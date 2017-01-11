บริษัทหลักทรัพย์ ไทยพาณิชย์ จำกัด (SCBS) ประเมินแนวโน้มตลาดหุ้นไทย ปี 2560 มีศักยภาพเติบโตต่อเนื่องจากปีที่ ผ่านมา ด้วยแรงส่งจาก 3 ปัจจัยหลัก ได้แก่ การลงทุนโครงสร้างพื้นฐานของภาค รัฐและเอกชน ราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์ฟื้ นตัว และการเติบโตทางเศรษฐกิจที่ขับเ คลื่อนทั้งจากการส่งออกและการใช้ จ่ายในประเทศ หนุนตลาดหุ้นไทยเนื้อหอม ดึงดูดนักลงทุนจากทั่วโลกที่มีแ นวโน้มหันมาลงทุนสินทรัพย์เสี่ย งมากยิ่งขึ้น พร้อมตั้งเป้า SET INDEX ปีระกา ที่ 1700 จุด ชูกลยุทธ์ลงทุนหุ้น 3 กลุ่มอนาคตสดใส ประกอบด้วย กลุ่มรับเหมาก่อสร้าง กลุ่มพลังงาน และกลุ่มธนาคารพาณิชย์ นายอิสระ อรดีดลเชษฐ์ ผู้อำนวยการอาวุโส ฝ่ายกลยุทธ์การลงทุน สายงานวิจัย บริษัทหลักทรัพย์ ไทยพาณิชย์ จำกัด (SCBS) กล่าวว่า ปี 2560 จะเป็นปีที่ดีอีกปีหนึ่งสำหรับก ารลงทุนในตลาดหลักทรัพย์ไทย หลังจากที่ปี 2559 ตลาดหุ้นไทยได้โชว์ศักยภาพเติบโ ตถึง 20% นับว่าสูงที่สุดในภูมิภาค สำหรับในปีนี้ท่ามกลางความผันผว นทางเศรษฐกิจและการเมือง รัฐบาลทั่วโลกเริ่มส่งสัญญาณใช้ นโยบายการคลังกระตุ้นเศรษฐกิจ ซึ่งน่าจะได้ผลดีกว่าอดีตที่ปล่ อยให้ธนาคารกลางอัดฉีดสภาพคล่อง อยู่ฝ่ายเดียวมาหลายปี ประกอบกับราคาน้ำมันที่มีแนวโน้ มฟื้นตัว ส่งผลดีต่อราคาสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์โด ยเฉพาะสินค้าเกษตรของไทย ทำให้แนวโน้มอัตราเงินเฟ้อน่าจะ ฟื้นตัวกลับเป็นบวกเข้าสู่เป้ าหมายของธนาคารแห่งประเทศไทย ทั้งนี้ อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ถูกผลักดันด้วย อุปสงค์ที่เพิ่มขึ้นเมื่อรวมกั บการลงทุนโครงสร้างพื้นฐานของภา ครัฐที่ส่งสัญญาณเดินหน้าเต็มที่ จะช่วยผลักดันให้เกิดวัฏจักรการ ลงทุนรอบใหม่โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่ งการลงทุนจากภาคเอกชน ซึ่งเป็นสิ่งที่ประเทศไทยรอคอยม านาน ทั้งหมดนี้จะสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมใน การลงทุนที่ดีสำหรับตลาดหุ้น เนื่องจากการลงทุนในหุ้นสามารถเ ป็นเครื่องมือป้องกันความเสี่ ยงโดยธรรมชาติในช่วงที่เงินเฟ้ อเพิ่มสูงขึ้นต่างจากตราสารหนี้ ที่มักสร้างผลตอบแทนได้ไม่ดี ในภาวะเงินเฟ้อสูง จึงน่าจะเห็นการโยกเม็ดเงินลงทุ นมายังหุ้นหรือสินทรัพย์เสี่ยงเ พิ่มขึ้น อย่างไรก็ตามตลาดหุ้นไทยยังคงต้ องเผชิญแรงกดดันจากปัจจัยต่างปร ะเทศที่ส่งผลให้ตลาดแกว่งในบางช่ วง ซึ่งภายใต้มุมมองว่าปัญหาต่างๆ ไม่น่าจะถึงขั้นที่ก่อให้เกิดวิ กฤติเศรษฐกิจ ความกังวลจากภายนอกจึงน่าจะสร้า งความผันผวนให้กับตลาดเพียงระยะ สั้นๆ เท่านั้น “ SCBS มองว่าภายใต้ปัจจัยแวดล้อมในปัจ จุบัน SET INDEX มีโอกาสที่จะปรับตัวขึ้นอีกเนื่ องจากนักลงทุนทั่วโลกหันมาซื้อสิ นทรัพย์เสี่ยงเพิ่มมากขึ้น และลดการลงทุนในตราสารหนี้ที่มั กให้ผลตอบแทนที่ไม่ดีนักในภาวะที่ อัตราเงินเฟ้อสูงขึ้น ดังนั้นตลาดหุ้นไทยควรจะซื้อขา ยที่ราคาปิด/กำไรต่อหุ้น (PER) ที่ระดับสูงกว่าค่าเฉลี่ยเคลื่อ นที่ 3 ปีเล็กน้อย โดยที่ระดับ +1 Standard Deviation (SD) คิดเป็น PER ได้ที่ 14.7 เท่า ซึ่งเมื่อคูณกับประมาณการกำไรต่ อหุ้นแบบมองไปข้างหน้า (Forward EPS) ณ ปลายปี 2560 ของตลาดที่น่าจะอยู่ที่ราว 115-120 บาท/หุ้น จะคำนวณประมาณการ SET INDEX ในปีนี้ว่ามีโอกาสขึ้นไปอยู่ที่ ระดับ 1700 จุดหรือคิดเป็นผลตอบแทนการลงทุน ที่ราว 10-15% โดยนักลงทุนควรติดตามข่าวสารต่า งๆ โดยเฉพาะข่าวเศรษฐกิจและการเมือ งในต่างประเทศอย่างใกล้ชิดเพราะ อาจทำให้ตลาดหุ้นทั่วโลกเกิ ดความผันผวน ซึ่งย่อมส่งผลกระทบต่อตลาดหุ้นไ ทยด้วย” สำหรับหุ้น Top Picks ประจำไตรมาส 1/2560 แนะนำหุ้นที่จะได้รับประโยชน์จา กปัจจัยสนับสนุนการลงทุนหลักๆ 3 ด้าน คือ การลงทุนโครงสร้างพื้นฐานของภาค รัฐและเอกชน ราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์ฟื้ นตัว และการเติบโตทางเศรษฐกิจที่ขับเ คลื่อนทั้งจากการส่งออกและการใช้ จ่ายในประเทศโดยอ้างอิง 3 กลุ่มหลักคือ กลุ่มบริการรับเหมาก่อสร้าง กลุ่มพลังงาน และกลุ่มธนาคาร · บมจ.