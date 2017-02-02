แสนสิริ (SIRI) ผู้นำด้านการพัฒนาอสังหาริมทรั พย์ครบวงจร เปิดตัว “สิริ เวนเจอร์” (SIRI VENTURE) บริษัทร่วมทุนในรูปแบบ Corporate Venture Capital ทำการวิจัยและลงทุน เพื่อสร้างนวัตกรรมใหม่ (R&D) ด้าน Property Technology อย่างเต็มรูปแบบเป็ นรายแรกของไทย เน้นเปิดโอกาสสำคัญให้กลุ่ มสตาร์ทอัพพัฒนาแนวคิดนวั ตกรรมเกี่ยวกับการใช้ไลฟ์สไตล์ ในที่อยู่อาศัยจนสำเร็จใช้ งานจริงและสนับสนุนให้เข้าถึงธุ รกิจอสังหาริมทรัพย์โดยตรง โดยมีไทยพาณิชย์ร่วมสนับสนุ นในฐานะผู้มีประสบการณ์ด้ านการลงทุนด้านเทคโนโลยี และสตาร์ทอัพ รวมถึงการนำเทคโนโลยีทางการเงิน หรือ FinTech เข้าร่วมพัฒนานวัตกรรมไปพร้อมกั น เผย สิริ เวนเจอร์ ใช้ทุนจดทะเบียนในช่วงเริ่มต้น 100 ล้านบาท ลงทุนสร้างสรรค์เทคโนโลยีและผลิ ตภัณฑ์ใหม่ ๆ ร่วมกับกลุ่มนักวิจัย, นักประดิษฐ์, ผู้ผลิตและธุรกิจสตาร์ทอัพ ตั้งเป้าสร้างเครือข่ายกับผู้พั ฒนานวัตกรรมใหม่ด้าน Property Technology อย่างน้อย 300 รายภายในปี 2020 เชื่อมั่น สิริ เวนเจอร์ จะช่วยส่งให้นวัตกรรมเกี่ยวกั บที่อยู่อาศัยไทยไปได้ไกลในระดั บโลก รวมทั้งเสริมการเติบโตให้กับธุ รกิจหลักอย่างแข็งแกร่งและยั่ งยืน นายอภิชาติ จูตระกูล ประธานอำนวยการ บริษัท แสนสิริ จำกัด (มหาชน) กล่าวว่า บริษัทฯ ได้ร่วมทุนกับธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ จำกัด (มหาชน) ก่อตั้ง Venture Capital ในชื่อ บริษัท สิริ เวนเจอร์ จำกัด SIRI VENTURE โดยมีสัดส่วนการถือหุ้นระหว่ างแสนสิริ และธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ 90:10 ทุนจดทะเบียน 100 ล้านบาท ลงทุนและพัฒนาในนวัตกรรมด้านอสั งหาริมทรัพย์เพื่ออนาคต และการใช้ชีวิตในที่อยู่อาศั ยหรือ “พร็อพเพอร์ตี้ เทคโนโลยี” (Property Technology) อย่างเต็มรูปแบบรายแรกของไทย “แสนสิริได้ศึกษาและตัดสินใจจั ดตั้ง Corporate Venture Capital หรือ “ธุรกิจร่วมลงทุน” ขึ้น เพื่อมองหาโอกาสในการลงทุนธุรกิ จประเภท Property Technology ที่มีความเชื่อมโยงอย่างใกล้ชิ ดกับธุรกิจหลักของกลุ่มบริษั ทแสนสิริ และจะมีส่วนช่วยผลักดันธุรกิ จหลักของแสนสิริให้มีประสิทธิ ภาพและมีความคล่องตัวยิ่งขึ้น รวมถึงมองหาโอกาสและ Innovation ทางธุรกิจและกระบวนการธุรกิ จใหม่ๆ เพื่อเสริมความแข็งแกร่ง ประกอบกับการที่แสนสิริมีพันธมิ ตรทางธุรกิจอย่างธนาคารไทยพาณิ ชย์ ที่มีความเข้าใจและมองเห็ นโอกาสใหม่ๆ ของการเปลี่ยนแปลงทางธุรกิ จในโลกดิจิตัลและให้ความสำคัญกั บการพัฒนานวัตกรรมด้านการเงิ นหรือ FinTech ทำให้บริษัทร่วมลงทุนกั บธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ ก่อตั้ง สิริ เวนเจอร์ ขึ้นเพื่อเป็น Corporate Venture Capital ด้าน Property Technology อย่างเต็มรูปแบบรายแรกของไทย ซึ่งประโยชน์ที่จะเกิดขึ้นอย่ างชัดเจนคือ แสนสิริจะมีหน่วยงานเฉพาะที่รั บผิดชอบเรื่ องของการสรรหาและลงทุนในนวั ตกรรมและเทคโนโลยีใหม่ ๆ ทางด้าน Property Technology เหล่านี้เข้ามาใช้เป็นรายแรก ทั้งเพื่อการดำเนินธุรกิจ การพัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการใหม่ ๆ สำหรับลูกค้า หรือสร้างโอกาสทางธุรกิจใหม่ ๆ จากนวัตกรรมบริการที่ สามารถนำไปขายให้กับผู้พัฒนาอสั งหาริมทรัพย์รายอื่น หรือแม้แต่กับธุรกิจอื่น ๆ เกิดเป็นช่องทางรายได้ใหม่ที่ จะผลักดันวงจรการเติบโตแบบก้ าวกระโดดครั้งใหม่ซึ่งจะส่ งผลประโยชน์สูงสุดคืนให้แก่ลู กค้าจากการที่ แสนสิริจะมีนวั ตกรรมและเทคโนโลยีใหม่ ๆ เข้ามาใช้ ทั้งเพื่อการดำเนินธุรกิจ พัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการใหม่ ๆ สำหรับลูกค้าตลอดเวลา อาทิ การนำระบบ Smart Home Integration เปิดตัวใช้ที่โครงการ 98 Wireless และโครงการ The XXXIX ทั้งโครงการเป็นครั้งแรก” นายอภิชาติกล่าว นายอาทิตย์ นันทวิทยา กรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ และประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ จำกัด (มหาชน) กล่าวว่า “การร่วมลงทุนใน สิริ เวนเจอร์ กับแสนสิริในครั้งนี้ เกิดขึ้นจากการที่ ดิจิทัล เวนเจอร์ส ซึ่งเป็นบริษัทในเครือ ทำหน้าที่เป็นผู้พัฒนานวั ตกรรมทางการเงินและดูแลการลงทุ นทางด้านเทคโนโลยีของธนาคาร เห็นว่าเป็นโอกาสที่เราจะได้ ขยายขีดความสามารถในการเข้าถึ งสตาร์ทอัพและเทคโนโลยีใหม่ๆ เพื่อทำงานร่วมกัน ซึ่งสะท้อนให้เห็นว่า มุมมองทางด้านเทคโนโลยี ของไทยพาณิชย์นั้น ไม่หยุดอยู่แค่การพัฒนาผลิตภั ณฑ์การเงินเท่านั้น แต่ต้องการสร้างสรรค์เทคโนโลยี ทางการเงินที่เข้าถึงหรื อผสานอยู่ใน Ecosystem ต่างๆ ในชีวิตประจำวันของลูกค้าได้อย่ างกลมกลืนและสมบูรณ์แบบ ทำให้ธนาคารสามารถนำ FinTech เข้ามาทำงานร่วมกันกับ Property Technology เกิดเป็น Living Ecosystem ที่สมบูรณ์ และนำมาซึ่งการพัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์ และบริการร่วมกันได้อย่ างครบวงจร อาทิ การซื้อของ และการปล่อยสินเชื่อผ่านช่ องทางออนไลน์ โดยมีเป้าหมายในการร่วมสร้ างประสบการณ์ทางการเงิ นและการอยู่อาศัยที่ตอบโจทย์ทุ กไลฟ์สไตล์ของลูกค้า การทำงานร่วมกันเช่นนี้จะทำให้ เรามองเห็นภาพผู้บริโภคได้กว้ างมากขึ้น สามารถนำนวัตกรรมผลิตภัณฑ์ และบริการต่างๆ ไปวางในจุดที่ถูกต้องแม่นยำ รวมทั้งเข้าถึงลูกค้ากลุ่มใหม่ๆ มากยิ่งขึ้นตามเป้าหมายและวิสั ยทัศน์ของธนาคาร โดยธนาคารมีความมุ่งมั่ นในการสร้างสรรค์นวั ตกรรมทางการเงินที่ทันสมั ยและตอบโจทย์ลูกค้าทั้งระดั บองค์กรที่เป็นผู้พัฒนาอสังหาริ มทรัพย์ หรือลูกค้าเอสเอ็มอีซึ่งดำเนิ นธุรกิจที่เกี่ยวข้อง ตลอดจนผู้บริโภคซึ่งเป็นผู้ซื้ ออสังหาฯ รวมทั้งยังเป็นโอกาสดีที่จะได้ แลกเปลี่ยนความเชี่ยวชาญและนวั ตกรรมสำหรับการบริหารงานด้านต่ าง ๆ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นด้าน Digital Payment, Blockchain, Big Data ซึ่งธนาคารฯ กำลังมุ่งพัฒนาศั กยภาพของเทคโนโลยีอยู่” นายชาคริต จันทร์รุ่งสกุล ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร บริษัท สิริ เวนเจอร์ จำกัด กล่าวว่า “แสนสิริคือผู้พัฒนาอสังหาริ มทรัพย์ที่บุกเบิกและเป็นผู้ นำในด้านเทคโนโลยีมานานหลายปี แล้ว โดยเริ่มนำเทคโนโลยีเข้ามาใช้ ในการทำ Marketing ตั้งแต่ปี 2552 ด้วยการทำ Digital Sales Kit บนหน้าจอ Multitouch เป็นรายแรกของไทย ช่วยให้ การขายโครงการสะดวกรวดเร็วและมี ประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น รวมทั้งพัฒนา Home Service โมบายแอพพลิเคชั่นสำหรับให้บริ การลูกบ้านแสนสิริ ตั้งแต่ปี 2555 วันนี้แสนสิริก้าวสู่อีกระดับด้ วยการก่อตั้ง สิริ เวนเจอร์ เพื่อมุ่งพัฒนาและลงทุนใน Property Technology ซึ่งเป็นนวัตกรรมเพื่ ออนาคตของการใช้ชีวิต ช่วยให้ชีวิตง่ายขึ้น เร็วขึ้น และประหยัดยิ่งขึ้น เพื่อพัฒนาวงการอสังหาริมทรัพย์ ให้เกิดความยั่งยืนในอนาคต นวัตกรรมเป็นได้ทั้งผลิตภัณฑ์ ผลงานวิจัย งานดีไซน์ใหม่ ๆ หรือโมเดลธุรกิจใหม่ ๆ ยิ่งขึ้น เพื่อพัฒนาวงการอสังหาริมทรัพย์ ให้เกิดความยั่งยืน นวัตกรรมสร้างได้ทั้งผลิตภัณฑ์ ผลงานวิจัย งานดีไซน์ใหม่ ๆ หรือโมเดลธุรกิจใหม่ ๆ ที่ครอบคลุมเทคโลยีสำหรั บการทำธุรกิจด้านที่อยู่อาศั ยอย่างครบวงจร (Holistic Property Technology Landscape) ตั้งแต่การบริหารระบบข้อมูล การออกแบบโครงการ การก่อสร้าง การสนับสนุนการซื้อขาย