EIC ปรับประมาณการเศรษฐกิจไทยโต3.4%หลังสัญญาณส่งออกฟื้นตัวชัด
Monday, 17 July 2017 19:02

ศูนย์วิจัยเศรษฐกิจและธุรกิจ ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ (อีไอซี) ออกบทวิเคราะห์  เรื่อง EIC ปรับประมาณการเศรษฐกิจไทยโต 3.4% หลังสัญญาณส่งออกฟื้นตัวชัด โดยระบุว่า ในปี 2017 อีไอซีปรับประมาณการการเติบโตเศรษฐกิจไทยเพิ่มขึ้นเป็น 3.4%YOY จาก 3.3% หลังการส่งออกฟื้นตัวชัดเจน เศรษฐกิจ

คู่ค้าสำคัญ ทั้งสหรัฐฯ ยุโรป จีนและกลุ่มประเทศ CLMV มีแนวโน้มขยายตัวได้ต่อเนื่อง ซึ่งสินค้าส่งออกที่จะได้รับประโยชน์จากแนวโน้มดังกล่าว ได้แก่ กลุ่มชิ้นส่วนอิเล็กทรอนิกส์และกลุ่มอาหารและเครื่องดื่ม ซึ่งมีสัดส่วนราว 30% ของการส่งออกรวม อีไอซีจึงปรับประมาณการการขยายตัวของการส่งออกสินค้าของไทยเพิ่มขึ้นเป็น 3.5%YOY จาก 1.5%YOY ในประมาณการครั้งก่อน อย่างไรก็ตาม กำลังซื้อภายในประเทศยังชะลอตัวจากสภาวะตลาดแรงงานที่ซบเซาและรายได้เกษตรกรที่มีแนวโน้มลดลงในครึ่งปีหลัง ทั้งนี้ อีไอซีคาดว่าเศรษฐกิจในประเทศครึ่งปีหลังจะได้แรงหนุนจากการเดินหน้าลงทุนโครงสร้างพื้นฐานและมาตรการกระตุ้นเศรษฐกิจจากงบกลางของภาครัฐซึ่งจะช่วยให้กำลังซื้อปรับตัวดีขึ้นได้โดยเฉพาะในต่างจังหวัด

ภาคเอกชนยังไม่จ้างงาน-เพิ่มกำลังการผลิต ธุรกิจส่วนใหญ่ยังคงไม่เพิ่มการจ้างงานแม้การส่งออกจะขยายตัวได้ดีในช่วงที่ผ่านมา ทั้งนี้เนื่องจากการฟื้นตัวของการส่งออกนั้นไม่ได้เกิดขึ้นในส่วนที่ใช้แรงงานมากนัก เช่น กลุ่มอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ที่ส่งออกได้เพิ่มขึ้นมากแต่กลับมีต้นทุนแรงงานเพียง 4% ของต้นทุนรวม ขณะเดียวกัน ภาคธุรกิจก็ยังคงชะลอการลงทุนในสินทรัพย์ถาวร ได้แก่ การก่อสร้างและการลงทุนในเครื่องมือเครื่องจักร ส่วนหนึ่งมาจากการที่ธุรกิจขนาดใหญ่หันไปลงทุนในรูปแบบของการควบรวมกิจการมากขึ้นในช่วง 10 ปีที่ผ่านมา

โดยสัดส่วนของเงินลงทุนเพื่อควบรวมกิจการต่อเงินลงทุนระยะยาวทั้งหมดเพิ่มขึ้นจาก 11% มาอยู่ที่ 42% ในช่วง 3 ปีที่ผ่านมา ซึ่งการเปลี่ยนพฤติกรรมดังกล่าวทำให้ความต้องการในการใช้ปัจจัยการผลิตใหม่รวมถึงการจ้างงานมีแนวโน้มที่จะขยายตัวน้อยลง

อีไอซีมองว่าเศรษฐกิจไทยในครึ่งปีหลังมีความเสี่ยงที่ต้องจับตา 3 ประการด้วยกัน ได้แก่ 1. กำลังซื้อครัวเรือนชะลอตัว ทั้งจากรายได้เกษตรกรที่มีแนวโน้มลดลงตามทิศทางราคาสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์ และรายได้ครัวเรือนนอกภาคเกษตรที่อาจไม่ได้ถูกปรับขึ้นหากตลาดแรงงานยัง

