· ตั้งเป้าเพิ่มสัดส่วนการลงทุนใน โครงสร้างพื้นฐานด้านเทคโนโลยี กว่า 30,000 – 40,000 ล้านบาท ควบคู่พัฒนาความสัมพันธ์และความ ไว้วางใจกับลูกค้าในเชิงลึก · ขยายฐานลูกค้ารุก “เจ็นวาย”, กลุ่มลูกค้าบุคคลกลุ่ม Mass Affluent และเอสเอ็มอี ตั้งเป้าเป็นผู้นำในทุกกลุ่มลูก ค้าภายใน 3 ปี · ส่งมอบประสบการณ์ใหม่ เพิ่มจุดรับบริการให้มากขึ้น รองรับไลฟ์สไตล์ของลูกค้าในแต่ล ะทำเล · พัฒนาพนักงานให้ก้าวไปพร้อมกับก ารเปลี่ยนแปลงของเทคโนโลยี สู่การเป็นที่ปรึกษาทางการเงินที่ ลูกค้าไว้วางใจ ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ นำโดย นายอาทิตย์ นันทวิทยา กรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ และประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหารแถลง ผลประกอบการปี 2559 ของธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ มีผลกำไร 47,600 ล้านบาท สูงกว่าปี 2558 (ผลกำไร 47,200 ล้านบาท) 0.9% นางกิตติยา โตธนะเกษม รองผู้จัดการใหญ่อาวุโส Chief Financial Officer เผยว่าเป็นผลมาจากกลยุทธ์เชิงรุ กในการบริหารต้นทุนเงินฝากและรา ยได้จากค่าธรรมเนียมสุทธิที่เพิ่ มขึ้น สำหรับปี 2560 ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ยังคงเดินหน้าภ ารกิจ “SCB Transformation” อย่างต่อเนื่อง เพื่อก้าวขึ้นเป็น The Most Admired Bank หลังจากที่ปี 2559 ได้เริ่มการเปลี่ยนผ่านเพื่อปรั บรากฐานขององค์กรด้วยการสื่อสาร อย่างทั่วถึงในทุกระดับ ในปี 2560 ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์จะรุกสู่การเป็ นธนาคารดิจิทัลที่เข้าถึงความต้ องการของลูกค้าอย่างแท้จริง (Human Digital Banking) พร้อมเน้นการขยายฐานลูกค้าในกลุ่ม “เจ็นวาย” (Gen Y), กลุ่มลูกค้าบุคคลกลุ่ม Mass Affluent และกลุ่มลูกค้าผู้ประกอบการรายย่ อย (SME) ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ ตั้งเป้าเป็นผู้นำในทุกกลุ่มลูก ค้าภายใน 3 ปี โดยนำเสนอผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ออกแบบมาโ ดยยึดความต้องการของลูกค้าเป็ นที่ตั้ง เพื่อตอบโจทย์ความต้องการที่หลา กหลายและไลฟ์สไตล์ที่เปลี่ยนไปจ ากเดิม นอกจากนี้ ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ยังตั้งเป้าเพิ่มสัดส่วนการลงทุนในโครงสร้างพื้ นฐานด้านเทคโนโลยีกว่า 30,000 – 40,000 ล้านบาท ภายใน 3 ปี เพื่อรองรับแพลตฟอร์มดิจิทัล รวมถึงการนำเทคโนโลยี Business Intelligence ที่ช่วยให้ธนาคารตัดสินใจด้านกา รลงทุนได้มีประสิทธิภาพยิ่งขึ้ นโดยอาศัยข้อมูลทั้งจากภายในและ ภายนอกธนาคาร และเทคโนโลยี Big Data Analysis ที่ช่วยให้ธนาคารวิเคราะห์พฤติก รรมและความต้องการของลูกค้าในเชิ งลึกได้มากขึ้น สำหรับการลงทุนในฟินเทค (FinTech) และนวัตกรรมใหม่ๆ นั้น ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์มีแผนลงทุนผ่าน บริษัท ดิจิทัล เวนเจอร์ส จำกัด โดยในอนาคตมีแผนจะขยายการลงทุนไ ปในภูมิภาคยุโรป และอเมริกา ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์คาดว่าการลงทุน ในรูปแบบดังกล่าวจะทำให้ธนาคารเ ข้าถึงสตาร์ทอัพ และนวัตกรรมใหม่ๆ ที่กว้างขวางมากขึ้น เพื่อนำมาใช้พัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์และบ ริการใหม่ๆ ของธนาคาร นายอาทิตย์ นันทวิทยา กรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ และประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ จำกัด (มหาชน) กล่าวว่า “ปัจจัยที่เคยนำมาซึ่งความสำเร็ จในอดีตของธุรกิจธนาคารอาจไม่สา มารถนำไปสู่การเติบโตในอนาคตได้ เนื่องจากเทคโนโลยีดิจิทัลเข้าม ามีบทบาท ส่งผลให้พฤติกรรมผู้บริโภคเปลี่ ยนไป ทำให้เกิดคู่แข่งและการแข่งขันที่ เปลี่ยนไป ผลกระทบที่จะเห็นได้ชัดในอนาคตอั นใกล้ ได้แก่ ค่าธรรมเนียมการทำธุรกรรมทางการ เงินที่ลดลง และการจัดการรูปแบบการให้บริการ ของสาขาที่ต้องถูกปรับให้สอดคล้ องกับพฤติกรรมของลูกค้ามากขึ้น” ด้วยตระหนักดีว่าเทคโนโลยีดิจิทั ลยังคงต้องดำเนินควบคู่ไปกับการ สร้างความผูกพันและความไว้วางใจ ผ่านพนักงาน ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์จึงพัฒนาพนักงา นให้ก้าวไปพร้อมกับการเปลี่ยนแป ลงของเทคโนโลยี สู่การเป็นที่ปรึกษาทางการเงินที่ ลูกค้าไว้วางใจ ซึ่งธนาคารมีแผนเพิ่มจุดรับบริก ารให้มากขึ้น