลอความร้ อนแรงของราคาในเมืองใหญ่ เช่น การเพิ่มจำนวนเงินดาวน์ขั้นต่ำ รวมถึงการควบคุมการถือครองบ้ านหลังที่สองเป็นต้นไป ในขณะที่เร่งระบายหน่วยเหลื อขายในเมืองรองด้วยการควบคุ มการพัฒนาที่ดินเพื่อลดการเพิ่ มของอุปทาน เป็นต้น จากมาตรการดังกล่าวส่งผลให้ ราคาที่อยู่อาศัยในเมืองหลักอื่ นๆ ปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้นในอัตราที่ช้ าลง มีเพียงปักกิ่งที่ราคายังเติ บโตอย่างต่อเนื่อง ซึ่งถือเป็นสัญญาณที่ดีในการช่ วยชะลอความกังวลเกี่ยวกั บภาวะฟองสบู่ในระยะสั้นได้ระดั บหนึ่ง นอกจากนี้ อีกประเด็นที่ยังต้องจับตาคือ การที่ผู้ประกอบการพัฒนาที่อยู่ อาศัยหันมาออกพันธบั ตรในการระดมทุนในตลาดเงินมากขึ้ น โดยมีมูลค่าของการระดมทุ นของภาคอสังหาฯ สูงถึง 40% ของการระดมทุนในภาคธุรกิจทั้ งหมด เนื่องจากมีต้นทุนต่ำ ทั้งนี้ ผลของมาตรการการควบคุมการซื้ อขายที่เข้มงวดข้างต้นอาจทำให้ ผู้ประกอบการประสบปั ญหายอดขายลดลง รวมถึงการลดราคาที่อยู่อาศั ยอาจเพิ่มความเสี่ยงต่อการผิ ดชำระหนี้และนำไปสู่ปัญหาฟองสบู่ แตกได้อีกทางหนึ่ง โดยรายงาน Global Financial Stability Report ของ IMF ประมาณการว่าสัดส่วนอัตราหนี้สิ นในภาคธุรกิจของจีนที่มีสูงถึง 165% ของ GDP ส่วนใหญ่อยู่ภาคอสังหาฯ (31%) และหนี้เสี่ยง (debt-at-risk) ในภาคอสังหาฯ อยู่ที่ประมาณ 25% ของหนี้เสี่ยงทั้งระบบ นอกจากนี้ การซื้อที่อยู่อาศัยของคนจี นในปัจจุบันพึ่งพาสินเชื่ อมากกว่าในอดีต โดยสินเชื่อเพื่อที่อยู่อาศั ยในไตรมาส 3 ปี 2016 ขยายตัวเป็น 32% ของ GDP ซึ่งสูงกว่าเวลาเดียวกันในปีก่ อนหน้าที่มีสัดส่วนเพียง 25% เท่านั้น ดังนั้น ต้นเหตุหลักของความกังวลเกี่ ยวกับภาวะฟองสบู่ของจีนที่ ขยายขึ้นเรื่อยๆ จะมาจากทั้งหนี้ภาคเอกชนของผู้ ประกอบการและสินเชื่อเพื่อที่ อยู่อาศัยของผู้ซื้อ อย่างไรก็ตาม แต่ละประเทศมีโครงสร้ างทางเศรษฐกิจและสังคมในรู ปแบบแตกต่างกัน ปัจจัยที่มีผลต่อตลาดที่อยู่ อาศัยแต่ละประเทศ แม้จะมีความคล้ายคลึงกัน แต่มีรายละเอียดปลีกย่อยที่ แตกต่างกันไปด้วย แม้ว่าสิงคโปร์และจีนจะมี ความคล้ายคลึงกันในด้ านของการใช้ที่ดินเพื่อพั ฒนาโครงการที่อยู่อาศัยต่างๆ ซึ่งถูกควบคุมอย่างเข้ มงวดโดยภาครัฐ แต่ก็ยังมีความแตกต่างเกี่ยวกั บการกำกับใช้นโยบาย กล่าวคือ สิงคโปร์จะใช้มาตรการควบคุ มการซื้อขายที่มีความเข้มข้นขึ้ น ในขณะที่จีนใช้ มาตรการตามภาวะตลาดในแต่ละพื้ นที่ อย่างไรก็ดี ตลาดที่อยู่อาศัยไทยมีความคล้ ายคลึงกับจีน กล่าวคือ โครงการที่มีราคาสูงมากมักจะอยู่ ในเมืองหลัก ประกอบกับอุปสงค์หลั กของตลาดจะเป็นคนในประเทศ ซึ่งต่างจากสิงคโปร์ที่มีชาวต่ างชาติเข้าไปทำงานเป็ นจำนวนมากเมื่อเทียบกั บจำนวนประชากรในประเทศ โดยชาวต่างชาติสามารถขอสถานะเป็ นผู้พำนักถาวร ซื้อ และครอบครองที่อยู่อาศัยได้อย่ างถูกต้องตามกฎหมาย ซึ่งส่วนใหญ่จะเป็นผู้บริ หารระดับสูงในบริษัทข้ามชาติ และถือได้ว่าเป็นอุปสงค์หลั กสำหรับที่อยู่อาศัยระดับบน นอกจากนี้ ในกรณีของไทย ภาครัฐมีการใช้มาตรการกระตุ้ นภาคอสังหาฯ ในช่วงหลายปีที่ผ่านมา เพื่อมุ่งเน้นกระตุ้นความต้ องการเพื่ออยู่อาศัยจริ งในภาวะที่ผู้ซื้อขาดความเชื่ อมั่นในเศรษฐกิจ ทั้งนี้ อีไอซีมองว่า ตลาดที่อยู่อาศัยของไทยอยู่ในช่ วงเปลี่ยนผ่านของวัฏจักรธุรกิจ มีการเติบโตด้วยอัตราปกติหรือค่ อนข้างช้า ต่างจากสิงคโปร์และจีนที่อยู่ ในช่วงร้อนแรง ทำให้ต้องมีการกำหนดมาตรการเพื่ อชะลอการเก็งกำไรที่อาจนำไปสู่ ภาวะเศรษฐกิจที่ขยายตัวเร็ วจนเกินไป ปัจจัยหลักที่ส่งผลให้ราคาที่ อยู่อาศัยของไทยปรับตัวสูงขึ้ นนั้น มาจากราคาที่ดินที่ขยายตัวอย่ างต่อเนื่องในช่วงที่ผ่านมา ซึ่งอาจกระทบต่ อความสามารถในการซื้อที่อยู่ อาศัยของผู้ซื้อ ราคาที่ดินซึ่งเป็นต้นทุนหลั กในการพัฒนาโครงการขยับสูงอย่ างรวดเร็วถึง 31% ในปี 2015 เมื่อเทียบกับปี 2013 โดยปัจจัยหลักมาจากโครงการพั