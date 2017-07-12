3 ยักษ์ใหญ่ กสิกรไทย ซันร้อยแปด และอาลีเพย์ จับมือพัฒนาตู้ขายสินค้าอัตโนมัติจ่ายเงินผ่านคิวอาร์โค้ดของอาลีเพย์เป็นครั้งแรกในไทย ช่วยนักท่องเที่ยวจีนซื้อสินค้าสะดวกขึ้น เริ่มติดตั้ง 24 ตู้ พร้อมตั้งเป้า 3 ปีเพิ่มเป็น 500 ตู้ในแหล่งท่องเที่ยวคนจีนและห้างสรรพสินค้าทั่วประเทศ รับนักท่องท่องเที่ยวจีนเข้าไทย 9.8 ล้านคน นางสาวศุภนีวรรณ จูตระกูล ผู้ช่วยกรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เปิดเผยว่า ธนาคารกสิกรไทย ซันร้อยแปด และอาลีเพย์ ได้ร่วมกันพัฒนาระบบชำระเงินผ่านตู้จำหน่ายสินค้าอัตโนมัติด้วยการติดตั้งเครื่องอ่านคิวอาร์โค้ดเพื่อเพิ่มช่องทางในการชำระเงินค่าสินค้าจากลูกค้าชาวจีนผ่านอาลีเพย์ ซึ่งเป็นระบบชำระเงินอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ภายในแอปพลิเคชันอาลีเพย์ เพียงแค่เปิดแอปพลิเคชันบนโทรศัพท์มือถือ แล้วสแกนคิวอาร์โค้ด ก็สามารถจ่ายเงินได้ทันที เป็นการอำนวยความสะดวกในการชำระเงินให้กับกลุ่มนักท่องเที่ยวชาวจีน ซึ่งปกตินิยมใช้อาลีเพย์สำหรับยอดชำระเงินที่มีจำนวนเงินไม่สูงนัก โดยผู้ใช้จะเติมเงิน ผูกบัญชีธนาคาร หรือบัตรเครดิตเข้ากับอี-วอลเล็ต ความร่วมมือกับซันร้อยแปดและอาลีเพย์ครั้งนี้ เป็นการตอกย้ำศักยภาพของธนาคารในฐานะผู้นำอันดับหนึ่งในการให้บริการรับชำระเงินข้ามพรมแดน ซึ่งธนาคารกสิกรไทยเป็นพันธมิตรกับอาลีเพย์ และผู้ให้บริการชั้นนำอื่น ๆ โดยธนาคารกสิกรไทยวางแผนจะขยายโอกาสทางธุรกิจ เพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการของชาวจีนที่มีการเดินทางเข้ามาท่องเที่ยวในประเทศไทยเป็นจำนวนมาก อีกทั้งยังมีกำลังซื้อและนิยมซื้อสินค้าและบริการในประเทศไทยสูง และมีความคุ้นเคยกับการชำระเงินผ่านคิวอาร์โค้ดบนสมาร์ทโฟน (Mobile Payment) นายเวทิต โชควัฒนา กรรมการผู้จัดการ บริษัท ซันร้อยแปด จำกัด ผู้นำธุรกิจตู้จำหน่ายสินค้าอัตโนมัติ ภายใต้ชื่อ SUN108Vending เปิดเผยว่า ภาพรวมแล้วธุรกิจตู้จำหน่ายสินค้า (Vending Machine) มีผู้ให้บริการในตลาดประมาณกว่า 10,000 ตู้ ซึ่งบริษัท ฯ มุ่งพัฒนาระบบรองรับการให้บริการใหม่ ๆ มาโดยตลอด เพื่อตอบสนองต่อไลฟ์สไตล์ที่เปลี่ยนไปของผู้บริโภค การร่วมกับพันธมิตรพัฒนาตู้จำหน่ายสินค้าอัตโนมัติที่สามารถซื้อสินค้าได้เพียงใช้แอปพลิเคชันอาลีเพย์สแกนคิวอาร์โค้ดที่ปรากฎบนหน้าตู้สินค้า ปัจจุบันตู้สินค้าที่รับชำระด้วยอาลีเพย์ได้มี 24 ตู้ กระจายติดตั้งในบริเวณแหล่งท่องเที่ยว เช่น ห้างสรรพสินค้าเซ็นทรัล พระราม 9 เซ็นทรัล เวสต์เกต เซ็นทรัล ศาลายา และเซ็นทรัล พัทยา และมีตั้งเป้าจะติดตั้งเพิ่มเป็น 500 เครื่องภายใน 3 ปี นางสาวพิภาวิน สดประเสริฐ ผู้จัดการใหญ่ประจำประเทศไทย Ant Financial Services Group ผู้ให้บริการการชำระเงินผ่านกระเป๋าเงินอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ระบบอาลีเพย์ กล่าวว่า ชาวจีนมีความคุ้นเคยในการใช้จ่ายผ่าน แอพพลิเคชั่นอาลีเพย์แทนการใช้จ่ายเงินสด ปัจจุบัน หมวดสินค้าที่ชาวจีนนิยมใช้อาลีเพย์ใช้จ่ายในประเทศไทยมากที่สุด 3 หมวดแรก คือ หมวดช้อปปิ้ง 27% ที่พัก 26% อาหารและเครื่องดื่ม 18% การร่วมมือกับพันธมิตรทั้งธนาคารกสิกรไทย และซันร้อยแปด จึงเป็นการขยายรูปแบบการให้บริการแบบใหม่ในประเทศไทย ช่วยให้นักท่องเที่ยวชาวจีนนอกจากที่จะสามารถทำการใช้จ่ายด้วยแอพพลิเคชั่นอาลีเพย์ในร้านค้ารายใหญ่และรายย่อยมากกว่าหมื่นจุดในปัจจุบัน สามารถมีช่องทางในการใช้บริการเพิ่มขึ้นที่ตู้จำหน่ายสินค้าอัตโนมัติ เป็นการเติมเต็มความสะดวกสำหรับนักท่องเที่ยวจีน ซึ่งเป็นกลุ่มนักท่องเที่ยวที่เดินทางมาประเทศไทยมากเป็นอันดับ 1 และคาดว่าในปีนี้จะมีนักท่องเที่ยวจีนมาไทยสูงถึง 9.8 ล้านคน ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ KBank joins with SUN108 and Alipay to develop vending machines that accept Alipay mobile payment Three leading corporations – KASIKORNBANK (KBank), SUN 108 Co., Ltd. and Alipay – have teamed to develop vending machines incorporating an Alipay payment-accepting function. This will allow Chinese tourists, with the number of arrivals projected to top 9.8 million in this year, to conveniently buy food and beverages, by scanning the QR Code displayed on vending machines with their Alipay app. At the initial stage, 24 machines have been installed at popular Chinese tourist sites and department stores, with an aim to expand the number to 500 machines within three years. Ms. Supaneewan Chutrakul, KBank First Senior Vice President, said that KBank, SUN108 and Alipay teamed to develop the QR Code-accepting vending machines which offer an additional payment channel to customers using Alipay. They just open the Alipay app on their smartphones to scan QR Code displayed on the vending machines, allowing them to pay instantly. The service aims to provide greater convenience to Chinese visitors who prefer to make such payments via Alipay – a third-party payment solution by which users link their bank or credit card account to the digital wallet, or e-Wallet. This cooperation with SUN108 and Alipay has reinforced KBank’s leadership in offering cross-border payment services. KBank sees greater business opportunities in line with the considerable influx of Chinese visitors to Thailand, with strong purchasing power and a preference for Thai products and services. Additionally, this tourist segment isgenerally familiar with mobile payment. Mr. Vathit Chokwatana, Managing Director of SUN 108 Co., Ltd., Thailand’s leading vending machine operator under the name SUN108Vending, said that there are now around 10,000 vending machines operating in the Thai market. The company aims to forward the development of new payment systems to accommodate consumers’ changing lifestyles. To this end, SUN108 has partnered with KBank and Alipay to develop a smart vending machine where customers simply use their smartphone with Alipay app to scan the QR Code on the vending machine. To date, 24 Alipay-compatible vending machines have been made available at tourist attractions such as CentralPlaza Grand Rama 9, CentralPlaza WestGate, CentralPlaza Salaya and CentralFestival Pattaya Beach. The company plans to have 500 Alipay-compatible vending machines in place within the next three years. Ms. Pipavin Sodprasert, Thailand Country Manager of ANT Financial Services Group, an e-payment service provider via Alipay app, said that currently, Chinese tourists visiting Thailand typically make payments via Alipay for shopping (27 percent), accommodation (26 percent) and food & beverages (18 percent). The cooperation with business partners such as KBank and SUN108 will help provide more convenience for Chinese tourists to expand beyond just spending at large and small retail stores in Thailand but also at these new and innovative vending machines across the country. Currently, China is Thailand's largest foreign tourist market, with the number of arrivals projected to top 9.8 million in 2017.