ซิโน-ไทย เอ็นจีเนียริ่งแอนด์คอนสตรัคชั่ น (STEC) : งานในมือจะเพิ่มขึ้น น่าจะทำจุดสูงสุดใหม่ที่ระดับ 8.8 หมื่นล้านบาทในปี 2560 นอกจากนี้การร่วมมือกับบริษัทอื่นๆ เข้าประมูลงานยังจะช่วยเสริม profile และประสบการณ์ ซึ่งจะเพิ่ม Upside จากงานใหม่ในอนาคตด้วย · บมจ. ยูนิค เอ็นจิเนียริ่ง แอนด์ คอนสตรัคชั่น (UNIQ) : งานในมือจะสูงสุดเป็นประวัติการ ณ์ที่ 3.6 หมื่นล้านบาท ณ สิ้นปี 2560 ความสัมพันธ์ที่แน่นแฟ้นกับบริษั ททั้งในและต่างประเทศทำให้มีโอก าสสูงที่จะชนะการประมูลเพิ่มในปี 2560 · บมจ.ไออาร์พีซี (IRPC) : ค่าการกลั่นจะปรับตัวดีขึ้นต่อเ นื่องในระยะ 3 ปีข้างหน้า และยังจะได้รับประโยชน์จากโครงก ารเพิ่มมูลค่าผลิตภัณฑ์สะอาด (UHV) ตลอดทั้งปี 2560 โครงการกำลังขยายกำลังการผลิตโพ รพิลีนจะแล้วเสร็จภายในกลางปี ทันเวลารับประโยชน์จากวัฏจักรขา ขึ้นของโพรพิลีนพอดี · บมจ.สตาร์ ปิโตรเลียม รีไฟน์นิ่ง (SPRC) : ค่าการกลั่นที่สูงขึ้นจะช่วยสนั บสนุนให้กำไรเติบโต 13% ในปี 2560 ความต้องการใช้น้ำมันเบนซินจำนว นมากจะส่งผลโดยตรงต่อบริษัท ซึ่งผลิตน้ำมันเบนซินได้มากที่สุ ดในประเทศไทย ผลตอบแทนจากเงินปันผล 7.9% จะช่วยป้องกันความเสี่ยงขาลง · บมจ.ธนาคารกสิกรไทย (KBANK) : เหมาะที่สุดสำหรับการลงทุนระยะย าว โดยมีปัจจัยหนุนจากการฟื้นตัวขอ งกลุ่มลูกค้าเอสเอ็มอี และส่วนต่างอัตราดอกเบี้ยสุทธิ (NIM) ที่เพิ่มขึ้นในระยะยาว ตลอดจนการฟื้นตัวของธุรกิจประกั นอันเป็นผลมาจากผลตอบแทนพันธบัต รที่เพิ่มสูงขึ้น · บมจ.ธนาคารกรุงไทย (KTB) : Valuation ถูกที่สุดในกลุ่มธนาคาร แต่ได้ประโยชน์มากที่สุดจากการฟื้ นตัวทางเศรษฐกิจ อีกทั้งยังได้ประโยชน์จากการลงทุ นโครงสร้างพื้นฐานภาครัฐ รวมถึง NPL ที่ลดลงจากการจัดชั้นสินเชื่อสิ นเชื่อบริษัทสหวิริยะสตีลอินดรั สตรี (SSI) พ้นจากการเป็นหนี้ที่ไม่ก่อให้เ กิดรายได้ (NPL) ซึ่งน่าจะช่วยหนุนให้คุณภาพสินท รัพย์ปรับตัวดีขึ้น ------------------------------ ------------------------------ ---------------------------- SCBS projects SET reaching 1,700 points propelled by robust domestic factors SCB Securities Co., Ltd. (SCBS) is optimistic about the growth potential of the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 2017, forecasting that the SET composite index will continue rallying and touch 1,700 points driven by investment in infrastructure projects by the public and private sectors, economic expansion propelled by recovered exports and increased local consumption, and recovering oil and commodity prices. SCBS Investment Strategy Department, Research Group, Senior Vice President. Isara Ordeedolchest said 2017 will be another promising year for investment in the Thai stock market following impressive market growth of 20%, the highest in the region in 2016. In the midst of the expected economic and political uncertainties this year, governments worldwide had begun to signal the adoption of fiscal policies to stimulate their economies. This policy implementation should produce more fruitful results than the injection of liquidity adopted by the central banks over the past several years. A projected oil price recovery has fueled commodity prices, particularly farm product prices in Thailand. Under the circumstance, the inflation rate is forecast to turn positive and meet the Bank of Thailand’s inflation targeting. The higher demand-driven inflation rate, when combined with the full stream of state investment in infrastructure projects, could generate a new cycle of investment, particularly long-awaited private investment, which will contribute to bullish sentiment in the stock market. By nature, equity investment is seen an effective risk prevention tool when the inflation rate is going up while fixed income investment offers unfavorable returns under the circumstances. Therefore, more