ศูนย์วิจัยเศรษฐกิจ และธุรกิจ ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ (อีไอซี) ออกบทวิเคราะห์ เรื่อง 3 กลยุทธ์หลักกับทางรอดธุรกิ จอาหารเสริมในอนาคต โดยระบุว่า ความต้องการของผู้บริโภคที่เปลี่ ยนแปลงไปและการก้าวเข้าสู่สั งคมผู้สูงอายุในอีก 15 ปีข้างหน้าส่งผลให้แนวโน้ มการเติบโตของธุรกิจอาหารเสริ มในไทยอาจไม่สดใสเหมือนในช่วงที่ ผ่านมา ทั้งนี้ อีไอซีมองว่าผู้ประกอบการในธุ รกิจนี้จำเป็นต้องปรับตัวเพื่ อรับมือกับความท้าทายดังกล่าว ผ่าน 3 กลยุทธ์หลัก ได้แก่ 1) นำเสนอสินค้าที่สอดรับกับความต้ องการของกลุ่มผู้สูงอายุ 2) พัฒนาอาหารเสริมจากสมุนไพรหรื อสารสกัดจากธรรมชาติที่มี ความปลอดภัย และ 3) พัฒนาอาหารเสริมเฉพาะบุคคล แม้ตลาดอาหารเสริมจะยังขยายตั วได้ดีในช่วง 10-15 ปีข้างหน้า แต่แนวโน้มการเข้าสู่สังคมผู้สู งอายุอย่างเต็มรูปแบบตั้งแต่ปี 2030 เป็นต้นไปและความต้องการของผู้ บริโภคที่เปลี่ยนไปจะส่งผลให้ ตลาดอาหารเสริมในไทยมีมูลค่ าตลาดลดลงเฉลี่ยราว 8% ต่อปี แม้ว่าในช่วงปี 2015-2030 ตลาดอาหารเสริมในไทยจะยังคงมี แนวโน้มเติบโตได้ดีต่อเนื่องราว 7% ต่อปี โดยได้รับปัจจัยสนับสนุ นจากกระแสรักสุขภาพ รายได้ประชากรที่สูงขึ้น และการขยายตัวของช่องทางค้าปลี กสมัยใหม่ อย่างไรก็ดี อีไอซีพบว่าตั้งแต่ปี 2030 เป็นต้นไป มูลค่าตลาดอาหารเสริมในไทยจะเริ่ มมีขนาดเล็กลงจากการเข้าสู่สั งคมผู้สูงอายุ โดยจากผลสำรวจของอีไอซีเกี่ยวกั บพฤติกรรมการบริโภคผลิตภัณฑ์ อาหารเสริม และพืชสมุนไพรในยุคปัจจุบัน พบว่ากลุ่มผู้บริโภคช่วงอายุเกิ น 50 ปีให้เหตุผลว่าอาหารเสริมในปั จจุบันส่วนใหญ่ไม่มีประสิทธิ ภาพทำให้หยุดบริโภคและหันไปหาวิ ธีอื่นในการดูแลสุขภาพแทน เช่น ออกกำลังกายบ่อยขึ้น และปรับเปลี่ยนพฤติกรรมการรั บประทานอาหาร เป็นต้น ประกอบกับกระแสจากธรรมชาติ และความต้องการสินค้าที่มี ความเฉพาะเจาะจงมากขึ้น (personalized) ซึ่งสะท้อนให้เห็นว่าสินค้าที่ มีในตลาดปัจจุบันไม่ตอบโจทย์ผู้ บริโภคกลุ่มนี้อีกต่อไป โดยอีไอซีมองว่าหากผู้ ประกอบการไม่มีการปรับกลยุทธ์ ทางธุรกิจ จะส่งผลให้มูลค่าตลาดอาหารเสริ มในอีก 15 ปีข้างหน้าลดลงเฉลี่ย 8% ต่อปี (รูปที่ 1) ดังนั้น อีไอซีแนะผู้ประกอบการปรับตัวรั บมือกับความท้าทายดังกล่าวด้วย 3 กลยุทธ์หลัก ได้แก่ กลยุทธ์ประการแรกคื อการนำเสนอผลิตภัณฑ์อาหารเสริ มใหม่ๆที่ตอบโจทย์ความต้ องการของกลุ่มผู้สูงอายุ จากข้อมูลขององค์การสหประชาชาติ ระบุว่าในปี 2030 ไทยจะมีสัดส่วนผู้สูงอายุ (65 ปีขึ้นไป) ถึง 20% ของจำนวนประชากรไทยทั้งหมด ซึ่งโครงสร้างประชากรที่เปลี่ ยนแปลงไปดังกล่าว ส่งผลให้แนวโน้มความต้องการบริ โภคอาหารเสริมเปลี่ ยนแปลงตามไปด้วย ดังนั้น ผู้ประกอบการจึงจำเป็นต้องศึ กษาและทำความเข้าใจกับความต้ องการของผู้บริโภคกลุ่มนี้ เพื่อให้สามารถพัฒนาสินค้าที่ ตอบโจทย์ความต้องการของกลุ่มผู้ สูงอายุได้อย่างแท้จริง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นผลิตภัณฑ์อาหารเสริ มที่ช่วยบำรุงสมองและความจำ รวมถึงอาหารเสริมที่ช่ วยลดความเสี่ยงในการเกิดโรคต่ างๆ ที่ส่วนใหญ่เกิดกับกลุ่มผู้สู งอายุ เช่น โรคหัวใจและความดัน กระดูกและข้อเสื่อม เบาหวาน มะเร็ง รวมทั้งโรคที่เกี่ยวกั บสายตาและการได้ยิน เป็นต้น ซึ่งในปัจจุบันผลิตภัณฑ์เหล่านี้ ยังมีขายในท้องตลาดค่อนข้างน้อย ตัวอย่างหนึ่งที่เห็นได้ชั ดเจนคือตลาดอาหารเสริมประเภทวิ ตามินรวม ซึ่งมีมูลค่าตลาดมากถึงราว 3 พันล้านบาท แต่กลับพบว่ามีวิตามินรวมสำหรั บผู้สูงอายุอยู่เพียง 3% ของมูลค่าตลาดเท่านั้น สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงช่องว่ างและโอกาสทางธุรกิจที่ยังเติ บโตได้อีกมากในอนาคต กลยุทธ์ต่อมาคือ การคิดค้นและพัฒนาอาหารเสริมที่ ใช้วัตถุดิบจากสมุนไพรหรื อสารสกัดจากธรรมชาติ ทดแทนอาหารเสริมสังเคราะห์เพื่ อให้สอดรับกับกระแสคืนสู่ ธรรมชาติ (Back to the Nature) ของผู้บริโภคในยุคปัจจุบัน ซึ่งอีไอซีพบว่าในช่วงปี 2011-2015 ตลาดอาหารเสริมที่มาจากธรรมชาติ มีอัตราการเติบโตเฉลี่ยสะสมสู งถึง 13% ต่อปี ขณะที่อาหารเสริมสังเคราะห์ทั่ วไปเติบโตสะสมเฉลี่ยเพียง 7-8% ต่อปีเท่านั้น (รูปที่ 2) ซึ่งสะท้อนได้อย่างชัดเจนถึ งความเชื่อมั่นของผู้บริ โภคชาวไทยที่มีต่อผลิตภัณฑ์ อาหารเสริมที่มาจากธรรมชาติ ทั้งในแง่ความปลอดภัย รวมถึงผลข้างเคียงต่อสุขภาพที่ ต่ำกว่าอาหารเสริมสังเคราะห์ อย่างไรก็ดี เราพบว่าปัจจุบันผลิตภัณฑ์ อาหารเสริมที่มาจากธรรมชาติยั งมีขายในท้องตลาดเพียงไม่กี่ชนิ ดเท่านั้น เช่น ซุปไก่สกัด ผลไม้สกัด หรือสมุนไพรบางชนิด ซึ่งส่วนหนึ่งมาจากการวิจั ยและพัฒนาเพื่อต่อยอดผลิตภัณฑ์ จากสมุนไพรและสารสกั ดจากธรรมชาติยังมีอยู่น้อย จึงเป็นอีกหนึ่งช่องทางสำหรับผู้ เล่นในตลาดอาหารเสริมในการสร้ างมูลค่าเพิ่มจากสมุนไพรหรื อสารสกัดจากธรรมชาติได้อีกมาก และกลยุทธ์ประการสุดท้ายคื อการให้บริการผลิตภัณฑ์ อาหารเสริมเฉพาะบุคคล (personalized supplements) โดยอาศัยการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลส่ วนบุคคลของผู้บริโภคในรู ปแบบของข้อมูลเชิงกายภาพ หรือ DNA เพื่อช่วยเพิ่มความแม่นยำและผลิ ตให้เหมาะสมกับแต่ละบุคคลผ่ านทางเว็บไซด์หรือแอปพลิเคชัน ตัวอย่างเช่น “WellPath” ซึ่งเป็นบริษัทสตาร์ทอัพในสหรั ฐฯ ที่มีการให้บริการอาหารเสริ มเฉพาะบุคคลผ่านทางระบบออนไลน์ โดยผู้บริโภคเพียงแค่ลงทะเบี ยนทางเว็บไซต์พร้อมบันทึกข้อมู ลต่างๆ เช่น น้ำหนัก ส่วนสูง กรุ๊ปเลือด อายุ เพศ กิจกรรมชีวิตประจำวัน และเป้าหมายที่ต้องการ และรับบริการสรุปข้อมูลพร้ อมผลวิเคราะห์จากผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้ านโภชนาการทางออนไลน์ ซึ่งอาหารเสริมเฉพาะบุคคล 1 เดือนของ WellPath จะมีราคาอยู่ที่ 49.95 ดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งมีราคาแพงกว่าการซื้อวิตามิ นรวมทั่วไปสำหรับ 1 เดือนแค่ราว 10% เท่านั้น ซึ่งโมเดลธุรกิจในลักษณะนี้เป็ นหนึ่งในกลยุทธ์ที่ช่วยให้ผู้ ประกอบการลดค่าใช้จ่ายในการบริ หารจัดการธุรกิจแบบเดิมลงได้ เช่น ค่าใช้จ่ายในการจัดการหน้าร้ านและระบบห่วงโซ่อุปทานที่เป็ นต้นทุนหลักของธุรกิจ อีกทั้งยังเป็นการเพิ่มศั กยภาพการแข่งขันด้วยการใช้ ประโยชน์จากนวั ตกรรมและเทคโนโลยีนี้ควบคู่กั นไป (รูปที่ 3) ผู้ประกอบการในตลาดอาหารเสริ มควรเล็งปรับกลยุทธ์ทางธุรกิ จเพื่อให้สามารถเติบโตอย่างต่ อเนื่อง จากกระแสรักสุขภาพในไทยส่งผลให้ ผู้เล่นกลุ่มอื่นในธุรกิ จอาหารและเครื่องดื่ม เช่น ธุรกิจอาหารสุขภาพ เริ่มหันมาพัฒนาสินค้าและบริ การที่ตอบโจทย์ลูกค้าเฉพาะกลุ่ มมากขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการผลิตอาหารหรื อเครื่องดื่มที่มีส่วนผสมของแร่ ธาตุและวิตามิน (fortified food & beverage) ซึ่งถือเป็นสินค้ าทดแทนอาหารเสริม ดังนั้น ผู้ประกอบการในธุรกิจอาหารเสริ มต้องศึกษาทำความเข้าใจความต้ องการของผู้บริโภคแต่ละกลุ่มเพื่ อสร้างจุดขายที่แตกต่ างและตอบโจทย์ผู้บริโภคได้ดียิ่ งขึ้น รวมไปถึงการปรับใช้เทคโนโลยี นวัตกรรม หรือการร่วมมือทางธุรกิจกับผู้ เล่นอื่นในห่วงโซ่อุปทาน เช่น สถาบันวิจัยสมุนไพร หรือโรงพยาบาล สู่การพัฒนาโมเดลธุรกิจรู ปแบบใหม่ เพื่อสร้างความได้เปรี ยบทางการแข่งขันในระยะยาว การสร้างแบรนด์เป็นสิ่งที่ผู้ ประกอบการในธุรกิจอาหารเสริมไม่ สามารถละเลยได้ เพราะนอกจากจะเป็นกลยุทธ์ ทางการตลาดที่สำคัญแล้วยังเป็ นการสื่อสารถึงภาพลักษณ์ของสิ นค้าได้อีกด้วย เนื่องจากผลิตภัณฑ์อาหารเสริมทุ กชนิดไม่สามารถโฆษณาเพื่อระบุถึ งสรรพคุณของตัวสินค้าได้ ส่งผลให้ผู้เล่นต้องหาวิธีสื่ อสารกับผู้บริโภคผ่านช่องทางอื่ นแทน ยกตัวอย่างเช่น จุดขายของซุปไก่สกัดที่สื่ อสารถึงภาพลักษณ์ของความสำเร็ จในชีวิตและส่งผลต่อการรับรู้ ของผู้บริโภคในเชิงบวกต่อตัวผลิ ตภัณฑ์ อย่างไรก็ตาม การสร้างแบรนด์นี้จำเป็นต้ องอาศัยความต่อเนื่ องและความเหมาะสมตามกลุ่มเป้ าหมายของสินค้าในแต่ละประเภท +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ With changing consumer preferences and an aging society in the next 15 years, growth prospects for the dietary supplements market in Thailand may not be as bright as before. EIC recommends three strategies for businesses to sail through these upcoming challenges, namely 1) tailor products to the elderly, 2) develop supplements based on herbs or natural extracts, and 3) offer personalized supplements. Dietary supplement market is expected to expand significantly in the next 10-15 years; however, Thailand trends to become an aging society in 2030 and changing consumer demands which will impact to the market value by shrinkage an average of 8% a year. Though the dietary supplements market in Thailand during 2015-2030 has been thriving by average growth of 7% a year, thanks to health and wellness trends, rising incomes, and modern retail channels. However, EIC finds that from 2030 onwards, market values will begin to shrink as the population ages. Our survey reveals that consumers whom ages over 50 years, tend not to believe in the effectiveness of supplement consumption, and many who have tried them do not notice any obvious benefits and choose other ways to take care of their health, including more exercise or improved dietary habits. Meanwhile, demanding more natural extract products and more personalized products are significantly growing a trend. As we can see, the existing supplements products will no longer satisfy the future. If businesses do not change strategies, EIC expects the value of the dietary supplements market to shrink by 8% on average over the next 15 years (Figure 1). Thus, EIC recommends the following three strategies be adopted to meet these challenges. The first strategy is to offer dietary supplements tailored to special need of the elderly. Based on data from the United Nations, by 2030 the elderly population (those over 65 years of age) in Thailand will account for 20% of the total population. Upon that, the demand for dietary supplements will also change accordingly. It is, thus, important for businesses to understand the demands of elderly consumers, in order to offer products that suit their needs. Potential products include brain and memory boosters, or supplements that prevent or reduce the risk of diseases common among older people, such as heart disease, hypertension, arthrosis, diabetes, cancer, as well as problems with eyesight and hearing. Currently, only a handful of these products are available. For example, in the 3-billion-baht market for multi-vitamins supplements, only 3% are vitamins for the elderly, suggesting a large untapped market and tremendous business opportunities. The next strategy is to research and develop dietary supplements that are based on herbs or natural extracts, instead of synthetic supplements, to ride the “Back to the Nature” trend popular among today’s consumers. EIC finds that during 2011-2015 the natural supplements market grew on average