ฒนาโครงสร้างพื้นฐานขนาดใหญ่ ของภาครัฐ อาทิ โครงการรถไฟฟ้าส่วนต่อขยายที่ เชื่อมต่อนอกเมืองมากขึ้น การตัดถนนใหม่ หรือการขยายทางด่วน และมอเตอร์เวย์ เป็นต้น ทั้งนี้ ราคาที่ดินที่สูงขึ้นส่งผลให้ ราคาที่อยู่อาศัยเปิดใหม่ขยับตั วสูงขึ้นตามลำดับ โดยหากพิจารณาราคาที่อยู่อาศั ยเปิดใหม่เฉลี่ยเทียบกับรายได้ ต่อปีของผู้ที่อยู่ในกรุงเทพฯ และปริมณฑลพบว่า มีสัดส่วนเป็น 22 เท่า ในปี 2015 สูงขึ้นจาก 16 เท่า ในปี 2013 (รูปที่ 4) รายได้ที่เติบโตไม่ทันกับราคาที่ อยู่อาศัยที่สูงขึ้น ซึ่งอาจกระทบต่ อความสามารถในการซื้อที่อยู่ อาศัยที่น้อยลง อย่างไรก็ตาม อีไอซียังเชื่อว่า ปัญหาฟองสบู่ในกรุงเทพฯ และปริมณฑล ยังไม่น่าห่วง จากภาวะการเก็งกำไร แต่ผู้ประกอบการยังต้องระวังเรื่ องการตั้งราคาโครงการใหม่ ทั้งนี้ ตลาดที่อยู่อาศัยของสิงคโปร์ และจีนที่ร้อนแรงนั้นเกิดจากอั ตราดอกเบี้ยสินเชื่อเพื่ออยู่ อาศัยที่ลดลงอย่างมาก ในขณะที่อัตราดอกเบี้ยของไทยมี การเปลี่ยนแปลงเพียงเล็กน้ อยตามนโยบายของธนาคารแห่ งประเทศไทยและกลไกตลาด ด้วยปัจจัยดังกล่าวจึงไม่กระตุ้ นให้เกิดการเก็งกำไรของนักลงทุ นในตลาดที่อยู่อาศัยมากนัก นอกจากนี้ เมื่อพิจารณาถึงหน่วยเหลื อขายและหน่วยเปิดใหม่ที่เริ่ มเติบโตในอัตราที่ช้าลง สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงสั ญญาณของฟองสบู่ที่ชะลอตัวลง อีกทั้งสถาบันการเงินก็ไม่ได้ หละหลวมและมีนโยบายการปล่อยสิ นเชื่อที่ระมัดระวังอย่างสม่ำ เสมอ สะท้อนได้จากสินเชื่ออสังหาริ มทรัพย์ของธนาคารพาณิชย์ที่เติ บโตในอัตราที่ช้าลงตั้งแต่ปี 2013 เป็นต้นมา โดยเติบโตเพียง 3% ในเดือนกันยายนปี 2016 เมื่อเทียบกับปีก่อนหน้า นอกจากนี้ สัดส่วนของสินเชื่อที่ไม่ก่อให้ เกิดรายได้ (Non-Performing Loan) คิดเป็น 4.4% ของมูลค่าสินเชื่ออสังหาริมทรั พย์ทั้งหมด ณ สิ้นไตรมาส 3 ปี 2016 เมื่อเทียบกับ 4.6% ในไตรมาส 3 ปี 2013 อย่างไรก็ดี ผู้ประกอบการยังต้องระวังเรื่ องการตั้งราคาโครงการใหม่ที่สู งขึ้น เนื่องจากราคาที่ดินในบางพื้นที่ ที่ขยายตัวอย่างรวดเร็ว เช่น โครงการที่อยู่อาศัยบริ เวณรถไฟฟ้าสายสีม่วงและสีแดง อีกทั้งยังต้องระวังการแข่งขั นด้านราคาระหว่างประเภทที่อยู่ อาศัยในบริเวณใกล้เคียงที่ อาจเพิ่มหน่วยเหลือขายในตลาด เช่น การแข่งขันระหว่าง ทาวน์เฮ้าส์และคอนโดมิเนียม อีไอซีมองว่า แม้ปัจจุบันจะยังไม่มีสั ญญาณของภาวะฟองสบู่ ซึ่งมาตรการกระตุ้นอสังหาฯ จากภาครัฐอาจจะไม่ใช่ทางออกเดี ยว แต่การเพิ่มความเชื่อมั่นของผู้ บริโภคอาจช่วยกระตุ้นให้ ตลาดดำเนินไปตามกลไกมากขึ้น จากมาตรการกระตุ้นอสังหาฯ ของภาครัฐที่ผ่านมา ส่งผลให้ยอดโอนกรรมสิทธิ์นั้ นอยู่ในระดับที่สูง สะท้อนให้เห็นว่า ผู้ซื้อยังมีกำลังซื้อ เพียงแต่ยังขาดความเชื่อมั่นต่ อภาวะเศรษฐกิจ และรอภาครัฐออกมาตรการกระตุ้น ดังนั้น การเรียกความเชื่อมั่นของผู้ซื้ อให้มากขึ้นอาจจะเป็นอีกหนึ่ งทางเลือกที่ทำให้ตลาดดำเนินได้ อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ นอกจากนี้ ผู้ประกอบการควรคำนึงถึ งความสามารถในการซื้อที่อยู่ อาศัยของผู้ซื้อ โดยเฉพาะกลุ่มผู้ที่มีรายได้ ปานกลางถึงล่าง จากรายได้ที่ขยายตัวช้า ประกอบกับภาระหนี้สินที่มีอยู่ ค่อนข้างสูง ทำให้ความสามารถในการขอสินเชื่ อและซื้อที่อยู่อาศัยของกลุ่มนี้ มีค่อนข้างจำกัด ซี่งสะท้อนได้จากสัดส่วนของที่ อยู่อาศัยเหลือขายที่มีระดั บราคา 1-3 ล้านบาทต่อหน่วยเพิ่มขึ้นเป็น 59% ณ กลางปี 2016 จาก 50% ในสิ้นปี 2013 ของหน่วยเหลือขายในทุกระดับราคา ------------------------------ ------------------------------ ------------------------------ - No bubble…or at least not yet The rising price of residential property in the Bangkok Metropolitan area raises concerns about a bubble forming. Recent price surges in the Singaporean and Chinese