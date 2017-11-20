นางปรัศนี อุยยามะพันธุ์ ผู้ช่วยผู้จัดการใหญ่ ธนาคารกรุงเทพ จำกัด (มหาชน) มีความยินดีในโอกาสที่ธนาคารแห่งประเทศไทย ประกาศให้ธนาคารกรุงเทพผ่านการทดสอบโครงการ QR Code Payment ผ่านระบบพร้อมเพย์ และสามารถออกจาก Regulatory Sandbox เพื่อให้บริการได้เป็นการทั่วไป ด้วยธนาคารมีความพร้อมในการให้บริการที่ครอบคลุมตามหลักเกณฑ์ที่กำหนด โดยลูกค้าผู้ชำระเงินสามารถใช้แอพพลิเคชั่นบัวหลวง เอ็มแบงก์กิ้ง สแกน QR Code มาตรฐานที่ร้านค้าเพื่อชำระเงินได้ทันที โดยไม่ต้องใช้เงินสด ทั้งนี้ธนาคารกรุงเทพได้เตรียมขยายการให้บริการไปยังกลุ่มร้านค้าเป้าหมายทั่วประเทศ ทั้งร้านค้าทั่วไป ร้านค้าในตลาดสด พันธมิตรในกลุ่มรถรับจ้างสาธารณะ ธุรกิจขายตรง บริษัทขนส่งสินค้า รวมถึงร้านค้าสวัสดิการของกลุ่มลูกค้าบัญชีเงินเดือน (Payroll) ซึ่งขณะนี้มีร้านค้าที่ลงทะเบียนพร้อมเพย์และเข้าร่วมให้บริการชำระเงินด้วย QR Code มากกว่า 17,000 ร้านค้าทั่วประเทศ และคาดว่าปริมาณธุรกรรมพร้อมเพย์จะเติบโตเพิ่มขึ้นประมาณ 10-20% นับต่อจากนี้ ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Bangkok Bank gets green light from Bank of Thailand for nationwide QR Code payments through PromptPay Bangkok Bank Executive Vice President Prassanee Ouiyamaphan is pleased the bank has received approval from the Bank of Thailand to exit the regulatory sandbox and offer QR Code payments to the public, as the bank is ready to provide services in line with the BOT’s guidelines. Customers will be able to use the Bualuang mBanking application to scan a QR Code and make an instant payment at a merchant with no need to use cash. The Bank is expanding its QR Code payment services to all targeted merchants across the country, including general stores, stalls at fresh markets, transport partners, operators in direct sales, logistics operators, and merchants that are payroll customers. There are currently more than 17,000 shops nationwide that have registered with PromptPay and are receiving QR Code payments. PromptPay transactions are expected to grow by around 10-20 percent now that approval has been received. Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ < Prev Next >