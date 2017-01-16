นางสาวสิริกัลยา สุธัญญพฤทธิ์ ผู้อำนวยการ – ธุรกิจสินเชื่อบุคคล “เคทีซี” หรือ บริษัท บัตรกรุงไทย จำกัด (มหาชน) จัดโปรโมชั่นพิเศษมอบความคุ้มค่ าให้กับผู้ที่มีความต้องการด้ านการเงิน ตั้งแต่ต้นปี 2560 เมื่อสมัครสินเชื่อพร้อมใช้ “เคทีซี พราว” (KTC PROUD) และได้รับการอนุมัติในช่วงระหว่ างวันที่ 9 มกราคม – 30 เมษายน 2560 เลือกรับสิทธิ์ส่วนลดดอกเบี้ยฯ เหลือเพียงรอบบัญชีละ 199 บาท เมื่อมียอดเงินต้นคงค้างไม่ต่ำ กว่า 18,000 บาท ทุกวันในรอบบัญชีนั้นๆ หรือหากมีความต้องการใช้เงิ นสดมาก สามารถรับสิทธิ์ส่วนลดดอกเบี้ยฯ พิเศษเหลือเพียงรอบบัญชีละ 189 บาท เมื่อมียอดเงินต้นคงค้างไม่ต่ำ กว่า 30,000 บาท ทุกวันในรอบบัญชีนั้นๆ ทั้งนี้ สิทธิ์ส่วนลดดอกเบี้ยฯ สำหรับ 2 รอบบัญชีแรกนับจากวันที่ได้รั บอนุมัติ โดยลงทะเบียนรับสิทธิ์ดังกล่ าวผ่าน SMS พิมพ์ PO เว้นวรรค ตามด้วยเลขบัตรประชาชน 13 หลัก และส่งไปที่ 061-384-5000 หรือลงทะเบียนออนไลน์ที่ www.ktc.co.th/proud189 ภายในวันที่ 15 พฤษภาคม 2560 “เคทีซี พราว” เป็นสินเชื่อเงินสดหมุนเวียนที่ มีความคล่องตัว และได้รับการตอบรับที่ดีจากผู้ บริโภคที่มีความต้องการใช้เงิ นสด รวมทั้งยังสามารถใช้บริการแบ่ งชำระสินค้าได้นานถึง 24 เดือนอีกด้วย สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจสามารถสมัครสิ นเชื่อ หรือสอบถามผ่านช่องทาง KTC Phone 02 123 5000 กด 6 กด 2 หรือที่ศูนย์บริการสมาชิก “เคทีซี ทัช” ทุกสาขาทั่วประเทศ ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++++++++++++ KTC PROUD welcomes the year of golden rooster with “Smart Choice” campaign, pay only 189 Baht interest. Miss Sirikalya Suthanyaphruet, Vice President of Personal Loans Business, “KTC” or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, announced a new promotion for individuals in need of financial assistance. “KTC PROUD” applicants approved between January 9th and April 30th, 2017 are entitled to discounted interest of only 199 Baht per billing cycle if they have a principal outstanding balance of at least 18,000 Baht daily in each billing cycle. Similarly, those with more need for cash are entitled to discounted interest of only 189 Baht per billing cycle if they have a principal outstanding balance of at least 30,000 Baht daily in each billing cycle. This discounted interest is valid only for the first two billing cycles from the day of approval. Members may register by SMS by texting “PO”, followed by a space and the 13-digit identification card number to 061-384-5000. Alternatively, members may register online at www.ktc.co.th/proud189. Registration must be completed by May 15th, 2017. “KTC PROUD” is a highly flexible revolving loans service. Well received by consumers with requirement for cash and asset installment up to 24 months . Individuals who are interested may apply for the service or inquire with KTC Phone at 02 123 5000 Ext. 6 and 2 or at any branch of “KTC Touch”. Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ < Prev Next >