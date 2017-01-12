คณะกรรมการธนาคารกสิกรไทย มีมติแต่งตั้ง 2 รองกรรมการผู้จัดการอาวุโส ได้แก่ นายพัชร สมะลาภา ดูแล 3 สายงาน ประกอบด้วย สายงานธุรกิจลูกค้าผู้ประกอบการ สายงานธุรกิจลูกค้าบรรษัท และสายงานธุรกิจลูกค้าบุคคลและเครือข่ายบริการ นายธิติ ตันติกุลานันท์ ทำหน้าที่ผู้บริหารสายงานธุรกิจตลาดทุน ธนาคารกสิกรไทย และแต่งตั้ง 4 รองกรรมการผู้จัดการ ได้แก่ นายสุวัฒน์ เตชะวัฒนวรรณา ทำหน้าที่ผู้บริหารสายงานธุรกิจลูกค้าบรรษัท นายสุรัตน์ ลีลาทวีวัฒน์ ทำหน้าที่ผู้บริหารสายงานธุรกิจลูกค้าผู้ประกอบการ นายอนันต์ ลาภสุขสถิต และนายภัทรพงศ์ กัณหสุวรรณ ทำหน้าที่ Co-World Business Group Head นายพัชร สมะลาภา ปัจจุบันอายุ 45 ปี สำเร็จการศึกษาปริญญาโท ด้านบริหารธุรกิจจาก Massachusetts Institute of Technology ประเทศสหรัฐอเมริกา เริ่มทำงานที่ บริษัท Deutsche Morgan Grenfell Securities (UK) บริษัทหลักทรัพย์ ภัทร จำกัด บริษัท เมอร์ริล ลินซ์ แอนด์ โก อิงค์ประเทศออสเตรเลีย และบริษัท เมอร์ริล ลินซ์ ประเทศไทย เป็นรองกรรมการผู้จัดการ บริษัทหลักทรัพย์จัดการกองทุน กสิกรไทย จำกัด และกรรมการผู้จัดการ บริษัทหลักทรัพย์จัดการกองทุน กสิกรไทย จำกัด รองกรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย ทำหน้าที่ผู้บริหารสายงานธุรกิจลูกค้าผู้ประกอบการ และได้รับมอบหมายให้รักษาการผู้บริหารสายงานธุรกิจลูกค้าบรรษัท ก่อนได้รับการแต่งตั้งเป็น รองกรรมการผู้จัดการอาวุโส และดูแลสายงานธุรกิจลูกค้าผู้ประกอบการ สายงานธุรกิจลูกค้าบรรษัท และสายงานธุรกิจลูกค้าบุคคลและเครือข่ายบริการ นายธิติ ตันติกุลานันท์ ปัจจุบันอายุ 47 ปี สำเร็จการศึกษาจาก Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, University of Washington ประเทศสหรัฐอเมริกา เริ่มทำงานที่ธนาคารซิตี้ แบงก์ เจ.พี.มอร์แกน ธนาคารฮ่องกงและเซี่ยงไฮ้ และเข้าทำงานที่ธนาคารกสิกรไทยเมื่อปี พ.ศ.2549 ตำแหน่งผู้บริหารธุรกิจตลาดทุน และผู้บริหารสายงานธุรกิจตลาดทุน ก่อนได้รับการเปลี่ยนแปลงตำแหน่งให้ได้รับศักดิ์เทียบเท่ารองกรรมการผู้จัดการอาวุโส นายสุวัฒน์ เตชะวัฒนวรรณา ปัจจุบันอายุ 46 ปี สำเร็จการศึกษาปริญญาโท คณะบริหารธุรกิจ จากสถาบันบัณฑิตบริหารธุรกิจศศินทร์ และ University of Southern California, MSc- Electrical Engineering เริ่มทำงานที่ บริษัท ทีทีแอนด์ที จำกัด ธนาคารกรุงเทพ เข้าทำงานที่ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เมื่อปี พ.ศ.2543 ที่ฝ่ายวาณิชธนกิจ เป็นผู้อำนวยการฝ่ายสหบรรษัทธนกิจ ผู้อำนวยการฝ่ายอาวุโสฝ่ายสหบรรษัทธนกิจ และผู้ช่วยกรรมการผู้จัดการ ก่อนได้รับการแต่งตั้งเป็นรองกรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย นายสุรัตน์ ลีลาทวีวัฒน์ ปัจจุบันอายุ 48 ปี สำเร็จการศึกษาปริญญาโท ด้านบริหารธุรกิจ จาก University Of San Diego,California, ประเทศสหรัฐอเมริกา เริ่มทำงานที่ บริษัทเงินทุน ทิสโก้ จำกัด บริษัท DEG Representation Office Bangkok จำกัด บริษัท ผลิตภัณฑ์คอนกรีตชลบุรี จำกัด และเริ่มเข้าทำงานที่ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เมื่อปี พ.ศ.2549 ที่ฝ่ายสหบรรษัทธนกิจ เป็นผู้อำนวยการฝ่ายสหบรรษัทธนกิจ ผู้อำนวยการฝ่ายอาวุโสฝ่ายสหบรรษัทธนกิจ และได้รับมอบหมายไปดำรงตำแหน่งรองกรรมการผู้จัดการ บริษัท แฟคเตอรี่ แอนด์ อีควิปเม้นท์ กสิกรไทย จำกัด รองกรรมการผู้จัดการ และกรรมการผู้จัดการ บริษัท ลีสซิ่งกสิกรไทย จำกัด ก่อนได้รับการแต่งตั้งเป็นรองกรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย นายภัทรพงศ์ กัณหสุวรรณ ปัจจุบันอายุ 49 ปี สำเร็จการศึกษาปริญญาโท (Finance Direction) University of Toledo ประเทศสหรัฐอเมริกา เริ่มทำงานที่ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เมื่อปี พ.ศ.2537 ที่สำนักบริหาร เป็นผู้อำนวยการฝ่ายนโยบายเครดิต ผู้อำนวยการฝ่ายอาวุโสฝ่ายนโยบายเครดิต ผู้อำนวยการฝ่ายอาวุโสฝ่ายนโยบายและบริหารความเสี่ยงเครดิต ผู้อำนวยการฝ่ายอาวุโสฝ่ายบริหารธุรกิจจีนและสำนักงานต่างประเทศ และผู้ช่วยกรรมการผู้จัดการ ก่อนได้รับการแต่งตั้งเป็นรองกรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย นายอนันต์ ลาภสุขสถิต ปัจจุบันอายุ 42 ปี สำเร็จการศึกษาปริญญาโท Master of International Management/Thunderbird The American Graduate School of International Management ประเทศสหรัฐอเมริกา เริ่มทำงานที่ธนาคารกสิกรไทย เมื่อปี พ.