โดยจุดรับบริการแต่ละแห่งจะได้รั บการวางรูปแบบที่เหมาะสมกับไลฟ์ สไตล์ของลูกค้าในแต่ละทำเล อีกทั้งที่สาขายังแยกบทบาทการขา ยและการบริการออกจากกัน เพื่อส่งมอบประสบการณ์การทำธุรก รรมที่สะดวก รวดเร็ว และเข้าถึงความต้องการทางการเงิ นของลูกค้าแต่ละรายได้มากยิ่งขึ้น นอกจากนี้ หน่วยธุรกิจต่างๆ ภายในธนาคารเอง ยังปรับให้ทำงานร่วมกันเพื่อส่ง มอบคุณค่าของผลิตภัณฑ์และการบริ การที่ตอบโจทย์ความต้องการของลู กค้าได้อย่างครอบคลุมมากยิ่งขึ้ น “ในปี 2560 จะเป็นปีที่ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์นำป ระสบการณ์ใหม่ๆ แก่ลูกค้า ไม่ว่าจะเป็นแพลตฟอร์มใหม่สำหรั บบริการธนาคารทางโทรศัพท์มือถือ (Mobile Banking) และการเดินหน้าสนับสนุนโครงการ National e-Payment ของภาครัฐ ที่มีแผนการขยายการลงทะเบียนและ การใช้ระบบพร้อมเพย์ (PromptPay) ที่ปัจจุบันมีการผูกบัญชีกว่า 2 ล้านบัญชี และพร้อมจับมือกับกลุ่มธนาคารพั นธมิตรในการวางเครื่องรับบัตรทั่วประเทศ ในขณะเดียวกัน ธนาคารฯ ยังมุ่งมั่นจะพัฒนาความสัมพันธ์ และความไว้วางใจกับลูกค้าในเชิง ลึกผ่านพนักงานควบคู่ไปด้วย เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าเราให้บริการผ่ านเทคโนโลยีที่ใช้ใจสัมผัสได้ รวมทั้งการปรับปรุงรูปแบบการให้ บริการที่สาขาให้ตรงตามความต้อง การของลูกค้าแต่ละกลุ่ม ได้แก่ กลุ่มเอสเอ็มอี กลุ่ม Wealth และกลุ่มลูกค้าบุคคลทั่วไป ซึ่งมีการจัดสรรจุดที่ตั้งของสา ขาแต่ละประเภทให้ลูกค้าแต่ละกลุ่ มเข้าถึงได้สะดวก และมีการกำหนดรูปแบบบริการ ผลิตภัณฑ์ รวมถึงสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกให้ตรง กับพฤติกรรมและความต้องการของลู กค้ากลุ่มนั้นๆ ทั้งนี้ ได้เริ่มจากการปรับรูปแบบสาขาเพื่ อรองรับการให้บริการลูกค้ าเอสเอ็มอีแล้ว โดยมีสาขาลาดพร้าว 59 เป็นสาขานำร่อง” นายอาทิตย์ กล่าวต่อ สำหรับเป้าหมายด้านการเงินนั้น ในปี 2560 ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ ตั้งเป้าการเติบโตของสินเชื่อ ประมาณ 4-6% โดยจะรักษาอัตราหนี้ที่ไม่ก่อให้ เกิดรายได้ (NPL) ไว้ให้ต่ำกว่า 3% โดยจะปล่อยสินเชื่อให้กับอุตสาห กรรมเป้าหมาย ได้แก่ กลุ่มโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน, อุตสาหกรรมอาหารและเครื่องดื่ม, อุตสาหกรรมก่อสร้าง และภาคการค้า พร้อมกับขยายธุรกิจควบคู่ไปกับซั พพลายเชนของลูกค้าปัจจุบัน นอกจากนี้ธนาคารฯ จะมุ่งเน้นการเพิ่มสัดส่วนธุรกิ จในกลุ่มสินเชื่อบุคคล และบัตรเครดิต ส่วนธุรกิจที่เข้มแข็งอยู่แล้ว เช่น สินเชื่อบ้าน และรถยนต์ ก็จะยังคงรักษาระดับการเติบโตอย่ างต่อเนื่อง ส่วนรายได้ที่มิใช่ดอกเบี้ยนั้น ธนาคารฯ ตั้งเป้าเติบโต 3-4% โดยเน้นที่ธุรกิจอัตราแลกเปลี่ย น, ธุรกรรมการค้าและส่งออก, วาณิชธนกิจ, ตลาดทุน และประกันชีวิต +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Siam Commercial Bank heads on with 'SCB Transformation' mission and aims to become ‘The Most Admired Bank’ giving technology with the human touches and investing in technology infrastructure and human development Transformation plan will: · Boost investment in technology infrastructure by 30-40 billion baht during the next 3 years whilst deepening customer relationships. · Expand customer base among Gen Y, Mass Affluent and SME customers. · Deliver new experience through increasing service points that match the lifestyles of customers in each location. · Develop people to keep ahead of technology and become trusted financial advisors.

Siam Commercial Bank, led by Mr. Arthid Nanthawithaya, President and CEO, announced its 2016 satisfactory operating result, with a profit of 47.6 billion baht, an increase of 0.9% from 47.2 billion baht in 2015. Mrs. Kittiya Todhanakasem, Chief Financial Officer, attributed the profit growth to the Bank's proactive strategy in deposit cost management and increase in net fee and service income. In 2017, SCB will continue to pursue its new and ambitious 'SCB Transformation' plan to become "The Most Admired Bank", with an initial emphasis on fully communicating the strategy to