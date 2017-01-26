ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์เสนอขายหุ้นกู้ ไม่ด้อยสิทธิไม่มีหลักประกัน (“หุ้นกู้”) มูลค่า 400 ล้านดอลลาร์สหรัฐของธนาคารฯ อายุ 5.5 ปี อัตราดอกเบี้ย 3.20% ต่อปี หุ้นกู้ดังกล่าวจะครบกำหนดปี 2565 ได้รับการจัดอันดับความน่าเชื่ อถือโดย Moody’s ที่ระดับ Baa1, โดย S&P ที่ระดับ BBB+ และโดย Fitch ที่ระดับ BBB+

การระดมทุนครั้งนี้มีความโดดเด่ นในหลายด้านกล่าวคือ เป็นการออกหุ้นกู้สกุลดอลลาร์ สหรัฐครั้งแรกของไทยในปี 2560 และหุ้นกู้ดังกล่าวมี ยอดจองระหว่างวันสูงกว่ายอดที่ จัดสรรประมาณ 3 เท่าโดยเป็นนักลงทุนจากเอเชี ยและยุโรป

การออกหุ้นกู้ครั้งนี้สอดคล้ องกับแผนการระดมทุนของธนาคารฯ ซึ่งจะนำไปใช้ในการดำเนิ นงานของธนาคารฯ รวมทั้งของสาขาต่างประเทศ นับเป็นการต่อยอดความสำเร็จหลั งจากที่มีการเสนอขายหุ้นกู้ครั้ งล่าสุดในปี 2557

การออกหุ้นกู้ดังกล่าวได้รั บการตอบรับจากนักลงทุนต่ างประเทศอย่างกว้ างขวางในหลายประเทศ ทั้งในเอเชียและยุโรป โดยได้กระจายไปยังนักลงทุนกลุ่ มต่างๆ ประกอบด้วย กองทุนต่างๆ (Fund managers) จำนวน 65% ธนาคารพาณิชย์ 24% สถาบันของรัฐ (Public institutions) 5% บริษัทประกันภัย 4% และธนาคารเอกชน (Private bank) 2% โดยการออกหุ้นกู้ครั้งนี้ ธนาคารฯ ได้แต่งตั้งให้ Barclays Bank และ Deutsche Bank เป็น Lead Managers

Siam Commercial Bank successfully issues US$400 million in Senior Unsecured Notes

Siam Commercial Bank PCL (SCB) has issued US$400 million 3.20% 5.5-year Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2022. The notes are rated Baa1 by Moody’s, BBB+ by S&P, and BBB+ by Fitch.

This transaction is significant on several accounts: this is the first US$ bond issuance out of Thailand in 2017, and it was oversubscribed almost three times during book building with strong support from investors in Asia and Europe.

SCB will apply the net proceeds to meet the funding requirements of the Bank and its foreign branches and for general corporate purposes. This latest notes issuance is considered a further success from the last issuance in 2014.

Well accepted by a wide-range of foreign investors in both Asia and Europe, the notes were distributed to high quality fixed income accounts: 65% to fund managers, 24% to banks, 5% to public institutions, 4% to insurance companies, and 2% to private banks. Barclays Bank and Deutsche Bank acted as lead managers for this issuance.