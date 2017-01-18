นายปรีดี ดาวฉาย กรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เปิดเผยว่าธนาคารกสิกรไทยประกาศผลการดำเนินงานสำหรับปี 2559 โดยธนาคารและบริษัทย่อยมีกำไรสุทธิจำนวน 40,174 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้นจากปีก่อน 1.77% ผลการดำเนินงานสำหรับ ปี 2559 เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับปี 2558 ธนาคารและบริษัทย่อยมีกำไรสุทธิจำนวน 40,174 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้นจากปีก่อนจำนวน 700 ล้านบาท หรือ 1.77% ส่วนใหญ่เกิดจากการเพิ่มขึ้นของรายได้ดอกเบี้ยสุทธิจำนวน 4,666 ล้านบาท หรือ 5.49% โดยอัตราผลตอบแทนสินทรัพย์ที่ก่อให้เกิดรายได้สุทธิ (Net interest margin: NIM) อยู่ที่ระดับ 3.52% รวมถึงรายได้ที่มิใช่ดอกเบี้ยเพิ่มขึ้นจำนวน 1,222 ล้านบาท หรือ 1.96% โดยส่วนใหญ่เป็นผลมาจากรายได้ค่าธรรมเนียมและบริการสุทธิ และรายได้จากผลิตภัณฑ์ตลาดทุนที่เพิ่มขึ้น ในขณะที่รายได้สุทธิจากการรับประกันภัยลดลง นอกจากนี้ ค่าใช้จ่ายจากการดำเนินงานอื่น ๆ ลดลงจำนวน 2,802 ล้านบาท หรือ 4.20% ส่งผลให้อัตราส่วนค่าใช้จ่ายจากการดำเนินงานอื่น ๆ ต่อรายได้จากการดำเนินงานสุทธิ (Cost to income ratio) อยู่ที่ระดับ 41.63% อย่างไรก็ตาม ธนาคารมีการตั้งสำรองค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสัยจะสูญเพิ่มขึ้นเพื่อเตรียมความพร้อมสำหรับความไม่แน่นอนในเรื่องของภาวะเศรษฐกิจที่ยังคงชะลอตัว ผลการดำเนินงานสำหรับไตรมาส 4 ปี 2559 เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับไตรมาส 3 ปี 2559 ธนาคารและบริษัทย่อยมีกำไรสุทธิจำนวน 10,244 ล้านบาทลดลงจากไตรมาสก่อนจำนวน 612 ล้านบาทหรือ 5.64% เกิดจากค่าใช้จ่ายจากการดำเนินงานอื่น ๆ เพิ่มขึ้นจำนวน 1,798 ล้านบาท หรือ 11.37% จากค่าใช้จ่ายเกี่ยวกับอาคารสถานที่และอุปกรณ์ และค่าใช้จ่ายทางการตลาดซึ่งเป็นปกติตามฤดูกาล ในขณะที่รายได้ดอกเบี้ยสุทธิเพิ่มขึ้นจำนวน 653 ล้านบาท หรือ 2.92% โดยอัตราผลตอบแทนสินทรัพย์ที่ก่อให้เกิดรายได้สุทธิ (Net interest margin: NIM) อยู่ที่ระดับ 3.47% ซึ่งทำให้อัตราส่วนค่าใช้จ่ายจากการดำเนินงานอื่น ๆ ต่อรายได้จากการดำเนินงานสุทธิ (Cost to income ratio) ในไตรมาสนี้ปรับตัวสูงขึ้นมาอยู่ที่ระดับ 46.14% ผลการดำเนินงานสำหรับไตรมาส 4 ปี 2559 เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับไตรมาสเดียวกันของปี 2559ธนาคารและบริษัทย่อยมีกำไรสุทธิจำนวน 10,244 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้นจากไตรมาสเดียวกันของปีก่อนจำนวน 4,767 ล้านบาท หรือ 87.06% ณ วันที่ 31 ธันวาคม 2559 ธนาคารและบริษัทย่อย มีสินทรัพย์รวมจำนวน 2,845,868 ล้านบาท เพิ่มขึ้นจากสิ้นปี 2558 จำนวน 290,563 ล้านบาท หรือ 11.37% ส่วนใหญ่เป็นการเพิ่มขึ้นของรายการระหว่างธนาคารและตลาดเงินสุทธิ เงินลงทุนสุทธิ และเงินให้สินเชื่อ สำหรับเงินให้สินเชื่อด้อยคุณภาพต่อเงินให้สินเชื่อ (%NPL gross) ณ วันที่ 31 ธันวาคม 2559 อยู่ที่ระดับ 3.32% ขณะที่สิ้นปี 2558 อยู่ที่ระดับ 2.70% อัตราส่วนค่าเผื่อหนี้สงสัยจะสูญต่อเงินให้สินเชื่อด้อยคุณภาพ (Coverage ratio) ณ วันที่ 31 ธันวาคม 2559 อยู่ที่ระดับ 130.92% โดยสิ้นปี 