as much as 13% yearly, compared to only 7-8% for the synthetic supplements market (Figure 2). This difference in growth clearly shows the impression among Thai consumers that natural supplements are safer and carry fewer side effects than synthetic ones. However, there is still only a limited variety of natural supplements in the marketplace, such as chicken essence, fruit extracts, or herbal extracts, perhaps partly because Thailand have not focused sufficiently on research and product development. Thus, to create new value-added products from herbs or natural extracts is another way in which supplements businesses can thrive. Last but not least, businesses can offer personalized supplements. By analyzing customer’s physical data or DNA information, they can produce tailor-made supplements for each person's specific needs. These personalized supplements can be marketed on websites or applications. WellPath, an American startup, has pioneered such online personalized supplements stores. By registering on their website and filling in necessary information such as weight, height, blood group, age, gender, routine activity, and health targets, customers will receive online analysis of their health conditions from nutrition experts. A one-month package of personalized supplements from WellPath costs USD 49.95, or only about 10% more expensive than regular multi-vitamin supplements available in the market. This business model helps reduce administrative costs, such as those of running physical stores or managing supply chains, which constitute a major part of business costs. In addition, it can also help boosting brand competitiveness through the efficient exploitation of innovation and technology (Figure 3).

Dietary supplement producers need to adjust their business strategies to survive heightened competition. Given rising health and wellness trend in Thailand, players in other food and beverage segments, such as healthy foods, have started offering products and services tailored to specific needs of customers. An example would be fortified food and beverages, which are enriched with minerals and vitamins, a substitute product for dietary supplements. Hence, dietary supplements businesses should further understand the needs of different consumer groups to develop specific products that can satisfy them better. In addition, to boost long-term competitiveness, supplements businesses should offer new business models using new technology and innovations, as well as from partnerships with other players in supply chain, such as with herbal research centers or hospitals. Brand building cannot be ignored, not only is it a pivotal marketing strategy, but also a way to communicate product. Since dietary supplement producers of all types are prohibited from advertising their products' properties, they have to find other ways to communicate this to consumers. For instance, a chicken essence producer which tie their brand awareness to images of successful in life, creating a positive perception for their product among consumers. Bear in mind, however, that successful brand building requires continuity and suitability to match each specific target group.