housing markets were caused by speculative behavior and controlled by government measures. EIC has found that the continuing growth of land prices is the reason why Thai property price rises. EIC sees no evidence for property bubble concerns in Thailand. However, developers should consider the reduced purchasing power of residents, especially in the middle- to low-income group which have seen slow income growth. Housing prices in the Bangkok Metropolitan area have been increasing, raising concern about speculation causing a bubble. The Bank of Thailand has shown that housing prices in the Bangkok Metropolitan area rose continuously between 2013 to October 2016. The prices of detached houses and townhouses increased by 8% and 15%, respectively, while unsold units expanded only slightly as the development of horizontal residential units is completed in phases. On the other hand, condominiums prices grew by 31%, with unsold units expanding by 34% to 68,874 units (Figure 1). This raises a concern about whether price increases come from actual demand for residential units. EIC therefore studied cases from Singapore and China to consider whether there are any signs of a housing bubble in Thailand. Singapore had worries over a 23% price surge, causing the government to implement both supply- and demand-side measures to slow down fast-growing prices. Housing prices in Singapore expanded during 2010 to 2013 as a result of a reduction in mortgage interest rates that started in 2010 and eventually dropped below the general borrowing rate. The low cost of purchasing houses through loans attracted both domestic and foreign demand for the Singaporean housing market, leading to rapid expansion. The government then stepped in and implemented various measures to control speculative behavior during the low interest rate period. Demand-side measures were especially severe toward second time (or more) property buyers, include increasing loan-to-value ratio, raising the buyer stamp duty, and a lower total debt servicing ratio. Supply-side measures included a seller’s stamp duty to control profit-seeking sales that could eventually lead to a housing bubble. The government also ordered foreign developers in Singapore to finish their projects within five years and sell all the units within two years after completion or pay progressive fees for unsold units. These measures were deemed to be fairly effective considering the decline in the number of new residential units and speculative activities, with current housing prices lower by about 8% (Figure 2). With China facing housing bubble concerns, the government decided to use more area-specific measures expected to stall the expansion in the short-to-medium term. The expansion of the Chinese housing market was also a result of a low mortgage interest rate that is currently 4.5%, down from 7.0% in mid-2014. Moreover, the government implemented an economic stimulus involving a reduction in down payment requirements for real estate, using the growth in the housing market to induce overall economic growth. On one hand, the price hike is concentrated in tier-1 cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Guangdong, and Tianjin (Figure 