2558 อยู่ที่ระดับ 129.96% สำหรับอัตราส่วนเงินกองทุนทั้งสิ้นต่อสินทรัพย์เสี่ยงของกลุ่มธุรกิจทางการเงินธนาคารกสิกรไทยตามหลักเกณฑ์ Base lIII ณ วันที่ 31 ธันวาคม 2559 อยู่ที่ 18.84% โดยมีอัตราส่วนเงินกองทุนชั้นที่ 1 อยู่ที่ 15.16% ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ KASIKORNBANK announces 2016 net profit of Baht 40,174 Million Mr. Predee Daochai, President of KASIKORNBANK, said KASIKORNBANK announced net profit for the year of 2016 of Baht 40,174 Million, an increase of 1.77% over the previous year. Operating performance for the year of 2016 compared with 2015, KBank and its subsidiaries reported net profit of Baht 40,174 Million, an increase of Baht 700 Million or 1.77% over the previous year mostly because net interest income increased by Baht 4,666 Million or 5.49%. NIM stood at 3.52%. Non-interest income also increased by Baht 1,222 Million or 1.96% mainly due to an increase in net fees and service income and revenue from capital market products, while net insurance premiums decreased. Moreover, other operating expenses decreased by Baht 2,802 Million or 4.20%, resulting in the cost to income ratio that stood at 41.63%. However, KBank has set aside higher allowance for impairment loss on loansto reserve for uncertainty from economic slowdown. Operating performance for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with the third quarter of 2016, KBank and its subsidiaries reported net profit of Baht 10,244 Million, a decrease of Baht 612 Million or 5.64% over the previous quarter because other operating expenses increased by Baht 1,798 Million or 11.37% due to premises and equipment expenses and marketing expenses resulting from seasonality while net interest income increased by Baht 653 Million or 2.92%. NIM stood at 3.47%. These result in a rising cost to income ratio that stood at 46.14% this quarter. Operating performance for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with the same quarter of 2015, KBank and its subsidiaries reported net profit of Baht 10,244 Million, an increase of Baht 4,767 Million or 87.06% over the same quarter of 2015. As of 31 December 2016, KBank and its subsidiaries’ total assets were Baht 2,845,868 Million, rising Baht 290,563 Million or 11.37% over the end of 2015. The majority came from an increase in interbank and money market items–net, investment – net, and loans. NPL gross to total loans stood at 3.32% as of 31 December 2016, while at the end of 2015 this stood at 2.70%. Coverage ratio as of 31 December 2016 stood at 130.92%, while at the end of 2015 this stood at 129.96%. In addition, as of 31 December 2016, KASIKORNBANK FINANCIALCONGLOMERATE's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) according to the Basel III Accord was 18.84%, with a Tier-1 Capital ratio of 15.16%.