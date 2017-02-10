ทีโอทีและเอไอเอส ผนึกกำลัง ยกระดับคุณภาพเครือข่าย โดยเริ่มเปิดให้ลูกค้าสัมผัสประสบการณ์แล้วตั้งแต่วันนี้ นายปรัธนา ลีลพนัง รักษาการ หัวหน้าคณะผู้บริหารด้านการตลาด บริษัท แอดวานซ์ อินโฟร์ เซอร์วิส จำกัด (มหาชน) กล่าวว่า “จากการที่บริษัท ทีโอที จำกัด (มหาชน) และบริษัท แอดวานซ์ อินโฟร์ เซอร์วิส จำกัด (มหาชน) ได้ร่วมลงนามเป็นพันธมิตร ตั้งแต่วันที่ 20 ก.ย.2559 ที่ผ่านมา เพื่อยกระดับการให้บริการโทรศัพท์เคลื่อนที่ของทั้ง 2 ฝ่าย อันจะเป็นการมอบประโยชน์ให้แก่ลูกค้า และเพื่อเพิ่มความแข็งแกร่งให้แก่ทีโอทีและเอไอเอส ในการเป็นผู้ให้บริการระบบสื่อสารหลักของชาติ ที่เป็นหัวใจในการเสริมศักยภาพด้านเทคโนโลยีดิจิทัลให้แก่ประเทศไทย สอดคล้องกับนโยบายของรัฐบาลที่มุ่งหวังสร้างความมั่นคงให้แก่รัฐวิสาหกิจนั้น ขณะนี้ผลจากความร่วมมือดังกล่าว ทำให้ทั้งทีโอทีและเอไอเอส ได้ยกระดับคุณภาพเครือข่ายให้ดีขึ้นแล้วในทุกด้าน” “การที่เคยเป็นคู่สัญญาร่วมการงานมาถึง 25 ปี ทำให้เรามีความคุ้นเคยและสามารถผนึกกำลังร่วมกันพัฒนาเครือข่ายได้อย่างรวดเร็วและมีประสิทธิภาพ โดยวันนี้ลูกค้าของทีโอทีและเอไอเอสจะสัมผัสได้ถึงคุณภาพของสัญญาณที่ดีขึ้นในทุกด้าน ทั้งเรื่องความเร็วของการรับ/ส่งข้อมูล, ความคมชัดของเสียง และความสามารถในการรองรับการใช้งาน (Capacity) รวมถึงความพร้อมสู่เทคโนโลยีใหม่ๆในอนาคตอย่าง 5G หรือ NB IoT ซึ่งคนไทยจะได้สัมผัสก่อนใคร” “เรามีความยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งที่ความร่วมมือดังกล่าว มอบประโยชน์ให้แก่ลูกค้าของทั้ง 2 ฝ่ายสมตามเจตนารมณ์ อย่างไรก็ตามจากความร่วมมือดังกล่าว จะทำให้โลโก้หน้าจอโทรศัพท์เคลื่อนที่ของลูกค้า AIS แสดงเป็น AIS-T หรือ TOT3G โดยลูกค้าจะได้รับบริการจากเครือข่ายคุณภาพพร้อมบริการอื่นๆตามมาตรฐานที่ดีที่สุดเช่นเดิม ด้วยอัตราค่าบริการตามโปรโมชั่นเดิมของลูกค้า โดยไม่มีค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติม” นายปรัธนาย้ำว่า “เรารู้สึกภูมิใจเป็นอย่างยิ่งที่ได้มีโอกาสร่วมทำงานกับทีโอที เพื่อสร้างมาตรฐานใหม่ของโครงสร้างพื้นฐานด้านดิจิทัลของประเทศไทยไปด้วยกันจากวันนี้เป็นต้นไป” ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ AIS-TOT Partnership Brought Improved Network Quality 10 February 2017: Mr. Pratthana Leelapanang, Acting Chief Marketing Officer of Advanced Info Service PLC (AIS), said, “On September 20, 2016, AIS signed a partnership contract with TOT Public Limited Company mainly to improve the quality of mobile services of both companies. AIS and TOT customers will gain benefits from this partnership and both companies will become more efficient in nationwide telecom service which is a key fundamental to improving Thailand’s digital technology corresponding with the government’s policy to create stability for state enterprises. After four months, our partnership has led to AIS-TOT success in improving mobile networks in every aspect.” “Having been working together for 25 years, AIS understands TOT very well. Synergy is easy as we both share the same goal in developing our networks to be faster and more efficient. Today, AIS and TOT customers will experience better network quality in every aspect, including speed in data transmission, sound clarity, and network capacity, not to mention our readiness to embrace future technologies such as 5G and Narrow Band - Internet of Things (IoT). AIS and TOT customers will have the privilege to experience new technologies beforehand.” The bilateral agreement will reflect on customers’ mobile phones showing symbol AIS-T or TOT 3G2100. What it means is customers are momentarily receiving mobile services from joint networks offering the same quality standard with no additional charges on tariff or promotional package that the customers have chosen. Mr. Pratthana emphasized that AIS is absolutely proud to work with TOT. Both companies have vowed to set a new standard together in digital infrastructure for Thailand from this day forward.” Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ < Prev Next >