3). On the other hand, other cities face the opposite problem with high number of unsold units and decelerating (or negative in some cities) price growth. In 2016, the Chinese government used area-specific measures to control the price hike in tier-1 cities, including higher down payment requirements and stricter regulations on second home ownership, while attempting to reduce the number of unsold units in lower-tier cities by using land use regulations to decrease housing supply growth. These measures resulted in slower price growth in tier-1 cities with the exception of Beijing, and helped ease the bubble concern in the short term. However, to be closely monitored are real estate developers, who have been issuing bonds to raise money in financial markets. These real estate funds comprise 40% of all investment funds because of their low costs. The above mentioned government measures might lead developers to face declines in sales numbers and housing prices and increase the risks of default, which could contribute to a bursting bubble. The IMF’s Global Financial Stability Report estimates that the ratio of debt to GDP in China’s business sector is as high as 165%, with the majority in real estate (31%), and that debt-at-risk in the real estate sector accounts for 25% of total debt-at-risk. On the demand side, the Chinese are relying more on loans to buy houses than in the past. Home loans in 3Q2016 expanded to 32% of GDP, higher than the 25% figure during the same period of the previous year. In conclusion, the main causes of concern for the expanding housing bubble come from both private sector debts from developers and demand for home loans from buyers. However, each country differs in their economic and social structure. Factors that affect a housing market in each country, although similar, vary in details. Singapore and China are similar in that the use of land for real estate development is strictly controlled by the government, but the policies used are different. Singapore increased the severity of the regulations on housing sales and purchases while China employed measures that depend on market conditions and are area-specific. The Thai housing market is similar to the Chinese in that high-priced projects are concentrated in major cities and the majority of the housing demand is domestic. On the contrary, Singapore has a high number of foreign workers compared to domestic population and allows foreigners to apply for permanent residence as well as to buy and legally own a property in Singapore. Foreigners, mostly executives of multinational companies, make up a majority of the demand in the higher end of the Singaporean housing market. While in the Thai housing market, stimulus measures have been used for the past several years to boost real demand for housing during a period when economic confidence is low. EIC sees the Thai housing market undergoing a transition between business cycles and, therefore, is growing at a normal or slower rate. Divergently, the Singaporean and Chinese housing markets are currently aflame and require preventive measures against speculative activities that could lead to bursting bubble. The main reason for the price hike in the Thai