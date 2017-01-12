รายงานข่าวจากธนาคาร ซีไอเอ็มบี ไทย แจ้งว่า ได้แต่งตั้งนางบุษกร พุทธินันท์ เข้ามาดำรงตำแหน่ง รองกรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ สายสารสนเทศและปฏิบัติการ และเป็นหนึ่งในคณะกรรมการจัดการ ธนาคาร ซีไอเอ็มบี ไทย นางบุษกร มีประสบการณ์การทำงานด้านปฏิบัติการและเทคโนโลยีในสถาบันการเงินชั้นนำมากว่า 34 ปี เคยร่วมงานกับธนาคารเอเชีย (ปัจจุบันคือ ธนาคารยูโอบี) 8 ปี ธนาคารซิตี้แบงก์ 19 ปี โดยดำรงตำแหน่งสุดท้ายคือ Director of Operations, Technology and IT อีกทั้งเคยร่วมงานที่ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ 7 ปีในตำแหน่ง Corporate Operations Division และเคยดำรงตำแหน่ง ที่ปรึกษากรรมการผู้จัดการใหญ่ ธนาคารกรุงไทย ก่อนจะมาร่วมงานกับธนาคาร ซีไอเอ็มบี ไทย ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ CIMB Thai Bank appoints Bussakorn Puttinan as a Head of Group Information and Operations Division CIMB Thai Bank stated that the bank has appointed Mrs. Bussakorn Puttinan as a Head of Group Information and Operations Division and also be one of CIMB Thai's Management Committee. Mrs. Bussakorn brings with her more than 34 years of working experiences in the area of Operations and Technology. Mrs. Bussakorn used to work at Bank of Asia (UOB) for 8 years and then joined Citibank for almost 19 years with her last position as Director of Operations, Technology and IT. Moreover, she also worked with Siam Commercial Bank for 7 years as Corporate Operations Division. Prior to joining CIMB THAI, Mrs. Bussakorn worked with Krungthai Bank as Advisor to the President. Written by : กระแสหุ้นออนไลน์ < Prev Next >