การบริหาร และให้บริการภายในโครงการ ไปจนถึงเทคโนโลยีเพื่ อตอบสนองไลฟ์สไตล์ในการอยู่อาศั ยแบบองค์รวม การสร้างนวัตกรรม ซึ่งผ่านขั้นตอนจากไอเดีย สู่สตาร์ทอัพ จนธุรกิจสามารถอยู่รอดได้นั้น จะกลายเป็นสิ่งที่ผลักดันให้เกิ ดวงจรการเติบโตแบบก้าวกระโดด นอกจากนั้น เราจะมีแผนดำเนินธุรกิจบริหารจั ดการทรัพย์สินทางปัญญา (Intellectual Property Management) เพื่อสร้างรายได้ต่อยอดสู่ระดั บนานาชาติ” ภารกิจสำคัญของ สิริ เวนเจอร์ มี 3 ส่วน ประกอบด้วย 1. ร่วมลงทุนในการพัฒนาเทคโนโลยี และนวัตกรรมสำหรับอสังหาริมทรั พย์และการอยู่อาศัย ด้วยลงทุน 100 ล้านบาท เริ่มจากในประเทศไทยและสิงคโปร์ 2. ร่วมทุนและยกระดับศักยภาพของ Home Service โมบายแอพพลิเคชัน สำหรับลูกบ้านแสนสิริ เพื่อบริการรูปแบบใหม่ที่ ครอบคลุมทุกมิติของการใช้ชีวิต และสามารถขยายขอบข่ายบริ การในตลาดที่กว้างขึ้น และ 3. จัดตั้งโครงการผลักดันสตาร์ทอั พด้าน Property Technology โดยเฉพาะครั้งแรกในประเทศไทย (Property Technology Accelerator) เพื่อเฟ้นหาสตาร์ทอัพด้ านเทคโนโลยีและนวัตกรรมสำหรั บอสังหาริมทรัพย์และการอยู่อาศั ยที่มีศักยภาพในการลงทุน สำหรับการลงทุนและยกระดับศั กยภาพของ Home Service โมบายแอพพลิเคชั่นสำหรับลูกบ้ านแสนสิริ ซึ่งเริ่มพัฒนามาตั้งแต่ปี 2555 มีผลตอบรับที่ดีมากด้วยจำนวนผู้ ใช้จากหลักร้อยเพิ่มเป็นหลักหมื่ นในเวลาเพียง 3 ปี จึงมีศักยภาพที่จะปฏิรูปให้เป็ นนวัตกรรมบริการดิจิทัลที่ อำนวยความสะดวกในทุกมิติ ของการใช้ชีวิตประจำวันอย่ างสมบูรณ์แบบอย่างที่ไม่เคยมี มาก่อนในแวดวง Property Technology ตั้งแต่ ระบบส่งข้อความ แจ้งข่าวสาร เรียกใช้บริการซ่อมแซมภายในบ้าน ไปจนถึงการสั่งซื้อสินค้าหรื อบริการ ระบบควบคุมสั่งการอัจฉริ ยะภายในบ้าน รวมทั้งการเพิ่มเติมบริการอื่น ๆ ที่จะเกิดขึ้นเพื่ อตอบสนองความต้องการใหม่ ๆ ที่เปลี่ยนไปของผู้คนในอนาคต และเป็น Property Technology ปฏิวัติวงการตัวเด่นที่ สามารถขยายขอบข่ายตลาดผู้ใช้สู่ วงกว้าง ไม่จำกัดเฉพาะโครงการแสนสิริ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการนำไปเสนอกั บโครงการอสังหาฯ ของผู้พัฒนาอื่น ๆ ทั้งในประเทศและต่างประเทศ ซึ่งปัจจุบัน Home Service มีจำนวนผู้ใช้ซึ่งเป็นลูกบ้ านของแสนสิริแล้วจำนวนถึงกว่า 13,000 ราย ใน 135 โครงการ ส่วนใหญ่เป็นคอนโดมิเนียม ด้านโครงการ Property Technology Accelerator จะมีการวางเป้าหมายอย่างชั ดเจนเป็นรูปธรรม ซึ่งจะเริ่มในไตรมาส 2 ของปีนี้ โดยรับสมัครทีมสตาร์ทอัพจำนวน 100 ทีม จากนั้นในไตรมาสมาส 3 จะคัดเลือกที่มีศักยภาพ 15 ทีมมาเข้าร่วม Business Incubation เพื่อการบ่มเพาะธุรกิจ พร้อมคอร์สติวเข้มกับผู้บริ หารและนักธุรกิจซึ่งมีความเชี่ ยวชาญ ก่อนที่จะมาคัดเลือกสตาร์ทอัพที่ สามารถต่อยอดทางธุรกิจได้ประมาณ 8-10 ทีมอีกครั้งในช่วงไตรมาส 4 ซึ่งเราจะผลักดันนวัตกรรมที่ เราพัฒนาให้ได้รับการจดสิทธิบั ตรต่อไป “จากฐานข้อมูลการวิจัยและพั ฒนาของเรา เทรนด์การพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีกำลังก้ าวจาก Formless สู่ Borderless และ Limitless ข้อจำกัดต่าง ๆ จะค่อย ๆ ลดหายไป Property Technology ที่มาแรงในช่วงอนาคตอันใกล้ซึ่ งเราสนใจลงทุน จึงได้แก่เทคโนโลยีโมบิลิตี้ที่ นำมาการใช้งานในรูปแบบใหม่ ๆ ที่หลากหลายขึ้น เทคโนโลยีด้านสมาร์ทโฮม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นด้าน Home Automation, Security หรือ Home AI หรือระบบสั่งการด้วยเสียง ระบบ Preventive Maintenance ภายในบ้าน และเทคโนโลยีโรโบติกส์ หรือหุ่นยนต์ ซึ่งสามารถพัฒนามาเป็นหุ่นยนต์ ส่งของถึงห้องพั กภายในอาคารคอนโดมิเนียมเพื่ อเพิ่มความปลอดภัยให้กับผู้พั