ไม่ฟื้นตัวซึ่งจะกระทบกับการใช้จ่ายของกลุ่มผู้มีรายได้ปานกลาง-น้อยที่มีภาระหนี้ครัวเรือนสูงอยู่แล้ว  2. ค่าเงินบาทแข็งเมื่อเทียบกับคู่ค้าบางราย การเคลื่อนไหวของเงินบาทในช่วงที่ผ่านมามีการแข็งค่าเมื่อเทียบกับสกุลเงินบางประเทศ เช่น จีน อินโดนีเซีย และเวียดนาม หากเงินบาทยังคงแข็งค่าในลักษณะนี้ต่อไปจะทำให้การส่งออกของไทยในบางสินค้าที่ต้องแข่งขันกับประเทศดังกล่าวมีความเสี่ยงที่จะเสียเปรียบในด้านราคาได้ โดยสินค้าที่ต้องจับตา ได้แก่ กลุ่มอุปกรณ์กึ่งตัวนำ (semiconductor) ชิ้นส่วนโทรศัพท์ ยางพารา และข้าว 3. ตลาดการเงินโลกมีความเปราะบางเพิ่มขึ้น ราคาสินทรัพย์ทางการเงินที่ได้ปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้นสูงมาอย่างต่อเนื่องทั้งพันธบัตร หุ้น และสกุลเงินในภูมิภาคเอเชียรวมทั้งเงินบาทไทย อาจได้รับผลกระทบจากแนวโน้มนโยบายการเงินสหรัฐฯ ที่ตึงตัวมากขึ้นเรื่อยๆ ในระยะข้างหน้าทั้งจากการปรับขึ้นอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายและการเริ่มลดขนาดงบดุลในอนาคตอันใกล้ นอกจากนี้ ตลาดการเงินโลกยังมีความเสี่ยงที่จะถูกกระทบจากปัญหาทางภูมิรัฐศาสตร์ระหว่างประเทศที่คาดเดาได้ยาก ทั้งความไม่แน่นอนในการบริหารรัฐบาลและนโยบายต่างประเทศของนายโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ความขัดแย้งในคาบสมุทรเกาหลี และความไม่สงบในภูมิภาคตะวันออกกลาง

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

EIC forecasts 3.4% growth for Thai economy in 2017

EIC revises up its forecast for Thailand’s GDP growth to 3.4% in 2017 from 3.3%, thanks to a boost from exports. The economies of trading partners such as the US, Europe, China, and the CLMV nations are expected to continue to expand. Thai exports that will benefit from expanding markets include electronic parts and food & beverages, which account for 30%

of Thailand’s total exports. Therefore, EIC raises its forecast for Thai exports to 3.5% from 1.5% in its previous projection. However, domestic consumption is slowing down due to a stagnant labor market and declining farm income in the second half of the year. EIC expects the economy will receive a boost in the second half of the year from the government’s infrastructure investment and stimulus measures, which are designed to encourage spending, particularly in the provinces.

The private sector shows no sign of job growth and increased production capacity. Most businesses have not been hiring, despite recent increases in exports. This is because recovery in exports is limited to non-labor-intensive industries, such as electronics, where labor accounts for only 4% of total production costs. Similarly, the private sector is holding back on investing in fixed assets, such as construction activities and machinery, partly because large businesses have changed their investment behavior over the past ten years, shifting towards mergers and acquisitions. In this respect, ratio of investment in mergers

and acquisitions to total long-term investment has increased from 10% to 42% during the past three years. This shift has lessened investors’ need for new production factors and labor.

EIC recommends a close watch on three risks facing the Thai economy in the second half of 2017. The first is a decline in household spending. Farm income is expected to decline following downtrend in commodity prices. Moreover, outside the agriculture sector, declines in household incomes as a result of a poorly recovering labor market will impact middle-to-low-income wage earners, who tend to have high household debts in the first place. The second risk is the strengthening of the baht against

a number of trade partners. The Thai baht has been gaining strength against the currencies of countries such as China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. If the baht remains strong it can hurt Thai exports in direct competition with their counterparts in those countries. Exports on the watchlist include semiconductors, phone components, rubber, and rice. The third risk is the fragile global financial market. Prices of global financial assets, including bonds, equities, and Asian currencies (including the baht), are constantly on the rise. These may be impacted by the US’s tighter monetary policy, following gradual rise in the federal funds rate and balance sheet reduction in the near future. The global financial market is also facing risks from unpredictable global geopolitics, uncertainty around Donald Trump’s administration and its foreign policy, and conflict in the Korean peninsula and the Middle East.