ศ.2548 ที่ฝ่ายสหบรรษัทธนกิจ เป็นผู้อำนวยการฝ่ายสหบรรษัทธนกิจ ผู้อำนวยการฝ่ายสำนักงานผู้แทนต่างประเทศ ผู้อำนวยการฝ่ายอาวุโสสำนักงานผู้แทนต่างประเทศ ผู้อำนวยการฝ่ายอาวุโสประจำเครือข่ายธุรกิจจีน และผู้ช่วยกรรมการผู้จัดการ ทำหน้าที่กำกับดูแลเครือข่ายธุรกิจจีน ก่อนได้รับการแต่งตั้งเป็นรองกรรมการผู้จัดการ ธนาคารกสิกรไทย +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ KBank appoints 2 Senior Executive Vice Presidents and 4 Executive Vice Presidents KASIKORNBANK’s Board of Directors has appointed two new Senior Executive Vice Presidents: Mr. Patchara Samalapa to oversee three divisions comprising SME Business Division, Corporate Business Division and Retail Business Division; and Mr. Thiti Tantikulanan as Capital Markets Business Division Head. There has also been an appointment of four Executive Vice Presidents, namely Mr. Suwat Techawatanawana as Corporate Business Division Head, Mr Surat Leelataviwat as SME Business Division Head, Mr. Anan Lapsuksatit and Mr. Pattarapong Kanhasuwan as Co-World Business Group Heads. Mr. Patchara Samalapa, 45, graduated with a Master of Business Administration from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States. He started his career at Deutsche Morgan Grenfell Securities (UK), before moving on to Phatra Securities Pcl., Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. Australia and Merrill Lynch Securities Thailand. He later joined KASIKORN ASSET MANAGEMENT Co., Ltd. as Deputy Managing Director and subsequently Managing Director; and KBank as Executive Vice President and SME Business Division Head. He was also assigned as acting Corporate Business Division Head before recently being appointed Senior Executive Vice President, overseeing SME Business Division, Corporate Business Division and Retail Business Division. Mr. Thiti Tantikulanan, 47, graduated from the University of Washington, United States, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He started his career at Citi Bank, then later at JP Morgan, the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. In 2006, he joined KBank as Head of Capital Markets Business Division, before being promoted to a position equivalent to Senior Executive Vice President. Mr. Suwat Techawatanawana, 46, graduated with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University and MSc- Electrical Engineering from University of Southern California. He started his career at TT&T Public Company Limited and later worked at Bangkok Bank Pcl. In 2000, he joined KBank by working at Corporate Finance Department and later became First Vice President of Multi- Corporate Business Department, Senior Vice President at the same department before assuming the role of First Senior Vice President. Lately, he has been appointed as KBank Executive Vice President. Mr. Surat Leelataviwat, 48, graduated with a Master of Business Administration from University of San Diego, California, USA. Starting his career at TISCO Finance Co., Ltd., he later worked at DEG Representation Office Bangkok Co., Ltd. and Chonburi Concrete Product PCL. His career at KBank started in 2006 as First Vice President of Multi-Corporate Business Department and later became Senior Vice President of the same department. He was subsequently assigned as Deputy Managing Director of KASIKORN FACTORY AND EQUIPMENT Co., Ltd., Deputy Managing Director and Managing Director of KASIKORN LEASING Co., Ltd. before being promoted to KBank Executive Vice President. Mr. Pattarapong Kanhasuwan, 49, graduated with Master’s Degree in Finance Direction University of Toledo, USA. He started his career at KBank in 1994 by working at Management Office before becoming First Vice President of the Credit Policy Department, Senior Vice President at the same department, Senior Vice President of Credit Policy and Risk Management Department. He later assumed the role of Senior Vice President of China Business and Overseas Office Management Department and First Senior Vice President before being promoted to KBank Executive Vice President. Mr. Anan Lapsuksatit, 42, graduated with a Master of International Management from Thunderbird, the American Graduate School of International Management, USA. He started working at KBank in 2005 as First Vice President of Multi-Corporate Business Department before becoming First Vice President of Overseas Representative Office, Senior Vice President of the same department, Senior Vice President of China Business Network and First Senior Vice President who was responsible for supervising the China Business Network. He has been recently appointed KBank Executive Vice President.