กอาศัย และเทคโนโลยี Exoskeleton ซึ่งเป็นชุดหุ่นยนต์ที่สวมใส่ ได้เพื่อเป็นอุปกรณ์เพิ่มขี ดความสามารถของมนุษย์ เช่น ความแข็งแกร่ง เคลื่อนไหวได้รวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้น สามารถนำมาใช้กับธุรกิจอสังหาริ มทรัพย์ในส่วนของงานก่อสร้าง เพื่อเสริมสร้างประสิทธิ ภาพและความรวดเร็ว และลดต้นทุนในการทำงาน ตลอดจนเสริมสร้างคุณภาพชีวิตที่ ดีขึ้น” +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Sansiri sets to start Thailand’s first full scale Property Technology ecosystem Launching SIRI VENTURE , Baht 100-million venture co-invested with Siam Commercial Bank to create innovations for every home living and lifestyle needs and sustainability of property sector Sansiri, Thailand’s leading fully-integrated property developer, announced the launch of SIRI VENTURE, the country’s first corporate venture capital specializing in full-scale research and development on Property Technology. The new venture capital opens up opportunities for technology startups to develop innovations for home living and lifestyle, from conception to commercial viability, with direct access to sustain business in the property market. Siam Commercial Bank, as strategic partner of the venture, lends experience on investment in technology and startups in supporting the operations and integrating fintech into innovation development. Established with initial registered capital of Baht 100 million, SIRI VENTURE focuses on investment and development of new technology and products in collaboration with researchers, innovators, manufacturers and startups, with aim to build a network of at least 300 PropTech startups by 2020, while driving Thai innovations for home living to spring up globally as well as create a strong and sustainable growth for the property industry. Mr. Apichart Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer, Sansiri Public Company Limited revealed that “we join hands with Siam Commercial Bank to set up SIRI VENTURE, Thailand’s first corporate venture capital dedicated to investment and development of Property Technology, innovation for real estate and future home living, with Sansiri holding 90% stake and Siam Commercial Bank 10%.” “We conducted a feasibility study and decided to establish a corporate venture capital with aim to seek investment opportunity in Property Technology business that is related to the main businesses of Sansiri group, and can help enhance efficiency and streamline our business operations, as well as explore new opportunity, business innovation and business model to strengthen our main businesses. Our strategic partner, Siam Commercial Bank, possesses deep understanding and always seeks new opportunities in the changing business landscape in the digital age, and leads the industry in fintech development. SIRI VENTURE is Thailand’s first corporate venture capital focusing on full-scale Property Technology development. The clear benefits are we will have a dedicated business unit to explore and invest in property technology and innovation, which will be used and deployed for the first time by Sansiri in