employees at all levels. In 2017, SCB will ramp up its digital banking services and platforms, focusing on Gen Y, mass affluent and SME clients. The Bank will offer products that match clients' needs in response to new expectations and changes in life style. SCB will increase its investment in basic technological infrastructure by an additional 30-40 billion baht during the next three years in order to accommodate digital platforms and use Business Intelligence technology to increase precision with information from both internal and external sources. Using Big Data technology, SCB will analyze customer behavior and needs in greater depth and detail. As for the Bank's emerging embrace of FinTech, SCB plans to expand its investment in innovation via its new subsidiary, Digital Ventures. The Bank envisions that this plan may include investments in Europe and the United States. SCB expects that Digital Ventures will increase the Bank's access to start-up know-how and new innovations, leveraging this asset to develop new products and services. Siam Commercial Bank's President and CEO, Mr. Arthid Nanthawithaya, said, "As new technology increasingly drives changes in consumer behavior, the strengths that SCB relied on in the past might not be enough to ensure our future growth. Changes in the competitive environment are already having an impact, such as the decline in financial transaction fees and a shift in client expectations for branch services. We aim to adapt to such new conditions in an optimal way." SCB believes that the implementation of digital technology must be done in tandem with reinforcing the customer relationships and trust that are provided by staff. With this in mind, the Bank plans to add more service points, which will be tailored to suit the lifestyle of customers in each location. To deliver the best customer experience at bank branches, SCB is separating service from sales, which will increase convenience and speed, and give clients better access to the particular financial services they need. Business units within the Bank are working in cross-sectoral collaboration to deliver solution product package and services that will fully meet customer requirements today. "2017 will be the year that SCB delivers a new customer experience. This means new service platforms for mobile banking. We will also support the government's National e-Payment project by increasing PromptPay registrations among SCB bank customers, which has already surpassed 2 million accounts, and by joining hands with partner banks to establish a nationwide electronic data capture (EDC) network. At the same time, SCB staff are committed to developing in-depth relationships and confidence with customers, helping ensure that our digital services are rendered with 'human touches'. We have redesigned our branches in terms of both the physical facilities and service approach, as can be witnessed at our pilot branch at Bangkok's Lat Phrao Soi 59," said Mr. Arthid. In terms of financial goals for 2017, SCB plans for credit growth of about 4-6%, while keeping NPLs at below 3%. Target industries include infrastructure projects, food and beverage, construction and trading. SCB's business will expand in parallel with customers' supply chains. In addition, the Bank will focus on increasing its market share in personal loans and credit card lending. SCB's strength in home and auto loans will continue to increase. The Bank aims to increase non-interest income by 3-4%, focusing on foreign exchange, trade finance and export, investment banking, capital markets and life insurance.