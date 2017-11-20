Forgot your password? Create an account
  • Increase font size
  • Default font size
  • Decrease font size
News
บลจ.กสิกรไทยคาดประเด็นการเมืองอิตาลีกดดันบรรยากาศลงทุน » นายนาวิน อินทรสมบัติ Chief Investment Officer (รองกรรมการผู้จัดการ สายงานจัดการลงทุนต่างประเทศ) บริษ...
บลจ.ทหารไทยออกกองทุน India Active Equity » บริษัทหลักทรัพย์จัดการกองทุน ทหารไทย จำกัด (TMBAM) ออกกองทุนเปิดทีเอ็มบี India Active Equity มอบทางเ...
เงินบาทปิดที่ระดับ32.00บาท/ดอลลาร์ » นักบริหารเงินจากธนาคารกรุงศรีอยุธยา เปิดเผยว่า เงินบาทปิดตลาดเย็นนี้ที่ระดับ 32.00 บาท/ดอลลาร์ จากตอ...
ดัชนีตลาดหุ้นไทยปิดลดลง7.15จุด » บรรยากาศการซื้อขายหลักทรัพย์ไทยในวันนี้ (01 มิ.ย.2561) ดัชนีปิดที่ระดับ 1,719.82 จุด ลดลง 7.15 จุด ห...
ดัชนีฮั่งเส็งฮ่องกงปิดดีดตัว24.35จุด » ดัชนีฮั่งเส็งตลาดหุ้นฮ่องกงปิดวันนี้ปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้น 24.35 จุด หรือ 0.08% ปิดวันนี้ที่ 30,492.91 จุด...
ดัชนีเซี่ยงไฮ้คอมโพสิตจีนปิดลดลง20.33จุด » ดัชนีเซี่ยงไฮ้คอมโพสิตตลาดหุ้นจีนปิดตลาดวันนี้ปรับตัวลง 20.33 จุด หรือ 0.66% ปิดที่ 3,075.14 จุด &nb...
ดัชนีคอมโพสิตเกาหลีใต้ปิดเพิ่มขึ้น15.95จุด » ดัชนีคอมโพสิตตลาดหุ้นเกาหลีใต้ (KOSPI) ปิดในวันนี้ เพิ่มขึ้น 15.95 จุด หรือ +0.66% ปิดที่ 2,438.96 จ...
ดัชนีนิกเกอิปิดลดลง30.47จุด » ดัชนีนิกเกอิตลาดหุ้นโตเกียวปิดในวันนี้ ลดลง 30.47 จุด หรือ 0.14% แตะที่ระดับ 22,171.35 จุด เนื่องจาก...
ค่าเช่าออฟฟิศในกรุงเทพฯ ทำสถิติสูงสุด » จากการสำรวจตลาดอาคารสำนักงานในกรุงเทพมหานครโดยแผนกวิจัย ซีบีอาร์อี บริษัทที่ปรึกษาด้านอสังหาริมทรัพย...
กรุงไทย จับมือ กฟน. รับชำระค่าไฟฟ้าผ่าน QR Code Cross Bank » นายชัยยงค์ พัวพงศกร ผู้ว่าการการไฟฟ้านครหลวง (กฟน.) พร้อมด้วย นายผยง ศรีวณิช กรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ ธน...
ธนาคารกรุงเทพจับมือพันธมิตรระดับโลกลุยโปรเจคท์ ‘Marco Polo’ »   ธนาคารกรุงเทพจับมือเครือข่ายพันธมิตรระดับโลก พัฒนาโครงการ Marco Polo สร้างระบบ Trade Finance...
ออมสิน ดีเดย์ 1 มิถุนายน 2561 เริ่มลดดอกเบี้ยให้คุณครูแล้ว » นายชาติชาย พยุหนาวีชัย ผู้อำนวยการธนาคารออมสิน เปิดเผยว่า หลังจากที่กระทรวงศึกษาธิการ โดยสำนักงานคณะ...
กูรูทิสโก้ชี้นักลงทุนต่างชาติเตรียมขายหุ้นเพิ่ม หากFedขึ้นดอก » กูรูทิสโก้แนะจับตาการประชุมธน าคารกลางสหรัฐฯ (Fed) หากประกาศขึ้นดอกเบี้ยเร็วกว่าค าด นักลงทุนต่างชาต...
กรุงศรี ฟินโนเวต เตรียมลงทุนกว่า 500 ล้านบาทในปี2561 » ·        จับมือสตาร์ทอัพใช้ฟินเทคพัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการของกรุงศร...
ICO ไทยยังมีหวัง นักลงทุนเชื่อมั่นในซีมายน์ » ซีมายน์ โทเคน (ZMN) เหรียญ ICO จากเหมืองขุดเหรียญดิจิทัล “ซีมายน์ โฮลดิ้ง ลิมิเต็ด” เปิดเทรดวันแรก 2...
เงินบาทปิดที่ระดับ31.98บาท/ดอลลาร์ » นักบริหารเงินจากธนาคารกรุงเทพ เปิดเผยว่า เงินบาทอยู่ที่ 31.98 บาท/ดอลลาร์ แข็งค่าจากช่วงเช้าที่ 32.0...
ดัชนีตลาดหุ้นไทยปิดเพิ่มขึ้น1.83จุด » บรรยากาศการซื้อขายหลักทรัพย์ไทยในวันนี้ (31 พ.ค.2561) ดัชนีปิดที่ระดับ 1,726.97 จุด เพิ่มขึ้น 1.83 จ...
ดัชนีฮั่งเส็งฮ่องกงปิดทะยาน 411.77 จุด » ดัชนีฮั่งเส็งตลาดหุ้นฮ่องกงปิดวันนี้ปรับตัวเพิ่มขึ้น 411.77 จุด หรือ 1.37% ปิดวันนี้ที่ 30,468.56 จุ...
ดัชนีเซี่ยงไฮ้คอมโพสิตจีนปิดพุ่งขึ้น54.03จุด » ดัชนีเซี่ยงไฮ้คอมโพสิตตลาดหุ้นจีนปิดตลาดวันนี้พุ่งสูงขึ้น 54.03 จุด หรือ 1.78% ปิดที่ 3,095.47 จุด &...
ดัชนีคอมโพสิตเกาหลีใต้ปิดเพิ่มขึ้น13.98จุด » ดัชนีคอมโพสิตตลาดหุ้นเกาหลีใต้ (KOSPI) ปิดในวันนี้ เพิ่มขึ้น 13.98 จุด หรือ +0.58% ปิดที่ 2,423.01 จ...