enhancing business operations, develop new products and services for our customers, and expand new business opportunities by selling these innovations to other real estate developers or even other businesses, leading to new income channels that drive new leaping growth cycle. This ultimately benefits our customers, due to our improved business efficiency and continued stream of new products and services. A perfect example is our new Smart Home Integration system, which will be implemented for the first time at the 98 Wireless and the XXXIX projects,” added Apichart. Mr. Arthid Nanthawithaya, President & Chief Executive Officer, The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited, revealed that “Our joint investment in SIRI VENTURE is made possible by Digital Ventures, a subsidiary of Siam Commercial Bank that promotes innovation in financial technology, with aspiration to expand our access capacity to and collaboration with new startups and technology development efforts. This reflects that our technology outlook is not limited to only financial products and services, but also the way to develop financial technology that can seamlessly fit into the changing ecosystem of everyday life. This venture allows us to integrate FinTech into the development of PropTech and thus creating an integrated Living Ecosystem, resulting in co-creation of product and service offerings like online shopping and property loans, which bring an enhanced financial service and living experience that meets every lifestyle needs. SCB will gain a wider consumer perspective, and be able to precisely position product and service innovations as well as have access to new consumer reach. We are committed to creating advanced financial innovations that meet the needs of corporate customers, real estate developers, SME customers and individual property-purchasing consumers. This is also a great opportunity for us to exchange expertise and innovation in business operations with Sansiri in the fields of Digital Payment, Blockchain and Big Data.” According to Mr. Shakrit Chanrungsakul, CEO, Siri Venture Co., Ltd., “Sansiri is a real technology pioneer in the real estate space. They have adopted digital technology in marketing for many years now, being Thailand’s first property developer to introduce digital sales kit in multi-touch device in 2009 to help boost sales efficiency, and launching Home Service, a mobile application for Sansiri customers since 2012. The setting up of SIRI VENTURE marks another major step further for Sansiri in developing and investing in property technology and innovation slated for the future of living, and ultimately bringing a sustainable development for the real estate sector. We strive to create innovation that helps make life easier, faster and cheaper, in forms of new product, research, design or business model within holistic property technology landscape. This includes data system, project design, construction, sales promotion, business management and property services as well as technology for home living. Innovation that