investment might be seen shifting to stocks or risk assets. Mr. Isara said the Thai stock market will continue fluctuating in some periods pressed by external problems. But the situation will not worsen to such an extent that an economic crisis breaks out. He thus believes that external concerns will only affect the market in the short run. “Under the current circumstance, we project the SET index will rise further as more investors in every corner of the world are shifting to buying risk assets and reducing investment in fixed-income instruments, which often offer unfavorable returns when the inflation rate is on the rise. The Thai stock market should actually trade with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio slightly higher than the 3-year moving average. With the plus 1 standard deviation (SD), the P/E ratio is set at 14.7 times. Should we multiply the figure by the estimated forward earnings per share (EPS) of the market in late 2017, which is forecast to stay at around 115-120 baht/share, the SET index is likely to increase to 1,700 points, offering an investment return of around 10-15%. Investors should closely monitor news and information, particularly foreign economic and political news, because it can make stock markets around the world, including the SET, volatile.” Top picks recommended by SCBS in the first quarter of 2017 are stocks in the construction service, energy, and banking sectors benefiting from 3 main supporting factors: investment in infrastructure projects by state and private sectors, an oil and commodity price recovery, and economic growth driven by exports and domestic consumption. Picks include: · Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction (STEC): Backlogs are expected to hit a record high of 88 billion baht in 2017. Planned cooperation with other companies for bidding will also help strengthen the company’s profile and experience and create jobs in the future. · Unique Engineering and Construction (UNIQ): Backlogs are set to hit a record high of 36 billion baht at the end of 2017. With a well-established relationship with local and foreign firms, the company is very likely to see an increased number of successful bids this year. · IRPC: Refining margins are expected to increase continuously in the next 3 years. The company will also benefit from the Upstream Project for Hygiene and Value Added Products (UHV) throughout 2017 and the propylene production expansion project, which is expected to be completely implemented in mid-2017. · Star Petroleum Refining (SPRC): Profits are forecast to grow 13% in 2017 due to higher refining margins. The high demand for benzene will directly benefit the company, which produces the largest volume of benzene in Thailand. Downside risk is low with its attractive dividend yield of 7.9%. · Kasikornbank (KBANK): Most suitable for long-term investment since the bank will benefit from an SME recovery, increased net interest margin (NIM) in the long run, and a recovery of the insurance business as a result of higher bond yields. · Krungthai Bank (KTB): Valuation is the cheapest in the banking sector. The bank has benefited most from the economic recovery and state investment in infrastructure projects. The decrease in NPLs as a result of the reclassification of loans extended to Sahaviriya Steel (SSI), which had successfully managed to have its debt restructured, will help improve asset quality. Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ Next >