Stockwave Online กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ หุ้น หลักทรัพย์ การเงิน ข่าวเศรษฐกิจ

Home Hot News ธนาคารกรุงเทพ รับไฟเขียวธปท.ชำระเงินด้วยQR Codeผ่านพร้อมเพย์
ธนาคารกรุงเทพ รับไฟเขียวธปท.ชำระเงินด้วยQR Codeผ่านพร้อมเพย์ PDF Print E-mail
Monday, 20 November 2017 04:33

นางปรัศนี อุยยามะพันธุ์ ผู้ช่วยผู้จัดการใหญ่ ธนาคารกรุงเทพ จำกัด (มหาชน) มีความยินดีในโอกาสที่ธนาคารแห่งประเทศไทย ประกาศให้ธนาคารกรุงเทพผ่านการทดสอบโครงการ QR Code Payment ผ่านระบบพร้อมเพย์ และสามารถออกจาก Regulatory Sandbox เพื่อให้บริการได้เป็นการทั่วไป ด้วยธนาคารมีความพร้อมในการให้บริการที่ครอบคลุมตามหลักเกณฑ์ที่กำหนด โดยลูกค้าผู้ชำระเงินสามารถใช้แอพพลิเคชั่นบัวหลวง เอ็มแบงก์กิ้ง สแกน QR Code มาตรฐานที่ร้านค้าเพื่อชำระเงินได้ทันที โดยไม่ต้องใช้เงินสด ทั้งนี้ธนาคารกรุงเทพได้เตรียมขยายการให้บริการไปยังกลุ่มร้านค้าเป้าหมายทั่วประเทศ ทั้งร้านค้าทั่วไป ร้านค้าในตลาดสด พันธมิตรในกลุ่มรถรับจ้างสาธารณะ ธุรกิจขายตรง บริษัทขนส่งสินค้า รวมถึงร้านค้าสวัสดิการของกลุ่มลูกค้าบัญชีเงินเดือน (Payroll) ซึ่งขณะนี้มีร้านค้าที่ลงทะเบียนพร้อมเพย์และเข้าร่วมให้บริการชำระเงินด้วย QR Code มากกว่า 17,000 ร้านค้าทั่วประเทศ และคาดว่าปริมาณธุรกรรมพร้อมเพย์จะเติบโตเพิ่มขึ้นประมาณ 10-20% นับต่อจากนี้

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Bangkok Bank gets green light from Bank of Thailand

for nationwide QR Code payments through PromptPay

 

Bangkok Bank Executive Vice President Prassanee Ouiyamaphan is pleased the bank has received approval from the Bank of Thailand to exit the regulatory sandbox and offer QR Code payments to the public, as the bank is ready to provide services in line with the BOT’s guidelines. Customers will be able to use the Bualuang mBanking application to scan a QR Code and make an instant payment at a merchant with no need to use cash. The Bank is expanding its QR Code payment services to all targeted merchants across the country, including general stores, stalls at fresh markets, transport partners, operators in direct sales, logistics operators, and merchants that are payroll customers. There are currently more than 17,000 shops nationwide that have registered with PromptPay and are receiving QR Code payments. PromptPay transactions are expected to grow by around 10-20 percent now that approval has been received.

Comments

B
i
u
Quote
Code
List
List item
URL
Name *
Code   
ChronoComments by Joomla Professional Solutions
Submit Comment
< Prev   Next >
 
 

Login

Forgot your password? Create an account

Financial Series

Main Menu

mod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_countermod_vvisit_counter
mod_vvisit_counterToday6968
mod_vvisit_counterYesterday27958
mod_vvisit_counterAll days77193740
We have: 274 guests online
Your IP: 52.90.98.148
 , 
Today: Jun 02, 2018

6039808