has undergone the ‘idea-startup-survival’ processes will be a crucial driving force for a new leaping growth cycle in the property business. Moreover, we plan to launch intellectual property management business to create a new revenue stream in international markets.” SIRI VENTURE sets primary three missions, comprising 1. Investment in development of technology and innovation for real estate and home living, with budget of Bt 100 million, in Thailand and Singapore; 2. Investment in the revamp project of Home Service, mobile application for Sansiri customers, to become a comprehensive home living service for every lifestyle needs with capacity to reach a wider market; and 3. Launch of Thailand’s first Property Technology Accelerator Program to select startups in property technology with high investment potentials. The revamp of Home Service, a highly-successful mobile application for Sansiri customers launched since 2012 with user base growing from hundreds to ten-thousand within only three years, aims to redefine digital service innovation to the next level, and interwoven into every aspect of daily life like never before. From messaging, notification, request for home maintenance, online shopping, to home automation, as well as other add-on services in the future to meet changing needs, life is made easier at consumer’s fingertips. The new face of Home Service is a revolutionary technology with strong potential to reach a wider market beyond the realm of Sansiri properties, and can be offered for sale to other real estate projects by other developers, in Thailand and international markets. Currently, Home Service has over 13,000 subscribers in 135 Sansiri properties, mostly condominiums. The Property Technology Accelerator Program, designed with concrete objective, will start in the second quarter of 2017, with opening for application of 100 startup teams. 15 teams will be selected for business incubation, with extensive tutorial courses led by business specialists and Sansiri management team during the third quarter. In fourth quarter, final 8 - 10 startup teams will be selected for further commercial viability development. SIRI VENTURE will also support in seeking patent protection for successful innovations. “Our R&D database shows that technology development is evolving from formless, to borderless and limitless stages. Technology will be more and more accessible to the mass. We are eyeing investment in a range of potential technologies in the near future. These include mobility technology in new, different perspectives; Smart Home technology like home automation, home security and home AI, voice recognition and preventive maintenance; robotics technology for building delivery robot in the building for more security; and exoskeleton technology for development of exoskeleton suit designed to help construction workers work faster and more efficiently with reduced costs, as well as applied in other areas to bring a better quality of life for people,” added Shakrit Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ < Prev Next >