housing market is the relentless increase in land prices that might affect purchasing power for property. Rising property prices followed an increase in land prices, the main cost of real estate development that grew 31% in 2015 from 2013. The land price surge resulted from the development of infrastructure megaprojects such as extensions of the city rail network to suburban areas, new road construction, and the expansions of expressways and motorways. Nonetheless rising land prices produced higher new residential project prices. The price of new residential units in the Bangkok Metropolitan area was 22 times higher than the annual income of residents in 2015, while it was only 16 times higher in 2013 (Figure 4). The lag behind of income growth compared to property price growth suggests decreasing purchasing power and a concomitant reduction in the affordability of residential units. However, EIC sees no evidence of a housing bubble in the Bangkok Metropolitan area, considering the low level of speculative activities. Developers nonetheless should be cautioned when setting prices for their new projects. The fast-growing housing markets in Singapore and China resulted from a drop in mortgage interest rates, while interest rates in Thailand changed only slightly along with the Bank of Thailand’s policy and market conditions and likely did not stir speculative behavior. The decelerating growth of unsold units and new units signal a stalled housing bubble. Nevertheless, financial institutions have been careful and implemented strict lending policies, reflected in slower growth for commercial bank real estate loans. In September 2016, their loans grew 3% compared to the same period last year. Moreover, non-performing loans only comprised 4.4% of total real estate loans at the end of 3Q2016, compared to 4.6% in 3Q2013. Nevertheless, developers should thoroughly consider newly launched project price setting, since land prices in certain areas have increased rapidly and might lead to higher-priced residential projects, such as projects along the Purple and the Red lines. Price competition across types of residential projects in the same area, such as between townhouses and condominiums, might cause an increase in the number of unsold units. EIC feels that without any current signs of a housing bubble the government should look beyond real estate stimulus measures and into boosting consumer confidence to help steer the market. The last real estate stimulus measures led to more transfers of ownership, suggesting that buyers still possess purchasing power but lack confidence in the economy. Therefore, government measures to boost confidence might be another solution to push the market to operate more efficiently. Moreover, developers should consider buyers' purchasing power especially in the middle- to low-income group. Property prices have increased faster compared to income growth, and there is a high level of existing debts. The ability to be granted loans and buy properties in this group is limited. This could be reflected in the proportion of unsold units priced between of 1-3 million baht to unsold units of all prices rising to 59% in mid-2016 from 50% at the end of 2013.